The Morning After: Smart beds that adapt as you age

As CES wraps up, we’re still pulling together our favorite picks of the show. That includes finger-nibbling robots, smart beds and all kinds of TVs, laptops and gadgets. Yes, we’ve been able to see some of the products while not attending the show, but it has meant a lot of spec-sheet perusing and a fair dose of skepticism without getting a lot of the announcements in the flesh.

For things like TVs, that’s usually months later, but for tablets, phones and wearables, you can expect Engadget to be reviewing and stress-testing many of them sooner rather than later. We’re already trying out the Galaxy S21 FE.

Nikola Motors drops its $2 billion lawsuit against Tesla

All claims and counterclaims have been dropped.

Nikola Corp. is reportedly dropping its $2 billion patent infringement lawsuit against Tesla Inc. as Nikola company founder, Trevor Milton, faces a criminal indictment on fraud charges. Both companies have agreed to withdraw all claims and counterclaims against each other. Nikola accused Tesla of copying several patented designs for a windshield, fuselage and side door. Tesla denied this and countersued.

Nikola unveiled the hydrogen-powered Nikola One semi-truck in 2016. However, it was accused by the SEC of deceiving investors, in one instance via a video that appeared to show the truck moving under power when it was simply rolling down a hill .

David Bowie's later albums have been remixed in 360 Reality Audio

They’ll be available to stream on January 21st.

Timed to coincide with what would have been David Bowie’s 75th birthday, all of his post-2000 studio albums (Heathen, Reality, The Next Day and Blackstar) and a live album (A Reality Tour) have been remixed in Sony's 360 Reality Audio for release on Amazon Music Unlimited, Deezer and Tidal on January 21st.

Nike sues Lululemon over its Mirror home gym product and apps

The company is accusing Lululemon of patent infringement.

Back in June 2020, Lululemon bought home fitness startup Mirror for $500 million. Now, Nike has filed a lawsuit against the company over Mirror, accusing it of patent infringement. Nike's lawsuit alleges that Mirror uses technologies that it invented.

Nike sent Lululemon a list of patents it allegedly infringed back on November 3rd. As you'd expect, the company more known for making yoga pants and other types of gym clothes disagreed with Nike's assessment. A spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal in a statement that the patents "in question are overly broad and invalid." They also said Lululemon is confident in its position and "look forward to defending it in court."

Snap sues US Patent Office to claim a trademark for ‘Spectacles’

The agency says the term is too generic to trademark.

Snap has sued the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for rejecting an application the company had filed to trademark the word “spectacles” in relation to its wearable of the same name. The USPTO said Snap’s use of Spectacles had failed to acquire the “distinctiveness” necessary for a trademark.

Sleep Number’s latest smart bed will adapt to your needs as you get older

The bed may eventually alert you to potential health conditions.

Sleep Number’s newest bed adapts to your changing needs. You can raise or lower it if you are pregnant, have an injury or simply need a hand getting in and out of bed as you get older. This comes on top of existing features like temperature controls and snoring detection. The company also announced some smart furniture designed to complement the bed. Features include mobility aids, individual noise reduction tech, ambient lighting and a built-in charging and storage pocket. The company will start shipping the new bed and furniture next year.

E3 will be online-only again this year

The ESA cited concerns over COVID-19.

For the third straight year, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted E3 . The event will once again be an online-only affair amid the Omicron surge.

“Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022,” the Entertainment Software Association told GamesBeat. The ESA canceled the 2020 edition of E3 shortly after the pandemic took hold in the US, and last year a virtual version of the event took place.

