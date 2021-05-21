The Morning After: Cleaning with the laser-equipped Dyson V15 Detect
Shocked to hear that Capital Pipeline paid over $4 million to ransomware attackers? Now Bloomberg reports that one of the largest insurance companies in the US, CNA, paid $40 million after a similar attack on its systems in March. The company refused to make any kind of detailed comment on the incident, saying only that it followed the law.
According to experts, that figure is larger than any ransom payout disclosed so far, made just as attacks have increased “exponentially” over the last few months. And with that money coming in, I wouldn’t expect to see things slow down any time soon.
— Richard Lawler
Two weeks with Dyson’s high-end V15 Detect vacuum
I mean, it has a laser.
It’s not a great feeling when a product shines a light on your deficiencies as an adult. Mat Smith, while putting Dyson’s V15 Detect through its paces, came to realize his floors were pretty filthy. And they had probably been that way for a while. With a laser-attached cleaning head, and a particle counting sensor that adjusts the power of the vacuum to deal with messier spots, the V15 is a powerful, expensive stick vacuum. Continue reading.
Toyota’s 2021 Mirai fuel-cell sedan looks great, but it’s trapped in California
More hydrogen stations needed.
Toyota’s 2021 redesign of its hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle, the Mirai, resulted in a more efficient and more stylish vehicle. The only issue is that without an established hydrogen fueling infrastructure, the Mirai is trapped in California. There are reasons to still be interested, though.
With a lower starting price of $50,000, which includes $15,000 (or six years, whichever comes first) of free fuel, it’s tough to deny the Mirai’s appeal if you happen to live next to a fueling station. Continue reading.
'Overwatch 2' will change from six- to five-person teams
It’s changing the rules.
Overwatch 2 won't arrive , but it will change the way you play the hero shooter. announced the series is moving to a five-on-five player-versus-player format. You’ll be losing one of your tank characters, so teams will consist of two damage dealers, two support heroes and a single tank. Continue reading.
Belkin's $100 Soundform Connect dongle adds AirPlay 2 to any speaker
Like an Apple Chromecast.
Belkin’s Soundform Connect aims to match the features of Google’s Chromecast, but for Apple hardware. The $100 dongle can connect to any traditional home speaker and turn it into an AirPlay 2-compatible smart speaker you can cast audio to from iPhones and iPads running iOS 11.4 and iPadOS 11.4. What it has over existing Chromecasts, though, is the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack, making it compatible with a huge array of speakers. Continue reading.
Snap unveils all-new Spectacles with built-in augmented reality
But they aren't for sale.
Snapchat just showed off its long-rumored augmented reality-enabled Spectacles. The latest glasses are the fourth iteration of Spectacles, but the first to have augmented reality features built in. CEO Evan Spiegel unveiled the new glasses at the company’s annual Partner Summit event, saying they now have the ability to “realistically ground digital objects in the physical world.”
There’s a lot packed into these glasses: two cameras, four microphones, two stereo speakers and touchpad controls. The displays are “dual 3D waveguide displays,” which allow the wearer to view and interact with AR elements. The Snapchat boss said the company has been testing the glasses with a handful of creators and artists. But unlike other versions of Spectacles, the new glasses aren’t for sale — at least not yet. Continue reading.