The Morning After: Our verdict on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

We’ve spent some time with Samsung’s latest foldable phones, and both continue to refine and improve. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 still unfurls into a squareish tablet for bigger web browsing, Google Maps navigation and more but has improved multitasking features. The main screen is brighter, and the battery life is much improved, but it’s still very expensive – $1,800. Read our full review right here.

If you’re looking for a smaller price and device footprint, the Z Flip 4 is another foldable that’s very pocketable and, well, chic. Its versatility makes it more fun to use, but you’ll have to live with shorter battery life than traditional smartphones. Despite that, Engadget’s Cherlynn Low says she’s ready to ditch her Pixel (gasp!) for Samsung’s newest flip phone.

Sony is already upgrading its PlayStation 5 gamepads with the DualSense Edge. The Edge is all about customization – this seems to be Sony's take on the Xbox Elite controller. You’ll be able to remap and deactivate buttons, adjust stick sensitivity and dead zones and save these settings to unique profiles. There's no word on availability or pricing for the new gamepad. Sony says it'll share more information about the Edge in the months ahead.

Alongside Sony’s new pro controller, there were plenty of new game announcements at Gamescom’s kick-off show. Everywhere had an intriguing trailer where the game seemed to be split in two: First, there are multiple characters shooting, jumping and driving across biomes, with an obvious metaverse-like social component built into the gameplay. So far, so Fortnite. However, in the final third of the trailer, the game's art style changes, more photo-realistic graphics… and no explanation yet about the difference.

Meta accounts have arrived. “The update will roll out globally on a gradual basis, so if you don’t have the option to create a Meta account and Meta Horizon profile right away, you’ll get the update soon,” the company said. If your headset is currently tied to an Oculus account, you’ll need to register for a Meta account to continue using your device after January 1st, 2023. The company announced the new system last month, reversing its decision to require a Facebook login to use Oculus headsets.

After nearly 10 million people watched the premiere of HBO’s House of the Dragon, Amazon wants to remind you it has dragons and fantasy on the menu. It just shared a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Perhaps more than anything, the clip is a showcase for the $465 million Amazon spent. So far.

Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, Twitter's former head of security, says in a whistleblower complaint the company has misled regulators about its security measures. As part of an FTC settlement, Twitter had agreed to implement and monitor security safeguards to protect its users. However, Zatko says half of Twitter's servers are out of date and running vulnerable software and that thousands of employees still have wide-ranging internal access to core company software, which had previously led to huge breaches. Hackers logged into the accounts of some of the most high-profile users on the website in 2020, including Barack Obama and Elon Musk, by targeting Twitter employees for their internal systems and tools.

