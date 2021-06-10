U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,217.25
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,475.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,769.00
    -45.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,327.60
    +1.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.02
    +0.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.60
    -20.90 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    27.66
    -0.35 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2174
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.90
    +0.83 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4103
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5400
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,659.98
    +2,432.84 (+6.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.32
    +93.29 (+10.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,091.07
    +10.06 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,958.56
    +97.76 (+0.34%)
     
COMING UP:

Initial jobless filings likely fell for sixth straight week to new pandemic-era low

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Morning After: El Salvador made Bitcoin a legal currency

Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·5 min read

Bitcoin has had a rollercoaster ride over the last months. Once Tesla’s darling, with its value climbing, when the EV maker dropped BTC pricing, the cryptocurrency plummeted in value, (it’s down 37 percent over the last month, at the time of writing). But hey, don’t tell El Salvador.

President Nayib Bukele has followed through on his campaign promise to make the turbulent Bitcoin legal tender, alongside the US dollar. It means that, in about 90 days, the cryptocurrency can be used as payment for goods or services unless a business doesn’t have the facilities to accept it.

The Morning After
The Morning After

In the US, a few folks have tried to live their lives paying with Bitcoin, and it’s as hard as you might expect. El Salvador has tried to embrace cryptocurrency economies before taking this notable leap, at least: Two small beach towns, El Zonte and Punta Mango, formed Bitcoin economies last year, accepting it for groceries and utility payments.

The country has partnered with digital wallet company Strike to make sure it has all the infrastructure needed for its Bitcoin push.

— Mat Smith

What to expect at E3 2021

All digital, and all at home.

E3
E3

After a one-year hiatus, E3 is back. The first event is later today, with the Summer Game Fest at 2PM ET. Expect some surprises, some of which include an appearance by Weezer and Jeff Goldblum. Separately. I think. 

But that’s just the start. There will be major streams from all the big games makers — and Netflix — but you’ll have to wait till Tuesday for Nintendo’s showcase. Switch Pro, please.

If you’re looking for commentary alongside all the gaming news, we’ll be hosting live streams for four shows: the Summer Game Fest kickoff, Ubisoft, Xbox and Nintendo. Read on for the full schedule.

Everything you need to know about 'Battlefield 2042'

It's not 'Battlefield V.'

The Morning After
The Morning After

The next Battlefield title is a massive, near-future, sandboxy title called Battlefield 2042. And clearly, developers are hoping this one will help players forget all about Battlefield V.

Ready for the grim world setting? Battlefield 2042 is set in a near-future world ravaged by climate-driven disasters, leading to the most severe refugee crisis in human history. The displaced are recruited to fight in a global war waged by — surprise, surprise — the US and Russia. We now know that Battlefield 2042 has three main modes: All-Out Warfare, Hazard Zone (the battle royale flavor) and a third mystery experience still in development at DICE LA.

Its predecessor, Battlefield V, was buggy, lean and emphasized single-player content at a time when battle royale was peaking. It missed the boat. How will 2042 stack up? Continue reading.

iOS 15 lets Siri perform tasks on a locked iPhone, if you own an Apple Watch

A similar trick to FaceID Unlock when wearing a mask.

You'll be able to issue voice commands for Siri without having to unlock your phone when iOS 15 comes around — so long as you have an Apple Watch. It’s included in the beta release for developers.

Apple has updated the Unlock with Apple Watch explanation to say you'll be able to use the connection between your phone and your Watch to issue Siri commands. You won’t have to unlock your phone with a Face ID or a password first, but your Watch must be nearby, and it has to be unlocked. Continue reading.

Wake Forest teams win a NASA prize for 3D-printing human liver tissue

One team received $300k and a chance to advance its research aboard the ISS.

A pair of research teams from Wake Forest University's Institute for Regenerative Medicine have topped NASA's long-running Vascular Tissue Challenge by 3D printing a biologically viable chunk of human liver. The teams, dubbed Winston and WFIRM, each managed to produce a centimeter-square hunk-o-meat capable of surviving and nominally operating for a span of 30 days.

The medical procedures and products this research potentially promises could well be revolutionary. Rather than rely on a network of volunteers, tomorrow's organ transplant candidates may just have their replacement organs printed ahead of their transplant surgeries, virtually eliminating their chances of rejection and essentially guaranteeing a full genetic organ match every single time. Continue reading.

'Overwatch' is finally getting crossplay support

“We are in harmony.”

The Morning After
The Morning After

Five years late to the party, Overwatch is finally offering crossplay. Yes, you can be trounced by your PC-playing buddies as you play along on your Switch. I (half) joke, but it will ensure any Overwatch gamers will be able to ally themselves with their friends, regardless of platform.

There is a caveat: To use the feature, you’ll need to create a Battle.net account if you don't already have one and link it to your Xbox, PSN or Nintendo account. That’s something Blizzard will now require Overwatch players to do whether they plan to take advantage of crossplay support or not. Sadly, any collection content (costumes, emotes, etc.) you earn on one system won’t carry over to another platform.

And regarding my point about being thrashed by mouse wielders: Blizzard says that, by default, console players will only get matched up against other console players. If you want to play with/against people on PC, you’ll need to intentionally group up with other players on PC. Continue reading.

Facebook wants an AI that can beat the 'hardest game in the world'

You’re gonna die.

Facebook is asking for the AI community’s help in bringing down NetHack — one of the most notoriously difficult titles in gaming history — and maybe help computers learn to simulate instances faster using fewer resources. NetHack is a brutal dungeon crawler, originally made in the 1980s. Every time the player perishes, the entire dungeon resets, ensuring a ripe challenge for AI.

As part of the NeurIPS 2021 NetHack Challenge, Facebook is inviting researchers to design, train and release AI systems able to “develop agents that can reliably either beat the game or (in the more likely scenario) achieve as high a score as possible.” Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

Facebook's Movie Mate chatbot is a second-screen experience for the 'Fast' movies

Ford snags 100,000 F-150 Lightning pre-orders in three weeks

Apple will reportedly open paid Podcasts subscriptions on June 15th

Civilized Cycles' Model 1 is a posh, surprisingly practical e-bike

NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti review: A solid replacement for the 2070 Super

Keystone Light made the must-not-have wearable of the summer

Uber's updated app makes it easier for drivers to pick you up

Jaguar's 2022 I-Pace gives US drivers faster charging and a new infotainment system

Apple shares more details on how Spatial Audio will work with AirPods on Apple TV

Motorola reveals yet another Moto G Stylus, this time with 5G

Recommended Stories

  • El Salvador becomes the first country to approve Bitcoin as legal currency

    El Salvador has voted to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.

  • Ford's connected cars can now tell you if they're being broken into

    Ford's connected security system is rolling out to all cars via the FordPass smartphone app.

  • In a world first, El Salvador makes bitcoin legal tender

    SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender after Congress on Wednesday approved President Nayib Bukele's proposal to embrace the cryptocurrency, a move that delighted the currency's supporters. With 62 out of 84 possible votes, lawmakers voted in favor of the move to create a law to adopt bitcoin, despite concern about the potential impact on El Salvador's program with the International Monetary Fund. Bukele has touted the use of bitcoin for its potential to help Salvadorans living abroad to send remittances back home, while saying the U.S. dollar will also continue as legal tender.

  • Dogecoin Follows Bitcoin’s Lead, Flips Green

    Dogecoin is following the leader and riding bitcoin’s coattails to gains.

  • Walmart begins selling its Onn-branded Android TV streamers

    Walmart has officially started selling a 4K Android TV device that's been listed on its website for a month now.

  • Bitcoin Put in Highest Risk Category in Bank Capital Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks will face the toughest capital requirements for holdings in Bitcoin and other cryptoassets under global regulators’ plans to ward off threats to financial stability from the volatile market.The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said on Thursday that the banking industry faces increased risks from cryptoassets because of the potential for money laundering, reputational challenges and wild swings in prices that could lead to defaults.The panel proposed that a 1,250% risk

  • President Biden revokes Trump orders aimed at TikTok and WeChat

    President Biden has revoked Trump executive orders meant to limit TikTok and WeChat, but has issued his own orders reviewing security for these apps.

  • MicroStrategy to sell $500 million of bonds to buy bitcoins

    This comes a day after the world's largest publicly-traded business intelligence company said it planned to raise $400 million through senior secured notes due 2028 in a private offering. It has since made multiple purchases of the digital currency. The senior secured notes offering, expected to close on June 14, will bear an annual interest rate of 6.125%, the company said.

  • What to expect at E3 2021

    This year, the big video game conference is all digital and completely free.

  • French and Swiss central banks to trial wholesale digital currencies

    The Swiss National Bank and the Bank of France will trial Europe's first cross-border central bank digital currency payments, the banks said on Thursday, a move that will be a first for two of the world's top currencies. The experiment will focus on the bank-to-bank 'wholesale' lending market rather than everyday public transactions but will be the first time a digital euro and Swiss franc have been fully tested. Switzerland's UBS, Credit Suisse and France's Natixis are involved in the project, along with Swiss bourse operator SIX Digital Exchange, fintech firm R3 and the Innovation Hub at the Bank for International Settlements.

  • How to opt out of Amazon's bandwidth-sharing Sidewalk network

    Echo and Ring devices in the US are automatically enrolled in the program.

  • 'A Quiet Place Part II' Will Arrive to Streaming Platforms Next Month

    Here's how to watch the hit horror sequel from home.

  • 'Battlefield 2042' trailer pays tribute to one player's legendary maneuver

    The trailer for Battlefield 2042 is a celebration of "Only in Battlefield" moments.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles as Analysts Point to Looming Technical Breakdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin slumped to a two-week low, with analysts pointing to a technical breakdown as well as the recovery of Colonial Pipeline Co.’s ransom as evidence that crypto isn’t beyond government control.The largest token tumbled as much as 9.9% to $31,036, though it recouped some of those losses to trade around $32,363 as of 2:31 p.m. in New York. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index fell as much as 15% before also paring losses by mid-afternoon. Altcoins such as Ether, Litecoin and EOS al

  • Palihapitiya's $16 million bet on Clover worth $682 million on Reddit rally

    Serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya's $16 million investment in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that took Clover Health Investments Corp public was worth $682 million on Tuesday after a Reddit-fueled rally in the health insurer's shares. Clover shares ended trading up 86% on Tuesday as it became the latest 'meme stock' to capture the imagination of amateur investors on Reddit and other social media platforms. The shares had deeply underperformed the wider market and traded below the SPAC's IPO price since February, when short-selling firm Hindenburg Research accused Clover of concealing from investors a U.S. Department of Justice enquiry into its business.

  • Apple will reportedly open paid Podcasts subscriptions on June 15th

    In an email obtained by The Verge, the company reportedly tells producers and publishers it will launch the feature globally on June 15th.

  • Facebook's Movie Mate chatbot is a second-screen experience for the 'Fast' movies

    With Fast & Furious 9 coming out on June 25th, Facebook and Universal Pictures are releasing a new second-screen experience called Movie Mate to give both longtime fans and newcomers a new way to experience the series.

  • Clover Health rides Reddit-fueled 'meme stock' wave amid record-high trading volume

    Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. breached their previous 52-week high of $24.93 in pre-market Wednesday morning. This added to a total increase in the stock’s value of over 110% in the past week amid a Reddit push to short the stock. Following market open, its price fell just below Tuesday’s close.

  • Samsung's new 50-megapixel camera sensor has the smallest pixels yet

    Samsung's Isocell JN1 fits 50 megapixels into a tiny 1/2.76-inch format for a pixel size of just 0.64 micrometers.

  • Bank regulators plot toughest capital rule for bitcoin

    LONDON (Reuters) -Banks must set aside enough capital to cover losses on any bitcoin holdings in full, global regulators proposed on Thursday, in a "conservative" step that could prevent widescale use of the cryptocurrency by big lenders. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, made up of regulators from the world's leading financial centres, proposed a twin approach to capital requirements for cryptoassets held by banks in its first bespoke rule for the nascent sector. El Salvador has become the world's first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender even though central banks globally have repeatedly warned that investors in the cryptocurrency must be ready to lose all their money.