U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,200.00
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,793.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,288.25
    -32.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,955.60
    +5.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.64
    +5.24 (+4.39%)
     

  • Gold

    2,023.00
    +27.10 (+1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    26.69
    +0.98 (+3.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0897
    +0.0041 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8490
    +0.0980 (+5.60%)
     

  • Vix

    35.87
    +3.89 (+12.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3094
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7400
    +0.4310 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,875.39
    -83.38 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.85
    +21.23 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,935.47
    -24.01 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

The Morning After: Android 12L will arrive on tablets and foldables this year

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·3 min read

When it announced the Android 12L beta in October, Google promised the software for larger screens would be ready early this year. It’s not here just yet, but the company still expects it to land in 2022. And while we don’t have device specifics, we could see existing devices like the Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip and Surface Duo pick up the new interface, adding features like home and lock screens optimized for larger displays.

TMA
TMA

Android has long faced criticism for still being an unintuitive system for tablets, leading to a dearth in real competition for Apple's iPads — Samsung’s efforts aside. But hey, at least with Android 12L, Google is trying to make it better. Are you an unloved Android tablet user who's intrigued? We tested the Android 12L beta here.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Samsung confirms hackers compromised its systems and stole Galaxy source code

South American hacking group Lapsus$ previously claimed responsibility.

Samsung confirmed yesterday some of its data was stolen during a cyberattack over the weekend. In a statement to Bloomberg, the company admitted "some source code relating to the operation of Galaxy devices" was taken, but customer and employee credentials were not impacted. Although Samsung has not revealed the actors behind the compromise, South American hacking group Lapsus$ has claimed responsibility. The organization shared a 190GB torrent file that reportedly includes bootloader source code for all of Samsung's recent devices, as well as code related to biometric authentication and on-device encryption for Galaxy devices.

Continue reading.

Kia's 2022 Sorento plug-in is no Telluride

But it's still a posh SUV.

TMA
TMA

Kia's 2022 Sorento plug-in hybrid (PHEV) is a capable mid-size SUV with some hybrid pep, three rows of seats and a slightly ho-hum aesthetic. It suffers a little from comparisons to the Telluride, Kia's larger and far more fashionable family SUV. The Sorento is decidedly more basic, but with plenty of charm. Devindra Hardawar test drove it for a bit.

Continue reading.

Cities turn to tech to keep sewers free of fatbergs

These pipe-blocking globs can outweigh an elephant.

It’s a little early to go into too much detail on fatbergs, but once you’ve had your coffee and are fully awake, this is an intriguing insight into how cities are fighting the issue, exacerbated by the boom in wet wipes over the years. Weapons to tackle them include high-pressure water cannons, remote-operated cameras and even sonar tech.

Continue reading.

'God of War' might also get a TV series adaptation

‘The Last of Us’ is already on its way.

TMA
TMA

Amazon Studios and Sony’s PlayStation Productions unit are in talks to produce a live-action TV series adaptation of God of War, according to Deadline. The outlet reports that Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, best known for their work on The Expanse and Children of Men, are involved in the project.

In case you’re not keeping count, Sony’s recently established PlayStation Productions unit is already working with HBO to produce a TV series based on Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us. It’s also working on a Ghost of Tsushima movie and a Twisted Metal series that will stream on Peacock. There was also that Uncharted movie. Ahem.

Continue reading. 

Recommended Stories

  • Android 12L is coming to tablets and foldables 'later this year'

    Android 12L is coming later this year, "with planned updates from Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft."

  • Google is buying cybersecurity company Mandiant for $5.4 billion

    Mandiant is the company the banks and phone companies call when they get hacked. Now it'll be part of Google's Cloud platform.

  • Google's Jigsaw open sources its anti-harassment tool to help protect journalists

    It can help users easily detect, document and hide toxic comments on social media.

  • Itch.io's $10 bundle with almost 1,000 games will benefit charities helping Ukraine

    It includes a collection of 991 indie games, soundtracks, books, comics, tabletop RPGs and gaming tools.

  • Square Enix's PS5 exclusive 'Forspoken' is delayed to October 11th

    The upcoming action role-playing game was previously scheduled to release on May 24th.

  • California pilot program turns GM's EVs into roving battery packs

    This summer, General Motors and PG&E will team up for a pilot program using the automaker's electric vehicles as roving battery packs for the state's power grid.

  • Riot Games will donate proceeds from in-game passes to Ukraine relief

    Over the weekend, Riot Games announced it would respond to calls from its community to provide aid during the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

  • AI discovery could advance the treatment of spinal cord injuries

    Scientists have used a combination of AI and robotics to develop an enzyme that could treat spinal cord injuries and help people walk again.

  • AMD vows to fix Ryzen chip stuttering issues on Windows with new update

    Have you been noticing random performance stutters, slow loading and other issues on AMD Ryzen-powered Windows 10 or 11 machines?

  • TikTok suspends new video uploads and livestreaming in Russia

    TikTok will temporarily restrict users in Russia from livestreaming and uploading new videos to its platform.

  • Colorado consumers targeted by record number of scams amid pandemic

    Data: Colorado Attorney General; Chart: John Frank/AxiosThe pandemic sparked new scams in Colorado, driving complaints of unemployment payment schemes and auto services to new levels.Driving the news: The Colorado attorney general's office recorded 13,970 consumer complaints in 2021, a 15% increase from the prior year and a new record, data released Monday shows.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The pandemic has really been a pai

  • Apple to host its first live product event of 2022

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the devices expected to be highlighted at Apple's live product event, including the new iPhone SE with 5G capabilities, the company's price adjustments for products, and Apple's latest microchip.

  • Nvidia, Samsung Face Huge Cyber Attack; You Could Be Next

    If you or your business has started seeing more spam, phishing, possible identity theft or other malware, it may be because of a massive hack of two major tech giants. American colossus Nvidia has been fending off a massive cyber attack for several weeks now, and Korean giant Samsung recently divulged that it has been targeted by the same group of hackers. The Lapsus$ ransomware group claimed responsibility for the Nvidia breach last week, and its demands became increasingly high-stakes as the company neared the hackers' March 4 deadline.

  • Apple event - live: New Macs, iPads and cheaper iPhone to be unveiled in ‘Peek Performance’ live stream

    Apple is hosting its first event of the year, with a whole host of new products yet to be revealed. The only indication is the title of the event – it is named ‘Peek Performance’ – which has led to hopes for everything from the reveal of Apple’s augmented reality glasses to a new Mac Pro. The event begins at 10am local pacific time, or 6pm in the UK, and will be live streamed on Apple’s website as well as covered here.

  • Google to Buy Mandiant for $5.4 Billion, or $23 a Share

    Alphabet Google reached a deal to acquire Mandiant the cybersecurity software and services company, for $23 a share in cash. The acquisition is valued at about $5.4 billion, inclusive of Mandiant’s net cash. Mandiant (ticker: MNDT) shares fell 3.3% to $21.75 in premarket trading Tuesday.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum Eye Recovery, LUNA Gears For Another Lift-Off

    Bitcoin price extended decline and tested $38,000, Ethereum price remained consolidated near $2,500, and LUNA is eyeing a fresh rally towards $100.

  • Apple expected to upgrade its low-cost iPhone SE at product event

    5G capabilities have been a big part of Apple's focus for the high end of its flagship product as customers look for powerful devices with better connectivity, with the iPhone 13 showing off custom 5G antennas and radio components for faster speeds. Now, Apple's cheaper SE model is getting a 5G update, which may entice cost-conscious consumers to get new phones. 5G service is spotty in many areas around the world, but the capability gives buyers some "future-proof" protection for when the service becomes stronger.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The potential of the metaverse is gaining a growing level of attention as companies across the tech industry seek to capitalize on what is expected to be the next big tech trend. Should it play out as hoped, this network of persistent virtual reality worlds will generate a great deal of revenue for the companies that lead the revolution, and drive handsome returns for their investors. Qualcomm's share price could go parabolic and, in some respects, already has.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Sank 16.8% Last Month

    Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) fell 16.8% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock lost ground due to a price target cut from an analyst and the market's shift away from software stocks. Canaccord's T. Michael Walkley published a note on BlackBerry on Feb. 22, maintaining a buy rating on the stock but lowering his one-year price target from $10 per share to $7 per share.

  • Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

    The deal will enhance Google's cloud computing business, which generates more than $19 billion annually, and bolster its security operations and advisory services, the company said on Tuesday. Microsoft Corp was also said to be eyeing a buyout of Mandiant, according to news reports. The software giant had previously forecast spending $20 billion spend on cybersecurity over the next five years.