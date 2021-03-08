U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

The Morning After: OnePlus is getting some photography help for its new flagship phone

Mat Smith, Richard Lawler and Engadget
·4 min read

You might be excited to hear about the OnePlus 9 when it launches later this month, but OnePlus phones are rarely a surprise. The company has long suffered from a cat that’s always getting out of the bag, with phone specs, renders and in-the-wild photoshoots punctuating any build-up hype. This goes hand-in-hand with the company’s often piecemeal announcement strategy. Take the run-up to the launch of its midrange Nord phone, last year. You might recall OnePlus announced its plans for a more affordable phone, then announced what it would be called, then announced some of the camera features. Even the color and price were hinted at a month before OnePlus officially revealed the Nord in full detail.

The Morning After
The Morning After

So, true to form, we knew that OnePlus would announce a Hasselblad tie-in for its cameras on its next flagship phone. We saw the leak, and here's the official tease. Only OnePlus can decide whether its relentless PR barrage is a better approach than keeping a secret but expect to hear an awful lot more about the OnePlus 9 in the run-up to the company’s launch event on March 21st. Hopefully, there will be something left to tell us.

— Mat Smith

Apple will stop selling the iMac Pro

The all-in-one workstation is only available 'while supplies last.'

The Morning After
The Morning After

If you were hoping to buy an iMac Pro for some serious work, you'd better act quickly. Apple is winding down sales of its all-in-one workstation. Supplies are now limited to the base 10-core Xeon configuration, however, and orders look like they’ll take at least three weeks.

Apple told Engadget that most pro customers should be accommodated by the high-end 2020 iMac, which made SSDs standard and includes more recent graphics and up to 128GB of RAM. And if you need more beastly specs, there’s still the Mac Pro. Will the iMac Pro be the next to benefit from Apple’s home-made silicone? Let’s see. Continue reading.

Microsoft tests its Chromium-based Edge browser on Xbox

It might be a living-room browser you'd actually want to use.

Microsoft has started testing a version of its Edge browser on the Xbox One and Series X/S. Participate in the Alpha Skip-Ahead testing ring and you'll get a web experience with improved compatibility and syncing with Edge across multiple platforms. It’s still pretty buggy at this point — and you can’t use a mouse or keyboard with it yet. Theoretically, though, you could well play Google Stadia on your Xbox in the future. Continue reading.

Super Nintendo World will finally open March 18th

The park will limit attendance numbers and require masks for visitors.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Universal Studios Japan has announced its Nintendo-themed park, at Universal Studios in Osaka, will finally open later this month. Visitor numbers will be limited and the park will operate with strict COVID-19 hygiene measures in place, including a mandatory mask entry requirement. Continue reading.

China has a five-year plan for AI and quantum computing

It plans to go toe-to-toe with the US.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, China used its annual party meeting to outline a five-year plan for advancing technology that aids "national security and overall development." To do so, the country plans to increase spending on basic research by 10.6 percent in 2021, with labs and educational programs aimed at boosting research in fields like AI, biotech, semiconductors and quantum computing. Continue reading.

Russia is using online disinformation to trash rival COVID-19 vaccines

It's reportedly trying to give Sputnik-V an edge.

Just because there’s no major election at the moment, that doesn’t stop the disinformation train. US State Department officials say Russia is running a disinformation campaign to shake confidence in COVID-19 vaccines competing with Sputnik-V. A WSJ report names New Eastern Outlook, News Front, Oriental Review and Rebel Inside, which all cast unfounded doubts on vaccines like Pfizer's, falsely calling mRNA delivery a "radical experimental technology." All four sites are "directly" tied to Russian agencies. Continue reading.

But wait, there's more...

'Watch Dogs: Legion' PC multiplayer delayed indefinitely due to bugs

iCloud allegedly locked out a user over her last name

Vizio tries to go public, five years after its messy first attempt

Hitting the Books: Elon Musk and the quest to build a better rocket engine

Sonos' Roam can reportedly pass music to other speakers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese yuan erased all its gains against the dollar this year, the latest to fall prey to the Treasury-led global market selloff.The onshore yuan weakened as much as 0.5%, falling past the 6.5283 per dollar level it closed at last year. At its January peak, it was up 1.6% from 2020 as the economy rebounded and investors poured money into the Chinese bond market.Optimism over a global recovery from the pandemic has morphed into concerns that central banks will withdraw stimulus quicker-than-expected, leading to higher bond yields. This latest bout of market selling was spurred by the U.S. stimulus package and better Chinese exports data.“Surging U.S. Treasury yields and a USD rebound are pressuring EM Asia currencies including the renminbi,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asia currency strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd in Hong Kong. “Foreign investors may have started to trim their emerging-market asset exposure and repatriate capital back into dollars. We turn more cautious on the CNY outlook in the near term.”Monday’s rout across markets picked up pace as Treasury 10-year yields hit 1.61%, nearing Friday’s high. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar’s strength gained as much as 0.5% to its highest in almost four months.Trading volumes for onshore yuan rose to $48.9 billion on Monday, the highest level in over two months. Some bank clients who were previously hoarding dollars were selling off positions at higher prices, according to China-based traders, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly.The traders added they also received a higher volume of requests for forward prices on the greenback, including from clients who had just signed import orders and were looking to lock in foreign-exchange rates to guard against further yuan depreciation risks.China’s main stock benchmark entered a correction on Monday, with concerns over liquidity conditions and lofty valuations in some stocks fueling bearish sentiment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.