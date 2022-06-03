The Morning After: Apple may reveal a major iPad multitasking update at WWDC

I’ve started testing the waters writing this newsletter (and several other stories) on an iPad, with keyboard folio, of course. And it works surprisingly well, if not perfectly. Apple’s journey in getting its tablets to dip into the world of laptops has taken a while, but it’s almost there.

Now, a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests Apple will push iPadOS even further in version 16, with some software changes apparently nudging the device further in that direction.

Gurman's sources say iPadOS 16 will have a revamped multitasking interface, including more resizing options. Currently, you can run apps in full screen or side by side in Split View. The Slide Over function allows you to bring in a narrower version of a third app as well. The next version of iPadOS will make it easier to move between apps and see which ones you have open. That may even include freely resizable windows in iPadOS, which sounds like a dull, dull upgrade, but it’s exactly what I need when flitting between web browsers, Google Docs and Slack windows. Please, give me what I want, WWDC.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Amazon takes on PS5 and Xbox scalpers with a new invite system

The goal is to help legitimate shoppers get their hands on in-demand products.

Amazon is trying to fend off scalpers and bots that snag all the latest consoles before you can secure one. It's rolling out an invite-based ordering option for high-demand products in low supply to help legitimate shoppers get their hands on the items. The invite option is available now for PS5 in the US. Amazon will enable it for Xbox Series X in the next few days.

Story continues

Continue reading.

And not all of them will break the bank.

TMA

Updated for mid-2022: We’ve collated the best wireless headphones — some of which are the best headphones, period. For this guide, we’ve focused on the over-ear style, covering a range of prices, so you can decide how much you’re comfortable spending.

Continue reading.

As long as your wallet app supports a Flexa digital payments platform.

You can now pay for your burritos and tacos with Bitcoin and other digital currencies, as long as you don't mind spending your coins directly instead of going through exchanges. Flexa has announced that the Mexican fast-food chain can now accept digital payments through its platform at all Chipotle locations in the US if have a Flexa-enabled wallet app enabled, such as Gemini.

Continue reading.​​

It also features simple controls for special moves.

TMA

Capcom has revealed that Street Fighter 6 will come out in 2023 for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Like the company promised earlier, the game will include Luke, a key DLC character for Street Fighter V, as well as fan favorites Ryu and Chun-Li.

There also seems to be an open-world aspect to the game, but one of the most intriguing new features is real-time commentary, which will provide easy-to-understand explanations about gameplay for your matches. These commentaries will be voiced by notable Fighting Game Community commentators, starting with Jeremy "Vicious" Lopez and Aru, and they'll support subtitles in 13 languages.

Continue reading.

That's just 47 days after the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film debuted in theaters.

You won't need to wait much longer to catch the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie at home. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will start streaming on Disney+ on June 22nd — roughly a month and a half since its debut.

Continue reading.