Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shows over 70% efficacy

The Morning After: What you need for ray-tracing in 'Cyberpunk 2077'

Engadget, Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·4 min read

Cyperpunk 2077 is the most anticipated game of the year. It’s been able to hold on to that title by suffering heavy delays that have pushed the release date back several times. (It may even be the case that some Engadget editors took time off just to play the game, only to have those ambitions dashed.)

We’re now expecting a release on December 10th, and CD Projekt Red and NVIDIA have shed more light (pun intended?) on the highly anticipated RPG's ray-tracing graphics. In a new developer video, they showed off gameplay footage with DXR ray tracing and NVIDIA's DLSS tech activated. NVIDIA claims the game is "more immersive and detailed" with ray tracing enabled. When it’s switched on, reflections and shadows should be substantially improved, as well as having more realistic diffuse lighting effects — watch for yourself here.

CD Projekt Red
CD Projekt Red

The game demands a fairly beefy machine if you want to use its ray-tracing features. The publisher recommends using NVIDIA's RTX GPUs, but other DXR-compatible GPUs will work. At the bare minimum, you’ll want an RTX 2060 graphics card to turn on ray tracing. And if you've somehow got your hands on an RTX 3080 GPU (and your system meets the other requirements), you should be able to run the game at ultra settings with ray tracing enabled.

If you’re not a PC owner, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077 may also support ray tracing when they arrive next year — whenever that is.


— Mat

Chrome extensions will have to show how they use your data

There are also limits on how extensions can use that data.

Google’s ongoing efforts to crack down on wayward Chrome extensions now include more transparency for you, dear user/information node. The company is introducing a policy in January 2021 that will require data-use disclosures for extensions in the Chrome Web Store. Creators will have to explain the kinds of data they’re collecting, such as sign-ins or personally identifiable info. They’ll also have to promise they honor the new policy, which bans selling data to third parties, using data for unrelated purposes and relying on data for credit checks and money lending.

Continue reading.

'GTA Online' is getting its first solo heist

The December 15th update will add a new location and 100-plus songs.

Engadget
Engadget

GTA Online is still going strong after several years, and Rockstar continues to frequently add new stuff to the game. On December 15th, the developer will release one of its biggest updates yet, which will include a new location and the first GTA Online solo heist.

And, seven years since launch, Rockstar is freshening up the soundtrack with more than 100 additional songs.

Continue reading.

iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown reveals a truly huge main camera

This is why the bigger phone gets a better camera.

iFixit
iFixit

iFixit has posted a teardown of the iPhone 12 Pro Max that illustrates the camera size in vivid detail. While the cam itself is visibly larger, it’s the sensor-shift stabilization that puts it over the top — the full unit makes the regular 12 Pro’s main shooter look dainty by comparison. The battery is the largest of any current iPhone at 14.13Wh (albeit smaller than the 15.04Wh from the 11 Pro Max). Meanwhile, the speaker and Taptic Engine are also huge, at least compared to the compact parts inside the 12 mini.
Continue reading.

Hitting the Books: The spectacular financial failures of Fisker Automobiles

Not even government backing could save the troubled EV startup.

Morning After
Morning After

Being the trailblazer is tough. Not only must you create products, techniques and strategies from scratch, but your competition is free to simply observe your failures and improve on your process at a fraction of the cost. So in some instances, firms in emerging industries are afforded financial backing by the US government to jumpstart their efforts, as we saw with Fisker Automobiles. But, as author Dan K Eberhart explains in Switching Gears, not every startup is destined for success — even with federal support.

Continue reading.

  • Josh Brown Predicts Year-End Market Melt-Up, Bets On Reopening Stocks

    Josh Brown -- CNBC contributor, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management and author of the new book "How I Invest My Money" -- joined Benzinga's PreMarket Prep show Friday.Brown discussed his outlook for stocks in the coming months and potential economic recovery plays in anticipation of coronavirus vaccines hitting the market.Brown's Economic Recovery Plays: Brown said he is bullish on stock prices between now and year's end, predicting a melt-up in the S&P 500 in coming weeks."I hate saying it out loud because if it doesn't happen ... you know. But I'm starting to think that way," he said.Brown owns reopening stocks like Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG)."I'm in some companies that really need there to be a reopening to get back to their 2019 numbers, and it might take them two years to do it," Brown said.For now, Brown said he's positioning in anticipation of how people will feel when they start hearing about friends and family members getting the coronavirus vaccine in coming months.Gap Growth Story: Brown is bullish on another economic recovery stock, Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS)."Years and years and years and years with no progress, no momentum. Nothing good to talk about in the story. You've got this fundamental change now -- them getting better at omnichannel, them getting better at the app, them improving the quality of the clothing and taking on Lululemon," he said."This could become a growth stock and it's selling at 0.5x sales, so you don't even have to pay up for the privilege of making that bet."'Taking An L' On Slack: Like any investor, Brown's track record is far from perfect. He acknowledge taking a loss on Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) earlier this year."I think one of the things I didn't count on was how much pressure Microsoft was going to be putting on Slack, almost as though they timed that pressure for the company's IPO," Brown said.Slack's choice to go public via a direct listing meant that, unlike companies that list traditionally, Slack was immediately exposed to insider selling pressure -- and did not have the support of big bank IPO underwriters like Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), he said. "I didn't count on those two things, and it escaped me how important they might be." Watch to the full interview with Josh Brown in the clip below, or listen to the podcast here.PreMarket Prep is a daily trading show hosted by prop trader Dennis Dick and former floor trader Joel Elconin. You can watch PreMarket Prep live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET Benzinga's YouTube channel, and the podcast is on Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Tunein.Latest Ratings for GPS DateFirmActionFromTo Nov 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight Oct 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight Oct 2020MKM PartnersMaintainsNeutral View More Analyst Ratings for GPS View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Short Sellers Have Taken A B Hit This Week * 5 Warren Buffett Stocks To Buy For Under (C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Wall Street Analysts Say These 5 Stocks Are A Buy As The World Prepares For The Post-COVID-19 Era

    From escalating tensions between the U.S. and China, the highly infectious coronavirus pandemic outbreak, and the 2020 presidential Election, this year has turned into a rollercoaster ride for investors. Forced lockdowns weighed down industries like the oil & gas sector, retail businesses, theatre, and entertainment companies, but spurred an uptick in technology stocks.With Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) reporting high efficacy for their COVID-19 vaccines but the number of new virus cases getting reported remaining high, the analysts are expecting a change in market behavior as the world moves to what they describe as a post-COVID-19 world.CNBC compiled a list of five stocks with an upside potential based on opinions from leading Wall Steet analysts. Here's a peek into these stocks and the key factors influencing the analyst forecasts.Amazon: The pandemic might have shrunk the global economy, however, Jeff Bezos' Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose to cross the $1.5 trillion market cap. The e-commerce company's stock peaked at a 52-week high price of $3,552.25 in early September.Amazon stock grew approximately 63% on a year-to-date basis and close to 91% since March when the signs of a pandemic became evident.Last week, Needham analyst Laura Martin rated Amazon as a buy -- setting a price target of $3,700, according to TipRanks. Based on Martin's survey results of a select number of Amazon customers, CNBC reported that 80% of the survey participants would stick to their online shopping trends even during the post-pandemic era.In the Q3 earnings release in October, Amazon reported $96.1 billion in revenue at a 37% growth rate year-over-year. Amazon last quoted $3,099.40, 0.57% lower, on Friday.Bentley Systems: RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg revised software company Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) as a "Buy" stock last week, with a price target of $43, CNBC reports. "Overall, we think a vaccine could benefit Bentley, and a Biden presidency could boost U.S. infrastructure spending," Hedberg commented.The forecasts were based on the company's earnings beat in its first release since the trading debut in September. In Q3, Bentley's $203 million quarterly revenues recorded a growth rate of 8.8% YoY with an 11% YoY growth in recurring revenues for the trailing 12-month period.The company, on Nov. 12, announced plans to issue 10 million shares at $32 per share and use the proceeds to pay off the outstanding balances of credit facilities. From $25.18 on Sept. 22, the stock has gained 41% and was last seen trading at $35.55, 1.22% higher.PDF Solutions: San Jose-based software and engineering services company PDF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PDFS) received a Buy rating from the Northland Capital analyst Gus Richard after the news of the $35 million Cimetrix acquisition broke out, as per the CNBC report. Richard raised the stock's price target to $30, last seen quoting $21.28.Richard says that "PDFS/ Cimetrix together can allow equipment suppliers to collect operational data from equipment and use PDFS big data analytics platform and AI to analyze equipment operational, performance, and process control data", as reported by CNBC.Accounting for the acquisition impact in the post-pandemic economy, Richard also anticipates that CY21 earnings could gain between $0.02 and $0.04 per share.Cytokinetics: At the end of Friday's trading session, Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) was trading at $15.99, 0.95% higher. H.C. Wainright & Co analyst Joseph Pantginis predicts that the biopharma company's stock holds a 180% upside potential, with an estimated price target of $43.The analyst's forecasts are pinned on the success of omecamtiv mecarbil, the company's treatment for heart failures."While a deeper analysis is yet to be conducted and more details are needed to clarify omecamtiv's real opportunity in HF, we believe these findings suggest a possible path forward for omecamtiv's approval based on its applicability for the treatment of a defined, significant, population," Pantginis said, as per CNBC.Yelp: Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP), the San-Francisco headquartered online review company, has lost around 7% year-to-date. But, since March 18, when the lockdown measures began to kick in, the stock has rallied upwards by 123%.RBC Capital analyst Shweta Khajuria's analysis of the stock's performance is based on the economic revival in the post-pandemic era. Linking the vaccine availability and distribution with the economic revival, the RBC Capital Analyst opines that shopping centers, restaurants and bars, and other retail outlets would witness an increase in footfalls."Management expects Yelp to drive greater benefits from the improvement in its value proposition to advertisers, both perceived and actual to take a greater share of Advertiser budgets," CNBC quoted Khajuria as saying.On Friday's close, Yelp had a market cap close to $2.4 billion and was trading at $32.22, 1.19% higher.Latest Ratings for PFE DateFirmActionFromTo Nov 2020Goldman SachsReinstatesNeutral Nov 2020BernsteinInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform Oct 2020SVB LeerinkMaintainsMarket Perform View More Analyst Ratings for PFE View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Could Get Limited EU Approval Before Year-End: Report * Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Halted In Brazil Over Adverse Event(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • JPMorgan Sees Possible $300 Billion Rebalancing Flow From Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Rebalancing flows may lead to an exodus of around $300 billion from global stocks by the end of the year, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Large multi-asset investors may need to rotate money into bonds from stocks after strong equity performance so far this month, strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note Friday. They include balanced mutual funds, like 60/40 portfolios, U.S. defined-benefit pension plans and some big investors like Norges Bank, which manages Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, and the Japanese government pension plan GPIF, the strategists said.“We see some vulnerability in equity markets in the near term from balanced mutual funds, a $7 trillion universe, having to sell around $160 billion of equities globally to revert to their target 60:40 allocation either by the end of November or by the end of December at the latest,” the strategists wrote.If the stock market rallies into December, there could be an additional $150 billion of equity selling into the end of the month pension funds that tend to rebalance on a quarterly basis, they added.Read more: The 60/40 Portfolio Is Muzzling Critics With Another Big YearAn MSCI gauge of global stocks reached a record on Nov. 16. It’s up more than 10% this month amid positive signs about Covid-19 vaccine developments, and as concerns about the U.S. election began to fade. The Bloomberg Barclays Global-Aggregate Total Return Index has risen around 1.5%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Doesn't Want Jury To Hear How Much She Made, Court Filings Show

    Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, wants to block information on her previous income and "luxurious" spending from being revealed in court, CNBC has reported.What Happened: Holmes' defense attorneys filed a motion to exclude reports showing her earnings and spending, because they might turn the jury against the defendant."The jury should not be subjected to arguments regarding Ms. Holmes' alleged purchase of luxury travel, 'fine wine,' or 'food delivery to her home,'" CNBC quoted the defense team saying in their motion."Many CEOs live in luxurious housing, buy expensive (vehicles) and clothing, travel luxuriously and associate with famous people -- as the government claims Ms. Holmes did."Holmes had a private jet and several assistants for "running her errands," according to CNBC.Why It Matters: Holmes is facing dozens of felony fraud charges and up to 20 years in prison.She and her partner Ramesh Balwan, a former president and chief operating officer at Theranos, told investors, board members and the general public that the company's products in development would be able to diagnose any disease, including cancer and diabetes, from just one drop of blood.Privately valued at one point at $9 billion, the startup was exposed by a Wall Street Journal investigation and ensuing public scrutiny that revealed the technology was nonexistent.The trial is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2021, in San Jose.Image: WikicommonsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Wish Files For IPO, Acknowledges Challenges In Its China-Rooted Supply Chain * Apple Is Trying To 'Water Down' Bill Against Forced Labor In China: Washington Post(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why Savers Pursuing Early Retirement Should Consider Limiting 401(k), IRA Contributions

    “Throwing everything you can at your retirement account is not necessarily the best strategy for people following FIRE,” says certified financial planner Victor Gersten.

  • Will you get a second $1,200 stimulus check by Christmas?

    President-elect Biden and other leaders say a new COVID relief deal is needed urgently.

  • Warren Buffett says here's how to keep your finances healthy during COVID

    The investing legend has offered these tips for surviving the pandemic financially.

  • Arrival, the latest EV company set to enter the public markets

    London-based Arrival is the latest electric vehicle start-up set to enter the public markets as the landscape of EV companies grows.

  • Niu Earnings Disappoint, E-Scooter Maker Falls

    Niu earnings results disappointed investors, with EPS that just beat or missed views. The e-scooter maker's revenue fell short. Niu stock fell.

  • Vaccine, AstraZeneca, Tesla, Regeneron - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

    Stock futures rise on further progress on the development of a coronavirus vaccine; AstraZeneca's vaccine found to be as much as 90% effective in preventing disease; Tesla price target lifted to $560 at Wedbush.

  • Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is 'skeptical' about student loan forgiveness

    Larry Summers is “skeptical” about general loan cancellation being discussed amid President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to office, arguing that debt forgiveness would benefit "well-off" borrowers most.

  • Why Gold Could Be Heading To $5000

    Gold prices have soared this year, but the real rally may be able to kick into high gear as some analysts predict major gains in the not-so-distant future

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    The disruption of society and business due to the Covid-19 pandemic has battered the stock market, but Amazon is uniquely positioned to perform well due to changes in consumer behavior.

  • These 5 stocks will profit from the dollar’s continuing decline

    Things look mighty bleak for the dollar given the damage to the U.S. economy from the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak and our national debt that is soaring to new heights after Donald Trump’s tax cuts and free-wheeling spending over the last four years. In fact, October marked the first time since February 2013 that the euro was used more frequently than the dollar as the currency of choice for global payments, according to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications.

  • China to Take Oil-Refining Crown Held by U.S. Since 19th Century

    (Bloomberg) -- Earlier this month, Royal Dutch Shell Plc pulled the plug on its Convent refinery in Louisiana. Unlike many oil refineries shut in recent years, Convent was far from obsolete: it’s fairly big by U.S. standards and sophisticated enough to turn a wide range of crude oils into high-value fuels. Yet Shell, the world’s third-biggest oil major, wanted to radically reduce refining capacity and couldn’t find a buyer.As Convent’s 700 workers found out they were out of a job, their counterparts on the other side of Pacific were firing up a new unit at Rongsheng Petrochemical’s giant Zhejiang complex in northeast China. It’s just one of at least four projects underway in the country, totaling 1.2 million barrels a day of crude-processing capacity, equivalent to the U.K.’s entire fleet.The Covid crisis has hastened a seismic shift in the global refining industry as demand for plastics and fuels grows in China and the rest of Asia, where economies are quickly rebounding from the pandemic. In contrast, refineries in the U.S and Europe are grappling with a deeper economic crisis while the transition away from fossil fuels dims the long-term outlook for oil demand.America has been top of the refining pack since the start of the oil age in the mid-nineteenth century, but China will dethrone the U.S. as early as next year, according to the International Energy Agency. In 1967, the year Convent opened, the U.S. had 35 times the refining capacity of China.The rise of China’s refining industry, combined with several large new plants in India and the Middle East, is reverberating through the global energy system. Oil exporters are selling more crude to Asia and less to long-standing customers in North America and Europe. And as they add capacity, China’s refiners are becoming a growing force in international markets for gasoline, diesel and other fuels. That’s even putting pressure on older plants in other parts of Asia: Shell also announced this month that they will halve capacity at their Singapore refinery.There are parallels with China’s growing dominance of the global steel industry in the early part of this century, when China built a clutch of massive, modern mills. Designed to meet burgeoning domestic demand, they also made China a force in the export market, squeezing higher-cost producers in Europe, North America and other parts of Asia and forcing the closure of older, inefficient plants.“China is going to put another million barrels a day or more on the table in the next few years,” Steve Sawyer, director of refining at industry consultant Facts Global Energy, or FGE, said in an interview. “China will overtake the U.S. probably in the next year or two.”Asia RisingBut while capacity will rise is China, India and the Middle East, oil demand may take years to fully recover from the damage inflicted by the coronavirus. That will push a few million barrels a day more of refining capacity out of business, on top of a record 1.7 million barrels a day of processing capacity already mothballed this year. More than half of these closures have been in the U.S., according to the IEA.About two thirds of European refiners aren’t making enough money in fuel production to cover their costs, said Hedi Grati, head of Europe-CIS refining research at IHS Markit. Europe still needs to reduce its daily processing capacity by a further 1.7 million barrels in five years.“There is more to come,” Sawyer said, anticipating the closure of another 2 million barrels a day of refining capacity through next year.Chinese refining capacity has nearly tripled since the turn of the millennium as it tried to keep pace with the rapid growth of diesel and gasoline consumption. The country’s crude processing capacity is expected to climb to 1 billion tons a year, or 20 million barrels per day, by 2025 from 17.5 million barrels at the end of this year, according to China National Petroleum Corp.’s Economics & Technology Research Institute.India is also boosting its processing capability by more than half to 8 million barrels a day by 2025, including a new 1.2 million barrels per day mega project. Middle Eastern producers are adding to the spree, building new units with at least two projects totaling more than a million barrels a day that are set to start operations next year.Plastic DrivenOne of the key drivers of new projects is growing demand for the petrochemicals used to make plastics. More than half of the refining capacity that comes on stream from 2019 to 2027 will be added in Asia and 70% to 80% of this will be plastics-focused, according to industry consultant Wood Mackenzie.The popularity of integrated refineries in Asia is being driven by the region’s relatively fast economic growth rates and the fact that it’s still a net importer of feedstocks like naphtha, ethylene and propylene as well as liquefied petroleum gas, used to make various types of plastic. The U.S. is a major supplier of naphtha and LPG to Asia.These new massive and integrated plants make life tougher for their smaller rivals, who lack their scale, flexibility to switch between fuels and ability to process dirtier, cheaper crudes.The refineries being closed tend to be relatively small, not very sophisticated and typically built in the 1960s, according to Alan Gelder, vice president of refining and oil markets at Wood Mackenzie. He sees excess capacity of around 3 million barrels a day. “For them to survive, they will need to export more products as their regional demand falls, but unfortunately they’re not very competitive, which means they’re likely to close.”Demand TrapGlobal oil consumption is on track to slump by an unprecedented 8.8 million barrels a day this year, averaging 91.3 million a day, according to the IEA, which expects less than two-thirds of this lost demand to recover next year.Some refineries were set to shutter even before the pandemic hit, as a global crude distillation capacity of about 102 million barrels a day far outweighed the 84 million barrels of refined products demand in 2019, according to the IEA. The demand destruction due to Covid-19 pushed several refineries over the brink.“What was expected to be a long, slow adjustment has become an abrupt shock,” said Rob Smith, director at IHS Markit.Adding to the pain of refiners in the U.S. are regulations pushing for biofuels. That encouraged some refiners to repurpose their plants for producing biofuels.Even China may be getting ahead of itself. Capacity additions are outpacing its demand growth. An oil products oversupply in the country may reach 1.4 million barrels a day in 2025, according to CNPC. Even as new refineries are built, China’s demand growth may peak by 2025 and then slow as the country begins its long transition toward carbon neutrality.“In an environment where the world has already got enough refining capacity, if you build more in one part of the world, you need to shut something down in another part of the world to maintain the balance,” FGE’s Sawyer said. “That’s the sort of environment that we are currently in and are likely to be in for the next 4-5 years at least.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Gets $1,000 Bull-Case Target From Wedbush On China, Europe Outlook

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is likely to achieve its million delivery units target by 2023, with 2022 not out of the question, Wedbush Securities said -- ratcheting up its bull-case price target for the automaker from $800 to $1,000.The Tesla Analyst: Daniel Ives maintained a Neutral rating on the Elon Musk-led company and increased the price target from $500 to $560.The Tesla Thesis: Ives noted the steeper electric vehicle adoption curve over the next 18 to 24 months with both Europe and China underpinning growth.The analyst described China as a "greenfield EV market opportunity." Wedbush believes "overall EV sales can potentially double in the region over the next few years given the pent-up demand for EV vehicles across all price points."While Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory footprint constitutes a "major competitive advantage," according to Ives, others that stand to benefit from the dramatically expanding demand in 2021 and 2022 include BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF), Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI). Europe's increased impetus on reducing carbon footprints alongside the European Union's "regulatory catalysts" should drive consumer focus on EVs, particularly in France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, the analyst reasoned in a note."Tesla's Berlin factory build out a major step in the right direction that will increase margins and simplify logistics/deliveries throughout Europe looking ahead," wrote Ives.The Wedbush analyst also believes that an incoming Joe Biden Administration could possibly increase EV tax credits and incentives in the United States and would fuel domestic EV adoption starting next year, which would be a positive for Tesla.Price Action: Tesla shares closed about 1.9% lower at $489.61 on Friday and gained 0.2% in the after-hours session.See Also: How The 2020 Presidential Election Could Impact EV, Auto StocksLatest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Nov 2020Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight Nov 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsNeutral Oct 2020CitigroupMaintainsSell View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 'Wild Times,' Says Elon Musk As Tesla, SpaceX Combined Valuation Shoots Past 0B * GM Ups EV Game But Won't Bow To Wall Street Demands To Spin-Off Unit(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Apple, Wireless Firms, Chip Makers, Infrastructure Plays

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G wireless enterprise opportunities.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street set to rally as Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise

    Investors weighed new COVID-19 infections against the rapidly unfolding timetable for vaccine deployment.

  • Blink Charging’s stock more than doubles in a week amid a ‘great deal of market interest’ in the EV sector

    Shares of Blink Charging Co. zoomed higher again on heavy volume Friday, to more than double in a week, as the electric-vehicle sector continued to attract investor interest.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?