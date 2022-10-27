U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,844.25
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,095.00
    +223.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,398.50
    -47.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.60
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.20
    +0.29 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.00
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.34
    -0.15 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0049
    -0.0038 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.59
    -0.87 (-3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1583
    -0.0038 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5030
    +0.1430 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,608.54
    -48.69 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.01
    +12.43 (+2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,066.08
    +10.01 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

The Morning After: Duolingo is ready to teach you math

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·4 min read
Duolingo

Duolingo Math is now available on iOS, over a year since it was first teased. Naturally, the new math app feels a lot like the company’s language app, including colorful animations and interactive exercises all built into gamified lessons.

There are two main components to the app: an elementary-level math curriculum that goes over classroom topics and a brain-training course aimed at adults, with a focus on improving mental math skills. Dr. Kawashima has a lot to answer for. For those anxious about their math skills, it could be a subtle way of brushing up on those multiplication skills. Sadly, mental arithmetic remains not quite as dreamy as learning a second language.

Duolingo’s reputation should help it stand out in a sea of similar apps, and like many rivals, Duolingo Math is free. The app is available on iPhone and iPad, only in English for now. No word yet on when it will be available on Android.

– Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

SpaceX's pricier Starlink internet service for RVs now works on moving vehicles

You'll have to pay $2,500 upfront for the hardware.

TMA
TMA

SpaceX has launched a new variant of Starlink for RVs called "Flat High Performance" that you can use on moving vehicles. You will have to be willing to pay almost five times as much for the dish needed to be able to access the service. It’s designed for in-motion use, with a bigger rectangular terminal that can see 35 percent more sky than its standard counterpart. It also has enhanced GPS capabilities, giving the dish the ability to connect to more satellites. SpaceX is already taking pre-orders for the new service and will start deliveries in December. The hardware kit, which includes its dish and mount, will set you back $2,500.

Continue reading.

Nothing's $99 Ear Stick earbuds have a fancy twisting case

But there’s no noise cancellation.

TMA
TMA

Nothing’s second attempt at wireless headphones come in a carry case that tries to combine a cosmetics packaging aesthetic with the glossy white, transparent style of its other devices so far. While the $99 Nothing Ear Stick wireless earbuds are cheaper than its predecessor, these buds lack active noise cancellation. There are no silicone buds this time around, so you can expect more noise bleed-through, too, although some headphone wearers may find them a more comfortable fit. Expect to read our impressions on the buds very soon.

Continue reading.

The best monitors for 2022

HDR, refresh rate, curved screens? Help!

Computer monitors keep evolving rapidly, with new technology like OLED Flex, QD-OLED and built-in smart platforms just in the last year alone. That’s on top of big improvements in things like color accuracy, size and resolution. As there are a lot of products in this market and a lot of features, it can be overwhelming, so we’ve researched the latest models for all kinds of markets, whether you’re a gamer, business user or content creator. Read on to find out which model is the best for you and, especially, your budget.

Continue reading.

'The Callisto Protocol' hands-on

Think ‘Dead Space’, but grosser.

TMA
TMA

The Callisto Protocol is a new game from a studio with zero releases to its name, but playing it feels familiar - according to Engadget’s Jessica Conditt. It all seems to unapologetically feed off the immersive sci-fi horror concepts of Dead Space. This is the first game out of Striking Distance Studios, a team led by Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield — so yeah, all the references are coming straight from the source.

Continue reading.

Sony's new high-end camera shoots 8K video with AI-powered autofocus

The high-resolution A7R V uses 'human pose estimation.'

Sony’s $3,900 A7R V is expensive and impressive. Built for shooting portraits, landscapes and other subjects that require as much resolution as possible, it’s plenty capable in other regards, too. The new model carries the same 61-megapixel resolution as the A7R IV, but the key improvement may be in the autofocus. This is Sony's first camera to introduce "human pose estimation." The system can see 20 different points in the human body and thus figure out where the eye is supposed to be, and keep faces in tight focus.

Continue reading.

Google Workspace individual plans jump from 15GB to 1TB of storage

You probably won't run out of Gmail and Drive storage space anytime soon.

Google has some good news for those using its Workspace plans. Users will soon get a significant storage upgrade from 15GB to 1TB at no extra cost. This storage will be accessed through Gmail, Drive and other Google services attached to your Workspace account, and it’s a major space upgrade, and it’ll come at no extra cost.

Continue reading.

