U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.54
    +65.02 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,072.88
    +453.40 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,138.72
    +161.04 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.48
    +38.36 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.72
    +2.16 (+3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1795
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    +0.0460 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6670
    +0.5060 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,304.05
    +1,238.56 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.78
    +43.98 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.59
    +65.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

The Morning After: Razer’s high-tech face mask concept is going into production

Mat Smith, Richard Lawler and Engadget
·5 min read

I didn’t think it would get beyond glossy renders and CES headlines, but Razer’s RGB light-infused face mask has wannabe cyber ninjas very excited, and the company has responded by making the thing.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Earlier this week, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan told Yahoo Finance that the electronics maker plans to manufacture its Project Hazel mask concept. Beyond the RGB razzle-dazzle, it has a built-in microphone and speaker that can amplify your voice when you speak, with bacterial filtration efficiency pods that can trap 95 percent of airborne particles, making it comparable to an N95 mask.

Tan didn't say when the mask will go into production, but he explained that post-vaccination, many will still want to mask up in the future. There are also countries and regions where that may not be able to vaccinate their entire population within the next year or two. The CEO added: "Project Hazel is going to be a reality. We are going to make it happen and I think we will, unfortunately, be wearing masks for a long time to come."

-Mat Smith

‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ was made possible by fans, for fans

What else can online communities will into existence?

The Morning After
The Morning After

Devoted followers of Zack Snyder, the director behind Man of Steel and Batman vs. Superman, have clamored to see his version of 2017's Justice League. It was meant to be just as significant for comic book fans as Marvel's Avengers. But when Snyder announced that he would be leaving the film in the middle of production to tend to his family, Joss Whedon, who spearheaded the Avengers films, was brought on board to finish the project. The theatrical version of Justice League, a mashed-up movie from two very different artists, flopped with critics and fans alike.

The fans got what they wanted/deserved: a four-hour-long recut meant to capture Snyder’s full vision. Continue reading.

OnePlus 9 Pro review

The company's best phone yet is a true flagship.

OnePlus 9 Pro review
OnePlus 9 Pro review

OnePlus’ new phone is unashamedly a top-tier phone with a price to match. The company has nailed everything you demand in a smartphone at this price, offering (finally!) an option beyond Samsung or Apple — or Google if you’re hardcore. According to Mobile Editor Chris Velazco, this is the best device OnePlus has ever made. If you’ve been thinking about splurging on a new smartphone, the 9 Pro deserves your consideration. Oh, and the company has a smartwatch incoming, too. Continue reading.

Dyson’s V15 Detect vacuum hunts dust with a laser 'blade'

There are three new models.

Dyson v15 Detect
Dyson v15 Detect

Dyson is very aware we’ve all spent more time indoors, and a lot more time in our own homes. At the (rather revolting) microscopic level, that means we’re all shedding more skin cells and hair on our floors, carpets and rugs. Dyson’s new stick vacuum models, at various sizes and prices, claim to offer a level of clean you can demonstrably see — and some use lasers to do so.

The Dyson V15 Detect, which is the $699 showcase model for the company’s tech upgrades, includes a green laser diode that shoots a 'blade' of green light, which is apparently the best color for being detected by the human eye.

The green laser on the V15's cleaner head has a 1.5-degree angle, trailing 7.2mm off the ground. This specific distance helps to create “the best contrast between dust and floor” according to the company’s spokesperson. It should also make vacuuming hardwood floors a little more thrilling, through the dumb, inexplicable appeal of laser beams. Continue reading.

Smart's airless bike tires use NASA tech to defeat punctures

The Metl tires are slated for release early next year.

Metl
Metl

NASA has been channeling its advanced tech into everyday products for decades. Now its tire tech has spun off into a startup called Smart, which uses the airless shape memory alloy (SMA) tire technology — originally built for lunar and Mars rovers — for an airless bicycle tire.

Composed of interconnected springs that don't require inflation, the superelastic tires, Smart claims, are built like titanium to withstand rugged terrains without going flat. The pitch is a puncture-free ride, and if it’s good enough for Mars, surely it’s good enough for that Sunday jaunt. Continue reading.

A strong Intel is what the tech industry needs right now

Boosting supply and providing jobs will be great — if it can execute on the new strategy.

What’s so important about Intel’s fab news? Aaron Souppouris explains why the chipmaker’s new “pathway to parity” and plans to make chips for others could rebalance things in the computing industry. He also outlines why previous failed efforts provide reasons to be skeptical it will all work out as promised. Continue reading.

So you've bought an OLED TV — now what?

Time to calibrate.

It doesn't matter if you own one of LG's new CX TVs, Sony's Master Series or even an older or used OLED. Your screen will still look far better than the vast majority of LCD sets, with unmatched black levels and eye-popping contrast. But even if you've got one of the best screens around, there are always a few upgrades you can still make. Read on for advice from Devindra Hardawar about what you can add to get the most out of your high-end 4K TV. Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

Apple releases iOS 14.4.2 and watchOS 7.3.3 to close an active vulnerability

Samsung's 512GB DDR5 module is a showcase for the future of RAM

LG's 2021 OLED TV lineup starts at $1,299

Dyson's new air purifier shows how much formaldehyde it's trying to destroy

Sonos now has a 24-bit music streaming option

Samsung latest high-res monitors go all-in on HDR

'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2' arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Netflix is launching 40 anime movies and shows in 2021

Upscaled: HAMR and MAMR will bring us giant hard drives

What it will take for humans to colonize the Moon and Mars

Recommended Stories

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Touches 50 Day EMA

    The British pound rallied on Friday to break above the 1.3750 level again. However, the 50 day EMA looks as if it is trying to offer resistance.

  • Oil’s Most Volatile Week In Months Closes With a Whimper

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in New York barely nudged this week despite whipsawing over several days, as renewed lockdowns in some regions blunted near-term demand outlooks and muted the impact of a standstill at the Suez.West Texas Intermediate futures fell less than 1% to close the week at $60.97, while Brent crude just barely eked out a gain, snapping a streak of back-to-back weekly declines. Futures rose almost 6% and fell nearly 5% in sessions this week as traders recalibrated their positions from day-to-day. Market volatility reached the highest since November.While optimism remains over the long-term outlook for a global demand rebound, the downbeat developments surrounding European lockdowns and rising case counts exacerbated an abrupt unwinding of long positions in a market that was signaling it may have rallied too far, too fast. Still, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said crude’s decline in recent weeks had overshot market fundamentals, and demand should still increase sharply through the northern hemisphere’s summer season.The stage is set for crude’s rally “but the whole recovery trade got a little bit ahead of itself and oil got a little bit ahead of itself,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO at InfraCap in New York. “Once we get the real demand coming back, we can start to see prices heading to $70, $80 or even a superspike.”Meanwhile, the Suez Canal remained blocked, with efforts to dislodge a massive container vessel expected to take until at least Wednesday. The impact on headline prices was muted.The grounding of the Ever Given ship on Tuesday set off a chain of events that’s wreaking havoc on global seaborne trade -- shipping rates have increased, hundreds of vessels remain backed up in the channel and ships are rerouting to avoid the logjam. Yet the impact on the oil market is likely smaller than it would have been in the past, with flows from the Middle East to Europe declining due to a long-term realignment of trade. And while plenty of oil is shipped from the North Sea to Asia, it’s usually carried on tankers that are too large to pass through the canal.See also: What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeeNevertheless, “the last days feel like oil investors are on a rollercoaster,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG. “Drops are followed by a rise the day after, with fundamental news not being able to explain those shifts.”Oil prices have come under renewed pressure recently amid softening physical demand, a strengthening dollar and the unwinding of long positions. The increased volatility over the past two weeks has been felt across oil markets. Combined open interest in WTI and Brent has fallen nearly 7% to the lowest since January, refined product prices have slipped from the highs they hit after last month’s deep freeze and crude’s underlying market structure weakened.“The choppiness in oil prices this month is causing CTAs and risk-parity funds to de-leverage in unison and this week was no exception,” Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank, said in a note. “This dynamic is clear from the aggregate open interest data in oil, which started declining last week and which continued into this week, in large part due to this mechanical selling and portfolio re-balancing.”Still, prices are up roughly 25% this year and there’s confidence in the longer-term outlook as vaccination rates climb and OPEC+ keeps supply in check. The group meets next week to decide on its production policy for May.Beyond headline crude prices, the prompt timespread for global Brent crude flipped back into a bullish backwardation structure, where near-dated contracts are more expansive than later-dated ones, after briefly moving into a bearish contango earlier this week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sensex, Nifty rise over 1% as Tata Group coompanies jump after favourable court verdict

    Indian shares closed higher on Friday, boosted by beaten-down financial stocks and a jump in shares of Tata Group companies after the country's top court ruled in favour of the autos-to-steel conglomerate. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.27% to 14,507.30 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.2% to 49,008.50. India's top court backed the removal of Tata Group's former chairman Cyrus Mistry, whose family firm owns an 18% stake in the group holding company, Tata Sons.

  • Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Stabilize

    Gold has been slightly negative for the week, but at the end of the day, this is a market that continues to be more sideways than anything else right now.

  • ARK Innovation Fund Has Reshuffled Its Holdings. What That Means for Investors.

    As assets poured into the exchange-traded fund, the managers began to reshape the portfolio: moving from a small-cap to a mid-cap focus, with some large-cap names.

  • IRS: Your COVID face masks and hand sanitizers are tax-deductible

    Items that protect you from the virus are medical expenses, the tax agency says.

  • Jefferies Raises Altria’s Target Price by 46% to $58 and Upgrades to Buy

    Jefferies raised their stock price forecast on Altria Group to $58 from $40 and upgraded their rating on the company, which engages in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes in the United States, to “Buy”.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • Tech Stocks Aren't A Buy Right Now But One Giant Is An Exception, Says Analyst

    Veteran wall street tech analyst Brent Thill has cautioned against buying stocks in the underperforming tech sector, with the exception of social media giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). What Happened: The Jefferies analyst said on Yahoo Finance Live that tech is “off limits right now” as investors put more money into travel and airline stocks amid hopes of a strong economic recovery from the pandemic. According to the analyst, valuation combined with the tech names could currently be frustrating a lot of investors. Thill said that compared to other companies in the tech sector, Facebook is a “cheap name.” “$15 of earnings power and a mid 20 [P/E] multiple on it, and you are at $350 to $375 on the stock. So you got a lot of upside still on Facebook. We like that,” the analyst added. See Also: After Months Of Bitter Fighting, Zuckerberg Now Sees Facebook Benefiting From Apple's Privacy Rule Changes Why It Matters: On Thursday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index showed a substantial recovery to end the day higher by 15.79 points or 0.1 percent at 12977.68, after tumbling 1.4 percent. The NYSE FAANG+ Index closed 2.3% lower. FAANG constitutes the stocks of Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). Facebook’s shares are up just more than 1% for the year-to-date period. Tech stocks that have underperformed so far this year include Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE), Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: CRM) and DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU). Adobe’s shares are down almost 10% for the year-to-date period, while salesforce.com’s shares are down almost 8% and DocuSign’s shares are also down almost 10%. Price Action: Facebook shares closed 1.2% lower on Thursday at $278.74. Read Next: Apple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 Years Latest Ratings for FB DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy Jan 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform Jan 2021MKM PartnersMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for FB View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 YearsApple Warns App Makers: Don't Even Think About Unauthorized Tracking© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • QuantumScape Just Might Kill the EV Bull Market

    Another stock sale by the battery maker sent shares on a wild ride. Have investors lost their patience for high-growth companies?

  • Asda loses 'watershed' equal pay case at Supreme Court

    Asda bosses have lost an equal pay fight with tens of thousands of store workers in a Supreme Court ruling in a "watershed moment" for the industry. More than 44,000 current and former workers, about two-thirds of whom are women, brought equal pay claims saying staff working in distribution depots, most of whom are men, are paid more. The Supreme Court backed an earlier Court of Appeal judgment that ruled store workers are entitled to compare themselves to distribution staff for equal pay purposes. The decision, a landmark precedent for the private sector, will send shockwaves through the industry, paving the way for compensation claims against other supermarkets totalling as much as £8bn. Equal pay cases have historically been seen as a public sector issue, but the ruling demonstrates that private sector firms are not immune and could open the floodgates to more claims. "It is a watershed moment for the rest of the retail industry, particularly those that have similar staffing models and pay structures," said Anne Pritam, partner and employment lawyer at Stephenson Harwood.

  • Here’s What Could Be Next for China’s Wrath as European Retail Feels the Pressure

    The boycott of Western retail plays for their pledge not to use Chinese cotton allegedly produced with forced labor has sent a shock wave through European stock markets.

  • LSE Sells $4.5 Billion of Bonds to Help Refinance Refinitiv Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc tapped the U.S. high-grade bond market for $4.5 billion to help refinance debt it took on related to its acquisition of Refinitiv Holdings Ltd.The company sold bonds in five parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 20-year security, will yield 100 basis points over Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as details are private.The exchange will use the funds to refinance debt incurred in connection with its $27 billion purchase of Refinitiv that was completed earlier this year. It also plans to offer bonds in euros and sterling in its first foray into international debt markets since 2018.The deal is part of a growing debt-backed merger and acquisition pipeline.The value of announced M&A deals with potential U.S. investment-grade funding implications has increased to $325 billion -- including the LSE deal -- from $269 billion at the end of February, which is back to pre-Covid-19 levels, Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Hans Mikkelsen wrote in a note.These companies have flexibility on timing for the debt deals, but “the risk of even higher interest rates could encourage them to frontload any bond issuance,” they said.Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. are managing the bond sale, the person said.(Updates with final pricing information starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin is wooing the millions of workers who send their earnings abroad

    Nowhere is this clearer than in Nigeria, where the central bank is so worried about Nigerians choosing cryptocurrencies over the naira for overseas remittance payments that it is now paying them to use official channels for those transfers instead. The central bank announced the scheme after international remittances inflows plummeted last year, as more Nigerians abandoned official banking channels by turning to cheaper cryptocurrency exchanges. The move came on the heels of a nationwide crackdown on banks dealing in cryptocurrencies, which the government enacted in an attempt to counteract the naira’s declining value.

  • Are Cracks Forming In The '4 Pillars' Supporting The Stock Market?

    For more than a year now, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) has been ripping higher off of its pandemic lows. Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research, said Friday the stock market rally has been supported by four major pillars over the past year. Unfortunately, two of those pillars may now be cracking, putting the market at risk in the near-term. Essaye listed the following four bullish catalysts as pillars of the stock market rally over the past year. 1. Government stimulus. The U.S. government has already spent about $6 trillion in stimulus to prop up the economy throughout the pandemic downturn. The recent $1.9-trillion stimulus package will likely be the last one, and Essaye said this stock market pillar is now cracked. “Bottom line, the outlook for government spending is turning much more mixed, because while there may be more spending (which is good for growth), it’s going to come with tax increases (which is bad for growth), and that mixed outlook is a departure from the past year (where it was all spending and no tax increases),” Essaye said. Related Link: Could Long-Term Capital Gains Selling Be Weighing On The Market? 2. Federal Reserve Accommodation. The Fed dropped its target fed funds interest rate range to between 0% and 0.25% and has been purchasing $120 billion in assets per month to help maintain a healthy credit market. Essaye said this pillar is now also cracked given a growing number of Fed officials said they see a rate hike coming in 2022 as of the Fed’s most recent dot plot projections. 3. Vaccine Optimism. Essaye said vaccine optimism has been a bullish catalyst throughout the rally, from positive critical trial data to FDA approvals to a U.S. vaccine rollout that's now ahead of schedule. Unfortunately, Essaye said financial markets have already priced in an end to the pandemic within the next few months, so it's unclear how much stock market upside the vaccine rollout can provide moving forward. 4. No Double-Dip Recession. It seems like a lifetime ago that investors were concerned about a potential double-dip recession in 2020 or 2021. However, employment and earnings have been steadily trending in the right direction, and the chances of a double-dip recession appear extremely low at this point. Benzinga’s Take: The economy is well-positioned to bounce back aggressively in 2021. It remains to be seen if there is more upside to stock prices once support from government stimulus and the Federal Reserve are scaled back. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIf You Invested ,000 In Tesla Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have NowCould Long-Term Capital Gains Selling Be Weighing On The Market?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The housing market already is on fire, and inflation will soon follow, this former Morgan Stanley economist argues

    Manoj Pradhan, formerly a Morgan Stanley managing director in charge of global economics and the founder of Talking Heads Macroeconomics, said at a presentation held by fund manager Tabula Investment Management that inflation is going to heat up just when the Federal Reserve expects it to cool down, next year. Pradhan argued that the breakdown of the Phillips curve — the traditional relationship that shows inflation rising as unemployment falls — occurred because of China’s entrance into the global labor force. Pradhan also noted caring for the elderly will be labor intensive.

  • Ray Dalio says there's a bubble that's 'halfway' to the magnitude of 1929 or 2000

    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio — who founded the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates — in a new interview warned that the stock market is a bubble "halfway" to the magnitude of those which triggered historic market crashes like the dot-com bust and the Great Depression.

  • I’m dating a married man. He made me the beneficiary on a $100K life-insurance policy. Could his wife sue to claim this money?

    ‘Although we both care greatly for each other, our relationship started as and remains a mutually beneficial one: money for me, companionship for him.’

  • Relaxed loan terms from the Small Business Administration offer a ray of hope for small businesses

    The dominant narrative around U.S. small businesses throughout the pandemic has been one of doom and gloom. The good news is that these businesses have some very attractive financing options through the Small Business Administration (SBA) thanks to the stimulus package passed in December. The bill enhanced three key loan programs that are part of the SBA’s traditional offerings, creating very generous lending terms.

  • Yes, You Can Retire on Dividends. 10 Stocks to Build an Income Stream for the Long Haul.

    The notion of using dividends for retirement income has plenty of appeal, with yields on many traditional income investments near historic lows and individuals increasingly on the hook for their postcareer income. How to assemble such a portfolio.