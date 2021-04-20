U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

The Morning After: Turning pro in the NBA with an NFT

Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·5 min read

Don’t forget — Apple’s Spring Loaded event is today, and we’ll cover everything that’s announced starting at 1 PM ET. And if you miss the event? Don’t worry, our live recap starts at 2 PM ET right here.

It’s 2021, so of course college athletes can’t just turn pro — they have to mint an NFT. That’s what Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs did, announcing he’ll enter the NBA draft and launching an auction for a crypto token commemorating his iconic game-winning shot from the men’s basketball tournament last month.

The NFT manages to navigate the odd landscape of college athletics, where Suggs couldn’t directly profit from his own highlight, but instead points to an artwork inspired by the pose he struck after the shot. The animated artwork will also reward its new owner with a signed pair of the shoes Suggs wore that day, so even if NFTs crash and burn, there will be a physical collectible to remember the moment. At last check, the high bid was over $1,200 with two days left in the auction.

— Richard Lawler

Fitbit's $150 Luxe is another attempt to make a stylish fitness tracker

It looks nicer than the Charge 4 but doesn't have GPS onboard.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Fitbit is back again, with another bid to make a classier, more luxurious fitness tracker, elevated from the plastic rubberized bands of yesteryear. With the $150 Luxe, the clue is in the name. There are metallic finishes, subtler color palettes and, alas, no GPS. It's compatible with both iOS and Android devices and will also work with Google's Fast Pair to make syncing with your phone much less of a pain. This, however, appears to be the only new feature from Google since it completed its acquisition of Fitbit in January. Continue reading.

Musk: Data recovered 'so far' shows Autopilot not enabled in Tesla crash

Investigators said they're 'certain' no one was behind the wheel of the Model S.

The Morning After
The Morning After

This weekend, two men aged 59 and 69 died when the Tesla Model S they were in left the road, hit a tree and caught fire. As KHOU 11 reported, investigators say their bodies were found in the front passenger seat and back seat, and Constable Mark Herman told reporters that investigators are "100 percent certain that no one was in the driver seat driving that vehicle at the time of impact."

This raises the question of whether this is an example of someone (mis)using Tesla's Autopilot or beta Full Self Driving Mode, a level two driver assistant that isn't supposed to drive the car on its own without someone at the wheel.

While Tesla has not commented publicly on the crash, Elon Musk sent one tweet on Monday directly addressing it, telling a supporter "Your research as a private individual is better than professionals...Data logs recovered so far show Autopilot was not enabled & this car did not purchase FSD." Despite Musk's tweet, there have been examples of Tesla owners with Autopilot enabled while either incapacitated, inattentive or out of the driver's seat. The investigation continues. Continue reading.

NASA's Ingenuity becomes the first aircraft to fly on another planet

The helicopter’s historic first flight went off without a hitch.

The Morning After
The Morning After

NASA has confirmed that the Ingenuity Mars helicopter completed its initial test flight, making it the first aircraft to fly on another planet. The machine climbed to an altitude of 10 feet at 3:34 AM ET, hovering in place for 30 seconds before touching back down on the surface of Mars.

Mars' gravity is about a third of Earth's, and because the planet has a very thin atmosphere with just 1 percent of our planet's surface-level pressure, the basic rules of flight are different. NASA hopes to arrange a second flight as soon as April 22nd. Continue reading.

EA announces 'Apex Legends Mobile,' with regional betas starting this month

And a new season is incoming.

The Morning After
The Morning After

On Monday, Respawn offered the first look at what it calls one of the biggest updates yet for Apex Legends. A new trailer gives a peek at what appears to be the next character to join the roster, Valkyrie, who will be arriving alongside the new Legacy season.

They also announced Apex Legends Mobile, a battle royale game designed specifically for touchscreens. There will be streamlined controls and, according to Apex Game Director Chad Grenier, "thoughtful optimizations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone." The first regional beta tests take place later this month on Android in India and the Philippines with a few thousand players. Continue reading.

What's on TV this week: 'Mortal Kombat'

Plus the season finales of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ and ‘For All Mankind.’

This week, HBO Max pulls another feature film from the Warner catalog on the same day it hits theaters, but this isn’t just any old movie — it’s Mortal Kombat. Even if this game adaptation doesn’t have the impact of the first movie in 1995, it should be interesting at least. Other key releases this week include MLB The Show 21 (now available on Xbox and to Xbox Game Pass subscribers) or a trio of high-profile Netflix launches: Stowaway, Shadow and Bone and Life in Color with David Attenborough. Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

Toyota's first electric vehicle will hit the road in 2022

Xbox Cloud Gaming beta arrives on iOS and Windows PCs

Positive Grid Spark Pearl guitar amp review

Fitbit trackers and smartwatches are at all-time low prices

Sony reverses decision to close PS3 and Vita game stores this summer

Apple will allow Parler back on the App Store

Union says Amazon interfered with Alabama warehouse vote

Facebook will remove calls for violence in preparation for Derek Chauvin verdict

Amazon's first Project Kuiper internet satellites will launch aboard Atlas V rockets

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of Vitol Group, the world’s biggest independent oil trader, expects crude demand to come roaring back this year and next as the world emerges from the pandemic.Demand for crude will increase by 7 million to 8 million barrels a day by the end of 2022, up from current levels, and producers will be stretched to meet that surge, Vitol Chief Executive Officer Russell Hardy said in an interview.“We will need all eight cylinders to get through 2022,” Hardy said. “We believe $70 to $75 a barrel is an entirely sensible outcome for the third quarter,” he said, making a rare specific call on oil prices.It’s a bullish call for a solid recovery in global petroleum use after the pandemic caused demand for jet fuel, diesel and gasoline to collapse. Vitol handled more than 7 million barrels of crude and products a day in 2020, giving it keen insight into fluctuations in global supplies and demand.Global oil demand remains about 3.5 million barrels a day below pre-pandemic levels, Hardy said. Consumption should rebound by year-end as Covid-19 vaccines continue to be rolled out, lockdowns are lifted and travel for leisure and business resumes.“The gap is slowly closing as economies reopen and Eastern growth takes us higher,” Hardy said. Still, he cautioned that a recent spike in Covid-19 cases in India and other virus hotspots could derail the recovery.Hardy sees demand for jet fuel continuing to lag a rebound in other petroleum products, with demand still expected to be about 1.5 million barrels a day below pre-pandemic levels by year-end. The shortfall in aviation fuel consumption will be offset by a similar sized 1.5-million-barrel a day increase in use for other oil products, such as petrochemicals used in plastics, Hardy said.Storage GlutOil traders and producers rushed to fill up tanks on land and at sea a year ago as the pandemic and government-imposed lockdowns crimped demand. The price of a key U.S. oil benchmark briefly traded below zero as there was nowhere to store the excess oil. This week, West Texas Intermediate futures are trading at around $64 a barrel.Energy traders made huge gains last year storing cheap crude in tanks or ships they owned or leased and selling forward futures contracts at higher prices. Vitol earned around $3 billion in profit in 2020, according to people familiar with its accounts, the best financial result in its history. The closely-held company doesn’t disclose its annual earnings.Hardy said more than half of the 1 billion barrels of excess oil stocks squirreled away in response to the market collapse in 2020 have already been drained. The excess inventory draw downs should be largely completed by the end of the third quarter of this year, even with planned production increases by OPEC. About 2 million barrels a day are currently being drawn down and that pace will continue through June, July and August, according to Hardy.After collapsing a year-ago, crude has roared back amid a recovery in Asia, positive vaccine news and the lifting of lockdowns in some countries. International benchmark Brent has gained about 30% in 2021 as investors bet the re-openings will stoke consumption and keep draining inventories.Call on OPECHardy said the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will have to step up production to meet the expected increase in demand even with “leakage” from U.S.-sanctioned Iran contributing about 1.5 million barrels a day of supply.“That’s going to come from OPEC because there is no other massive expansion coming because there is generally capital discipline across the West,” Hardy said, suggesting hobbled U.S. shale production won’t be able to significantly respond.OPEC+ has decided to revive just over 2 million barrels a day of the 8 million barrels of production it’s been keeping offline. The supply will be returned in stages over the three months to July. The producer group is discussing downgrading next week’s full-scale ministerial meeting, delegates said, a signal the coalition may stick with plans to gradually revive oil production.“OPEC will be in charge for the second half of the year,” Hardy said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.