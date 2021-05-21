U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,171.25
    +17.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,179.00
    +151.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,538.50
    +52.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.60
    +14.90 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.10
    +1.16 (+1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.70
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    27.92
    -0.15 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2197
    -0.0040 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.42
    -1.76 (-7.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4196
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7540
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,052.92
    -363.73 (-0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,056.22
    +59.01 (+5.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,014.04
    -5.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,317.83
    +219.58 (+0.78%)
     

The Morning After: Cleaning with the laser-equipped Dyson V15 Detect

Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·3 min read

Shocked to hear that Capital Pipeline paid over $4 million to ransomware attackers? Now Bloomberg reports that one of the largest insurance companies in the US, CNA, paid $40 million after a similar attack on its systems in March. The company refused to make any kind of detailed comment on the incident, saying only that it followed the law.

WASHINGTON, USA - MAY 12: Gas pumps closed after ransomware cyberattack causes Colonial Pipeline to shut down, resulting in shortages in Washington D.C, United States on May 12, 2021. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, USA - MAY 12: Gas pumps closed after ransomware cyberattack causes Colonial Pipeline to shut down, resulting in shortages in Washington D.C, United States on May 12, 2021. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

According to experts, that figure is larger than any ransom payout disclosed so far, made just as attacks have increased “exponentially” over the last few months. And with that money coming in, I wouldn’t expect to see things slow down any time soon.

— Richard Lawler

Two weeks with Dyson’s high-end V15 Detect vacuum

I mean, it has a laser.

It’s not a great feeling when a product shines a light on your deficiencies as an adult. Mat Smith, while putting Dyson’s V15 Detect through its paces, came to realize his floors were pretty filthy. And they had probably been that way for a while. With a laser-attached cleaning head, and a particle counting sensor that adjusts the power of the vacuum to deal with messier spots, the V15 is a powerful, expensive stick vacuum. Continue reading.

Toyota’s 2021 Mirai fuel-cell sedan looks great, but it’s trapped in California

More hydrogen stations needed.

The 2021 Toyota Mirai fuel-cell vehicle cruising through a city environment.
The 2021 Toyota Mirai fuel-cell vehicle cruising through a city environment.

Toyota’s 2021 redesign of its hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle, the Mirai, resulted in a more efficient and more stylish vehicle. The only issue is that without an established hydrogen fueling infrastructure, the Mirai is trapped in California. There are reasons to still be interested, though.

With a lower starting price of $50,000, which includes $15,000 (or six years, whichever comes first) of free fuel, it’s tough to deny the Mirai’s appeal if you happen to live next to a fueling station. Continue reading.

'Overwatch 2' will change from six- to five-person teams

It’s changing the rules.

Overwatch 2 won't arrive until 2022 at the earliest, but it will change the way you play the hero shooter. New Game Director Aaron Keller announced the series is moving to a five-on-five player-versus-player format. You’ll be losing one of your tank characters, so teams will consist of two damage dealers, two support heroes and a single tank. Continue reading.

Belkin's $100 Soundform Connect dongle adds AirPlay 2 to any speaker

Like an Apple Chromecast.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Belkin’s Soundform Connect aims to match the features of Google’s Chromecast, but for Apple hardware. The $100 dongle can connect to any traditional home speaker and turn it into an AirPlay 2-compatible smart speaker you can cast audio to from iPhones and iPads running iOS 11.4 and iPadOS 11.4. What it has over existing Chromecasts, though, is the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack, making it compatible with a huge array of speakers. Continue reading.

Snap unveils all-new Spectacles with built-in augmented reality

But they aren't for sale.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Snapchat just showed off its long-rumored augmented reality-enabled Spectacles. The latest glasses are the fourth iteration of Spectacles, but the first to have augmented reality features built in. CEO Evan Spiegel unveiled the new glasses at the company’s annual Partner Summit event, saying they now have the ability to “realistically ground digital objects in the physical world.” 

There’s a lot packed into these glasses: two cameras, four microphones, two stereo speakers and touchpad controls. The displays are “dual 3D waveguide displays,” which allow the wearer to view and interact with AR elements. The Snapchat boss said the company has been testing the glasses with a handful of creators and artists. But unlike other versions of Spectacles, the new glasses aren’t for sale — at least not yet. Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart' will let you slow down the action up to 70 percent

Kobo's 10.3-inch Elipsa is the company's biggest e-reader to date

Google and Qualcomm are making neural network API updates easier on Android

HP's newest gaming laptops include an Omen 16 and the mid-tier Victus line

Yamaha announces new receivers ready for 8K, 4K/120 and the Xbox Series X

TimeSplitters returns with a new game from the original developers

Epic's Mega Sale is back with discounts, coupons and a free copy of 'NBA 2K21'

Virgin Galactic's next rocket-powered test flight confirmed for May 22nd

FTC sues Frontier for 'misrepresenting' internet speeds

Twitter is reopening public verification

'Hocus Pocus 2' will premiere on Disney+ in fall 2022

Engadget Deals: Apple's Mac Mini M1 is back down to $600 on Amazon

Recommended Stories

  • The Dyson V15 Detect's laser proved my apartment was never really clean

    Dyson’s newest vacuum isn’t one for subtlety. It has a laser strapped to the front of it for the purpose of highlighting where your dust is hiding. The Dyson V15 Detect is the company’s newest, top-of-the-line cordless vacuum in its line of stick vacuums, at a cost of $699. Are these high-tech additions gimmicks or truly helpful upgrades for a cleaner home?

  • Amazon is retiring Prime Now and moving deliveries into its core app

    Amazon is shifting Prime Now deliveries to its main app and site.

  • Audi is piloting battery-powered EV fast-charging stations

    Audi has unveiled an interesting high-speed "charging hub" concept that will allow EV users to make a reservation for up to 300 kW charging speeds.

  • Yamaha announces new receivers ready for 8K, 4K/120 and the Xbox Series X

    Yamaha's Aventage receivers are coming home this summer with prices starting at $1,300, but features like 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz support won't be available at launch.

  • TimeSplitters returns with a new game from the original developers

    Free Radical Design has risen from the ashes, thanks to Deep Silver.

  • TBS and TNT will start airing HBO Max exclusives this summer

    WarnerMedia is bringing HBO Max exclusives over to TBS and TNT.

  • CNA Financial reportedly paid $40 million to resolve a ransomware attack

    US insurance company may have paid one of the most expensive malware ransoms to date.

  • 4 Reasons Amazon Would Be Smart to Acquire MGM Studios

    The prospective pairing brings much more to the table than the addition of some more entertainment content.

  • Alpha Bank hires JPMorgan, Goldman on plan to boost capital by 800 million euros

    Alpha Bank, one of Greece's four largest lenders, said on Friday it had hired JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs as advisers on a plan to boost capital by about 800 million euros ($978.16 million) to fund its growth plan. "The proposed capital raising seeks to take advantage of favourable market conditions and its strong financial position," the bank said in a bourse filing. Alpha's shares were down 28% to 0.88 euros on the Athens stock exchange.

  • Google will open its first retail store in New York City this summer

    Google is opening its first retail store in New York City this summer to showcase Pixel, Nest and more.

  • How to Clean Your Range Hood Filter in 4 Seriously Easy Steps

    In just 15 minutes, you can be on your way to a cleaner kitchen. Follow these expert tips for removing tough grease and grime from your range hood filter.

  • Crypto Lender Mistakenly Deposits Bitcoin Into User Accounts

    (Bloomberg) -- BlockFi Inc., a crypto-lending startup, mistakenly sent some users Bitcoin as part of a promotion and is working on reversing it.The company made what it called incorrect promo payouts in Bitcoin instead of U.S. dollars to certain customers. Though BlockFi worked on reversing them, a number of recipients withdrew the coins before the company could backpedal. (It was fewer than 100, the company said.) The firm’s exposure is around $10 million, though that amount is decreasing as more users return the coins, said Zac Prince, co-founder and chief executive officer of BlockFi.“BlockFi carries loss reserves as part of its accounting policies and this is a fraction of existing loss reserves -- so no negative impact to equity or ongoing platform operations,” Prince wrote by email. “The issue that caused the withdrawals was fixed and incremental safeguards have been developed to prevent any similar issue in the future.”The erroneous deposits have not affected BlockFi’s ongoing operations and the company is notching record levels of trading volume without interruption, he added.Meanwhile, screenshots of the deposits made their rounds on social media, with at least one Tweet showing a deposit of 700 Bitcoin. Though it’s down significantly this week, each coin is trading around $34,000 Wednesday.Last week, BlockFi tweeted that some promotion participants “may see an inaccurate bonus payment displayed in their transaction history.”Meanwhile, the company’s emailed affected users asking for the money to be returned.BlockFi, perhaps the most visible nonbank ­cryptocurrency firm, offers a number of crypto products, including borrowing and lending and it runs platforms for trading cryptocurrency. It’s been in the limelight as it’s grown in recent months amid a crypto-market rally that’s being unwound this week.Read more: Lending Bitcoin to Earn 6% Comes With Risk You Won’t Get at BankThe crypto firm’s snafu is reminiscent of Citigroup Inc.’s $500 million blunder last summer when it accidentally sent payments to a group of lenders.“As a stand-alone, it was just a glitch,” Mike Loukas, chief executive officer at TrueMark Investments, said of BlockFi. “We see it with banks all the time in dollars. But because it’s such a volatile asset, the mistake gets magnified.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Closes at a Record Low After Wild Bitcoin Session

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. closed at a record low after a wild trading session that saw the price of Bitcoin swing by about $10,000.The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange fell as much as 13% before paring the loss to close down 5.9% at $224.80 amid a broader rout in cryptocurrencies. Coinbase reported “intermittent downtime” on its platform, before saying it had identified and fixed the issue while Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, temporarily disabled Ethereum withdrawals citing network congestion.Bitcoin plunged as much as 31% and approached $30,000 before rebounding to about $40,000 at 4 p.m. New York time. The cryptocurrency has now erased nearly all the gains it made following Tesla Inc.’s Feb. 8 announcement that it would add the asset to its balance sheet. A statement from the People’s Bank of China Tuesday reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment added to the selloff. Ethereum lost more than 40%, while Dogecoin declined 45%, before joining in Bitcoin’s rebound.Read more: Bitcoin Plunge Wipes $500 Billion From Value in Crypto RoutThe broader U.S. stock market also made up some ground with the S&P 500 Index closing down 0.3% and the Nasdaq 100 Index up 0.2% after both lost more than 1.6% earlier in the session.MicroStrategy Inc. was down 6.6% after losing as much as 16% earlier. On Tuesday, the enterprise-software company known for its bullish bets on cryptocurrencies disclosed that it bought another 229 Bitcoin, bringing its total to over 92,000. It has now erased about two-thirds of its value from its February high.Amid other crypto-connected stocks, Bit Digital Inc. was down 17%, Ebang International Holdings lost 9.8%, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. both slid 5.6%.(Updates crypto and stock moves throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Sinks to Lowest Three Weeks Amid Broader Market Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged to the lowest in three weeks alongside a broader market decline with traders also concerned about growing supply from the U.S. and Iran.Futures in New York tumbled 3.3% on Wednesday as increasing inflation fears rattled broader markets. Equities declined and the dollar strengthened, making raw materials priced in the currency less attractive.Meanwhile, in the oil market, a U.S. government report showed domestic crude stockpiles surged by the most since mid-March last week. Traders are also following talks between world powers in Vienna around reviving an agreement that would remove U.S. sanctions on Iran’s crude exports. A top European Union official said the U.S. and Iran are close to a deal.”There’s been building concern around inflation in the commodities sphere, as well as the economy more generally, and the possibility that the Fed will act,” said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. “We’ve had such a bull market based on monetary stimulus, so now if that’s pulled back,” prices could weaken.Crude benchmarks have swung with those of wider risky assets in recent days with the Covid-19 crisis in India also pointing to weaker demand. The second wave of the pandemic has lowered Indian Oil Corp.’s sales of gasoline and diesel by 15%-20%. The nation’s biggest refiner also sliced operating rates at plants by more than 80%. However, consumption has shown marked improvement in the U.S. and Europe.Meanwhile, Enrique Mora, the EU official in charge of coordinating diplomacy in Vienna, said he expects all parties to return to the 2015 agreement before Iran’s presidential elections on June 18. Iran has already been bringing back output, and said it will soon export oil from a new port, which would allow the country to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.“Expectations of pending tightness may be dissipating,” Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities, said in a note. That comes amid demand concerns in the rest of the world, “growing risk that Iran may soon export more crude into the global marketplace and the possibility that OPEC+ may continue to increase production.”This week’s Energy Information Administration report provides the first look at the impact of Colonial Pipeline’s system outage, which had spurred panic-buying and supply disruptions across much of the U.S. Southeast and East Coast last week. Nationwide gasoline inventories fell nearly 2 million barrels last week, though fuel supplies in the U.S. Gulf Coast jumped by the most on record with the pipeline down.Investors are also watching for signs of wavering in monetary support, which has underpinned a blistering rally across commodities so far this year. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s meeting last month showed some officials signaling they’d be open to scaling back the central bank’s massive bond purchases program “at some point.” Commodities across the board were already lower much of the session.Commodities declined with “signals from the broader markets about inflation and the impact that could have on slowing this pace of economic growth,” said Rob Thummel, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. For oil specifically, “the market is concerned about uncertainties around global supply and potentially lower global demand in the short-term.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Treasury floats global corporate tax of at least 15%

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday offered to accept a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% during international negotiations, a rate significantly below its proposed 21% minimum for U.S. multinational firms. The department said the proposal was made during an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) tax steering group meeting on base erosion and profit shifting. "Treasury proposed to the steering group that the global minimum tax rate should be at least 15%," the department said in a statement.

  • Oil Advances to Pare Weekly Drop Driven by Prospect of Iran Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude headed for its biggest weekly drop since March as a potential end to years-long sanctions raised the prospects of Iran ramping up supplies.Futures in London rose near $66 a barrel on Friday, but they remained on track for a 4.1% weekly decline. Benchmark prices climbed as the dollar fell, and prices found technical support at their late-April lows.While Brent topped $70 on Tuesday, the market has dramatically repriced as a deal to lift restrictions on Iran’s oil exports appeared to move closer.The Persian Gulf nation’s president, Hassan Rouhani, said world powers have accepted that major sanctions will be lifted, though details and finer points still needed to be ironed out.Some of the most optimistic analysts estimate the country could return to pre-sanctions production of almost 4 million barrels a day in as little as three months. Iranian output has been rising this year and was about 2.4 million a day last month, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.Oil has also been swept up in a broader sell-off in commodity and equity markets recently following concerns about inflation, speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will ease stimulus and China’s warning on measures to cool price spikes. The surge in the coronavirus continues to haunt some major consumers, with India’s largest refiner canceling a tender to buy Middle Eastern crude.“The market is a bit surprised at how quickly they could come to a deal,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV, in reference to the Iran negotiations. There’s “potential that additional barrels come to the market much quicker than many in the market were initially expecting.”With traders gearing up for even more supply, Brent’s nearest timespread is nearing a bearish contango structure in an indication market tightness is easing.Negotiators in Vienna, where Iran and the U.S. have engaged in indirect talks to restore a nuclear deal, which former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, have taken a “major step,” Rouhani said Thursday, according to Iranian state TV.Prior to the implementation of sanctions, Iran was producing about 3.8 million barrels a day of crude. Only Iraq and Saudi Arabia are currently producing more than that amount within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.Still, Citigroup Inc. estimates overall global demand is strong enough to absorb any additional supply, including from Iran and that prices will continue to climb.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Don’t Fear the Taper: Fed to Dominate Treasury Market for Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Treasury investors fretting about when the Federal Reserve will scale back its bond purchases may be missing the bigger picture: Its more than $5 trillion stockpile will make it a major force for years to come.The prospect of a pullback in buying edged a little nearer Wednesday when minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s April meeting showed that a number of officials were willing to discuss it if the economy keeps improving. Yields rose on the news.But bond bulls say the Fed’s virtually inextricable presence in the world’s largest bond market means it will provide crucial support long after any price blips come and go when it brings the buying spree to a close.The central bank’s Treasury holdings have doubled since March 2020, accounting for nearly one-quarter of the total outstanding, a bigger share than it held even after the 2008 credit crisis. It’s a result of aggressive moves to keep the market functioning and hold down rates on everything from mortgages and car loans to corporate and municipal bonds.“The Fed will have a big hand in fixed-income markets for as far as the eye can see,” said Matt Nest, portfolio manager and global head of active fixed income for State Street Global Advisors.The stake is so large that even once the Fed’s purchases wind down, it is expected to keep its holdings steady by buying new Treasuries whenever old ones mature, reducing the amount that would need to be sold to the public. That’s given some investors confidence that rates won’t rise too quickly -- or by too much -- even as yields head back toward the approximately 14-month high hit in March amid fears the economy is at risk of overheating.“The Fed is definitely not going anywhere anytime soon with regard to the Treasury market,” said Mike Pugliese, an economist at Wells Fargo Securities, which predicts the Fed will begin tapering its purchases in January 2022 and end them around November.But he expects the central bank to keep its stake steady through the next four years. “The Fed is going to comfortably hold between 20% to 25% of the Treasury market, remaining the largest holder of Treasuries, until about 2025,” he said.That backdrop, combined with the prospect the government’s debt managers will cut note and bond auctions later this year as the economy rebounds, is helping to keep yields low despite the sharp pickup in growth and rising consumer prices. The Treasury’s net private borrowing of notes and bonds will fall next year to $1.99 trillion, from $2.75 trillion this year, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.The central bank’s holdings of Treasuries have been growing by $80 billion a month, and it’s also adding $40 billion in mortgage debt to its balance sheet. That’s left it on course to buy a total of $960 billion of Treasury notes and bonds in the secondary market this year after snapping up $2.18 trillion last year. Strategists at JPMorgan predict the Fed will buy $390 billion more in 2022 before wrapping up its purchases.The minutes of the FOMC meeting reported that “a number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.”The prospect of a such a slowdown has sown some consternation. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to the day’s high after the minutes, reaching 1.69% as traders boosted bets on the outlook for Fed rate hikes. Those gains weren’t sustained and the yield has fallen about 2 basis points to 1.65% Thursday.The benchmark yield is just a little more than half the average of the past two decades, and some analysts are confident that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues will take a cautious approach to winding down quantitative easing.“The Powell Fed is skittish about touching any aspect of its balance sheet, which is why it’ll be slow to slow asset purchases and will never sell securities outright on the back end of QE,” said former Fed official and Mellon chief economist Vincent Reinhart.Peter Yi, head of taxable credit research at Northern Trust Asset Management, thinks there’s limited upside to long-term Treasury yields. He expects the 10-year yield to swing between 1.25% and 1.75% through the rest of 2021 and has been buying when yields back up. Percolating inflation, with U.S. consumer prices climbing in April by the most since 2009, will prove temporary, he added.“The Fed has tools in their toolkit that they are going to use if they absolutely need to do it to prevent 10-year yields from jumping dramatically and in a disorderly way,” Yi said.The last time the Fed began to pull back from asset purchases was from January through October 2014, when it unwound the quantitative easing measures ushered in after the 2008 credit crisis. While Treasury yields rose in 2013 in anticipation of that, the effects were muted, with yields falling in 2014.The Fed was in no rush to unload its bond holdings, however, and kept rolling them into new securities when they matured. In October 2017, the bank began to whittle down its portfolio, only to stop abruptly in September 2019 when it caused mayhem in the overnight lending market.Dan Krieter, a strategist in BMO Capital Markets’ fixed-income strategy group, doesn’t see the Fed shrinking its balance sheet for years.“It’s becoming harder and harder for the Fed to ever extricate itself from the financial system,” Krieter said. “At least for the next five or so years, the Fed isn’t even going to hint at the idea of reducing its balance sheet.”(Updates prices throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell Seeks Input as Fed Digs Deeper Into Digital Currencies

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell turned up the volume in the U.S. digital dollar debate, announcing the central bank will publish a research paper and seek public comment as it weighs issuing one in the future.“We are committed at the Federal Reserve to hearing a wide range of voices on this important issue before making any decision on whether and how to move forward with a U.S. CBDC,” he said in a statement on Thursday, referring to central bank digital currencies. “To help stimulate broad conversation, the Federal Reserve board will issue a discussion paper this summer outlining our current thinking on digital payments, with a particular focus on the benefits and risks associated with CBDC in the U.S. context.”The announcement, during a week of intense volatility in cryptocurrencies, launches a Powell-style consensus-building exercise on the topic of a U.S. digital dollar, which until now has mostly been a technological project based at its regional branch in Boston. The approach of canvassing outside voices has been a hallmark of Powell’s leadership.Powell said he wants the Fed to play “a leading role” in the development of international standards. Central banks around the world -- most notably the People’s Bank of China -- are moving ahead with digital currencies which could give them a head-start in how standards develop partly because they have actual experience.“It is hard not to view today’s statement in the context of China and what is happening in the private crypto markets,” said Derek Tang, an economist at LH Meyer/Monetary Policy Analytics in Washington. “There is a little bit of complacency at the Fed saying, ‘We are the reserve currency.’ That is shifting now.”Tang said China’s digital currency is aimed at exerting more control over the domestic financial system but also for projecting soft power into the global trading system with yuan digital payments. “Those efforts have been accelerating perhaps more quickly than the U.S. was expecting,” he said.A key issue for Powell and other Fed officials is how such technology would fit into the current U.S. banking system, which already provides electronic payments in a variety of ways.Critics of the current system say it locks out many low-income people and charges them fees for basic services that people with high account balances don’t suffer. Digital currency accounts held by individuals could serve as a form of competition. Still, the banking system offers high protection for depositors, including insurance, that a less regulated system may not offer.‘Fix the System’“The problem is that we are over-reliant on the central bank’s payment system, which fails to deliver,” said Aaron Klein, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Long check-cashing settlement times can lead people in under-banked communities to use so-called pay-day lenders who charge high fees for money advances. “The answer is to fix the Fed’s system and move society to a better payment system,” he said.That may not mean digital currency, but something more like FedNow, a separate project the Fed is building that will compete with banks on same-day settlement, Klein said.U.S. central bankers want to be clear about what problem they are fixing as they assess a digital dollar.“Our key focus is on whether and how a CBDC could improve on an already safe, effective, dynamic, and efficient U.S. domestic payments system,” Powell said. “We think it is important that any potential CBDC could serve as a complement to, and not a replacement of, cash and current private-sector digital forms of the dollar, such as deposits at commercial banks.”Powell said that “to date, cryptocurrencies have not served as a convenient way to make payments, given, among other factors, their swings in value.” He also said stable-coins, or digital currencies tied to the dollar, will attract more scrutiny from regulators.He said he hoped the paper would represent a thoughtful process.“Irrespective of the conclusion we ultimately reach, we expect to play a leading role in developing international standards for CBDCs, engaging actively with central banks in other jurisdictions as well as regulators and supervisors here in the United States throughout that process.”(Updates with comment from analysts Tang and Klein in fifth and ninth paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia Hits Air Pocket as RBA Prepares Verdict on Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s relentless recovery struck an air pocket as household sentiment retreated and employment fell for the first time in seven months, which combined with a slow vaccine roll out increases pressure on the central bank to maintain a high tempo of stimulus.Consumer confidence slid 4.8% in May, though from a record high, and employers cut 30,600 roles in April. Yet other indicators remain positive, a survey showed the financial well-being of Australians climbed to the highest ever and last week’s budget contained new rounds of spending.The underlying question is how long it will take the Reserve Bank of Australia and Treasury to achieve their goal of pushing unemployment down toward 4% to revive wages and inflation. Governor Philip Lowe is due to decide in July whether to extend the yield target and quantitative easing programs.Robert Mead of Pacific Investment Management Co. sees the RBA extending its asset purchases framework, but expects policy makers will give themselves more flexibility to adjust the pace.“Our borders aren’t opening, our migration has stalled, our vaccine rollout is pretty slow,” said Mead, co-head of Asia-Pacific portfolio management. “The data flow is suggesting that there will be hiccups along the way -- hopefully we end up in a much better place economically but it’s not a straight line.”He sees setbacks in the recovery making Australian bonds look attractive.The pause in the economy’s upward trajectory coincides with the end of the JobKeeper wage subsidy and bank loan repayment deferals, suggesting a likely period of adjustment ahead. What is clear is wage growth remains tepid.In the first three months of this year, wages advanced 0.6% from the prior quarter and 1.5% from a year earlier. That’s well below the sustained 3% expansion the RBA is seeking as it tries to return to consumer prices to target.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Patchy economic data is a reminder of the reality that the post-COVID recovery is not likely to be a straight-line affair. Rather than a sign of macro weakness, households’ willingness to take holidays in April -- which cruelled the jobs recovery -- more likely reflects an underlying confidence in labor market prospects.”-- James McIntyre, economistThe government, in its May 11 budget, announced about A$100 ($78 billion) in extra spending over the four years that will underpin the recovery. The RBA reiterated in minutes of its May meeting that it’s unlikely to raise interest rates before 2024 at the earliest.Data released Friday showed consumers are still spending, with retail sales advancing 1.1% in April, according to a preliminary estimate, more than twice economists’ median forecast.Lowe and his board will convene July 6 to decide on rolling over the RBA’s three-year yield target to the November 2024 bond from the current April 2024. They’re also due to decide on whether to undertake a third tranche of QE after A$200 billion of buying ends in September.“Future policy decisions would be based on close attention to the flow of economic data and conditions in financial markets in Australia,” the RBA said in the minutes Tuesday.(Updates with retail sales in third-last paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman says the new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.