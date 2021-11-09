U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,695.00
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,281.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,359.50
    +31.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,438.10
    -3.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.27
    +0.34 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.90
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1579
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.27
    +0.79 (+4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3559
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.0340
    -0.2150 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    67,624.83
    +1,681.80 (+2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,661.49
    +53.26 (+3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.83
    +3.43 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,285.46
    -221.59 (-0.75%)
     

The Morning After: Engadget’s 2021 holiday gift guide

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·4 min read

It’s only a payday (or possibly two) away from the holiday season, and with supply difficulties for retailers, manufacturers and everyone in between, it might pay to get ahead of the crowd for some of the most desirable gifts.

While we can’t promise to source you a PS5 or OLED Switch, we’ve got ideas for the game streamer, the creative, the pet parent and more. Naturally, we’ve got camera, laptop and smartphone buying guidance, too. We’re Engadget, after all.

We also have the return of our popular sub-$100 gift selections, along with ideas for stocking stuffers that come in under $50. My pick would be Anker’s tiny Nano II charger. It’s USB-C and ready for high-speed device charging. If you’ve picked up a new phone in the last year and a half, you might have missed the in-box charger. This is probably faster at charging than your years-old Apple charging brick.

— Mat Smith

Zhiyun's three-axis camera gimbal has pretty much everything

Including an LED light, small display and Bluetooth camera control.

The Morning After
The Morning After

You’ve probably heard or seen DJI's gimbals, but rival Zhiyun actually carries more models — particularly those designed for mirrorless, DSLR and cinema cameras. Its three-axis Crane M3, designed for mirrorless cameras, is about the size of a water bottle and offers tilt, roll and pan axes, with locks for each. It works with smartphones and, Zhiyun claims, 90 percent of mirrorless cameras. It also has a quarter-inch adapter, so you can connect a professional microphone to an expansion base and run a second cable to the camera. It’s now available to order starting at $369 (£369) for the standard package.

Continue reading.

Sponsored by CISCO

2021 Security Outcomes Study for Small Businesses

CISCO Image 1
CISCO Image 1

Wind and solar could meet 85 percent of current US electricity needs

Renewable sources may meet most power demands in 'advanced, industrialized nations'.

Wind and solar power could meet around 85 percent of US electricity needs, according to a paper published in Nature Communications. Batteries, capacity overbuilding and other storage options could increase that figure. The report found that most reliable systems, in which wind power is prevalent, can meet energy needs between 72 and 91 percent of the time in the countries they studied, and that's before any storage considerations. Add the capacity to store up to 12 hours of energy, and these renewable energy sources can meet between 83 and 94 percent of hourly energy needs.

There is a caveat though: The researchers noted even when wind and solar sources can power over 90 percent of a region's energy needs, there would still be hundreds of hours per year when demand isn't met.

Continue reading.

Walmart is using driverless trucks to complete a seven-mile delivery loop

It's between a fulfillment center and store in Arkansas.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Walmart, working with startup Gatik, has started its fully driverless box truck deliveries between its own locations on a fixed seven-mile loop in Bentonville, Arkansas. The route involves negotiating "intersections, traffic lights and merging on dense urban roads," the companies said.

The new service is part of Walmart's transition to a hub-and-spoke model with warehouses or fulfilment centers closer to customers. This means smaller warehouses, so "there is a growing need for doing repeated trips from the fulfilment centers to the pickup points," Gatik CEO Gautam Narang told CNBC.

Continue reading.

Disney+ will let you watch 'Shang-Chi' and 12 Marvel films in a large IMAX format

You'll see smaller black bars on your TV during IMAX sequences.

You can expect to see Shang-Chi and an array of Marvel movies in movie-theater style large IMAX proportions later this week. The 1.90:1 IMAX aspect ratio will look up to 26 percent taller than the typical 2.35:1 widescreen format in Marvel films, so those annoying black bars will almost disappear while you're watching scenes shot in IMAX. It’s not properly IMAX, which is so square it has enormous black bars on the sides of your TV — see Zack Snyder's Justice League for how that goes.

Shang-Chi will come to the service on November 12th, along with 12 other IMAX-enhanced Marvel movies.

Continue reading.

AMD's first Zen 4 CPUs include a 128-core chip built for the cloud

Ryzen chips for we mere commoners will have to wait.

AMD has unveiled its first processors based on its new Zen 4 architecture, and they promise a lot of brawn... at least for some users. AnandTech notes AMD has outlined its early Zen 4 roadmap during a virtual data center event, and the first two CPU families are Epyc chips, aimed at servers and other heavy-duty computing tasks.

The star of the show may be Bergamo. It's designed for cloud computing and emphasizes core density — AMD is promising up to 128 cores in a single CPU. This beastly chip won’t appear until the first half of 2023.

Continue reading.

The biggest news stories you might have missed

Anova's Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro is half price at Amazon

Konami pulls some Metal Gear Solid games from digital stores

The best digital gifts to send your friends and family

These are the headphones, speakers and audio gadgets to gift this season

Recommended Stories

  • Zhiyun's three-axis camera gimbal houses an LED light and small display

    Zhiyun has just released the three-axis Crane M3 gimbal with some interesting new features like a tiny LED light and a built-in screeng.

  • Clubhouse now lets hosts record conversations for later listening

    Clubhouse's Replay feature lets creators record conversations so you don't have to catch them live.

  • Wind and solar could meet 85 percent of current US electricity needs

    Renewable sources may meet most power demands in 'advanced, industrialized nations,' according to a study.

  • Nvidia's Omniverse is being used to predict forest fires, set up cell networks, and teach cars to drive

    Nvidia's Omniverse platform is being used to do everything from predict the path of forest fires to teach cars to drive themselves.

  • Why Are GlobalFoundries Shares Trading Lower Today?

    The Pentagon plans to place up to $2 billion in rush orders by early March for customized semiconductors used in weapons like the B-2 bomber before the shut down of production line, Bloomberg reports. Globalfoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) sold the factory in Fishkill, New York, that produced the specialized chips used in GPS-dependent systems to ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON). The new owner will not make any more of them. The Defense Department is confronting its looming supply crunch amid a glo

  • Why 310 of Robinhood's 7 Million Cyber-Attack Victims Should Be Really Quite Worried

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. announced on Monday an embarrassing security breach that exposed the personal information of millions of its users, which will be of particular concern to the 300 or so customers who suffered the worst privacy compromise.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Wil

  • Nvidia doubles down on software tools for crafting virtual worlds

    Nvidia Corp on Tuesday released a set of tools for software developers aimed at helping them create a "metaverse" of three-dimensional virtual worlds - and use a lot more computing power from Nvidia's chips in the process. At the Santa Clara, California, company's annual technology conference, Nvidia released Omniverse Enterprise, which will start at $9,000 per year and be sold by partners such as Dell Technologies and Lenovo Group Ltd, which build powerful computing systems with Nvidia chips for corporate customers.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Ahead Of Holiday Shopping Season?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • AMD lands Meta as customer and takes on Nvidia, sending shares up 11%

    (Reuters) -Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Monday said it has won Meta Platforms Inc as a data center chip customer, sending AMD shares up more than 11% as it cemented some of its gains against Intel Corp. It also announced a range of new chips aimed at taking on larger rivals such as Nvidia Corp in supercomputing markets, as well as smaller competitors, including Ampere Computing in the cloud computing market. After years of trailing the much larger Intel in the market for x86 processor chips, AMD has steadily gained market share since 2017, when a comeback plan spearheaded by Chief Executive Lisa Su put the company on a course to its present position of having faster chips than Intel's.

  • Apple issues fix to stop new MacOS Monterey update breaking Macs

    Apple released an update to stop its latest operating system breaking Macs. Now Apple has said that it found the problem with the Macs, and has issued a fix for the operating system that should stop it happening in the future. The problems were limited to the T2 security chip that is found in a range of Mac computers, Apple said, though it is not clear if all models that use that chip can be affected.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy After Software Giant's September-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Shares Repurchases, 2022 Guidance Loom As Catalysts

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Nvidia seeks to lead gold rush into the metaverse with new AI tools

    Nvidia Corp. firmly planted its flag in the metaverse Tuesday by rolling out several products meant to not only give developers the software to chart new virtual worlds but the equipment needed to provide the foundation for those worlds.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – November 9th, 2021

    Following Monday’s bullish start to the week, the Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing a first visit to $70,000…

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Tech Giant Updates Long-Term Guidance Amid Shift To Software

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The S&P 500 has surged 126% over the last five years, growing at an annualized rate of nearly 18%. That's incredible. But over the same period, stocks in the information technology sector have skyrocketed 278%.

  • Smart Inu Aims To Boost Crypto Investing on BSC Network With Its Innovative Smart Contract Investment Solution

    London, United Kingdom, 8th November, 2021, Chainwire Smart Inu, the only verified and audited smart contract investment platform on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, has introduced its innovative investment solution make it easier for users to start investing in...

  • Why Splunk Rose 13.9% in October

    Shares of observability software company Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose 13.9% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. While there were no financial releases during the month, technology stocks broadly rebounded from a September swoon. In addition, Splunk held its annual .conf virtual conference, during which it unveiled lots of new innovation to its observability platform.

  • Neon Labs Raises $40M to Bring EVM Functionality to Solana

    The Ethereum-compatible environment could lead to implementations of popular DeFi protocols on Solana.

  • AMD Stock Is Surging. Facebook’s Parent Is Using Its Chips.

    AMD said Facebook parent Meta Platforms picked AMD EPYC central processing units to use in its data centers. AMD CEO Lisa Su added upbeat commentary.