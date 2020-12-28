U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

The Morning After: Breakthrough fusion energy experiment sets new world record

Engadget, Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·3 min read

Fusion energy could, possibly, meet all our energy demands. It’s just a not-so-simple matter of getting the process to work in a sustained way. We’re still talking seconds of output at the moment, but the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research (KSTAR) device recently set a world record by maintaining its plasma at a super-hot 180 million degrees Fahrenheit for 20 seconds — almost double the time of the second-best effort so far.

KSTAR’s ultimate goal is to run nonstop for five minutes at this temperature by 2025, which will be another crucial step towards making fusion reactors science fact, not science-fiction. Today we also have Tesla updates, iCloud woes and more scientific breakthroughs.

-Mat Smith

Scientists turn CO2 into jet fuel

It could lead to net zero emissions for air travel.

A Rolls-Royce engine is seen on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner owned by ANA Holdings Inc. in Everett, Washington, U.S. August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott/File Photo - S1BEUDVRNOAB
A Rolls-Royce engine is seen on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner owned by ANA Holdings Inc. in Everett, Washington, U.S. August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott/File Photo - S1BEUDVRNOAB

Nominee for most unlikely science headline this year, Oxford University scientists have successfully turned CO2 into jet fuel. The technique effectively reverses the process of burning fuel. The team heated a mix of citric acid, hydrogen and an iron-manganese-potassium catalyst to turn CO2 into a liquid fuel capable of powering jet aircraft.

The approach is inexpensive, uncomplicated and uses commonplace materials. In fact, it’s cheaper than processes used to turn hydrogen and water into fuel. The researches are talking with industrial partners, though, and don’t see any major scientific hurdles. This conversion process would let airlines keep their existing aircraft and go carbon neutral until they’re ready for eco-friendly propulsion. It’s like a hybrid energy aircraft, but, well, not.
Continue reading.

Bumble won't let you share bikini and bra photos if you took them indoors

Outside is perfectly valid, however.

The Bumble app is seen on an iPhone on 16 March, 2017. The app is resembles Tindr in that it let's heterosexuals find each other however Bumble only lets female users start a conversation after interested parties have made a match. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
The Bumble app is seen on an iPhone on 16 March, 2017. The app is resembles Tindr in that it let's heterosexuals find each other however Bumble only lets female users start a conversation after interested parties have made a match. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)

BuzzFeed News reports that Bumble took down photos of artist Cali Rockowitz wearing a bralette due to a policy banning swimsuit and underwear photos when indoors. Apparently, a bikini top or shirtless look is fine as long as the shots were “taken outside.” And no, you can’t edit the photos to fake an outdoor shot, apparently.


A spokesperson told BuzzFeed the policy took effect in 2016 after both complaints from users as well as research. Shirtless bathroom selfies were the “most swiped left on.” Users have pointed out the inconsistency — men post indoor selfies, so why can’t women with bras and swimsuits? Bumble has yet to fully clarify its policy.
Continue reading.

Apple had iCloud activation problems at the worst possible time

That pesky holiday activation surge.

You’re not alone if you had issues, over the weekend, getting your newly gifted iPad or Apple Watch up and running — or were drafted in to help a relative. On Christmas Day, Apple warned of iCloud account and sign-in issues. The company didn’t say much in the alert, but it told one Twitter user that “high capacity” was creating problems.

Apple managed to get a handle on the issue at 4:35PM Eastern on December 26th, or just under 36 hours after it began.
Continue reading.

Tesla's latest update turns your EV into a boombox, of sorts

So long as you have a car with the right speaker.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 26, 2020 -- Photo taken on Oct. 26, 2020 shows the Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles at its gigafactory in Shanghai, east China. (Photo by Ding Ting/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Ding Ting via Getty Images)
SHANGHAI, Oct. 26, 2020 -- Photo taken on Oct. 26, 2020 shows the Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles at its gigafactory in Shanghai, east China. (Photo by Ding Ting/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Ding Ting via Getty Images)

Tesla has released its promised holiday update, and the centerpiece appears to be a Boombox mode that pumps media outside as long as you have a recent-enough EV with a pedestrian speaker system, like later Model 3 production runs. You probably won’t be using this for parties during the pandemic and should check local laws, but it’s more efficient (not to mention safer) than cranking up the normal volume and leaving a window open. The update also adds the customizable horn honk. Crucial!
Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

Solar Orbiter probe makes its first Venus flyby

Sony says WarnerMedia's HBO Max gamble helped its movie business

Facebook is winding down some of its Irish tax havens

How to make the most of your new Apple Watch

  • The Santa Claus Rally Just Started; 12 Stocks Gain Most

    The Santa Claus rally is a jolly gift S&P 500 investors usually get during the holidays. But the nature of the gains might surprise you.

  • Congress is giving you a new stimulus check — here's when to expect it

    How much will you get — and when can you expect the money?

  • AstraZeneca, Alibaba, AT&T - Monday's Premarket Movers

    Stock futures rose Monday after President Donald Trump signed a combined $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and government funding package, a bill he had criticized last week. Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday. American depositary receipts of AstraZeneca were rising Monday after media reports suggested that its coronavirus vaccine, being developed with the University of Oxford, could be approved within this week.

  • Here’s where to invest your money before traders start ‘rotating, if not stampeding’ out of stocks, according to one Warren Buffett disciple

    Earlier this year, Berkshire Hathaway threw its heavyweight name behind Barrick Gold with an investment that flew in the face of Warren Buffett's longtime aversion to gold. The news was "earth-shaking in the gold market," one strategist said at the time.

  • I’m 65, have $500,000 in cash, no ‘impressive’ work résumé and am terrified of investing — can I retire?

    Now the bad news:  – Other than anticipated Social Security (approximately $1,300/month if I wait until full retirement age, $1,200/month if I retire at 65), I have no pension or other income streams. – I don’t have an impressive work résumé that could lead to lucrative employment in retirement. Is there some way I can make $500,000 in savings last, especially given the abysmally low interest rate environment?

  • Trump has signed the stimulus checks bill — so when do you get your money?

    Payments of $600 are in the works now. But the president still hopes for $2,000 checks.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: President Trump Signs Stimulus Deal; Tesla On Cusp Of 'Historic Milestone'

    Futures rose as President Trump signed the stimulus deal. Elon Musk said Tesla is near a "historic milestone." Apple stock is flashing a buy sign.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Charge Forward in 2021

    With 2020 winding down, there’s a growing belief that 2021 is going to be a growth year for the stock markets. The US elections have returned a divided government, one unlikely to have the broad majorities – or the broad support – needed to enact wide-ranging reform legislation from either the right or left, and that bodes well for the economy generally.The COVID vaccines are entering distribution, and while new anti-virus lockdowns are also getting set in place, there’s a feeling that the end of the pandemic may be near. According to the analyst community, a few names reflect serious growth plays. These are stocks that have already notched impressive gains year-to-date, and are poised to see the growth keep on coming even after 2020 wraps up.   Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to scan the Street for tickers that fall into this category. Locking in on three in particular, the analysts believe that each name, which also happen to boast a “Strong Buy” consensus rating, can keep the rally alive in 2021.  SunOpta (STKL)The first stock on this growth list is a health snack company, SunOpta. The company’s line of products includes plant-based beverages, fruit-based snacks, broth and stocks, teas, and sunflower and roasted snacks. The company markets through private label and co-manufacturing distribution, as well as through food service institutions.SunOpta boasts a market cap of $962 million, after a year of stunning share price growth. The stock is up an impressive 328% this year, far outpacing the general markets. The company’s Q3 revenues came in at $314.9 million, a 6.4% year-over-year gain. EPS, at a net loss of 1 cent, was better than the 2-cent loss expected – and far better than the 11-cent loss reported in the year-ago quarter.The company’s solid performance has attracted the attention of Craig-Hallum analyst Alex Fuhrman. The analyst rates STKL a Buy along with a $15 price target. This figure implies a one-year upside of 40% from current levels. (To watch Fuhrman’s track record, click here)Backing his stance, Fuhrman wrote, “We believe the company’s focus on high value plant-based foods and beverages should command a premium valuation with opportunities for upside to estimates as the economy recovers from COVID.”In large part, Fuhrman’s optimism is based on SunOpta’s niche. The analyst noted, “We expect plant-based food stocks to command a premium valuation to other food companies for the foreseeable future given faster growth trends and compelling environmental benefits. At just $4.5B in sales today, plant-based products are less than 1% of the $695B grocery market, but it is easy to envision it representing a double-digit share of grocery sales over time.” Wall Street doesn’t always come together in unanimity, but in this case, it does. SunOpta’s Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is unanimous, based on 3 Buy reviews. The stock is selling for $10.70, and with an average price target of $15, SunOpta has a forward growth potential of 40%. (See STKL stock analysis on TipRanks)Green Brick Partners (GRBK)One bright spot in the economy this past year has been the home construction industry. As people moved out of the cities to avoid COVID, they headed for the suburbs and exurbs – and that boosted the demand for single-family homes. Green Brick is a land development and home acquisition company, based in Texas. The company invests in real estate, primarily land, and then provides plots and construction financing for the development projects.The spread of the suburbs – not just in this COVID year, but as a general trend, has been good to Green Brick. The company’s Q3 revenue was $275.8 million, the best in more than year, beating the forecast by 20% and growing 31% year-over-year. EPS was also strong; the Q3 value, 68 cents, was 54% above expectations, and more than double the year-ago value.Green Brick’s share price has been rising along with the company’s financial outlook. For the year, GRBK has gained 111%.In his coverage of this stock, JMP analyst Aaron Hecht noted, “[We] expect GRBK to capitalize on the trend of apartment renters shifting to single-family homes for safety and changing dynamics brought on by more workers telecommuting. The most important cohort shift within the buyer pool is millennials who have come off the sidelines to buy homes, a trend which we believe has multiple years of runway. The millennial demand trend is magnified in GRBK’s case given its outsized exposure to markets, such as Texas & Atlanta, which are the net beneficiaries of migration out of high-priced coastal geographies.”To this end, Hecht rates GRBK an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his price target of $30 implies an upside of ~23% for the next 12 months. (To watch Hecht’s track record, click here)While not unanimous, the Strong Buy consensus rating on Green Brick is decisive, with a 3 to 1 breakdown of Buys versus Hold. The average price target of $27.5 gives a 12.5% upside potential from the current share price of $24.45. (See GRBK stock analysis on TipRanks)Brightcove, Inc. (BCOV)Shifting gears to the software industry, we come to Brightcove, a Boston-based software company. Brightcove offers a range of video platform products, including cloud-based hosting and social and interactive add-ons. The company is a leader in the delivery and monetization of cloud-based online video solutions.The strength of such a business model, during these pandemic days with their massive shift of white-collar workers toward remote offices, telecommuting, and video conferencing, is obvious. Brightcove’s earnings hit 11 cents per share in Q3, nearly double the year-ago quarter. At the top line, revenues have been stable, holding between $46 million and $48 million per quarter in 2020, with no discernable COVID impact.Shares in Brightcove have been going up in steps all year, after a minor blip last winter. The pace has accelerated since the end of July, after the Q2 results were released, and the stock is now up 103% for 2020. The general macro headwinds are turning into video niche tailwinds, as noted by Northland Capital analyst Michael Latimore. “We believe a market tailwind, BCOV's leading tech platform, and strong sales execution are driving strong bookings. We believe the salesforce is at full productivity. BCOV will add more channel managers this year. Management is focused on process improvements to achieve consistency in revenue retention rates,” the 5-star analyst noted.Latimore rates the stock as Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $24 price target indicates confidence in a 36% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Latimore’s track record, click here)Over the past 3 months, two other analysts have thrown the hat in with a view on the video tech company. The two additional Buy ratings provide Brightcove with a Strong Buy consensus rating. With an average price target of $20.17, investors stand to take home 14% gain, should the target be met over the next months. (See BCOV stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 20 electric vehicle stocks besides Tesla and Nio that analysts expect to rise the most over the next year

    Analysts favor companies that supply EV manufacturers or develop technology to support infrastructure and autonomous driving.

  • Coke Is One of Barron’s Top Stock Picks for the New Year. Here’s Why.

    This article is an excerpt from Barron’s 10 favorite stocks for 2021. Coke shares, which are off 4% this year to $53, offer an underappreciated reopening play along with a safe, bond-like 3% dividend yield. Coke also offers exposure to developing economies and a weaker dollar; 75% of its profits come from outside the U.S.

  • Is my stimulus check taxable income? Will my stimulus reduce my tax return? Confusion and myths about the second stimulus

    Congress passed the relief bill on Monday and it awaits President Donald Trump gave into his misgivings over the relatively modest sign of the stimulus, among other concerns, and on Sunday signed the massive pandemic-aid bill, averting a government shutdown in the process. At the same time, the new set of stimulus checks do have some new rules for certain scenarios, like for people who are behind on child support or married to a non-citizen. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday these economic impact payments could start arriving in bank accounts next week.

  • I’m 63, my husband is 70, we’ll have $90,000 a year in retirement — how can we claim our Social Security benefits?

    It will certainly be something to celebrate, and that you’ve already figured out what your retirement income will be is a great start. Americans qualify for survivor benefits in a few scenarios, including if they are a widow or widower age 60 or older; a divorced spouse from a marriage that lasted 10 years and who did not remarry before age 60; or a widow or widower at any age caring for the deceased’s child under age 16. Spousal benefits can be very confusing, said Kate Gregory, a financial planner and president of Gregory Advisors Inc. As a spouse, you’re entitled to 50% of your husband’s primary insurance benefit that he’d receive at his Full Retirement Age (FRA, which in his case is 66 years old), but he has to have filed for his benefits before you can do so.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    I can easily live on a $60,000 budget (including taxes) but often it is less than that. Health insurance is probably one of the most crucial — if not the most crucial — consideration you’ll need to make before you leave your job.

  • Covid-19 Relief Bill, AstraZeneca, Alibaba, Bitcoin - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

    President Trump signs a combined $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and government funding package; China orders Ant Group to overhaul its business; bitcoin sets record above $28,000.

  • There are six types of retirees — which are you?

    New retirees are like recent college graduates — they’re on their own after years of the same routine, and they have to find a new path to follow. This type of retiree ventures into the unknown, taking on a new job they’ve never done before.

  • Nano Dimension stock slides 12% premarket after company sells shares at a discount

    Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. , an Israel-based 3D printing company, tumbled 12% in premarket trade Monday, after the company priced a share offering at a discount. Nano Dimension said it sold 33.3 million ADS at $7.50 per ADS in a registered direct offering, below its closing price Friday of $8.81. Proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including potential deals. The stock has gained 248% in 2020 to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.

  • QuantumScape Was Unknown. Now It’s One of the Most Valuable Stocks in the Car Industry.

    The decade-old battery maker went public by merging into a SPAC in November. Since then, its stock has taken a remarkable rise. Why is a bit of a mystery.

  • Barron's Post-Christmas Picks And Pans: Alibaba, Apple, Intel, Pool, Yelp And More

    * This weekend's Barron's cover story offers six travel and leisure stock picks for a rebound in demand. * Other featured articles examine China's crackdown on tech giants, the iPhone maker's interest in automobiles, and how Barron's 2020 stocks picks have fared. * Also, the prospects for a semiconductor giant, airline stocks, a swimming pool stock and more.Cover story "Try These 6 Travel and Leisure Stocks to Play a Vaccine-Driven Rebound in Demand" by Lawrence C. Strauss indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout will boost some companies and sectors sooner than others. Cruise stocks like Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL), lodging and casino stocks like MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and others have been on a tear.Daren Fonda's "5 Airline Stocks That Could Cruise Even Higher" shows that airline stocks have climbed as vaccines lifted hopes, and they are no longer bargains. A few stocks look appealing, however. See whether American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) are worth checking out now.In "China's Crackdown on Alibaba Probably Won't Stop There," Al Root and Liz Moyer point out that Beijing is targeting e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and its co-founder. Regulators there are likely to go after other companies too.The widespread shutdown of indoor dining weighed heavily on Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) in 2020. So says "A Cry for Yelp: A Reopening Play That's Cheap" by Eric J. Savitz. However, the online recommendation site is growing its home and local service business. See how that is setting it up for a rebound in the coming year.In Teresa Rivas and Al Root's " This Swimming-Pool Stock Got a Covid Boost. It's Still a Buy," the case is made that consumers who installed swimming pools during the pandemic will have to pay to maintain them for years to come. That is good news for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL), which distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products."What Apple Would Want From the Auto Market" by Eric J. Savitz suggests that, while speculation that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) could launch an autonomous car as soon as 2024 had the market abuzz this past week, the consumer electronics giant's interest is more likely to be in services for the "internet of cars."See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of Christmas Week: Airbnb, Apple, Netflix, Nike, Tesla And MoreConnected fitness is all the rage, but stock prices of Apple, Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) and others are plump, according to Jack Hough's "Fitness Stocks That Can Get Your Portfolio in Shape." Check out the alternatives featured in the article, and see whether Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) made the cut.In "Here's How Barron's Stock Picks Did in 2020," Ben Levisohn claims that this year wasn't the easiest for picking stocks or the direction of the market. One big mistake overshadowed the Barron's calls. Was it Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD)? Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX)? Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT)?Max A. Cherney's "Intel Had a Rough 2020. Next Year Isn't Looking Much Better" ponders why, unlike many of its rivals, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) stock has had a lousy year. It was it one of the worst-performing stocks in the Dow Jones industrial average, while gains for other chip stocks continue to be a theme during the pandemic.Also in this week's Barron's: * How small-caps have been too hot * Barron's annual forecasting challenge * What the strength of China's currency means for the United States * Whether low yields of ESG bonds should deter investors * Why initial public offerings will remain robust in 2021 * Whether the Federal Reserve is to blame for today's low rates * What the end of pandemic investing means for investors * Whether the value stock rebound is a head fake * What is fueling the recovery for luxury spirits * The fate of the pandemic relief bill * How Wall Street has responded to the historic hackAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.Photo from Pixabay. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Notable Insider Buys In The Week Of Christmas: Foot Locker, GameStop, NetApp And More * Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of Christmas Week: Airbnb, Apple, Netflix, Nike, Tesla And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Alibaba Antitrust Fears Drive $200 Billion Chinese Tech Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. led a second day of frenetic selling among China’s largest tech firms, driven by fears that antitrust scrutiny will spread beyond Jack Ma’s internet empire and engulf the country’s most powerful corporations.Alibaba and its three largest rivals -- Tencent Holdings Ltd., food delivery giant Meituan and JD.com Inc. -- have shed nearly $200 billion over two sessions since Thursday, when regulators revealed an investigation into alleged monopolistic practices at Ma’s signature company. That marked the formal start of the Communist Party’s crackdown on not just Alibaba but also, potentially, the wider and increasingly influential tech sphere.On Sunday, the central bank ordered Ma’s other online titan -- Ant Group Co. -- to return to its roots as a payments service and overhaul adjacent businesses from insurance to money management, spurring talk of an eventual breakup.Once hailed as the standard-bearers of China’s economic and technological ascendancy, Alibaba and its compatriots now face increasing pressure from regulators worried about the speed with which they’re amassing clout in sensitive arenas such as media and education and gaining influence over the daily lives of hundreds of millions. That concern crystallized in November, when regulators torpedoed Ant’s $35 billion initial public offering before unveiling draft rules enshrining sweeping powers to clamp down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from e-commerce to social media.Alibaba fell 8% Monday in Hong Kong, shedding $270 billion of value since its October peak. Tencent and Meituan both tumbled more than 6%. Alibaba rival JD.com Inc. slid roughly 2%. “The Chinese government is putting more pressure or wants to have more control on the tech firms,” Jackson Wong, asset management director at Amber Hill Capital Ltd., said by phone. “There is still very big selling pressure on firms like Alibaba, Tencent or Meituan. These companies have been growing at a pace deemed by Beijing as too fast and have scales that are too big.”It’s unclear what concessions regulators may try to wring from Alibaba. Under the existing Antitrust Law -- now undergoing revisions to include the internet industry for the first time -- Beijing can fine violators up to 10% of their revenue. In Alibaba’s case, that could mean a levy of as much as $7.8 billion.China’s e-commerce leader on Monday raised a proposed stock repurchase program by $4 billion to $10 billion, effective for two years through the end of 2022. But the buyback program was overwhelmed by fears that the steps taken against Ant are just the tip of the iceberg. While the central bank stopped short of calling for a breakup, the financial services giant now needs to present specific measures and a timetable for overhauling its business.Read more: Ant Turning From Windfall to Nightmare for Global InvestorsThe State Administration for Market Regulation dispatched officials to Alibaba’s Hangzhou headquarters last Thursday and the on-site investigation was completed on the day, according to local news reports. The People’s Daily -- the Communist Party mouthpiece -- ran a commentary over the weekend warning Alibaba’s peers to take the antitrust investigation into Alibaba as a chance to lift their own awareness of fair competition. Ma, the flamboyant co-founder of Alibaba and Ant, has all but vanished from public view since Ant’s IPO got derailed last month. As of early December, the man most closely identified with the meteoric rise of China Inc. was advised by the government to stay in the country, a person familiar with the matter has said.Ma isn’t on the verge of a personal downfall, those familiar with the situation have said. His very public rebuke is instead a warning Beijing has lost patience with the outsize power of its technology moguls, increasingly perceived as a threat to the political and financial stability President Xi Jinping prizes most.Investors remain divided over the extent to which Beijing will go after Alibaba and its compatriots as Beijing prepares to roll out the new anti-monopoly regulations. The country’s leaders have said little about how harshly they plan to clamp down or why they decided to act now.Some analysts predict there’s a crackdown coming, but a targeted one. They point to language in the regulations that suggests a heavy focus on online commerce, from forced exclusive arrangements with merchants known as “Pick One of Two” to algorithm-based prices favoring new users. The regulations specifically warn against predatory pricing -- selling below cost -- to weed out rivals.“As this latest investigation occurs at a time when China is ready to take action against monopolistic practices, we think SAMR might want to use BABA’s case as a precedent to send a message to the rest of the industry that the authority is determined this time to address the” pricing issue, Nomura analysts wrote in a note Monday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Gilead Stock A Buy As The Company Expands Through Buyouts?

    Gilead Sciences is pushing deeper into cancer and hepatitis drug with acquisitions in 2020. But GILD stock was under pressure in 2020 despite a coronavirus drug. Is Gilead stock a buy?