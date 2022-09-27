U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,720.00
    +50.00 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,666.00
    +323.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,498.00
    +181.75 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,688.60
    +26.10 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.93
    +1.22 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,646.30
    +12.90 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    18.73
    +0.25 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9647
    +0.0035 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8090
    -0.0690 (-1.78%)
     

  • Vix

    30.87
    +0.95 (+3.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0812
    +0.0128 (+1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4590
    -0.2210 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,274.41
    +1,348.34 (+7.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    463.05
    +29.95 (+6.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.48
    +22.53 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

The Morning After: Netflix is building its own game studio

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·4 min read
Netflix

Netflix is forming its own in-house game studio and wants to go beyond relying on third-party developers to bolster its game catalog. The studio, based in Helsinki, Finland, plans to create "world-class" original games without ads or in-app purchases.

Netflix’s move into gaming has involved buying multiple developers, including the creators of Oxenfree, Night School Studio. In the last 12 months or so, the company has offered some well-regarded titles, including Into the Breach and Poinpy. But it hasn't built a developer from scratch. Until now.

However, when it comes to original games, Netflix says we won't see the first fruits of this internal studio for "years." Meanwhile, UsTwo’s Desta, launching later today exclusively on Netflix, is the latest addition from the makers of Monument Valley.

– Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

NASA successfully hurled its DART spacecraft into an asteroid

The impactor vehicle was traveling at roughly 14,000 MPH when it struck.

TMA
TMA

After nearly a year in transit, NASA's experimental Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, which sought to answer the question: "Could you potentially shove an asteroid off its planet-killing trajectory by hitting it with a specially designed satellite?" The answer seems to be … maybe. It successfully collided with the Dimorphos asteroid. Results and data from the collision are still coming in, but NASA ground control confirms that the DART impact vehicle has intercepted the target asteroid. The vending machine-sized vehicle traveled at roughly 14,000 MPH when it crossed Dimorphos' path nearly 68 million miles from Earth.

Continue reading.

Watch the first trailer for HBO’s 'The Last of Us' adaptation

98 seconds of post-apocalyptic gloom.

TMA
TMA

HBO revealed the first trailer for its highly anticipated adaptation of the hit Naughty Dog game. The clip features the leaning building from an early level and a bombastic opening outbreak sequence, as well as the unmistakable sound of a Clicker. Nightmare fuel for 2022.

Continue reading.

Big Audacity update makes it a much better audio production tool

It adds non-destructive editing, real-time effects and more.

Audacity is best known as a free audio app for quick edits and recording audio, but the latest update makes it more viable as a full-on production tool for your podcast ambitions. The most welcome addition is non-destructive audio capabilities that allow you to adjust effects without the changes being permanently baked into the audio file. It also supports real-time playback of effects and crossfades as you adjust them, allowing for more accurate edits. And it’s still free.

Continue reading.

Apple Watch Ultra teardown confirms it's rugged, but not easily repaired

You'll still have to leave repairs to the pros.

The Apple Watch Ultra is built to survive adventures outdoors, but if you push it beyond its limits, you’re going to struggle to repair it yourself. iFixit reports that the Ultra isn't significantly more repairable than its regular counterparts. While there are external screws on the back, you might wreck a waterproofing gasket if you pry the rear open. And don't even think of getting through the front – you might break the screen.

Continue reading.

Aphex Twin's free 'sample mashing' app feeds on your music library

Samplebrain has been on Richard James' mind for 20 years.

Aphex Twin is finally ready to offer his mutation-driven music software to the world. Samplebrain is a free "sample mashing" app that turns audio files from your computer into sample blocks you can use for projects. You can recreate a sample using tracks in your music library or craft a "303 riff" from unexpected sounds. However, you may need some technical know-how to use the app.

Continue reading.

Meta tests easier account switching between Facebook and Instagram

It’ll give you a view of all your notifications.

On Monday, Meta began rolling out a new interface on Android, iOS and on the web for switching between accounts on Facebook and Instagram. Provided you’ve added your credentials for both to the same Accounts Center, you can use the feature to switch between the two apps. Meta will also notify you every time you use an existing account to create a new one or you add an account to the Accounts Center.

Continue reading.

Recommended Stories

  • Skullcandy's first gaming headsets in years include Tile tracking and a wireless model

    Skullcandy has returned to gaming headsets after a long break, and its new models include perks like Tile tracking.

  • Dimorphos: Nasa flies spacecraft into asteroid in direct hit

    The same technique could be used to deflect space rocks that threaten Earth.

  • Apple's 512GB MacBook Air M2 falls to a new all-time low

    Apple's MacBook air is the thin and light notebook to own if you're looking for the best mix of small size and performance.

  • Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential with Alexa falls to an all-time low of $35

    The Lenovo Smart CLock Essential with Alexa is currently 50 percent off.

  • Meta dismantles a China-based network of fake accounts ahead of the midterms

    Meta has taken down a network of fake accounts from China that targeted the United States with memes and posts about “hot button” political issues ahead of the midterm elections.

  • NASA celebrates asteroid strike that one day could save Earth from destruction

    NASA made history after sucessfully flying a spacecraft into an asteroid. Betty Yu has more o the strike that could someday save Earth from future destruction.

  • E3 will return to LA on June 13th, 2023

    After missing 2022 altogether, one of the most important gaming trade shows will return next year.

  • WhatsApp users will soon be able to join a call by tapping a link

    Meta is also testing encrypted group video calls for up to 32 people.

  • iRobot adds an automatic mop to its flagship Roomba

    The Combo j7+ lowers its mop arm down from above the chassis to avoid wet messes.

  • Meta tests easier account switching between Facebook and Instagram

    Meta is testing two features that integrate Facebook and Instagram more closely together.

  • Better Buy: Netflix vs. Roku

    With that in mind, let's compare two of the industry's leaders, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), to see which one looks more attractive today. Netflix just posted two consecutive quarters of subscriber losses for the first time in its history, and revenue growth trends are falling to below 5%. Roku is seeing faster sales gains but a similarly weak trajectory.

  • Are we in an El Niño or La Niña year? What this winter could mean for Idaho weather

    This upcoming winter will bring conditions that have only been recorded twice before.

  • NASA's DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

    STORY: "Looks to me like we're headed straight in."Can mankind deflect an asteroid on a collision course with Earth? NASA has inched one step closer to finding out.After its DART spacecraft successfully slammed into a distant asteroid at hypersonic speed.DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, is the world's first-ever test of a planetary defense system. Humanity's first attempt to alter the motion of an asteroid or any celestial body."3...2...1..."NASA workers just outside Washington D.C. cheered as they witnessed the bullseye hit.Second-by-second images of the spacecraft crashing into the asteroid 'moonlet' known as Dimorphos, ten months after DART first launched."We have impact." The mission was devised to determine whether a spacecraft can nudge an asteroid off course through sheer kinetic force.Even just a small tilt from millions of miles away and years in advance could potentially keep our planet out of harm's way. Nancy Chabot is the DART mission's Coordination Lead. "The test went spectacularly. It was really everything that we expected, and even, honestly, more. We were sitting there watching these images come in as we got closer and closer to Dimorphos, saw those surface features, and they came into focus. I think all of us had said it would be spectacular - and it was."But while NASA's spacecraft successfully hit its intended target, whether it did anything to change its trajectory will not be known until further observations in October. Elena Adams is one of the mission's engineers. "That's our number two goal. Number one was hit the asteroid, which we've done. But now number two is really measure that period change and characterize how much ejecta we actually put out." Neither Dimorphos or its parent asteroid Didymos present any actual threat to Earth. Both are tiny compared with the cataclysmic Chicxulub asteroid that struck Earth some 66 million years ago, wiping out about three-quarters of the world's plant and animal species including the dinosaurs.Of all the near-Earth asteroids that NASA tracks, none are known to pose a foreseeable hazard.However, NASA estimates there are many more near-Earth asteroids that remain undetected.

  • NASA will roll Artemis 1 back to shelter it from Hurricane Ian

    The Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft will be moved to the Vehicle Assembly Building.

  • Lego unveils a 6,187-piece Mandalorian 'Razor Crest' set

    It's the largest Lego version of Din Djarin's ship to date.

  • Wallops moves closer to Rocket Lab rocket launches, manufacturing

    NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility looks ahead to Rocket Lab’s Neutron rocket prep, as Mississippi Stennis Space Center named test facility.

  • Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

    A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles (11.3 million kilometers) away, with the spacecraft named Dart plowing into the space rock at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph). “We have impact!” Mission Control's Elena Adams announced, jumping up and down and thrusting her arms skyward.

  • Major Audacity update makes it a much better audio production tool

    Audacity is best known as an app to do quick audio edits and record audio, but the latest update makes it much more viable as a full on production tool.

  • Apple Watch Ultra teardown confirms it's rugged, but not easily repaired

    A teardown of the Apple Watch Ultra shows that you can't really repair it despite the rugged design.

  • Amazon will hold a Prime Early Access Sale on October 11th and 12th

    A second Prime Day of 2022, dubbed "Prime Early Access Sale," will be held on October 11th and 12th.