The Morning After: DJI's newest drone is all about the cameras

DJI’s newest, technically impressive (and expensive) drone is here. It addresses issues with visual quality, short flight time and a simplified flying experience. Judging by Associate Editor Steve Dent’s review, it’s an incredible drone, even if some features were missing at launch. The Mavic 3 is peerless when it comes to image quality — so that speaks to who it’s aimed at. It’s definitely not for the beginner drone dilettante, like me. Read our full review here and make sure to watch our (gorgeous) review, too.

— Mat Smith

Bethesda shows off more 'Starfield'

Take a look at some concept art and footage from the sci-fi RPG.

There’s still roughly a year to go before Starfield launches on PC and Xbox Series X/S , but Bethesda has released a seven-minute Into the Starfield: The Endless Pursuit featurette to show off a lot of concept art and work-in-progress assets. Game director Todd Howard also offered a tease. He said Starfield has "two step-out moments." Many other games typically only have one of those, in which the player sees the expanse of an open-world environment for the first time. Expect a leap from a planet to a galaxy to a universe. Or maybe time travel. I don’t know, OK?

Continue reading

Sponsored by CISCO

2021 Security Outcomes Study for Small Businesses

CISCO Image 1

'These attacks are false and lack any credibility,' said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

In 2018, astronauts aboard the International Space Station plugged a 2mm "hole" in a Soyuz MS-09 vehicle that had docked with the station. While the pressure leak never posed an immediate threat to those aboard, it prompted Russia to open an investigation to find out if the incident was the result of sabotage.

Roscosmos, the country’s space agency, recently completed its probe of the event and sent the results to Russian law enforcement officials, opening the door for them to announce criminal charges.

Story continues

Continue reading.

The Concept XM is the most powerful BMW M car to go into production.

The Morning After

BMW M, the famous automaker's subsidiary in charge of high-performance vehicles, has introduced its second standalone model, over 40 years after the M1 was first sold to the public. The new vehicle is a plug-in hybrid model called the Concept XM, and it's apparently the most powerful BMW M car to ever go into series production. It will use the company's newly developed M Hybrid drive system that combines a V8 engine with a high-performance electric motor. That will give the vehicle an all-electric range of 80km (50 miles). The series production version of the vehicle — the BMW XM — will start production by the end of 2022.

Continue reading.

It used a 3D scan of the eye socket and color-calibrated photo of the healthy eye.

The Morning After

A patient has been fitted with a highly realistic 3D printed prosthetic eye for the first time ever. Steve Verze received the high-tech version as a permanent replacement for his traditional prosthetic eye. "It makes me feel more and more confident," he told On Demand News. "If I can't spot the difference, I know other people won't spot the difference."

Previously, doctors would need to make a mold of the eye socket, but this new process involves a non-invasive 2.4-second scan using a specially modified ophthalmic scanner that delivers a precise measurement of the eye socket. That data combines with a color-calibrated image of the healthy eye, which is then replicated in a 3D print model. Verze's prosthetic is a precursor to a forthcoming clinical trial that will evaluate the effectiveness of 3D printed eyes vs. traditional, handmade eyes.

Continue reading.

He's following other prominent streamers like CourageJD, TimTheTatMan and DrLupo.

YouTube Gaming continues to poach Twitch talent, and the latest to defect is "Ludwig" Ahgren. Ludwig is best known for his marathon streaming session that allowed him to break the Twitch all-time subscriber record held by Ninja, eventually hitting 283,066 all-time active subs.

Ludwig broke the news in a Twitter video that showed him driving with his manager "Slime" in a purple car, which explodes after they get out. He then jumps into a red model, driving home the point that he's leaving team purple for team red. Twitch’s color scheme is purple, while YouTube’s is, yes, red.

Continue reading.

It found the deal 'could harm social media users and UK advertisers.'

As rumored earlier this week, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has ordered Meta (Facebook) to sell Giphy, saying the deal "could harm social media users and UK advertisers." It found the deal would boost Meta's already prodigious market power by limiting other platforms' access to Giphy’s catalog of GIFs, "driving more traffic to Facebook-owned sites — Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram."

"We disagree with this decision. We are reviewing the decision and considering all options, including appeal. Both consumers and Giphy are better off with the support of our infrastructure, talent and resource," a Meta spokesperson told Engadget.

Continue reading.

The former employees said the company's policy was binding.

Former Google engineers Paul Duke, Rebecca Rivers and Sophie Waldman have sued the company for allegedly violating the "don't be evil" segment of the company's code of conduct. They claim Google fired them for organizing worker opposition to controversial projects, like working with the Trump-era Customs and Border Protection. The lawsuit won't necessarily lead to stiff penalties. Google has already settled with Berland over his departure.

Continue reading.

The biggest news stories you might have missed

Formula E says third-gen vehicle will be the world's most efficient race car

Cell-based living robots can reproduce themselves

Twitter bans sharing 'private' images and videos without consent

Jack Dorsey took on Twitter's biggest problems but leaves plenty of challenges for his successor

Amazon ordered to rerun contentious Alabama union election