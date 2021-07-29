The Morning After: An official Xbox doughnut is coming

As part of new restrictions on sexual content, Google is banning what it calls "compensated sexual relationships (i.e. sugar dating)," from its Android app store, starting September 1st, 2021. Google’s wording on its inappropriate content policy isn’t live yet, but on Google Play, even now, there are plenty of sugar-daddy-style apps that fit this description, including Elite Millionaire Singles, SeekingArrangement and Spoil. (Many of these apps are already unavailable on iOS.)

This is unlikely to stop the existence of these apps and networks, however, but as is often the case with removed games and apps in the past, devout sugar daddies, mommies and their fans will be able to either sideload the app (without secure Google-approved updates) or use web apps on Chrome or their web browser of choice.

— Mat Smith

Buying a box could win you a month of Game Pass and an Xbox Series S.

The Krispy Kreme Nexus Level Xbox donut.

Krispy Kreme has come up with the Nexus Level donut as part of a new Xbox cross-promotion in the UK and Ireland. With a giant green X and a dusting of sugar, there’s no word on whether there are lime flavors at play or perhaps even — shudder — Mountain Dew. For now, it’s just “Coming Soon.” Continue reading.

It's the company's fastest-selling console to date.

With nary a pastry in sight, Sony revealed it has sold 10 million PS5 consoles as of July 18th, eight months after the system's November 12th debut. This makes it the fastest-selling Sony console in history, despite long-term supply constraints, a global pandemic and rival donut promotions.

The biggest selling games at this point tend to be enhanced versions of games available for the PS4, like Spider-Man: Miles Morales , which has sold 6.5 million copies so far. Continue reading.

The Nuratrue brings automatic audio personalization to true wireless headphones.

Story continues

Nuratrue review.

Nura might be a relatively new name in headphones, but the personalized-audio specialist is already revealing its third model: the Nuratrue. They’re wireless earbuds you can tune precisely to your listening profile.

The ability to create personal hearing profiles is Nura’s whole thing, but according to James Trew, Nura’s is the simplest and most reliable. Just pop the buds in your ears, walk through the profile creation process in the app and the headphones do everything else. James really did hear the difference. Whereas “unpersonalized” buds may be technically balanced on a graph, when your hearing isn’t perfect, Nura can fill in the gaps. Continue reading.

Watch Cassie the bipedal robot run a 5K

It did so without a tether.

Cassie

And I still can’t finish Couch25K?

In just over 24 hours.

Dominator

A new robot known as the Dominator has set a Guinness World Record for placing 100,000 dominos in just over 24 hours. Created by YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Rober, the Dominator is the result of more than five years of work. But hey, let’s see the mural making in action. Apparently, the secret is a lot of Hot Wheels track. Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay EQ are its first true wireless earbuds with ANC

The first 'Halo Infinite' multiplayer beta will open on July 29th

Tesla will reportedly move stores out of high-end malls and use remote fleets

Rivian allegedly plans to invest $5 billion in its second US assembly plant

Archived WhatsApp chats will no longer come back to haunt you

Google begins showing what its new Play Store safety listings will look like

Hulu will livestream Lollapalooza 2021 this weekend