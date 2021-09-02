The Morning After: Locast's local TV streaming service loses legal protections

Locast, a company that claimed to improve access to local TV stations for people who can’t get the signal via traditional means, has been dealt a blow by a New York Court. It lost a courtroom battle with CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox, which said the company was violating copyright. Deadline reports the group’s request for summary judgment was granted, and it couldn’t use its non-profit status as a defense against further action.

The nonprofit streaming service is funded in part by AT&T Inc and Dish Network Corp, and the lawsuit said the service helped AT&T and Dish avoid paying to carry broadcast content.

It all echoes 2014 when broadcasters accused Aereo of copyright infringement. Aereo rented physical antennas that offered local channels and a cloud DVR service that streamed to smartphones, tablets and PCs. Broadcasters and the federal government claimed it was a violation of copyright law, as it technically rebroadcast content from the airwaves. Aereo was forced to pay broadcasters $950,000 .

Oh, and it’s worth noting, as the lawsuit continues, that Locast’s founder, David Goodfriend, conceived the service after Aereo was forced to close.

SpaceX says Amazon is trying to delay Starlink because it can't compete

View of an antenna of the Starlink satellite internet at the Jhon F. Kennedy school in Sotomo, Los Lagos Region in southern Chile, on August 8, 2021. - South African billionaire Elon Mask's SpaceX company's Starlink started to deliver internet access Friday in Chile, making it the first country in Latin America and the southern hemisphere to have access to this experimental service. (Photo by Pablo COZZAGLIO / AFP) (Photo by PABLO COZZAGLIO/AFP via Getty Images)

Yesterday, SpaceX told the FCC that Amazon is purposefully trying to delay proposals for its Starlink satellite internet service because Amazon still can't compete with its own satellite solution, Kuiper Systems. A similar complaint led NASA to put SpaceX's lunar lander contract on hold . SpaceX says Amazon is neglecting “to resolve the Commission’s concerns about [its] own non-geostationary orbit (“NGSO”) satellite system."

Amazon last week urged the FCC to reject SpaceX's proposal for Starlink, claiming it broke the agency's rules by offering two separate configurations for its satellite internet.

Google is reportedly making its own ARM-based Chromebook processors

According to a report from Nikkei Asia, the company is developing processors for Chrome OS-powered laptops and tablets in-house. The tech giant has hired chip engineers from around the world, including talent from its suppliers like Intel and Qualcomm. It also recently announced its own mobile chip, Tensor, would debut on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

You can also get an 85-inch version of The Frame.

Samsung Neo QLED QN90A 4K TV

Samsung has introduced multiple new sizes for some of its premium sets. The Neo QLED 4K QN90A series is now available in a huge 98-inch version (85 inches was the previous peak) alongside relatively tiny 43- and 50-inch models. In short, more options at both ends of the TV size spectrum.

Must-have gear to make traveling with kids easier

Traveling with little ones can be stressful because they rely so much on their established routines; anything that deviates from that is going to be hard for them and you. But there are a few tricks and gadgets to help. Amber Bouman walks us through some ideas for kids and parents.

‘No Man's Sky’ gets alien settlements you can take charge of

No Man's Sky

After a rocky start, No Man’s Sky is rolling into its fifth anniversary with its 17th major update. The space exploration game’s Frontiers update adds alien settlements you can take charge of and rule however you like. You'll be able to see the population's overall happiness level, earn income from the town and gain insight into the intentions and thoughts of residents.

