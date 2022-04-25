The Morning After: Another gadget prototype left behind at a restaurant

We’ve been playing peek-a-boo with Google’s teased/leaked/rumored Pixel smartwatch for centuries now, but the existence of actual hardware makes it all feel a little more real.

Unfortunately for someone who’s probably been working hard on Google’s bid to dethrone the Apple Watch (or at least make a more compelling Android wearable), they left the circular smartwatch prototype in a restaurant. Oops.

There’s a heart rate monitor, buttons and proprietary watchband latches (boo) and, well, not much else to add for now. The watch wouldn’t run beyond its boot-up screen, so for now we’ll have to dream how WearOS 3 will look. Such heady dreams!

It isn’t the biggest mishap in lost prototype property. Over ten years ago, Apple engineer Gray Powell left a prototype iPhone 4 in a bar, and Gizmodo got the jump on exactly what Apple had planned for arguably the iPhone that set the pace for smartphones at the time. That all ended in litigation.

Will this Pixel Watch leak end similarly? I’m not sure, but Google could do with the publicity when it comes to its wearables.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Massive human cancer DNA study offers new clues to their causes

UK scientists analyzed the complete genetic makeup of 12,000 tumors.

A team of UK scientists has analyzed the complete genetic makeup of 12,000 tumors from NHS patients and discovered 58 new mutations that provide clues about their potential causes. The team used data from the 100,000 Genomes Project and developed an algorithm called FitMS that will give clinicians easy access to the new information.

Twitter may take another look at Elon Musk’s $43 billion takeover bid

The company will likely weigh in on the proposal this week.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the company is re-examining Musk’s takeover bid after the billionaire announced he had the financial backing to get the deal done. When Musk first announced he was ready to pay $43 billion to buy the social media giant, noting at the time it was his “best and final offer,” Twitter was widely expected to reject the proposal.

Twitter declined to comment on the report. When Musk first announced his bid, the company said it was committed to a “careful, comprehensive and deliberate review” of the offer. It’s very likely we’ll learn how Twitter plans to proceed sometime in the next few days.

The Digital Services Act could reshape the internet beyond Europe.

Following a marathon 16-hour negotiation, the European Union reached an agreement early Saturday to adopt the Digital Services Act. The legislation seeks to impose greater accountability on global tech companies, once the act becomes law in 2024.

It’ll have teeth, too: The EU will have the power to fine tech companies up to six percent of their global turnover for rule violations. And The Guardian did the math: For Meta, that would translate into a single potential fine of approximately $7 billion.

Sometimes it’s worth paying extra.

Sam Rutherford’s investment in an ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHP portable monitor is paying off nicely. With a selection of peripherals that come free with it, loads of ports and 240Hz refresh rates, it might be better than your older, existing not-at-all-portable monitor.

