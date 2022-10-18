The Morning After: Kanye West is buying ‘free speech’ app Parler

We don’t know how much Kanye West (aka Ye) is paying, but he's decided to buy the controversial "free speech" social media app Parler. The deal appears to be happening quickly, with the company behind Parler, Parlement Technologies, expecting to close the transaction by the end of 2022.

West was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts following a weekend of antisemitic posts. “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," West was quoted in the announcement.

"The proposed acquisition will assure Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome," said Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer.

Parler was recently reinstated to the Google Play app store after being banned in January 2021, following the US Capitol insurrection. A Google spokesperson said at the time the removal was down to the app's lack of "moderation policies and enforcement that remove egregious content like posts that incite violence." Apple removed the app for similar reasons but restored it in May. Will a new controversial owner tempt new users to the controversial social network?

– Mat Smith

The Morning After isn’t just a newsletter – it’s also a daily podcast. Get our daily audio briefings, Monday through Friday, by subscribing right here.

The biggest stories you might have missed

We'll also see a new entry-level iPad and Macs later in the year.

The next-generation iPad Pro with Apple's latest M2 processor will arrive in "a matter of days," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It will be the first new model since May 2021 and will reportedly offer a 20 percent speed boost over the M1 version. Apple will also introduce an iPad dock with an integrated speaker in 2023. The idea is that users could attach an iPad to the device and get a full home hub/smart speaker experience – very similar to the Pixel speaker dock Google revealed alongside its Pixel Tablet.

Story continues

Continue reading.

You don’t have to settle for a Chromebook.

TMA

You probably don’t think of cheap Windows laptops when you think of daily drivers. But it would be a big mistake to ignore these devices. There’s a reason companies like Acer, ASUS, Dell and the like make Windows devices under $500. Affordable Windows notebooks are great options for people that only use a computer to check email, shop online or post on Facebook. They’re also suitable for kids who have no business putting their sticky little hands on a $2,000 gaming rig. We’ve highlighted the best devices out there.

Continue reading.

It's been a decade since the last game if you don't count 'P.T.'

TMA

Almost a decade to the day since it released the last Silent Hill game (as long as you don't include P.T.), Konami is finally ready to reveal what's next for the franchise. The company will divulge the "latest updates" for the series during a stream that starts at 5 PM ET on October 19th. We’re expecting an actual game: Composer Akira Yamaoka and art director on the first three games, Masahiro Ito, shared news of the upcoming stream. Both have previously hinted they're working on a new Silent Hill title.

Continue reading.

And it gets worse.

Amazon churns through workers at an astonishing rate, well above industry averages. According to leaked documents seen by Engadget, that attrition rate now has an associated cost. “[Worldwide] Consumer Field Operations is experiencing high levels of attrition (regretted and unregretted) across all levels, totaling an estimated $8 billion annually for Amazon and its shareholders,” one document stated. The company's net profit for its 2021 fiscal year was $33.36 billion. “Regretted attrition” – workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” – people being laid off or fired – “across all levels and businesses,” according to the company’s internal research.

Continue reading.

You no longer need a prescription.

Adults in the US with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can now buy hearing aids online or from a store without a prescription, medical exam or audiologist fitting. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a final rule in August that allows stores and online retailers to sell over-the-counter (OTC) devices starting today. The move could save consumers thousands of dollars on hearing aids, according to the White House. Taking Walmart’s options as an example, they cost between $199 and $999 per pair. The company claimed comparable prescription hearing aids cost between $4,400 and $5,500.

Continue reading.