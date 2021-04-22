U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.25
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,018.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,908.25
    -11.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.60
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.65
    +0.30 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.20
    -6.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    26.38
    -0.19 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2054
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5660
    +0.0020 (+0.13%)
     

  • Vix

    17.20
    -1.48 (-7.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3862
    -0.0070 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0880
    +0.0450 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,053.95
    +576.59 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,279.83
    +16.87 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,919.47
    +24.18 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,188.17
    +679.62 (+2.38%)
     
JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims unexpectedly plunge to a new pandemic-era low

Some 547,000 Americans filed new weekly jobless claims, below estimates of 610,000.

The Morning After: NASA's Perseverance rover is making oxygen on Mars

Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·3 min read

After a relatively quiet few months, all the game movie news came at the same time. No, it’s not another Uncharted delay (that we know of), but a new, reimagined Mortal Kombat movie lands tomorrow. While you can expect violence and gore (of course), according to screenwriter Greg Russo, ensuring the humor of Mortal Kombat’s characters translated to the movie was important, too. 

The Morning After
The Morning After

At the opposite end of the spectrum, with little-to-no gore, a Sonic movie sequel is underway. We know Sonic’s sidekick, Tails, is likely to feature, but anti-hero Knuckles might also make an appearance, based on the prop of Knuckles standing alongside Sonic and Tails during shooting in Vancouver.

Neither of these game series usually feature serious emotional narratives and that’s okay. We’ll leave that to the incoming Last of Us series from HBO

— Mat Smith

NASA's Perseverance rover turns a tiny bit of Mars air into breathable oxygen

There’s more going on than just drone test flights.

Along with a family portrait of its robotic siblings, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab fitted Perseverance with an instrument called the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment or MOXIE for short. On April 20th, it successfully pulled carbon dioxide from the planet's atmosphere and converted it into oxygen.

The toaster-sized tool allowed Perseverance to separate oxygen atoms from carbon dioxide molecules by heating the gas at approximately 1,470 degrees Fahrenheit and creating carbon monoxide as a byproduct. During the instrument's first test, it produced about five grams of oxygen or about enough to give a lone astronaut approximately 10 minutes of breathable air in their suit. Continue reading.

Samsung opens Galaxy Upcycling beta to turn old phones into IoT gadgets

Now in the US, UK and Korea.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Samsung — which currently has more than 20 handsets for sale in its store after past efforts to cut its range by 30 percent — is hoping to resurrect its old phones by repurposing them into smart home gadgets. Now, the Galaxy Upcycling at Home program is making its way to the public after being announced at CES earlier this year. Like its other smart home experiments, Samsung is testing out the Upcycling software via the Labs feature in its SmartThings app. Once enabled, users will be able to use their old Galaxy phones as baby monitors or light detectors with the help of repurposed sensors, improved AI and battery optimization. Continue reading.

Amazon is bringing its palm-reading payment tech to Whole Foods stores

First, Seattle.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Amazon is expanding its contactless payments to Whole Foods Market stores. Amazon has now installed it at a Seattle Whole Foods Market and plans to expand to seven others in the area. With Amazon One, you can link a card to your palm print and pay for goods simply by hovering your hand over the reader device. The company is planning to expand the service further and even offer it to third-party retailers. Continue reading.

PlayStation Plus could soon include a video service

The Video Pass might give you another reason to subscribe.

The Morning After
The Morning After

VGC spotted a logo and a description for a PlayStation Plus Video Pass on Sony’s official site. While the company has since taken down the material, it promised access to Sony movies (including Venom, and Zombieland: Double Tap) as part of a "trial service" that would last for at least a year. Sony recently announced it would stop selling movies and TV shows through the PlayStation Store on August 31st, and a Video Pass could fill that gap, offering even more to PS Plus subscribers, like Amazon’s Prime offering. Continue reading.

The Lucid Air is another luxury EV

Lucid wants to take on the Mercedes EQS.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Starting at $77,400, the Lucid Air is going to be compared to the Tesla Model S. But the automaker wants to target German luxury vehicles from Mercedes and Audi. With the recently unveiled Mercedes EQS coming to market at about the same time as the Air, there’s never been more choice for luxurious EVs. Watch our test drive right here.

But wait, there’s more...

Tesla's solar panels and Powerwall batteries are becoming a package deal

All about Eve: The upstart PC brand struggling to pay back jilted customers

Disney's new deal with Sony gets Spider-Man flicks on Disney+

Google responds to last month's WebView nightmare on Android

TP-Link's latest WiFi 6 mesh system starts at $280

Apple supplier is the latest target of a $50 million ransomware hack

FIA launches 'groundbreaking' electric GT motorsports category

Mac owners in the US can now extend their warranty beyond three years

Recommended Stories

  • NASA's Perseverance rover turns a tiny bit of Mars air into breathable oxygen

    On April 20th, Perseverance successfully pulled carbon dioxide from the planet's atmosphere and converted it into oxygen.

  • NASA rover extracts first oxygen from Mars

    NASA has announced yet another first on Mars Wednesday, having literally created oxygen out of the red planet's thin air.That's thanks to an experimental device carried by the six-wheeled rover vehicle called Perseverance, that landed there in February.The gadget is called MOXIE and in its first activation, it created 5 grams of oxygen from Mars' atmosphere, which is mostly carbon dioxide.That's enough for an astronaut to breathe for 10 minutes.It may sound small, but that's big news; marking the first experimental extraction of natural resources from another planet - that humans can directly use.NASA says it's the first technology of its kind that may help future missions "live off the land" of another world.Oxygen is needed not only to see humans on Mars someday, it is also crucial for the fuel to get them home.MOXIE's success comes a day after another achievement on Mars with a miniature robot helicopter, NASA pulled off the first controlled powered flight of an aircraft on another planet.

  • Tesla's solar panels and Powerwall batteries are becoming a package deal

    Elon Musk said that starting next week, if you want a Tesla solar setup, you'll have to order a Powerwall battery too.

  • Microsoft and the UK will build the world's 'most powerful' weather supercomputer

    The Met Office has stuck a multi-million pound agreement with Microsoft to build the UK's fastest supercomputer to predict weather and climate forecasts.

  • High Hopes plans to extract atmospheric CO2 with hot air balloons

    Freezing CO2 is easier just below the stratosphere.

  • Israel strikes targets in Syria after missile attack

    A missile launched from Syria struck southern Israel early Thursday, setting off air raid sirens near the country's top-secret nuclear reactor, the Israeli military said. In response, it said it attacked the missile launcher and air-defense systems in neighboring Syria.

  • Google's Live Caption feature comes to Chromebooks

    Google is adding its auto-generating Live Caption system to Chromebooks by way of a new Chrome OS release.

  • Four’s a crowd in Netflix’s involving deep-space survival saga Stowaway

    Having already stranded Mads Mikkelsen in the Arctic Circle, director Joe Penna apparently decided that his next survival film would amp up the desolation, settling upon the only plausible option: outer space. This time, however, the struggle for resources involves a horrific moral calculus, to be worked out by a crew of four. As the title suggests, it was meant to be three; Stowaway opens with the launch of a rocket headed for Mars (the year is never stated, but there’s a colony in place), commanded by Marina Barnett (Toni Collette) and including biologist David Kim (Daniel Dae Kim) and medic Zoe Levenson (Anna Kendrick). They’re on a two-year mission, roughly half of which will be spent in transit, six months each way. Only when they’re some distance from Earth, however, do they discover that a NASA tech dude, Michael Adams (Shamier Anderson), got knocked unconscious while making a last-minute check of the ship’s innards, somehow failed to be noticed as missing, and so inadvertently came along for the ride.

  • Israel says it struck targets in Syria after missile attack

    Iran, which maintains troops in Syria, had vowed revenge against Israel.

  • Amazon is bringing its palm-reading payment tech to Whole Foods stores

    Amazon's contactless payments are making a significant expansion to Whole Foods Market stores.

  • 3rd dose may be needed 18 months from last COVID vaccine jab: MOH official

    While vaccines can protect you against COVID-19 for up to 18 months, a booster dose may eventually be needed.

  • Disney's new deal with Sony gets Spider-Man flicks on Disney+

    Sony already had a streaming deal with Netflix, but now it has a new agreement with Disney that locks in films for Disney+ and Hulu.

  • Looking ahead to 2021 NBA free agency: When it starts and who matters

    The NBA released dates and times for 2021 NBA free agency. What better time to take a look ahead at what should be another wild offseason in a league that has been dominated by player movement in recent years.

  • NBA betting: After Nikola Jokic's great game vs. Memphis, his short odds to win MVP might not be low enough

    Nikola Jokic took over the MVP race on Monday night.

  • NBA big men are finally back in the hunt for MVP

    From 1960-1980, some of the NBA's best big men -- Russell, Chamberlain, Kareem -- won MVP awards. Then the role of center changed with the game.

  • Here's Eminem's Emoji Reaction to 'Saturday Night Live' NFT Rap

    The parody featuring Chris Redd and Pete Davidson in the ultimate NFT explainer has finally gotten Shady's attention a few weeks after it aired on 'SNL.'

  • Signal hacked Cellebrite's phone hacking software used by law enforcement

    After the cellphone hacking company Cellebrite said it had figured out a way to access the secure messaging app Signal, Signal said that it's turning the tables.

  • The Crazy Way $30M Was Stolen From Safe Deposit Boxes

    Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Three New York City men allegedly stole more than $30 million in cash and other valuables as part of an elaborate money-laundering scheme that involved using spy cameras to break into safe deposit boxes around the world.The Department of Justice on Tuesday charged Val Cooper, 56, Alex Levin, 52, and Gari Smith, 49, with money laundering and conspiracy, as well as conspiracy to violate the Travel Act after they allegedly stole the massive sum from banks’ safe deposit boxes between March 2015 and October 2019. Some of the banks were in Ukraine, Russia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Latvia, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan—businesses that “appeared to lack security features, including video surveillance cameras in certain areas,” prosecutors said.The feds allege Cooper was the ringleader of the criminal enterprise, while Levin used his bank accounts in the United States to buy the sophisticated camera equipment used during the heists—and later launder the proceeds. All three Brooklyn men were arrested on Tuesday morning.“The crimes we allege in this indictment read like something straight out of Hollywood fiction,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Sweeney said in a statement. “The thieves used sophisticated tools to thwart security systems at foreign banks and tried to cover their tracks by laundering money through U.S. banks. However, thanks to the outstanding work of our FBI Eurasian Organized Crime Task Force and our international partners, these criminals now face real federal charges and the possibility of real-time in federal prison.”According to court documents, the group sought out banks with weak security systems, and then would pose as a customer, renting a safe deposit box in order to gain entry into the room they would eventually hit. Once inside, the group would use a series of “sophisticated camera equipment (often a borescope typically used in medical procedures)” to “take photographs of the inside of safe deposit box locks,” prosecutors said in court documents.“Another co-conspirator used these photographs to create duplicate keys, and then other co-conspirators used the duplicate keys to open the victim safe deposit boxes in order to steal the contents, including currency, gold bars, jewelry, and other property,” a DOJ press release said. After the heist was complete, the trio would leave the country.Prosecutors say the scheme went on for years—with Cooper and another co-conspirator even bribing local law enforcement officials in the various countries they hit for information to ensure they could evade prosecution. Finally, New York authorities caught up to them, and on Tuesday, agents executed a search warrant at Cooper’s house. There, they found safe deposit box keys without any identification numbers, cash, jewelry, and several high-end bags. In Cooper’s storage unit in Brooklyn, investigators also found a borescope and safe deposit box lock.Authorities noted that Cooper and Levin have criminal histories. Levin was convicted in April 2000 after pleading guilty to securities fraud for his role in a $100 million stock scheme operated by members and associates of La Cosa Nostra and a Russian organized crime group. Cooper was convicted in the former Soviet Union of theft in 1986 and was cited in another criminal office against the USSR in 2001—but did not face criminal charges before he evaded prosecution.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • What left this ‘footprint’ in rock on the Appalachian Trail? It’s not what it seems

    It wasn’t a dinosaur, experts say.

  • NASA forced to delay SpaceX crew launch until Friday

    NASA and SpaceX are teaming up for another launch to the International Space Station. The SpaceX Crew Dragon was scheduled to ferry a team of four astronauts from Earth to the ISS on Thursday, but a statement from NASA reveals that things have been put on hold for a least a day. The culprit? Weather, of course! The launch is a big deal for NASA but an even bigger deal for SpaceX. The company has been performing a steady stream of Falcon 9 launches recently as it continues to build its Starlink communication satellite horde in Earth orbit. Unfortunately, things haven't been nearly as positive for its ongoing Starship project. The Starship prototypes have repeatedly failed to land as designed, and have made an unfortunate habit out of exploding on the ground or shortly before landing. Reminding everyone what the company is capable of by hauling a crew of scientists into space would be a nice morale boost for SpaceX and its fans, but now it looks like we'll have to wait until at least Friday for that to happen. The fact that SpaceX is even launching astronauts at this point is a credit to its work in developing its Crew Dragon capsule and the Falcon 9 rocket family. Crew Dragon was one half of NASA's Commercial Crew program and it was competing with Boeing's Starliner to be the first crew-capable vehicle to launch from U.S. soil since the Space Shuttle era. Early on, many analysts and industry talking heads believed Boeing would beat SpaceX to the punch, delivering Starliner ahead of Crew Dragon. Boeing has decades of experience working with NASA and it seemed like a sure thing. However, as delays began to mount for both the Starliner and Crew Dragon it quickly became clear that Starliner was well behind SpaceX's spacecraft. SpaceX eventually passed through the uncrewed flight phase as well as a crewed test flight and then a formal mission before Boeing could even complete its uncrewed test trip to the ISS. Boeing tried, of course, but failed to reach the ISS due to a glitch with the spacecraft's internal clock that led it to burn far more fuel than it should have. The spacecraft burned so much extra fuel that it didn't have enough to make it to the space station and had to return back to Earth. Based on the latest reports it looks like Starliner won't take a crew into space until 2022 at the earliest. Meanwhile, SpaceX is gearing up for another crewed mission and would be launching it tomorrow if it weren't for some bad weather that came out of nowhere. Instead, it looks like NASA is planning on Friday for a launch that will take place at 5:49 a.m. EDT. That's bright and early, so if you want to see SpaceX continue to make history you'll need to be up early with a steaming cup of coffee.