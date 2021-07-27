U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,408.75
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,958.00
    -76.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,124.50
    +6.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,205.00
    -8.40 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.06
    +0.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.40
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.15 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1797
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.35
    +1.15 (+6.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1650
    -0.2100 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,738.38
    -774.95 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.80
    -21.68 (-2.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,003.66
    -21.77 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,970.22
    +136.93 (+0.49%)
     

The Morning After: Lucasfilm hired a YouTuber with deepfake skills

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·4 min read

The power of deepfake tech to hone digital effects into incredibly realistic video can’t be underestimated. We’ve seen a top-level Tom Cruise impersonator transformed with a high-level deepfake artist, and now companies — and film studios — are taking notice.

Luke Skywalker's CGI face in The Mandalorian was met with a lot of criticism, and one fan’s efforts to improve it resulted in a new job. Lucasfilm has hired YouTuber Shamook to ensure future projects won’t have wobbly representations of actors that are either much older or perhaps even deceased now. The latter, however, remains an ethical conundrum in itself, as demonstrated by the recent Anthony Bourdain documentary.

— Mat Smith

A magnetic helmet shrunk a deadly tumor in world-first test

The user-friendly medical device can be operated at home.

We've seen helmets and AI that can spot brain tumors, but a new magnetic hard hat can actually treat them, too. Researchers used a helmet that generates a magnetic field to shrink a deadly tumor by a third. The 53-year-old patient who underwent the treatment ultimately passed away due to an unrelated injury, but an autopsy showed that the procedure had removed 31 percent of the tumor mass from his brain. Continue reading.

The best Apple AirTag accessories you can buy

Accessories for your accessory.

Apple AirTags with cases
Apple AirTags with cases

Apple’s tiny Bluetooth trackers have one critical flaw: no built-in keychain hole. That means anyone who buys AirTags has to buy holders or cases to attach them to their stuff.

It’s a very Apple way of milking as much money out of a new product as possible since many will simply buy Apple’s own AirTag holders. But those aren’t the only options available — plenty of accessory companies have already made AirTag cases. We take a look at all the options. Continue reading.

A new Microsoft Surface Duo might come with a big camera upgrade

And possibly a new color.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 leak
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 leak

Microsoft's double-screen Surface Duo landed with outdated specs and a hard-to-swallow price, but the company might be looking for a do-over. A Tech Rat leak suggests a Surface Duo with a new conspicuous rear camera bump with three sensors might be on the way — as well as a new black look. Continue reading.

LG's new Tone Free earbuds have a case that plugs into headphone ports

They also feature spatial audio.

LG Tone Free FP
LG Tone Free FP

LG has revealed a new family of wireless earbuds, and while germ-killing UV tech is still on board, the coolest part may be backward compatibility. The high-end FP9 model has a charging case that plugs into a headphone jack to work as a Bluetooth dongle. The feature could be handy during flights and when dealing with wired environments of yesteryear, like gym treadmills. The headphones feature active noise cancellation and spatial audio compatibility, too. The LG Tone Free FP series will be available this month, price still TBC. Continue reading.

iOS 14.7.1 arrives with fix for Apple Watch unlocking bugIt also fixes a security vulnerability Apple says may have been exploited.

Apple has pushed out a new update to iOS 14 for iPhone and iPad owners. While there are no new features, it addresses a bug that broke Apple's Unlock with iPhone integration, preventing Touch ID-equipped phones from unlocking Apple Watch devices. So if you use an older iPhone with your Apple wearable, you'll want to download the update as soon as possible. Continue reading.

Why every robot needs a spiffy hat

If you thought the classic ‘pants on a dog’ problem was tricky, try it with treads.

As robots increasingly move into our everyday lives, a new kind of clothing revolution could soon be upon us once again, according to a new research study out of New York’s Cornell University.

“We believe that robot clothes present an underutilized opportunity for the field of designing interactive systems,” the team argues in What Robots Need From Clothing. It’s not simply a matter of tossing human clothing on a robotic chassis. “What robot clothes are is integrally tied to what robots need from clothing. Robot clothing should analogously fulfill needs robots have, rather than just being human clothes on a robot,” the researchers wrote. What will that entail? Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

Intel's revised roadmap looks beyond 1-nanometer chips

Blue Origin offers NASA $2 billion in last-ditch attempt at lunar lander contract

Samsung's 'The Wall' will be used to form a virtual movie studio

Hubble finds evidence of water vapor on Jupiter's largest moon

Turtle Beach's first gamepad pairs its audio expertise with great ergonomics

Autonomous quadrotor beats two human pilots in a drone race

Recommended Stories

  • Blue Origin offers NASA $2 billion in last-ditch attempt at lunar lander contract

    Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos has penned an open letter to NASA in which he says his company will waive $2 billion in payments in return for a fixed-price lander contract.

  • Elon Musk says he is done with regular earnings calls. Tesla investors are better off.

    Fewer microphones for Musk should mean fewer chances to lay potential landmines in Tesla's path.

  • Intel Pledges to Retake Innovation Crown, Changes Yardstick

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., playing catch-up in semiconductor technology after losing its long-held dominance, vowed to become the industry leader again in 2025 by rethinking some of the fundamentals of how chips are made, and signed up rival Qualcomm Inc. as a manufacturing customer.Santa Clara, California-based Intel aims to step up innovation and is changing the approach used to measure progress in chip production, arguing that the current system gives competitors Taiwan Semiconductor Manufac

  • Intel stock dips as new chip designation, production schedule revealed

    Intel Corp. shares declined steadily in the extended session Monday, handing back daily gains, after the chip maker revealed its "road map" and repackaging plans for its future products.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 27th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels in play.

  • Analysis-5G underdog Nokia firmly back in game after Lundmark's shakeup

    Shifting geopolitics and a sharp round of cost cutting have put Nokia firmly back in the global 5G rollout race just a year after CEO Pekka Lundmark took the reins at the Finnish company. Considered a 5G underdog after betting on the wrong type of chips and losing a multi-billion Verizon contract to Samsung, Nokia has more recently been gaining ground on arch-rival Ericsson, even as both benefit from U.S. pressure on European governments to crackdown on China's Huawei. Lundmark in February warned of a "challenging" year of transition with "meaningful headwinds", but two good quarters have rekindled hopes of a turnaround and Nokia said earlier this month that it will raise its full-year outlook when it reports second-quarter results on Thursday.

  • Intel Lays Out Chip Manufacturing Plans Through 2025

    CEO Pat Gelsinger went over advancements for the next four years, from rebranding manufacturing processes to implementing new technologies.

  • Apple reports Q3 earnings on Tuesday — Here's what to expect

    Apple is expected to announce its Q3 2021 earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

  • People are making the same joke on Kim Kardashian's bikini picture

    This'll probably haunt her forever

  • Britney Spears Goes Topless Following Candid Messages About Her Court Battle

    Britney Spears posted two topless photos of herself to Instagram over the weekend amid her ongoing conservatorship battle. She received some positive feedback from her celebrity fans and supporters. Paris Hilton commented, ‘That’s hot.’ Nicole ‘Snooki’ polizzi wrote, ‘Gimme gimme moreee.’ On Monday, a court hearing is scheduled regarding a request from Britney’s temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, for 24/7 security following death threats the singer claims to be receiving.

  • Intel to build Qualcomm chips, aims to catch foundry rivals by 2025

    Intel Corp said on Monday its factories will start building Qualcomm Inc chips and laid out a roadmap to expand its new foundry business to catch rivals such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 2025. Amazon.com Inc will be another new customer for the foundry chip business, said Intel, which for decades held the lead in technology for manufacturing the smallest, fastest computing chips. But Intel has lost that lead to TSMC and Samsung, whose manufacturing services have helped Intel's rivals Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp produce chips that outperform Intel's. AMD and Nvidia design chips which then are made by the rival chip manufacturers, called foundries.

  • Pink Offers To Pay Norwegian Handball Team’s Fines For Breaking Sexist Rule

    Pink is offering to help out in the Norwegian women’s beach handball team’s fight against sexist uniform rules In case you missed these headlines last week, the sport of beach handball has some pretty darn sexist uniform rules. While men are allowed to compete in shorts and tank tops, women are required by international rules []

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Target $40,000 and Beyond

    Resistance at $40,000 was too strong this morning. A Bitcoin move through to $40,500 levels would bring the 38.2% FIB into play…

  • Bug Found in Decoy Algorithm for Privacy Coin Monero

    "This does not reveal anything about addresses or transaction amounts ... This bug persists in the official wallet code today," said Monero.

  • Why Genius Brands Jumped 5% Last Week

    Shares of Genius Brands (NASDAQ: GNUS) ended last week almost 5% higher than where they started. Genius Brands, of course, was inducted into that group of speculative companies known as meme stocks that trade more on social-media chatter than on business fundamentals. The children's media company's stock more than doubled just weeks into the new year, as a trading frenzy erupted, only to collapse once more, followed by a regular pattern of rising and then giving way as momentum ebbed and flowed.

  • Jennifer Lopez’s String Bikini Is The Ultimate Birthday Suit

    And her best accessory wasn't even her beau Ben Affleck.

  • Why Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Her Ex Alex Rodriguez Were Purposely in the French Rivera at the Same Time

    A-Rod being in the same place as Bennifer during J.Lo's birthday weekend is not coincidental at all.

  • Is GM Stock A Buy? General Motors Hits Pothole, But Ultium EV Ramp Is Close

    Is GM stock a buy, despite recent bad news? General Motors' transformation is about to get real, and one analyst sees a Tesla-like multiple.

  • Britney Spears Officially Files Petition to Remove Dad Jamie as Conservator, Requests Jason Rubin

    Britney Spears' dad Jamie has been the conservator of her estate since 2008. She requested CPA Jason Rubin as his replacement

  • Element, a messaging app built on the decentralized Matrix protocol, raises $30M

    Element has picked up $30 million in a Series B round of funding. Matthew Hodgson, Element's CEO and the technical co-founder of the open source, non-profile Matrix protocol, also said that some will be used to continue investing in the company's peer-to-peer architecture to eliminate any need for servers. Cloud revenues grew 300% in the last 12 months, and although the company didn't disclose how much that is in actual money, it's a sign that Element is growing (another reason for taking funding now, even though as co-founder Amandine Le Pape noted, it didn't need it).