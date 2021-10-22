U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

The Morning After: Razer’s light-up smart face mask finally goes on sale

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·4 min read

After a long run of teasing the RGB-lit Zephyr mask, Razer is finally ready to sell it to die-hard fans — or possibly cosplayers. The Zephyr costs $100 or there’s a $150 Starter Pack with three replacement filter kits. Alas, the Starter Pack is already listed as "out of stock," and the mask by itself is still "coming soon."

Yes, you can customize the lighting through a companion app, but the highlight is a dual-fan active air filtration system with N95 filters — something I’d never thought I’d be writing about a Razer device.

— Mat Smith

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 review

Its second dual-screen hybrid is another letdown.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Microsoft’s dual-screen ambitions continue to struggle. Upgraded hardware and a new Glance Bar don’t mean much when the Duo 2 is still plagued with inconsistent, finicky software. The new triple-camera array is held back by an atrocious camera app, and thermal issues cause the device to hang. All of this will cost you $1,500.

Continue reading.

‘Uncharted’ movie trailer plays Nathan Drake's greatest hits

That cargo plane sequence looks mighty familiar.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Yes, Sony is finally releasing an Uncharted movie after trying to make one for over a decade. Sony Pictures included a handy reminder at the end of the trailer about a remastered bundle of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy that's coming to PlayStation 5 and PC in early 2022.

Continue reading.

Do you want a Razer gaming chair?

Well, it’s pretty good.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Gaming chairs have proliferated over the past few years, and until now, they’ve tended to be overpriced and visually unappealing. Think: lurid colors, Bond villain lair aesthetics and giant drink holders. As Buyer's Guide Editor Kris Naudus puts it, Razer’s new Enki chair is still a bit over the top, but at least it’s a more affordable kind of over the top.

Continue reading.

NVIDIA's new GeForce Now RTX 3080 service streams games at 1440p and 120 fps

It costs $100 for six months, double the current premium tier price.

NVIDIA has unveiled its next-generation cloud gaming platform called GeForce Now RTX 3080 with "desktop-class latency" and 1440p gaming at up to 120 fps on PC or Mac. The service is powered by a new gaming supercomputer called the GeForce Now SuperPod and, at $200 for a year, costs double the price of the existing Priority tier, which recently doubled to $100.

Continue reading.

Sony's A7 IV camera has a 33-megapixel sensor and 4K 60p video

It promises 'flagship-class' image quality and AI-powered AF.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Sony has finally revealed its mainstream $2,500 Alpha A7 IV full-frame mirrorless camera, and it looks to have been worth the wait. Borrowing technology from the recent A1 and A7S III models, it has some substantial improvements over the A7 III introduced well over three years ago. There’s an all-new 33-megapixel sensor, 4K 10-bit 60 fps video, new AI autofocus tricks and a lot more, including some new live streaming and sharing features, though they're not quite up to the level we've seen on other recent cameras. You can do video and audio streaming over USB-C at up to 1080p 60 or 4K 15p if resolution is a priority over smooth video.

The A7 IV is clearly a massive leap forward for Sony's "basic" full-frame mirrorless camera series, putting it on par — or ahead of — most rivals. The only deterrent is the $2,500 price tag ($2,699 with a kit lens), which is $500 more than the A7 III cost at launch.

Continue reading.

How to buy a monitor in 2021

We help you narrow down the multitude of choices available.

With the pandemic still upon us and Work From Home directives continuing, a monitor is one of the most important computer buying decisions you can make. Luckily, there’s never been more choice, and we’ve seen vast improvements in color accuracy, size and resolution since our last update. Steve Dent is here to help with your buying decision. Do you need HDR, and if so, how bright should your monitor be? What size do you need? Let’s dive in.

Continue reading.

The biggest news stories you might have missed

iFixit's Apple Watch Series 7 teardown shows the same display tech as iPhone 13

We can make the steel of tomorrow without the fossil fuels of yesteryear

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro offers a speed-enhancing High Power Mode

Apple will require unvaccinated employees to test for COVID-19 daily

Trump plans to launch his own social media platform in early 2022

Raspberry Pi announces first-ever price increase due to component shortages

Microsoft and AMD will give away a 'Halo Infinite' Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU

Seagate now offers a 2TB expansion card for your Xbox Series X/S

'Among Us' will hit Xbox and PlayStation on December 14th

