The Morning After: MIT engineers' stroke-surgery robot

Don’t worry, yes, there are even more Musk machinations, but first let’s broach something a little different — and possibly lifesaving. A team of MIT engineers is developing a telerobotic system for neurosurgeons. It unveiled a robotic arm that doctors can control remotely using a modified joystick to treat stroke patients.

The arm has a magnet attached to its wrist, and surgeons can adjust its orientation to guide a magnetic wire through the patient's arteries and vessels to remove blood clots in the brain. Like in-person procedures, surgeons will have to rely on live imaging to get to the blood clot, but the machine means they don’t have to be physically with the patient.

There’s a critical time window after someone suffers a stroke to ensure the best chance of recovery. The robot could make treatment possible even if a neurosurgeon is miles away.

'Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.'

Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion, telling the SEC in a filing that the deal would be good for free speech. "I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," he wrote. If the deal goes through, Musk plans to take the company private.

It was another busy day for Musk: He held a TED talk where he said he wants Twitter's algorithm to be open source . And hopefully the final Twitter–Musk headline for the week: The Tesla boss is no longer the biggest shareholder of Twitter. At least, for now.

More efficient than many steam turbines.

Researchers have revealed a new thermophotovoltaic (TPV) cell that converts heat to electricity with over 40 percent efficiency and performance nearly on par with traditional steam turbine power plants. The cells have the potential to be grid-scale "thermal batteries," generating energy dependably with no moving parts.

Amazon hits US sellers with a 5 percent fuel and inflation surcharge

That's on top of the fees they're paying for Amazon's fulfillment services.

Amazon will charge US sellers using its fulfillment services a five percent fuel and inflation fee. It will add the fees on April 28th to what it already collects from third-party sellers using the Fulfillment by Amazon service to store, pack and ship their goods.

Google's Switch to Android app helps iOS users do just that

It can import contacts, calendar, videos, photos and more.

Google has finally countered Apple's Move to iOS app by releasing Switch to Android for iOS on the App Store , confirming earlier rumors . As the name indicates, it's designed to help iPhone and iPad users import contacts, photos, calendars and video to an Android device. It also shows users how to turn off iMessage in favor of Android messaging and transfer photos/videos by connecting to iCloud. It’s a big improvement over the current system, which requires users to back up photos, video, calendar and contacts through the Google Drive iOS app.

So many options.

TMA

If you’re looking for a connected speaker, the options are good. And varied. You just need to figure out what you need — and how much you want to spend. We’ve separated our guide into three price ranges, from $50 up to $450 and even higher, while touching on exactly what you need to consider.

Hackers could hijack industrial systems.

The US is still on high alert for more cyberattacks against critical infrastructure. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Energy Department, FBI and NSA have issued a warning that hackers have developed custom malware to hijack industrial control systems. Nicknamed Incontroller by Mandiant researchers, the "very likely" state-backed code breaches controllers from Omron and Schneider Electric that are frequently used in automation, across power grids, manufacturing and other industries. Mandiant said the malware's capabilities were "consistent" with Russia's past efforts and its "historical interest" in compromising industrial control systems.

Mid-century styled Theremin, anyone?

TMA

The Theremin is how Bob Moog got his start building instruments and eventually selling kits for customers to make their own. Which makes it kind of a big deal when the company introduces a new model. The Etherwave Theremin is based on a 1996 design from Bob Moog himself and replaces its Etherwave and Etherwave Plus. It also looks much, much cooler.