The Morning After: With too few drivers, Uber and Lyft rides are getting pricier

Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·3 min read

I hope you enjoyed your Memorial Day weekend if you got the time off. You might have missed confirmation that Tesla’s refreshed Model X and Model S cars are packing powerful chips from AMD. The company’s CEO Lisa Su confirmed the new Teslas will feature AMD APUs (Ryzen chips with built-in Radeon graphics) for their infotainment systems. These will kick in when the system needs extra power, similar to how some laptops switch between integrated and discrete graphics cards.

You might wonder why pack so much graphics power into a car, and the answer seems to be the two screens, a 17-inch one upfront and a smaller one in the rear, that could tap into that power for gaming or high-fidelity movie watching.

— Mat Smith

NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 Ti looks like a great flagship GPU to attempt to buy

The best part is that some will actually be available at RRP.

NVIDIA
NVIDIA

NVIDIA has unveiled two new GFX cards — at a time when it’s hard to find and buy its existing cards. The RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti will be available for $599 and $1,199 directly from NVIDIA as limited-edition Founders Edition boards. Pre-orders open on June 3rd for the 3080 Ti and June 10th for the 3070 Ti. As usual, NVIDIA partners like ASUS, EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI and Zotac will have their own takes on the cards. According to Executive Editor Aaron Souppouris, if you pretend the state of buying GPUs isn’t “a trash fire of scalpers, miners and overpriced GT 1030s,” then the RTX 3080 Ti sounds like a flagship GPU worth chasing. Continue reading.

Uber and Lyft rides are pricier due to a lack of drivers (and the waits are longer, too)

The companies can't keep up with the sudden surge in demand.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Uber and Lyft rides have been almost twice as expensive over the past few months in the US because the ride-hailing companies have struggled to meet refreshed demand. More and more people are going back to their old routines after getting fully vaccinated, which translates to higher demand for rides as passengers fire up their apps to go to work or to meet friends. In fact, Uber had its biggest total gross bookings this March. Continue reading.

Xbox has a two-year console exclusive on Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

But you'll still need to pay a license fee for Atmos audio on Xbox consoles or PC.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Don't expect the PlayStation 5 or Nintendo's rumored Switch upgrade to get Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos support anytime soon. Dolby Atmos offers enhanced surround sound that adds height channels, while Dolby Vision is the company’s take on HDR video enhancements. Microsoft apparently has console exclusivity on both for two years, according to an Xbox Wire France blog post.

This might not be a huge surprise: The Xbox One has supported both Dolby technologies since 2017. Continue reading.

Google Photos' free unlimited storage ends today

You'll have to buy extra space if 15GB isn't enough.

Google Photos is ending its free unlimited storage on June 1st. From then on, any photo you upload (including compressed "storage saver" pics) counts toward your Google Drive storage limit unless it comes from a Pixel phone. If you need more space, you'll have to pay for Google One plans that start at $2 per month for 100GB. Any photos you upload before June 1st won't count toward the cap, and Google has also made it easier to delete unwanted photos with a new tool that does some of the sorting for you. Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

The best grilling gear

Take a look at the best dark matter map to date

AMD makes a bigger play for gaming laptops with Radeon RX 6000M GPUs

Alienware's x15 and x17 cram Intel H-series CPUs and RTX 30 graphics into thin frames

The best 60-percent keyboards you can buy

  • This bag has lasted me nearly 20 years

    How do you know if a bag is really going to stand the test of time? You don’t, and so you often have to take the maker’s claims of longevity at face value. This is why we felt it was important to take a look at a backpack that really has lasted beyond any reasonable expectation. Senior Editor Dan Cooper bought this The North Face backpack before he went to college. 17 years later, and it’s only now starting to show its age.

  • 'Knockout City' is free for new players until they reach level 25

    Starting this week, Knockout City is free to play until you reach level 25 in-game.

  • Intel's latest 11th-gen CPU lets ultraportables hit 5GHz

    Thin and light computers will finally cross the 5GHz barrier with Intel's latest flagship 11th-gen U-series chip.

  • LG has reportedly stopped making smartphones

    The company still had contracts to fulfill after announcing plans to shut down its mobile business.

  • Alienware's x15 and x17 cram Intel H-series CPUs and RTX 30 graphics into thin frames

    Alienware's new x15 and x17 models are its thinnest gaming laptops yet.

  • Exclusive-G7 to back minimum global corporate tax and support economy - draft

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Finance ministers from the group of seven rich nations (G7) will vow this week to support their economies as they emerge from the pandemic and reach an "ambitious" deal on a minimum global corporate tax in July, a draft communique showed. G7 officials, set to meet in London on June 4-5, will also say that once the recovery is well established, they will need to "ensure long-term sustainability of public finances", which is understood to be code for a gradual withdrawal of stimulus. The G7 comprises the United States, Japan, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Canada.

  • Singapore Bonds Beat Global Peers as Curbs Fan Haven Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore government bonds beat their biggest developed-market peers in May as a flare-up in virus infections in the city state fostered demand for haven assets.The securities gained 1.1% last month, a performance which trails only that of South African, Mexican and Indonesian bonds among 30 of the world’s largest debt markets, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Fifteen- and 20-year bonds outperformed other tenors.Singapore was forced to reimpose a month of lockdown-like conditions from May 16 to quell a rising number of infections, its first return to tighter restrictions since last year. The city-state’s bonds also caught a bid from subdued inflation and a lack of supply pressures.“The implicit increase in household savings from restrained activity has been beneficial for longer-tenor bonds and supporting their relative outperformance,” said Philip McNicholas, ASEAN foreign-exchange and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. “A general normalization in U.S. post-reopening economic activity could give a further tailwind to Singapore dollar bonds as Fed tightening gets pushed back.”Infections in the city state have since stabilized. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Monday restrictions may be eased in two weeks.“Overwhelming U.S. dollar liquidity is prompting investors to look for better returns outside of the U.S.,” said Eugene Leow, a rates strategist at DBS Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “Singapore is doing well on the vaccination front even as the economy is still under more stringent Covid-19 restrictions.”The lack of price pressures is another boon for bonds. Economists estimate that Singapore’s consumer prices will rise just 1.3% this year, compared with an average gain of 2.3% for developed markets. This would make the city state the only AAA-rated market that offers positive inflation-adjusted yields.Singapore’s bonds may remain supported because of a lack of supply of long-dated debt in June, said Winson Phoon, head of fixed-income research at Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte. in Singapore. An auction of new July 2031 notes on June 28, the last scheduled sale of 10-year debt this year, will be the market’s next point of focus.(Updates monthly returns and adds a chart on real yields.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Costco disagrees with the Federal Reserve on the future of inflation

    Costco hints that inflation is here to stay, which stands in stark contrast to the most recent views expressed by the Federal Reserve.

  • Oppenheimer: These 2 Stocks Have Triple-Digit Gains in Sight

    When the best talk, people listen. It works in all walks of life, but especially the stock market. Investors are keen to read the latest stock reviews from Wall Street’s professional analysts, but knowing who’s the best is the place to start. Covering the markets for investment firm and brokerage Oppenheimer, Colin Rusch has built a reputation that puts him at the top of the Street’s analyst corps. He’s currently rated #7 overall by TipRanks, out of more than 7,500 analysts offering regular coverage of the markets. Rusch’s ranking is based on more than 400 published reviews, that have accumulated a 63% success rate – and an investor following Rusch’s recommendations in the past year would have seen a 64% average rate of return. So, let’s catch up with some of Rusch’s recent stock notes. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two calls of his and two factors popped out right away: these are Buy-rated stocks with more than 100% upside potential for the year ahead. And for the retail investor, seeking a bargain in the markets, the low point of entry sweetens the pie; each of these stocks is trading for less than $10 per share. Here are the details. Aeva Technologies (AEVA) We’ll start with Aeva Technologies, a company working in the field of perception and sensing technology – an essential field in the autonomous automobile industry. Aeva’s main project is the development of 4D LiDAR-on-chip, an achievement which will turn sensing systems on their head by combining silicon photonics, precision velocity measurement, and long-range performance. The resulting package will enable faster and more accurate sensing in driverless vehicles, for better detection and avoidance of obstacles, whether stationary of mobile. Success in this endeavor will give Aeva a clear path forward to success in the autonomous car field. Back in March, Aeva entered the public trading markets through a SPAC transaction with InterPrivate Acquisition. The merger completed on March 15, and AEVA shares started trading on the NASDAQ on that day. In sharp contrast to last year, SPACS have generally had a hard time in 2021’s stock market, and so has Aeva; the shares have slipped since the public debut. However, AEVA stock hit its trough in mid-May and has been regaining value in the last couple of weeks, after the company released its 1Q21 earnings results – the first as a publicly traded entity. At the top of the earnings release, Aeva announced that its SPAC merger had netted the company $513 million, and that it had $523 million in cash reserves available at the end of Q1, compared to just $24.6 million at the end of 2020. In a key development update, Aeva revealed that its third generation LiDAR chip is in its final architecture and has integrated all of the core LiDAR components. The company is engaged in setting up production lines for the new chip. In his coverage of AEVA shares, Colin Rusch writes, “AEVA continues to make tangible progress toward commercializing its FMCW-based 4D lidar announcing its ability to offer 500m range on existing hardware via a firmware upgrade. We believe the flexibility and potential future proofing of systems enabled by its software defined architecture combined with the velocity information is critical for its customers and the potential for product improvement during its useful life. We are encouraged by AEVA delivering its Gen 3 chip design ahead of schedule…. We continue to see AEVA as a long-term winner in the lidar and autonomous space…” Rusch rates this stock as Outperform (i.e., a Buy), and his $20 price target implies it has room for 104% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Rusch’s track record, click here.) Wall Street generally is even more bullish here than Rusch is. The Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is unanimous, based on 5 recent reviews, and the $23.40 average price target suggests a robust 139% upside potential from the trading price of $9.76. (See Aeva’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Aqua Metals (AQMS) Our modern world has brought us technological marvel – but also an enormous level of industrial pollution. Among the worst pollutants is lead. Lead has been used in a wide range of products, most notably in pipes and batteries, from which it can leach into the environment and then into us – where its toxic effects are proven dangerous. This makes lead one of the most recycled materials in the world today. Aqua Metals specializes in clean recycling technology for lead acid batteries. The company uses its proprietary AquaRefining process – a water-based, room temperature lead refining process that is non-polluting – to replace the current system of high-temperature lead smelting. Such lead smelting is one of the world’s most polluting industries. Aqua Metals has a huge potential market, as some 80% of the lead used in the battery industry is recycled. While dangerously toxic, these batteries are going to be with us for at least the foreseeable future, as lead acid batteries are also the only 100% recyclable and rechargeable batteries on the market. The company is working to expand its niche, and it has applied, earlier this year, for patents in the field of lithium ion battery recycling. Where lead acid batteries are heavily used in industrial applications, lithium ion batteries are ubiquitous in electronics – and they contain of host of other toxic metals, such as cobalt, nickel, and manganese. Aqua Metals hopes to apply its refining technology to these batteries, as well. Aqua Metals’ processes are not yet in operational use, and so the company has no revenues and earnings to speak of. In the first quarter of 2021, Aqua Metals reported a net loss of $4.1 million, coming to 6 cents per share, compared to the $4.4 million, 7-cent per share, net loss reported in the year-ago quarter. Also in 1Q21, Aqua Metals invested $1.5 million in the LINICO Corporation, another cleantech company in the lithium ion battery recycling niche. Rusch is bullish on this speculative company, writing of it, “We continue to believe AQMS' closed loop zero-emissions process technology for recycling lead is a critical enabler for portions of the battery supply chain to reach net-zero emissions and has the potential to become the de facto standard process for recycling lead as the world moves toward net-zero commitments in 2040. We are looking at the announcement of a license and equipment supply agreement as the next, and critical, validation of the business model.” The 5-star analyst gives AQMS an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating, along with a $7 price target that implies a one-year upside of 147%. Both recent reviews on AQMS shares are positive, giving the stock its Moderate Buy consensus rating. The trading price is $2.83, and the average price target of $7.50 suggests a strong 165% upside from that level. (See Aqua Metals’ stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Economic Data Puts the EUR and the Loonie in Focus after a Busy Asian Session

    Inflation figures from the Eurozone and stats from Canada put the EUR and the Loonie in focus. There are no stats from the U.S, however, with the U.S markets closed.

  • Bitcoin price crash isn't over: JP Morgan

    J.P. Morgan warns of more pain ahead for bitcoin prices. Here's why.

  • KKR, CD&R Strike Deal to Buy Out Cloudera for $5.3 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC struck a deal to take Cloudera Inc. private in an all-cash deal valuing the company at about $5.3 billion, opening a new chapter for a once high-flying enterprise software firm that struggled to sustain growth against larger rivals.The private equity giants agreed to buy out the software firm at $16 a share, or a 24% premium to its previous close, Cloudera said in a statement on Tuesday. Entities related to Carl Icahn’s Icahn Group, which holds about 18% of the outstanding shares, have agreed to vote in favor of the deal, the company said.Cloudera -- which counts the activist investor as its largest shareholder -- has explored a potential sale since mid-2020 after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg News has reported. The startup has seen revenue growth plunge to single digits over the past year from more than 80% two years ago, hurt in part by competition from larger rivals Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. in its field of cloud software products.Cloudera shares surged 26% in premarket trading in New York from their previous close of $12.86. The stock had declined 7.5% this year.The deal includes a “go shop” provision, expiring on July 1, that will let the board look for alternative bidders. If the deal is called off, Cloudera has agreed to pay a termination fee of between $92.5 million and $171.7 million depending on the reason for canceling the deal, according to the terms. The bidders have agreed to a termination fee of $290.6 million.Cloudera was founded in 2008 and is backed by investors including Intel Corp., the second-largest shareholder according to Bloomberg data. When it went public in 2017, it was valued at about half of its $4.1 billion valuation as a private company.It closed an all-stock merger with rival Hortonworks in 2019 and had struggled to integrate it, eventually attracting the attention of Icahn, who criticized Cloudera’s strategy. The activist investor eventually reached an agreement that awarded his firm two seats on the company’s board.Morgan Stanley was Cloudera’s financial adviser. GCA Advisors, Bank of America Corp., William Blair & Co., Perella Weinberg Partners LP, Cowen Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were financial advisers to CD&R and KKR. JPMorgan, Bank of America, and KKR Capital Markets will provide debt financing for the deal.(Updates with share movement, deal terms from fourth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fact check: If you get the COVID vaccine, could you lose insurance coverage?

    No one wants a surprise medical bill or rejected claim.

  • Exxon Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana After Seismic Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is pulling out of a deep-water oil prospect in Ghana just two years after the west African nation ratified an exploration and production agreement with the U.S. oil titan.The company relinquished the entirety of its stake in the Deepwater Cape Three Points block and resigned as its operator after fulfilling its contractual obligations during the initial exploration period, according to a letter to Ghana’s government seen by Bloomberg and people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public.Exxon controlled 80% of the block, with state-owned Ghana National Petroleum Corp. holding 15% and Ghana Oil Co., the remaining 5%. The two partners will now have to search for a new operator for the block, the people said.The work done so far included processing about 2,200 square kilometers (850 square miles) of seismic data, but Exxon didn’t drill any exploration wells, the people said.Exxon couldn’t immediately comment during the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. Representatives for Ghana National and Ghana Oil couldn’t immediately be reached.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Has India’s central bank changed its mind about cryptocurrencies?

    Reserve Bank of India has told banks not to cite its 2018 circular that barred them from dealing with bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies while cautioning customers against virtual coins.

  • European Equities: Member State Inflation Figures for May in Focus

    Prelim inflation figures for Spain, Italy, and Germany will be in focus later today. With the U.S markets closed, however, volumes will be on the lighter side.

  • Investors Might Get More for their Money on Coinbase

    Coinbase (COIN) is the leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, boasting of 50 million current members and numerous cutting-edge cryptocurrency products, with many more powerful new innovations on the way. The main value for COIN currently comes from its massive member network, through which it generates fees from cryptocurrency transactions. Additionally, it offers ancillary services, including a credit card and storage fees. In the future, management expects to generate most of its profits outside of its crypto brokerage business, by significantly growing several aspects of its business. Those include the company's institutional crypto cybersecurity business, crypto loan and deposit accounts, credit card offering, as well as its stakes in several different crypto-focused start-ups. Those start-ups each work on innovative new crypto products, which Coinbase expects to become massive growth engines in the future. (See Coinbase stock analysis on TipRanks) Given its diversified exposure across the cryptocurrency space, COIN is essentially a leveraged bet on the continued growth of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Therefore, it is an attractive option for crypto bulls who are looking for a way to generate cash flow and long-term growth in the sector. Something else to like about COIN is that the company is already highly profitable, despite its being a very young company in an immature industry. In fact, it directly listed its shares for public exchange only a few weeks ago. That being said, the company does face stiff competition from numerous rapidly-growing rival crypto exchange businesses such as Voyager (VYGVF) and Gemini, each of which claims its own unique competitive advantages against COIN. Ultimately, it is widely expected that such plentiful competition will cause profit margins on cryptocurrency exchange fees to compress to very low levels, similar to what is seen on other investment exchanges. As a result, COIN’s management is aggressively pushing to grow revenues and profits in its ancillary businesses, and fully expects to generate most of its revenue from other businesses within 5 years. Valuation Metrics Despite the heavy competition, COIN still has a good chance to emerge a winner in the crypto space. Thanks to its massive existing customer base and strong positioning in ancillary businesses, as well as its crypto technology that is bolstered by its small army of talented and seasoned tech employees, COIN is going strong. Furthermore, the valuation is reasonable, as the company is expected to generate $8.68 in normalized earnings per share in 2021. That puts the company’s price-to-forward normalized earnings ratio at a very compelling 27.9x for a company with such strong growth potential. Wall Street’s Take From Wall Street analysts, COIN earns an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, based on 10 Buy ratings and 4 Hold ratings in the past 3 months. Additionally, the average analyst price target of $388.86 puts the upside potential at a whopping 64.4%. Summary and Conclusions COIN has tremendous upside potential and is well-positioned to emerge a winner in the cryptocurrency space, assuming cryptocurrency can overcome its current regulatory and mainstream adoption risks. The business is likely to continue growing in line with, or even faster than, the broader cryptocurrency space, and analysts remain bullish on the shares overall. Given that the valuation remains reasonable, it could be an attractive way to invest in the continued growth of the up-and-coming cryptocurrency industry. Disclosure: On the date of publication, Samuel Smith had a long position in COIN. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Looking for a new job? Here are 6 companies you'll want to work for in 2021

    These employers got top ratings for perks like competitive pay and a quality work culture.