U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,438.75
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,180.00
    -79.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,000.00
    +2.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,174.70
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.18
    +0.59 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.70
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.98
    +1.86 (+11.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7210
    +0.1460 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,871.54
    -2,160.66 (-4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,118.30
    -63.06 (-5.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,157.79
    -23.32 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

The Morning After: Fortnite’s new game mode sounds a lot like ‘Among Us’

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·4 min read

Epic Games’ latest addition to Fortnite is called Imposters, and it helps players scratch their Among Us itch without, well, playing Among Us. Each match features two teams of eight agents and two imposters. There’s a new level to play — one that looks incredibly similar in structure to an existing Among Us level. Hmmm.

This is Fortnite’s second attempt at an Among Us-ish mode — remember last year’s The Spy Within? — but it’s a smart move because it doesn’t center on gunplay or shooting skills. For those reasons, Among Us swiftly became one of my favorite games to play online during the pandemic with non-gamer friends. Anything but more Zoom quizzes, right?

As an imposter (aka the fun part of the game), you can make agents and imposters temporarily look like Fortnite’s mascot, Peely, as well as teleport everyone to a different location on the map. And, like in Among Us, you have the power to freeze any assignments other players are working on.

The developers of Among Us reacted as you might expect.

— Mat Smith

Swiss university claims it broke the record for Pi calculation​​

62.8 trillion digits of Pi.

Most people know the value of Pi as 3.1416, but it's gotten longer and longer over the years. Now, a team from the University of Applied Sciences Graubünden in Switzerland claims it has broken the world record for computing the mathematical constant. If confirmed it’d blow the current record holder, Timothy Mullican, out of the water. He calculated up to 50 trillion digits and was recognized for his work last year. The team in Switzerland, however, reached 62.8 trillion digits. Guinness has yet to confirm the new record, but after it does, the university plans to publish the new and expanded value of Pi.

Continue reading.

Activision drops 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' teaser ahead of official reveal

It will launch within 'Warzone' on August 19th.

Activision has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming Call of Duty installment, Vanguard. It features elements clearly indicating the game is set during World War II. It shows old weapons, a German forest and a beach littered with the remains of planes from the era. Activision plans to officially launch Vanguard during an in-game event within Call of Duty: Warzone, its free-to-play battle royale title. The event, Battle of Verdansk, starts at 10:30 AM PT/1:30 PM ET on August 19th — that’s tomorrow. 

Continue reading.

Watch these robots tackle parkour

Boston Dynamics’ robots are learning parkour now.

Boston Dynamics Atlas robot performing a parkour leap
Boston Dynamics Atlas robot performing a parkour leap

The now-Hyundai-owned robot company has shared a new video showing its humanoid bots successfully completing a parkour routine that included vaulting beams and even a backflip.

Watch here.

Google Pixel 5a review: The 4a 5G wasn't broken, so Google didn't fix it

It’s a lot of the same stuff.

Google Pixel 5a
Google Pixel 5a

Before the Pixel 6 breaks cover, how about a newer midrange Pixel phone? Yes, as predicted, Google’s Pixel 5a has appeared, and we’ve given it a full review. If you liked what you heard about its predecessor, the Pixel 4a 5G, then there are not many surprises. It’s largely the same phone, but this time packing water resistance. Terrence O’Brien tests everything out — including what seems to be a very impressive battery life.

Continue reading.

Scuf Gaming’s new Xbox Series X/S controllers might beat Microsoft’s own

They’re not cheap, though.

Scuf Gaming Instinct Pro with map patterned face
Scuf Gaming Instinct Pro with map patterned face

Welcome to the world of luxury gamepads. Scuf, a brand that once collaborated with Microsoft on an official high-end gamepad, has now tackled the Xbox Series X/S with the new $170 Instinct and $200 Instinct Pro controllers. They bring back fan-favorite features like an interchangeable faceplate while also improving the buttons and switches. Kris Naudus tests out some luxurious controllers aimed at the professional gamer — or at least the very serious ones. 

Continue reading.

Watch the trailer for the new ‘Star Wars’ anime anthology

It hits Disney+ on September 22nd.

Star Wars: Visions
Star Wars: Visions

Disney previously offered a behind-the-scenes look at its anime series, and now it has revealed the first trailer. You can watch it in either the original Japanese with subtitles or an English dub. Expect to see droids, lightsabers, Stormtroopers and more. The nine-episode run starts next month.

Watch here.

The best Nintendo Switch accessories you can buy

We cover the Switch Lite, too.

So you have a Switch. You’ve got the games, but you need a case. Or another controller, or simply more storage space? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the best ways to upgrade Nintendo’s hybrid console — before that OLED option even lands.

Continue reading.

The big news you might have missed

Nura's newest wireless earbuds are only available through a subscription

Qualcomm unveils its first 5G-capable reference drone

Timbuk2 made some dedicated gamer bags with Astro

Loupedeck Live is a compelling alternative to Elgato's Stream Deck

Engadget Deals: Apple's MacBook Pro M1 is $200 off right now at Amazon

'Carpool Karaoke' is returning from a pandemic hiatus (and moving to Apple TV+)

Recommended Stories

  • YouTube Premium members can get three free months of Stadia Pro

    Google has started a new promotion to entice YouTube Premium subscribers to check out its Stadia Pro service.

  • Illinois city’s reparations plan was heralded – but locals say it’s a cautionary tale

    Evanston was the first city to implement a plan to repair the harm caused by slavery – and what occurred there could set the tone for what may happen at a national level A mural is seen in the Fifth Ward in Evanston, Illinois. Photograph: Eileen Meslar/Reuters In March, Evanston, Illinois, beat the federal government to become the first to pass a reparations plan in America. It gained national attention, heralded by celebrities such as Danny Glover, who called the debate over reparations “the mo

  • IKEA will sell clean energy to Swedish homes

    IKEA will soon sell clean energy to Swedish customers, giving them the electricity they need to power their lights.

  • Apple's MacBook Pro M1 is $200 off right now at Amazon

    Save $200 on Apple's MacBook Pro M1 laptop at Amazon.

  • Intel is giving up on its AI-powered RealSense cameras

    Intel is closing its RealSense camera business to focus on its chip manufacturing efforts, although the technology won't disappear.

  • Loupedeck Live is a compelling alternative to Elgato's Stream Deck

    The popular Stream Deck control surface has a new rival: The Loupedeck Live.

  • iOS 15 won't include SharePlay viewing at launch

    Apple won't include SharePlay viewing in iOS 15 and other operating systems on launch, but it has addressed complaints about the Safari address bar.

  • Google's Pixel 6 won't have a charger in the box

    Google has confirmed that the Pixel 6 won't include a charger — the Pixel 5a will be the last phone with a bundled brick.

  • Activision drops 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' teaser ahead of official reveal

    Activision has released a teaser for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

  • Boston Dynamics' robots can parkour better than you

    Boston Dynamics' robots are now successfully performing parkour in an obstacle course — let's hope they don't have to chase us.

  • This Is the Only Video Game Stock You Need

    The video game business has changed a lot in the last decade as consoles have given way to mobile games and the number of developers has exploded. Companies like Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) used to spend years developing and testing games before releasing them to the public. The company makes the most popular game engine in the world and is expanding its presence in VR, AR, animation, and much more.

  • Saudi Activision Blizzard Stake Rises Again Amid Controversy

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund kept buying Activision Blizzard Inc.’s stock last quarter, a commitment that may be tested as the video-game giant contends with a legal challenge over harassment and sexism in the workplace.The Public Investment Fund raised its holding in the maker of popular games like World of Warcraft by 13% to 37.9 million shares, with a market value of $3.6 billion, according to a regulatory filing. The sovereign investor, known as the PIF, has now more t

  • This Auto-Aiming Bow Never Misses Its Target

    Engineer and YouTuber Made Stuff Here has made a robotic auto-aiming bow and arrow that can hit flying targets and never misses. The post This Auto-Aiming Bow Never Misses Its Target appeared first on Nerdist.

  • You can buy full-sized, retro arcade game machines from Walmart — including Pac-Man and Frogger

    Bring the nostalgic fun of an ‘80s-style arcade right to your home.

  • LEAF Mobile Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) (OTC: LEMLF) ("LEAF" or the "Company"), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • This 2004 Interview With The Creator Of Pokémon Is Full Of Details I Love

    One of my favorite ways to relax in the evenings is to watch this Twitch channel that streams subtitled episodes of the Japanese TV series Game Center CX. If you’re not familiar with the show, most episodes focus on comedian Shinya Arino’s desperate struggles to beat old console games. (It was recently announced that now even the PlayStation 2 is old enough to fit the show’s retro format. Excuse me while I crumble into dust.) However, when I tuned in the other night, I caught part of a special e

  • Skillz Is Sending a Signal That Could Attract Developers

    Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) is a unique gaming company, allowing players to wager on games played against each other. Indeed, most of Skillz's players have not deposited any money or made any wagers while playing games on the platform. The company is making investments to cater to both categories of players by attracting developers to its platform.

  • Biden administration seeks to control banking, technology, transportation to serve a woke agenda

    The U.S. government was successful in accelerating the development of COVID vaccines and despite inconsistent choices among the states and recently inept messaging regarding masks from the Center for Disease Control, we will endure the Delta variant without too much disrupting our economy again. As Saul Alinsky said and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel appropriated, “never let a crisis go to waste.” Tapping pre-COVID frustration with mismanaged globalization, income inequality and monopoly abuses, Biden administration actions and proposed policy change appear to embrace, more or less in whole, critical race theory and the policy prescriptions that follow its analyses.

  • T-Mobile is looking into a hack of 100 million customers’ data. Here’s what to do if you think that your data was leaked

    A hacker on an online forum claimed to be selling T-Mobile (TMUS) customers’ private data, including names, Social Security numbers, addresses, phone numbers and drivers license information. Vice’s Motherboard first reported the incident and confirmed the data appeared to be that of T-Mobile customers. “We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity,” a T-Mobile spokesperson said Sunday.

  • How two Indian techies bootstrapped their way to build the country’s first crypto unicorn

    On Aug. 10, CoinDCX said it has raised $90 million in a Series C funding round at a valuation of $1.1 billion from Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group, Coinbase Ventures, Block.one, and Jump Capital.