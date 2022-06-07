U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,085.25
    -35.25 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,667.00
    -245.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,468.00
    -137.00 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.10
    -15.60 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.11
    -0.39 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.20
    +8.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0673
    -0.0027 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.99
    +1.20 (+4.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2495
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7650
    +0.8640 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,522.19
    -1,880.09 (-5.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.34
    -38.22 (-5.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,592.20
    -16.02 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

The Morning After: Everything important from WWDC 2022

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·4 min read
Apple

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, an event you should, out of principle, refuse to call Dub Dub, has kicked off. The show started with the customary lengthy keynote showing off all the new software and hardware Apple wants you to get excited about. Including the launch of Apple’s second-generation of homegrown silicon, the M2.

The M2 is very much an evolution of its immediate predecessor, designed to address some of the performance issues from the original vanilla M1. Memory bandwidth has been increased by half, and you can now spec the unit with up to 24GB “unified memory,” more than the maximum cap of 16GB on that first groundbreaking system-on-chip. Apple’s still sure it won’t be beaten on efficiency, claiming the M2 is 18 percent faster than the M1 while drawing the same amount of power.

— Daniel Cooper

The biggest stories you might have missed

MacBook Air M2 hands-on: Bye-bye wedge

New colors, and MagSafe is back!

Image of the MacBook Air M2 (2022)
Image of the MacBook Air M2 (2022)

Of course, with a new chip should come new computers to sit around it, and Apple has finally redesigned the MacBook Air for the Apple Silicon age. Gone is that elongated wedge in favor of a more MacBook Pro-esque body, albeit even smaller. You’ll also get a full-size row of function keys this time around and a bigger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that’s brighter than the previous model and has a webcam notch up top. Alas, it’s also $200 more than the M1 MacBook Air, but hopefully we’ll see plenty of retailer discounts in the coming weeks and months. You’ll also find the new M2 in an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, but there’s no glossy redesign here to get all excited about.

Continue Reading.

iOS 16 brings big updates to the lock screen

While iPadOS 16 gets overlapping windows.

iOS 16 Lock Screen Update
iOS 16 Lock Screen Update

Of course, the point of WWDC is to talk about software, and Apple had plenty to share about iOS and iPadOS 16. The biggest change for the former is a revamped lock screen that’ll give you a choice of fonts, accent colors and layouts for you to customize. You’ll be able to add widgets up front, too, enabling you to check vital data without unlocking your phone. (Sounds like the sort of thing that would be really useful if your phone had an always-on screen, too, doesn’t it?) iPadOS, meanwhile, will let you use overlapping windows just like a real computer, and Apple is even bringing the Weather app to the humble slate, just 12 years after the first model was released.

Continue Reading.

macOS Ventura offers new tools for efficient multitasking

Is this the end of multiple-window syndrome?

Image of MacOS Ventura
Image of MacOS Ventura

The next version of macOS, meanwhile, is dubbed Ventura, and the headline feature is the ability to better sort and organize your open applications. Stage Manager will enable you to group windows to the side of your desktop, organizing them by app, letting you switch between each group in turn. You’ll also find incremental updates to Spotlight, gain the ability to search for text in photos and notice long-overdue refreshes to Safari and Mail. But the most exciting feature might be the ability to use your iPhone as a webcam, giving you one fewer excuse to hide your face during those interminable work Zoom calls.

Continue Reading.

Elon Musk threatens to back out of Twitter deal over bot estimates

But it might not be that easy for Musk to back out.

Let’s be honest, who hasn’t publicly pledged to do something, made a big show and dance about following through, then got cold feet? It’s something Elon Musk might be feeling right now after he filed paperwork with the SEC to claim Twitter has committed a “material breach” of its deal terms. The Tesla CEO is claiming Twitter is refusing to disclose detailed data about the amount of fake, spam and bot accounts in its user figures. And that it has nothing to do with both Twitter and Tesla’s valuations dropping in recent months, making the deal a lot less enticing (for Musk) than it was when he started the process. For its part, Twitter says it has, and will, continue to share information with the billionaire, and that it fully intends to “close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement at the agreed price and terms.”

Continue Reading.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's WWDC 2022: Everything Apple announced

    Here's everything Apple announced during its huge WWDC event on Monday.

  • Apple debuts new M2 chip, redesigned MacBook Air

    Apple on Monday unveiled its latest M2 chip along with a fully redesigned MacBook Air and more powerful MacBook Pro.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • MacBook Air M2 hands-on: Bye-bye wedge

    The new MacBook Air with M2 is a welcome change from a four-year-old design.

  • Robinhood, Rivian Lead Slide in Pandemic-Era IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- The bear market has not been kind to the scores of technology companies that went public in the U.S. during the pandemic, when issuers rushed to market while demand was hot and valuations soaring.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’

  • Apple debuts iOS 16 with Apple Pay Later, new lock screen, and ability to delete sent texts

    Apple debuted the latest version of the software that powers millions of iPhones on Monday: iOS 16.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Apple is Making a Big Change to a Key Service

    Apple's making a big change to one of its most popular services and it could save people a lot of embarrassment. The change involves a tweak to Apple iOS and its messaging app. Once the new version of Apple's mobile device operating system is installed, users will be able to do something they haven't been able to do before, but probably wish they could have.

  • Tech war: Chinese database software vendor shrugs off sanctions risk on using open-source code from Oracle's MySQL system

    A Chinese software vendor has brushed aside speculation that its enterprise product, which uses code from Oracle Corp's MySQL open-source relational database management system, faces the risk of sanctions amid simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing. Beijing Wanli Open Source Software Co recently indicated that its open-source database system GreatDB, used by major state-owned firms like China Mobile and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, is not threatened by sanctions or suspens

  • Apple Adds Edit Function to iMessage, Refreshes Lock Screen for iOS 16

    Apple’s iOS 16 will come with major updates to iMessage and the lock screen, the company unveiled at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. Seemingly beating Twitter and Elon Musk to the punch, Apple said users will be able to edit and recall texts sent via iMessage in the upcoming software update, which will help […]

  • Sony Aims for High-End Electric Car That Bills Extra for Entertainment

    The company’s chief executive said the car market would increasingly shift to a service model where customers pay regularly for software downloads and entertainment.

  • Apple debuts new WatchOS updates to better track sleep, fitness, and health

    Apple today debuted a range of updates to its WatchOS, which powers millions of Apple Watches, including new sleep features and medication tracking capabilities.

  • Apple redesigns the MacBook Air with a bigger screen and M2 chip

    Somehow, it's already been almost four years since Apple redesigned the MacBook Air with a Retina display. That laptop got a big performance upgrade in late 2020 as one of the first computers to ship with Apple's M1 silicon, but lately the device has started to feel long in the tooth. As expected, Apple is refreshing the MacBook Air today with a design that's more reminiscent of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that the company released last fall.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • MacBook Air, iOS 16, iPadOS 16: Top 8 Things Coming Soon From Apple

    Apple announced dozens of new features for the next versions of iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS and MacOS in its two-hour WWDC 2022 keynote—plus a redesigned MacBook Air! WSJ’s Joanna Stern headed to Cupertino and boiled down the news for you. Photo Illustration: Adele Morgan/The Wall Street Journal

  • For the first time in years, the Apple Store is down ahead of WWDC

    Today kicks off Apple's annual developer's conference, with the traditional keynote starting at 10:00 a.m. PST (watch it right here). The last time Apple took down its online store ahead of WWDC, the company unveiled the second generation iPad Pro in 2017.

  • Daily Crunch: At WWDC, Apple unveils two new laptops, a new OS, the M2 chip and more

    Today is Monday, June 6, 2022, and in case you didn’t know, it is also Apple’s WWDC conference, which is what Haje and our other colleagues are focused on today, so you get me solo. All things Apple: As mentioned, this week our team will be bringing you everything WWDC related, from the live keynote to unveils like the M2 silicon chip to the redesigned MacBook Air to the new name for macOS (Ventura, “Mace Ventura”) and all the new features you can stand. Alrighty then, we even have a special WWDC 2022 page where you can access all the Apple goodness throughout the week.

  • watchOS 9 will know what heart rate zones you're in during sleep and workouts

    Apple has introduced watchOS 9 with major upgrades to fitness and beyond.

  • Google approves South Korea’s Cyworld metaverse app

    Cytown, the metaverse currently being developed under South Korean software developer Hancom and local social media service Cyworld Z, recently received the green light from Google to launch a mobile app on the Playstore. See related article: Be kind, rewind! South Korea’s Cyworld is back in Web 3.0 avatar Fast facts Hancom will launch the […]

  • Amazon knocks $80 off Anova's Precision Cooker sous vide machine

    Anova's Precision Cooker sous vide machine is on sale at Amazon right now for 37 percent off.