U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,971.25
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,942.00
    -15.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,151.25
    +72.75 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,347.30
    -8.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.45
    -0.94 (-1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.90
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    26.19
    -0.09 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1953
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.03
    -0.66 (-3.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3861
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0680
    -0.0650 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,447.37
    -755.83 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,108.96
    -85.28 (-7.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,799.43
    +49.73 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,921.09
    +154.12 (+0.52%)
     

The Morning After: Netflix dominates Oscar nominations during a pandemic year

Mat Smith, Richard Lawler and Engadget
·4 min read

In news that probably won’t shock you all that much, this year’s Oscars reflect a year spent mostly indoors and not in movie theaters. The Academy has announced the nominees for the 2021 Oscars, and Netflix is, again, the frontrunner, grabbing 31 nominations.

All those nominations won’t guarantee wins, sure, but David Fincher's Mank dominated the shortlist. Its 10 nominations included Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Gary Oldman) and Best Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried).

The Morning After
The Morning After

It wasn’t just Netflix either. Amazon picked up nominations for Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, and Hulu's The United States vs. Billie Holiday was also recognized. Disney+, even, the newest streaming service here, picked up a nomination for Soul, while Apple TV+ quietly grabbed two nominations.

The pandemic has given these services a huge chance at awards glory. We’ll have to wait until April 25th to see who wins out, but I doubt it’ll match the spectacle of last weekend’s Grammys.

— Mat Smith

Bose Sleepbuds 2 review

How much is a good night's rest worth?

The Morning After
The Morning After

Managing Editor Terrence O’Brien wants more sleep. Video Producer Brian Oh does, too. That made them the perfect duo for trying out Bose’ second-generation Sleepbuds. If you were desperate to completely block the outside world and struggled to fall asleep every night, they might be a great investment — if they were a little bit cheaper. As Terrence puts it: “A $250 wearable white noise machine is borderline absurd.” Continue reading.

Amazon's warehouse 'mini-games' for workers are expanding across 20 states

These games started in a single warehouse back in 2017 but are rolling out widely now.

The Morning After
The Morning After

A few years ago, we wrote about Amazon’s attempt to gameify work in its warehouses with some social mini-games. Yes, I shuddered, too. The company is reportedly in the middle of a "major expansion" of the program, called FC Games. What initially started in one warehouse back in 2017 has now rolled out across 20 states, according to The Information.

Naturally, Amazon says that employees have told it that they enjoy “having the option to join in these workstation games.” The mini-games feature leaderboards and competitions against fellow employees, both at a single warehouse or against people at other facilities around the US. “The games aren’t particularly good, although some people do like it because it helps make the mind-numbing boredom of a 10-hour shift better,” an Amazon worker told The Information. In summary, the games have mixed reviews. Continue reading.

8BitDo's new Pro 2 controller adds back paddles and a faster profile switcher

It’ll work with your Switch, PC and mobile.

The Morning After
The Morning After

8BitDo has launched the follow-up to the SN30 Pro+ Bluetooth controller that came out in 2019, and it offers additional features for the same price. The $50 8BitDo Pro 2 has two back buttons you can assign any function to, so you don't have to take your thumbs off the thumbsticks. You can program the buttons or remap them using a connected app on iOS or Android. You can even make dedicated controller profiles for certain games or platforms through the new app. The controller is available to pre-order now. Continue reading.

BMW's iDrive 8 helps drivers using machine learning and natural language processing

It will debut aboard the upcoming iX electric SUV.

The Morning After
The Morning After

BMW’s iDrive infotainment system is one of the best, and it’s about to get a thoroughly modern upgrade with natural language processing, gesture controls and cloud-based machine learning. iDrive 8 will arrive on the upcoming BMW iX and i4, and drivers will be able to give BMW’s Intelligent Personal Assistant (IPA) a personalized name and cue up various in-vehicle functions and information readouts using verbal or non-verbal commands. Backing up the behind-the-scenes smarts is a new 12.3-inch curved display for your gauges and monitors, plus a 14.9-inch control (read, infotainment) display. Continue reading.

Elon Musk changes job title to “Technoking of Tesla”

You’re a grown man, Elon.

The Morning After
The Morning After

In the midst of Tesla’s SEC filing, Elon Musk has apparently claimed a new title, the “Technoking of Tesla,” for some reason. The company’s CFO, Zach Kirkhorn, has a new position that’s right out of Game of Thrones: Master of Coin. There’s also probably a nod there to the recent Bitcoin machinations of both Tesla and Musk himself. Last month, Tesla bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin to help “diversify and maximize” its returns. The news juiced the price of Bitcoin further, hitting an all-time high of over $44,000.

The filing notes: “Elon and Zach will also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.” Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

All four Indiana Jones movies are coming home in 4K on June 8th

What's on TV this week: 'Justice League,' 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Thanks to a fan, Rockstar is fixing GTA Online's slow PC loading times

Logitech's first 'in-ear monitors' for gaming cost $50

Facebook will pay News Corp to use its content in Australia

'Outriders' will hit Xbox Game Pass when it releases on April 1st

US charges CEO of company selling encrypted devices to drug traffickers

Russia sank a neutrino observatory into the world's deepest lake

Apple's MacBook Pro M1 is $150 off at Amazon

Kia offers a first look at its new EV6 electric car

Sony's new 4K TVs with 'cognitive' CPUs are rolling out, VRR will follow later

Recommended Stories

  • Streaming dominates Oscar nominations in a stay-at-home year

    The Oscar nominations for 2021 were dominated by streaming movies thanks in part to the pandemic, with 'Mank' and 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' some of the frontrunners.

  • 'Fortnite' Season 6 introduces a Primal theme with animals and Lara Croft

    Fortnite's new season, dubbed Primal, is a survivalist's dream that includes animals, crafting, and fearless adventurer Lara Croft.

  • Russia sank a neutrino observatory into the world's deepest lake

    Baikal-GVD will help scientists study the history of the universe.

  • Kia offers a first look at its new EV6 electric car

    After teasing it last week, Kia has fully shown the EV6, its next-generation electric car built on parent Hyundai's E-GMP platform.

  • Elon Musk changes job title to “Technoking of Tesla”

    Watch out, Littlefinger: the automaker’s CFO is now "Master of Coin."

  • Bose Sleepbuds 2 review: How much is a good night's rest worth?

    While comfortable and effective, minor issues pile up for this $250 single-purpose gadget.

  • Diversity, women and streaming dominate Oscar nominations in strange movie year

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down 2021's Oscar nomination list.

  • Sony's new 4K TVs with 'cognitive' CPUs are rolling out, VRR will follow later

    New 2021 4K TVs with HDMI 2.1 are starting to reach stores, but these high-end Sony Bravias aren't cheap.

  • Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs to ramp up R&D in 5G race

    Wireless network maker Nokia says it is planning to cut up to 10,000 jobs, or over 10% of its staff, to reduce costs as it invests in research and development and tries to cement its role as a key supplier of 5G technology. The restructuring means the number of staff is expected to fall to 80,000-85,000 employees over a period of up to two years, Nokia said on Tuesday. “Decisions that may have a potential impact on our employees are never taken lightly,” Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark said in a statement.

  • ‘The Bachelor’: Matt James Gives Final Rose to Rachael Kirkconnell But They Have Since Broken Up

    Spoilers! Matt James gave Rachael Kirkconnell the final rose, but the story didn’t end there on the season finale of ‘The Bachelor,’ which aired on ABC. During the 'After the Final Rose special, it was revealed Matt and Rachael have gone their separate ways. Matt told Rachael her past actions were ‘disappointing,’ and that he was most devastated by having to explain to her why her actions were so problematic and upsetting.

  • Soleil Moon Frye Reveals Her First Sexual Partner Was Charlie Sheen

    “He was really kind to me, and I can only speak to my experience and my story with him," the "Punky Brewster" star said about the "Two and a Half Men" actor.

  • Microsoft outage affects Teams, Azure and Xbox Live

    An Azure problem took down several Microsoft online services, but they should be back up soon.

  • ‘Reading the writing on the wall’: why Wall Street is acting on the climate crisis

    The industry has backed polluters for decades. Now, amid growing pressure, Wall Street says it’s going green Wildfires burned nearly 10.4m acres across the US last year. The most costly thunderstorm in US history caused $7.5bn in damage across Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. As the climate crisis swept the globe on a biblical scale it left in its wake a record number of billion dollar disasters. And yet out of these ashes has emerged an unlikely savior: Wall Street. After decades of backing polluters and opposing legislation to rein them in, finance says it’s going green. A steadily growing trend in investment went fully mainstream in 2020 as a record number of corporations pledged to go “net zero” and move to cancel out the carbon emissions they produce to halt a catastrophic rise in global temperatures. The tectonic corporate shift is being led by a strategic detour by some of the world’s biggest investors. It used to be the protesters outside Davos and annual shareholder meetings who talked about greenhouse gases and rising sea levels. Now it’s the bankers. And when money talks, corporations listen. But can Wall Street really save the planet? There are at least positive signs that they are trying. Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel laureate and Columbia University economics professor, doesn’t think Wall Street has a choice. “People used to use the analogy that climate change was like boiling a frog and we wouldn’t notice it until it was too late,” said Stiglitz. “Well we have been boiled. We are trying to jump out of this.” Countries including the UK, France, Denmark and New Zealand have pledged to go net zero by 2050 and the EU and Canada are working on their own plans. The financial calculus is obvious. As the climate crisis continues, the risk of doing nothing is rising and the money is moving. In 2013 Exxon was the world’s largest company, last year it dropped out of the Dow Jones Index, the blue chip index that is synonymous with the “stock markets” for many investors. Last year it lost $22bn and the company, which for decades denied the climate crisis was real and actively lobbied against change, has been forced to elect climate activist investors to its board. We are not where we need to be. But sitting where I sit I do see a huge amount of change Edward Mason By September last year more than 800 cities, 100 regions and 1,500 companies had pledged to decarbonize their societies and economies, according to the research group Data-Driven EnviroLab and the NewClimate Institute. Between them those companies have combined revenue of over $11.4tn and are responsible for 3.5 gigatonnes in greenhouse gas emissions, an amount greater than India’s annual emissions. More than 1,000 companies have signed on for the Science based Targets Initiative, an initiative to help corporations set measurable emission standards run by the CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) non-profit organization, the United Nations and others. An analysis of 338 of those companies – including Mastercard, Italian energy company Enel and UK supermarket chain Tesco – found they have reduced their emissions by 25% since 2015, a difference of 302m tonnes of CO2 equivalent, the same as the annual emissions from 78 coal-fired power plants. With the planet still warming at an alarming rate an economic crisis looms, said Stiglitz. And the longer we delay the bigger the “transition shock”. “By delaying action we are exacerbating the magnitude of the adjustment that the economy is going to have to go through,” he said. Some ethical investors have pushed for climate action for decades, but now the major money managers are on board too. Larry Fink, the founder and chief executive of BlackRock, announced that environmental sustainability was now a core goal for his company, one that manages $7tn in investments. Other big money managers including Fidelity and Vanguard are also on board. But this is not some Damascene conversion. Wall Street isn’t swapping its benchmade wingtips for Birkenstocks. BlackRock still has huge investments in coal and other fossil fuels, but the attitudinal shift should not be underestimated and where it goes others will follow, driven by a huge financial opportunities. Doing nothing will be bad for business, with 58% of the US suffering economic decline by 2060-2080 if nothing is done. There is also the generational wealth handover from baby boomers to gen X and millennial investors who – as a recent BlackRock report suggested – have a “greater awareness of sustainability”. Chart on wealth transfer over generations. But, make no mistake, this is about money. Sustainability is “a new source of return across all asset classes” according to Jean Boivin, the head of the BlackRock Investment Institute. BlackRock’s green new deal isn’t so much about excluding bad actors or managing the risk of climate change as it is about “riding a wave that should be a source of return in itself”. With Joe Biden in power after ousting Donald Trump, the climate denier in chief, trillions of dollars of investment could soon be earmarked for sustainable solutions. One of Fink’s initiatives is a pledge to publish a “temperature alignment metric” for BlackRock funds – an increasingly popular way for companies and investment funds to measure whether their carbon footprint meets the 2015 Paris agreement treaty to combat climate change by limiting planetary warming to well below 2 degrees celsius. It is a measure also championed by Generation Investment, the investment firm co-founded by the former US vice-president Al Gore and Goldman Sachs’ asset management head David Blood. For Edward Mason, the director at Generation Investment, the move is part of an encouraging, societal change in how business is reacting to the climate crisis and how investors are helping to drive that change. “The pace is just huge and it is in the right direction,” said Mason. “The challenge is huge as well. I am not being Panglossian about it, we are not where we need to be. But sitting where I sit I do see a huge amount of change.” Meanwhile, worrying trends continue. Unless action is taken soon, the energy industry’s carbon emissions will soon surpass pre-pandemic levels as economies begin to rebound from Covid-19 restrictions, according to the International Energy Agency. Chart showing emissions levels from pre-pandemic to present. But even environmentalists and longtime activists are – cautiously – optimistic about the direction the investment community is taking. After years of campaigning against corporate damage they see significant signs of progress, albeit with caveats. “I think there is reason to be optimistic but also to be extremely cautious. It’s both moving in the right direction and green washing,” said Josh Axelrod, the senior advocate at the Natural Resources Defense Council. Axelrod focuses on energy and oil and gas issues and notes that BP and Shell have committed to net zero by 2050. “Well what does that really mean? Are they really going to cut emissions or rely on offsets or rely on technology that hasn’t really demonstrated that it can do what it says it’s going to do? The answer, especially for Shell, is unfortunately the latter.” A large part of Shell’s initiative is a pledge to offset 120m tonnes a year of its emissions by 2030 using “nature-based solutions” – projects that will “protect, transform or restore land”. Axelrod doubts it will be enough. “At the end of the day [for oil and gas production] the only way they are going to deal with their emissions is to stop,” he said. They are getting pushed by the customer, by the science, by the general public Father Seamus Finn Father Seamus Finn of the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility has been a longtime campaigner on corporate responsibility and has often had major institutional investors stymie progressive shareholder resolutions he has championed. “We have tended to be somewhat ambivalent and maybe overly critical about the BlackRocks, the Fidelitys and the Vanguards of this world simply because for too long they were voting against our resolutions at annual meetings,” he said. “But slowly I think they have come around and, let’s be clear, they are doing this because they are reading the writing on the wall. The people who put money in their funds want to know how they voted on resolutions. They are getting pushed by the customer, by the science, by the general public.” Stiglitz recently joined a new committee of top economic policy thinkers, the Regenerative Crisis Response Committee, which aims to recommend ways to use fiscal and monetary policy and financial regulation to address climate-related financial risks and other risks. The data on climate change looks dark, he concedes, but he is feeling a “qualified optimism”. “There is a general consensus – not unanimity – that we have to do more,” he said. Roadblocks remain, not least the “nightmare” of a US political system that has sucked the climate crisis into the divisive culture wars of American politics. “The main thing that can go wrong is our politics,” said Stiglitz. “Everything is pointing in the right direction, technology, global consensus. The one thing that is not is climate change which is preceding at a pace and with manifestations that are really depressing,” he said. But even that is “actually accelerating our willingness to deal with it”.

  • Facebook will pay News Corp to use its content in Australia

    Facebook has signed a three-year deal that would give it permission to use content from News Corp properties in Australia.

  • Amazon's warehouse 'mini-games' for workers are expanding across 20 states

    A few years ago, The Washington Post reported that Amazon was trying to "gameify" work in its warehouses with some social mini-games. We haven't heard much about the rather strange initiative since then, but today The Information published a story claiming that Amazon is in the middle of a "major expansion" of the program, called "FC Games." What initially stated in one warehouse back in 2017 has now rolled out across 20 states, today's report claims.

  • Missing 1-year-old child found safe after search, Cayce officers say

    The toddler was missing for about an hour after wandering off, the Cayce Department of Public Safety said.

  • First Digital goes live as Israel's first new bank since 1978

    First Digital Bank, the first new bank in Israel since 1978, started operations on Sunday on a trial basis, and said it planned to open to the public later in 2021. The bank, which Israel’s banking regulator approved last year, has 140 staff and has begun opening accounts and providing all banking services for a closed group of customers. First Digital Bank was founded by Amnon Shashua, co-founder of Intel’s autonomous car business Mobileye.

  • Analysis: Asia's fuel exporters target sales bump as refineries shut Down Under

    Asian fuel exporters are hungrily eyeing Australia as the country's shutdown of almost all its refineries creates a bright demand spot amid otherwise coronavirus crimped markets. China appears to be best placed to take advantage of the opportunity, industry sources and analysts told Reuters, potentially leapfrogging the current top suppliers Singapore and South Korea in the scramble for a piece of the action. Australia, already the region's largest fuel importer, will likely boost imports by a third next year to 630,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to energy consultancy FGE.

  • They Got Covid One Year Ago. They’re Still Sick.

    Scientists are putting new effort into understanding the troubling symptoms of long Covid. These patients are waiting for answers.

  • World’s Best Currency Seen Moving Higher Amid BOC Tapering Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- The Canadian dollar is outperforming all of its major peers this year, and several analysts see room for more gains as the economic recovery picks up, bolstering speculation about reduced stimulus.Data showing stronger-than-expected job growth in February provided the impetus for the loonie to climb to a three-year high on Friday, even as the U.S. currency rose against the majority of its global peers on the back of surging Treasury yields. The Canadian dollar has eked out an advance of about 2% so far in 2021, the most among 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg against the greenback.Strategists see the potential for more gains as a stronger economy makes it more likely that the Bank of Canada will taper its asset purchases. While the central bank maintained its policy rate this month and signaled it won’t change it until 2023, bets on a stimulus reduction have grown.The Bank of Canada might “feel the pressure” to deliver tapering at its April decision, analysts at ING Bank NV including Chris Turner wrote. “Signs of materially rising inflation may see investors starting to doubt the BOC 2023 forward guidance, and possibly add some pressure to Canadian front-end rates. All this may help the Canadian dollar weather some fresh USD strength.”Amid Friday’s price surge, TD Securities exited its short New Zealand dollar versus loonie trade, with a profit of 2.48%. It still favors the Canadian dollar on the crosses and remains short the euro versus the loonie.For Erik Nelson, a strategist at Wells Fargo, there’s been a recovery in risk sentiment, which is a “key factor of support” for the Canadian currency. He expects it to continue outperforming against most of its Group-of-10 peers.Read: Loonie’s Surprise Move May See It Breach 1.20, Scotiabank SaysThe loonie has also been far less susceptible to rising U.S. yields because Canadian rates still hold a premium to their American counterparts through the intermediate part of the curve, Scotiabank strategists Shaun Osborne and Juan Manuel Herrera wrote in a Friday note. The 10-year spread remains in favor of the dollar, but the gap has tightened.This dynamic means that the U.S.-Canadian dollar exchange rate could “come under additional pressure,” said Bipan Rai, head of foreign-exchange strategy at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Crude prices also remain “somewhat firm,” providing another tailwind for the Canadian currency.The Federal Reserve’s policy decision on March 17 may present a risk to the upbeat outlook for the loonie. Should the Fed bring forward its expected liftoff timeline, that would spark a selloff in rates, supporting the dollar against most currencies, Rai said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.