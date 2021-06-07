The Morning After: Ultra-short-throw projectors are finally getting cheaper

I’ve long wanted an ultra-short-throw projector, which has the convenience and space-saving pros of a projector without all the logistical cons of where to install the thing. This convenience has always been expensive, though, with decent models starting at around $2,800 — yes, there’s a guide for that. Even the reasonably priced Xiaomi Mi Laser Projector is still sub-$2,000.

JMGO O1 ultra-short throw LED projector.

But JMGO might have hit a price point that even I’d be happy with. The Chinese brand is launching two models: the $699 O1 and $859 O1 Pro, the latter "co-engineered" with Leica. While they’ll both be coming to Indiegogo to gauge interest, Engadget’s Richard Lai has played with the cheaper O1 and was pleasantly surprised. You can check out his impressions here, and while it’s still only a 1080p projector, at that price (and in the short-throw form-factor), it’s easy to be tempted. Just remember that Indiegogo/Kickstarter dreams don’t always come true — and that you’d be liable for any import charges depending on where you’re shipping to.

There would be a dedicated app and audience requirements.

Jane Manchun Wong has discovered evidence of a Super Follows app that suggests Twitter is nearly ready with its Patreon-style offering. The leak offers some insight on who might qualify for the new way of earning money from fans and followers. You’ll need to be 18 or older, have 10,000 or more followers and post at least 25 times over the previous 30 days. Continue reading.

People in the US and elsewhere couldn't find 'tank man' on Bing.

Microsoft is once again coming under fire for a botched approach to China web searches. Reports over the weekend explained that Bing inadvertently blocked searches for "tank man," the Tiananmen Square protester, in countries like the US, France and Singapore. According to a spokesperson, the block was due to "accidental human error" that the company was trying to fix. Sites that license results from Microsoft, such as DuckDuckGo, also suffered as a result. Continue reading.

'Regular' Plaid might be good enough for the CEO.

You might never get to drive Tesla's supercar-level Model S Plaid+ sedan. Elon Musk told Twitter followers that the Plaid+ trim is "canceled" as the imminent, lower-priced regular Plaid model is "just so good." The Plaid+ trim option remains listed in the automaker's configurator tool at writing, but it's grayed out.

It could be a matter of product overlap. The next-gen Roadster was meant to be Tesla's beastly performance EV — until the Model S Plaid+ showed up. Continue reading.

There might also be a mental health app.

While we’re literally hours away from WWDC 2021, developer Khaos Tian has discovered App Store profile info referencing unannounced Apple Watch-native versions of the Contacts and Tips apps found on other Apple devices. While there isn't much to see beyond the names, this suggests watchOS 8 might offer more independence, able to do more without your iPhone in close proximity. Continue reading.

