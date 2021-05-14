U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.85
    +61.35 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,382.13
    +360.68 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,429.98
    +304.99 (+2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.63
    +53.68 (+2.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.51
    +1.69 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.00
    +20.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    27.50
    +0.46 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2146
    +0.0062 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0330 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4102
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3470
    -0.0870 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,830.82
    +349.62 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.33
    +39.77 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.61
    +80.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,084.47
    +636.46 (+2.32%)
     

The Morning After: Elon Musk's fascination with Dogecoin continues

Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·3 min read

On Saturday Night Live, Elon Musk said “it’s all a hustle” about cryptocurrency, and prices dived. Now, Tesla has suddenly become very aware of Bitcoin’s energy-inefficient ways and reversed its course on taking payments in it. With the company claiming it’s looking for a more climate-friendly cryptocurrency, Musk tweeted Thursday about “potentially promising” efficiency improvements for Dogecoin.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Dogecoin, in case you’ve forgotten, is the meme-inspired cryptocurrency that Musk has taken a liking to. His other major venture, SpaceX, is going to launch a DOGE-1 cubesat next year, and he’s tweeted about it, repeatedly. The dog-faced memecoin is hard to take seriously sometimes, but the reaction to Musk’s tweet was serious, with its price going up 25 percent in one day.

— Richard Lawler

The Nokia 2720 Flip phone is finally coming to the US

The remake of the 2009 handset will be available on Verizon.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Nokia is bringing a flip-phone to the US. The brand’s new owners, HMD, actually released the Nokia 2720 Flip (an updated version of the 2720 Fold) elsewhere, but it never quite made it to these shores until now. Well, May 20th. It’ll be a Verizon exclusive, and definitely not a smartphone. It also only costs $80. Continue reading.

The best games for Nintendo Switch

A guide for beginners, from A to Z trigger.

The Morning After
The Morning After

The Switch is well on its way to becoming the company’s best-selling “home console” ever, and seven Switch games have outsold the far-less-well-received Wii U. Everything’s coming up Nintendo, then, thanks to the Switch’s unique hybrid format and an ever-growing game library with uncharacteristically strong third-party support. Let us guide you (refreshed once more) through the best games to start your Switch journey. Continue reading.

Framework’s modular DIY laptop is available to pre-order

No more disposable laptops?

Framework’s first modular laptop for easy repair is now open for pre-orders. The Framework Laptop is available to order, in four variants. Swapping out and replacing a module shouldn’t take any longer than 10 minutes. And each component will carry a QR code that leads you straight to a website offering step-by-step instructions and an iFixit-style video. And users should only need the screwdriver included in the box to carry out any repair.

The only repair that may take longer than 10 minutes is if, or when, you so choose to swap out the CPU and mainboard. You can pick up the base model for just $999, or a DIY — entirely disassembled — version for $749. Continue reading.

Stare at these gorgeous new PS5 DualSense controllers

Two new color options that aren’t white.

The Morning After
The Morning After

If you have managed to pick up a PS5, you might be ready for a second controller, just in time for the loosening of pandemic lockdowns. There’s not much more to say — I really like the black option — but pre-orders for both the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red controllers are now open on Amazon, and they'll ship on June 18th. Continue reading.

Amazon’s 2nd gen. Echo Buds, reviewed

Improved in nearly every way.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Amazon was late to the true wireless earbud game. By the time the company introduced its Echo Buds in 2019, Apple was already on version two, and the AirPods Pro came shortly after. The company learns fast, and its second attempt features true active noise cancellation (ANC), improved audio quality and a redesign. Barring some questionable battery life and mediocre call performance, Amazon impresses. Read on for Billy Steele’s full review.

But wait, there’s more...

'Grand Theft Auto V' mod adds uncanny photorealism through AI

SpaceX charts a path from Texas to Hawaii for Starship's first orbital test flight

Disney cuts the theater-exclusive window in half for 'Free Guy,' 'Shang-Chi'

Netflix is making a CG-animated 'Ultraman' feature film

Netflix's 'Masters of the Universe' premieres July 23rd with action figures in tow

'Friends: The Reunion' hits HBO Max on May 27th

Italy fines Google $123 million for blocking an EV app from Android Auto

The engadget: Lenovo introduces 'Go' line of PC accessories

The Rock's 'Jungle Cruise' movie will hit Disney+ the same day as theaters

    When Apple introduced the notch on the iPhone X a few years ago, it was a controversial design choice, to say the least. Many at the time, myself included, were quick to categorize the notch as unsightly, user-unfriendly, and a distraction. But as bold design choices tend to go, it wasn't long before most people became acclimated to the notch. And as for me, I don't even notice it at this point. That said, Apple is reportedly looking for ways to minimize the notch's footprint, if not eliminate it entirely. The width of the notch on the iPhone 13, for example, will reportedly be significantly smaller than the current iPhone 12 design. Specifically, the new notch is said to measure in at 26.8mm compared to 34.83mm on the current iPhone 12 lineup. With Apple intent on making the notch smaller, designer Antonio De Rosa imagined what would happen if Apple didn't eliminate the notch, but rather moved it ever so slightly above the display in an incongruous form factor. It sounds funky and it undoubtedly looks funky, but for whatever reason, the novel design actually seems to work. Another close-up view of the concept can be seen below. You'll also note that the concept includes a fingerprint sensor built underneath the display. While we've seen reports suggesting that Apple is, in fact, working on this technology, there's no indication we'll see it on this year's iPhone 13 lineup. Now is this a design we can realistically see Apple employing? Not a chance. Still, given that we haven't seen too much of a sea change with the iPhone form factor in recent years, it's nice to see a completely outside-of-the-box design even if the odds of seeing it become a reality are slim to none. A video of the iPhone M1 mockup in action can be seen below: https://youtu.be/XeqUROdsWGU Now as for what we can actually expect to see out of Apple's iPhone 13, rumor has it that the Pro models will include a 120Hz ProMotion display for smoother scrolling, improved image stabilization functionality, improved low-light camera performance, a more capable ultra-wide lens, Portrait mode support for video recording, and an Always-On display. To the latter point, leaker Max Weinbach said the following earlier this year: Always-On Display will have minimal customizability. Current design basically looks like a toned-down lock screen. Clock and battery charge is always visible. Notifications seem to be displayed using a bar and icons. Upon receiving, the notification will pop up normally except that the screen will not entirely light up. Instead, it will display it just like you’re used to right now, except dimmed down and only temporarily. We've also seen rumblings that the iPhone 13 Pro models will be available with a 1TB storage option. Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 13 lineup at a special media event this coming September. And lastly, every iPhone 13 model will reportedly arrive in stores in September, a welcome departure from last year when the iPhone 12 release was staggered due to the coronavirus pandemic.