Google revealed its latest smartphones all of a sudden — and surprisingly quietly. Two new devices appeared on the company’s online store and we have deep dives on both phones and Tensor, a new system-on-chip that’ll power the next-gen of Pixel devices.

Six Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices laying on a grey surface at various angles, perpendicular to each other.

What’s the most exciting part? New colors? A new Cyclops-esque visor that houses the camera sensors? That new chip? Even more AI smarts across the entire device might be a little predictable, but it didn’t stop Google from explaining exactly what its new SoC will offer.

We go into plenty of detail on Google’s new “four years in the making” chip right here, but expect more AI-based processes running simultaneously without overheating your phone. Improvements are teased across voice and speech processing — think Google Assistant — as well as photography and video recording, which all sounds like the sixth addition will continue to play to the Pixel series’ strengths.

Rick Osterloh, in conversation with Engadget, explained — but without getting specific — that the Pixel 6 series will include larger imaging sensors than before. He said the Pixel 6’s main camera will let in about 150% more light than previous Pixels. The Pro alone gets an extra telephoto option with 4x optical zoom, which will certainly help me decide between the two. All that’s really left to hear is the price and the release date.

- Mat Smith

Just over a year to wait.

Lord of the Rings series

Amazon's long-awaited The Lord of the Rings series finally has a release date. The show will premiere on the company’s Prime Video platform on September 2nd, 2022, with new episodes dropping on Prime Video each week. Filming on the as-yet-untitled series wrapped up yesterday. It takes place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. A cast of familiar and new characters will fight an undisclosed evil in Tolkien’s fantasy world. Continue reading.

Story continues

The discovery seems to confirm Einstein's prediction.

For the first time, scientists have seen the phenomena that takes place behind a black hole. Researchers were able to capture the light from the back of a supermassive black hole 800 million light-years away.

Stanford astrophysicist Dan Wilkins says this is a "key part of the puzzle to understanding" how the universe came to be. While studying the bright flares of x-rays emanating from the black hole, researchers spotted fainter flashes of light. These were the "luminous echoes" of the flares bouncing off the gas behind the black hole. These phenomena were first predicted by Einstein in his theory of relativity, published in 1916. Continue reading.

Trials are happening in Europe.

YouTube is testing a lower-priced subscription plan that forgoes offline downloads and background playback but nixes all ads across videos. A Resetera user first spotted the new YouTube Premium Lite tier in Netherlands, Finland and Sweden while trying to cancel the paid-for service. The plan costs €6.99 ($8.32) per month, the same as the student tier. Continue reading.

Coming November 11th.

Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi

Instead of pooping, it gets dusty.

