U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.25
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,845.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,212.50
    -26.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.00
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.16
    +1.56 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.70
    +15.40 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    +0.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1095
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.80
    -2.52 (-7.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3388
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6620
    +0.1420 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,626.88
    -361.65 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    979.89
    -17.64 (-1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,374.32
    -55.24 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 225,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

The Morning After: Apple’s next event could mark the return of the iPhone SE

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·4 min read
Apple

It’s another cryptic graphic from Apple for fans to obsess over. Yep, it’s time for more new products from Apple, and rumors suggest an updated iPhone SE could be on the horizon. The text accompanying the invite, “Peek performance,” could mean more news from Apple’s silicon arm. Maybe we’ll get a glimpse at its M2 processor for future Macs.

The iPhone SE deserves a refresh to bring it in line with the rest of Apple’s phone lineup. It still has a home button! In 2022! This year's model may get Face ID and 5G support, with a design similar to 2018's iPhone XR. As Apple’s cheapest iPhone, the most interesting part will be where the price lands. How much cheaper than the iPhone mini?

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

What do economic sanctions mean for Russia's space program

What about the ISS?

TMA
TMA

Following economic sanctions and financial constraints from the US, EU and the UK, Russia issued retaliatory sanctions of its own against Western companies. On Wednesday, Roscosmos announced it will not launch the next round of 36 OneWeb internet satellites scheduled for liftoff on March 4th from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, NASA remains optimistic the sanctions will not adversely impact ongoing collaborative space programs, like the running of the ISS, which has been a joint US–Russian effort from the start. But that could change.

Continue reading.

Biden wants to ban advertising aimed at kids

'It’s time to demand tech companies stop collecting personal data on our children.'

In his first State of the Union address, President Biden asked Congress to implement new laws to increase child safety on Facebook, TikTok and other social media platforms. Much of the motivation for change appears to have come from the Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who attended the address as a guest of Jill Biden. Haugen recently testified before Congress, accusing Facebook parent, Meta, of disregarding child safety on the platform. The White House will ask for funding to study the question of child safety on social media.

Continue reading.

UN starts working towards a global plan to curb plastic pollution

The treaty could end up being as important as the Paris Climate Accord.

After a week of negotiations in Nairobi, the United Nations has agreed to start working on the first-ever global plastic pollution treaty. It's not likely to be ready before 2024, but according to the UN, it could end up being as important as the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. In 2019, the organization found plastic pollution is 10 times worse than it was in 1980.

Continue reading.

Polestar's second concept car is a convertible

With a drone inside.

TMA
TMA

Capturing the spirit of ‘80s and ‘90s kids' toys, Polestar’s new concept car is the O2. “Polestar O2 is our vision of a new era for sports cars," Polestar’s Head of Design, Maximilian Missoni, said in a press statement. "By mixing the joy of open-top driving with the purity of electric mobility, it unlocks a new mix of emotions in a car."

Drivers will also be able to film their top-down adventures with the O2's integrated cinematography drone. Developed in collaboration with Hoco Flow, this autonomous camera drone rides in an area of negative pressure generated from an airfoil. The drone can follow along at speeds up to 56MPH, and owners can edit and share the captured footage from the central infotainment system.

Continue reading.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ review

Truly the best Android tablet?

The Galaxy Tab S8+ has a brilliant OLED display, class-leading performance, a speedy fingerprint sensor and a premium design. Throw in an S-Pen and Samsung’s recipe makes for a high-end Android tablet that's hard to beat. And there aren’t many rivals around to beat it. In his review, Sam Rutherford puts it best: “There are two kinds of Android tablets: Samsung's Galaxy Tab S line and everything else.”

Continue reading.

Ford splits business into separate EV and combustion units

The EV part is getting increasingly more important.

Ford is splitting its car manufacturing business into separate EV-only and internal combustion engine (ICE) divisions to help it fight both "new EV competitors" and conventional challengers. Its electric part, Model e, is meant to speed up large-scale development of EVs while producing connected vehicle technology for all of Ford’s vehicles.

Continue reading.

Aloy is a little less obsessed with her stash in 'Horizon Forbidden West'

The latest patch is here to save a bit of your sanity.

Guerrilla Games’ new patch for Horizon Forbidden West addresses a number of issues that have been part of the game since launch. This includes a major bug that prevented players from completing the “Reach for the Stars” main quest. For instance, Aloy’s ally Varl won’t get stuck swimming anymore. But perhaps the best improvement is Aloy won’t mention her stash as frequently. Until now, any time she picked up resources she couldn’t carry, they’d be spirited away to her stash box, and she would let you know. Almost. Every. Darn. Time.

Continue reading. 

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock hit the mark Wednesday afternoon, scoring a 2.5% gain as of 2:45 p.m. ET after the tech giant announced it will hold a "Peek Performance" product launch event on March 8 -- less than a week away. Investors seem so excited about the news, that they're looking right past Apple's other announcement, yesterday, that it will halt product sales in Russia, and remove Russian propaganda/news sites RT News and Sputnik from its outside-Russia Apple Stores, sacrificing both hardware and services revenue in the process. As CNBC reports, Apple just sent out a batch of invitations asking media to tune into its Peek Performance launch event online -- the company's first such event since October 2021.

  • Semiconductor, PC stocks rally after Biden touts importance of U.S. chip manufacturing

    Chip-related stocks and shares of computer makers surged Wednesday following a push by President Joe Biden to pass legislation that would result in more than $50 billion in government subsidies to build out U.S. chip-making capacity.

  • Could This 'Peaceful World' Token Be Ukraine’s Secret Airdrop?

    Data from Etherscan shows the official Ukraine Crypto Donation wallet is testing airdrops and seeding a Uniswap liquidity pool with the newly created token.

  • Apple to host spring event next week, low-cost 5G iPhone in focus

    The company is expected to launch a low-cost version of its popular iPhone with 5G, a new version of the iPad Air and a high-end Mac Mini. The new phone would be the first update to the iPhone SE model in two years and is rumored to come with an improved camera and a faster processor. IPhones with 5G capabilities have been a big part of Apple's focus for its flagship product, with its latest model iPhone 13 showing off custom 5G antennas and radio components for faster speeds as customers look for powerful devices with better connectivity.

  • Google's Fitbit Smartwatch Has a Bit of a Burning Problem

    You know, as consumers we don't ask for much from our smart products. The recall comes from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission after almost 200 Fitbit owners reported the watch battery overheating as they were wearing the product. What Fitbit Ionic Models Are Included?

  • Fitbit Recalls Ionic Smartwatches After Burn Injuries

    (Bloomberg) -- Fitbit is voluntarily recalling its Ionic smartwatch following reports of burn injuries caused by the lithium-ion battery overheating, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityBillionaire Usmanov’s S

  • Apparent Ukraine WORLD Airdrop Might Be Spoof

    PEACE will be distributed to crypto users who made donations to the Ukrainian war charity.

  • Nvidia hackers threaten to unleash Ethereum mining limiter disabler

    The ransomware outfit behind Nvidia’s data breach last week is looking to sell what it claims to be a driver that unlocks Ethereum mining limitations on the chipmaker’s graphic cards. See related article: China customs seizes 49 second-hand crypto mining rigs for export Fast facts The hacker group Lapsus$ allegedly stole 1TB of data from […]

  • Army of cyber hackers rise up to back Ukraine

    An army of volunteer hackers is rising up in cyberspace to defend Ukraine, though internet specialists are calling on geeks and other "hacktivists" to stay out of a potentially very dangerous computer war.

  • Finish him! This Mortal Kombat arcade-style game machine is $75 off

    In addition to three Mortal Kombat games, you get Rampage, Joust, Defender and six more!

  • Cyber attackers are looking to exploit people who want to help Ukraine, security experts warn

    Cyber criminals are looking to exploit those trying to help Ukraine, cyber security experts have warned. In recent days, some online activists have encouraged people to get involved with attacks on important Russian websites. Such tools can allow anyone to support a distributed denial of service or DDoS attack by allowing their computer to be used as a weapon – allowing it to be used as one of many computers pointed at a given service or site and taking it offline.

  • Apple Suspends Product Sales in Russia, Disables Traffic and Live Incidents in Maps for Ukraine

    Apple announced several actions it has taken in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including temporarily halting all product sales in Russia. The company also has disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine “as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens.” Last week, according to Apple, the company stopped all […]

  • Amazon Singapore is quietly slashing the prices of these Apple AirPods

    If you haven’t made the jump to wireless earbuds, here’s a major reason for you to do so – Amazon Singapore is giving you a huge discount on the previous and current Apple AirPod models.

  • BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conference in March 2022:

  • RS Recommends: This Kindle Deal Gets You Three Months Free Access to Kindle Unlimited

    Get the all-new waterproof Kindle plus access to a digital library of more than one million books for free

  • The 'king of budget smartphones' is on sale on Amazon Canada, but only for today!

    Get the high-end look without paying a high price for your phone.

  • 15 best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation at every budget

    Cut ties with fiddly wires thanks to the latest in-ear tech from Apple, Sony, Bose and more

  • We Evaluated Sony’s Entire Lineup of Headphones to Help You Find the Best Pair for You

    To help you pick the best Sony headphones and earbuds for your lifestyle and budget, we sifted through specs, model numbers, and reviews of the brand’s latest offerings to narrow down the best of the best. It has a rich history of making amazing headphones and earbuds, dating all the way back to 1964 when the tech giant introduced its first stereo headset for tape recorders. Today, the lineup of Sony headphones and earbuds spans from impulse-buy products for less than $10, all the way to ultra premium headphones that cost more than a good laptop.

  • LiftForward Platform Powers Microsoft Store POS Financing Programs

    Microsoft Store has selected the LiftForward Buy Now Pay Later ("BNPL") subscription platform to expand financing offerings in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, France, Poland and Benelux. In these territories, the LiftForward Platform connects various financial institutions with consumers to finance short-term BNPL solutions or longer-term financing options. The LiftForward Platform facilitates the customer experience at the point-of-sale and manages the

  • ByteDance-owned VR startup Pico strengthens ties with Qualcomm

    Pico, the Chinese virtual reality startup bought by TikTok parent ByteDance back in August, has struck a major partnership with Qualcomm to push further into the extended reality (XR) space. Pico's XR products will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Spaces, the chipmaking giant's developer program designed to make apps more ready for extended reality.