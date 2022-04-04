The Morning After: Jack Dorsey misses the old internet

“The days of Usenet, IRC, the web… even email (with PGP)... were amazing,” Jack Dorsey said in a tweet over the weekend. “Centralizing discovery and identity into corporations really damaged the internet. I realize I’m partially to blame, and regret it.”

Dorsey’s tweet is a notable admission by a tech executive who has made billions creating a platform that centralized the way we consume news — and is still involved in other core facets of the digital economy. The Twitter founder isn’t afraid of being outspoken. In December 2021, he ranted about how Web3 had already been co-opted by investors. “You don’t own ‘Web3,’” he said at the time. “The VCs and their LPs do. It will never escape their incentives.” He also said world peace could be achieved with bitcoin.

Sometimes, he's off the mark.

— Mat Smith

We test drive one of the weirdest e-bikes yet.

TMA

This, above, is what the JackRabbit looks like. As a pedal-free e-bike, it’s for those who want a scooter rather than an electrified road bike. But, unlike a scooter, the JackRabbit can handle more than just a paved sidewalk while remaining about as portable. James Trew tests out this unusual ride.

Streams could be promoted to the homepage through buying subscriptions and other items.

A number of Twitch users noticed streams of porn videos were on the homepage, all captioned “Promoted by the streamer’s community." It appeared a number of unidentified users were taking advantage of the platform’s Boost Train program, which promotes streamers if enough fans create a “hype train” by purchasing subscriptions and bits.

Since Twitch only rolled out the Boost Train feature to partners and affiliates, only a limited number of streamers have it enabled. It's still unclear how the bad actors were able to access enabled accounts. In an email to Engadget, a Twitch spokesperson said Boost Train was paused “due to safety reasons.”

The company added a series titled "Get back to fitness after having a baby."

Apple is adding seven 10-minute workout and cooldown videos aimed at new parents. The activities are a mix of core, strength and Apple's Mindful Cooldown workouts and have modification guidance if you want a greater challenge or prefer to take it slower. The mindful cooldowns offer stretches that target common post-pregnancy tight spots, while the core sessions include pelvic floor exercises. There are next to no equipment requirements, but you need an Apple Watch and a Fitness+ subscription.

The series debuts next month on Paramount+.

TMA

Strange New Worlds looks like a return to the relentless optimism and romanticism put forward by creator Gene Roddenberry. “I love this job,” Pike whispers to Rebecca Romijn’s Number One, followed by a brief montage of some of the adventures ahead for the crew of the Enterprise in season one of the series. Set about a decade before The Original Series, Strange New Worlds features a handful of future Star Trek greats before their career-defining stint on the Enterprise, with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck reprising their respective roles as Pike, Spock and Number One from Star Trek: Discovery season two.

