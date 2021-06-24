The Morning After: Remembering the iconic Nintendo 64, 25 years on

Released in Japan 25 years ago, the Nintendo 64 was the company’s last cartridge-based home console before the switch to optical discs — followed more recently by a subsequent ‘Switch’ back to cartridges and downloadable games.

Variations of the Nintendo 64 controller are displayed during the media day of Gamescom in Cologne, Germany August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The N64 also introduced players to the joys of awkwardly placed joysticks. And then there were the games: The jump to a 64-bit CPU meant you could experience 3D worlds of Zelda and Mario, while four controller ports offered now-legendary four-way battles in GoldenEye 007, Smash Bros. and more. But let’s ignore these hall-of-famers for a brief second: Here are some other gaming deep cuts we also remember fondly.

— Mat Smith

It also unveiled a new ThinkPad Yoga laptop, Chromebooks and a host of accessories.

Lenovo has unveiled its latest flagship ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop with the latest Intel and NVIDIA components stuffed into that famous thin and lightweight carbon fiber body. The X1 Extreme now comes with 11th-generation Intel Core i9 H-series processors, along with up to NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics (starting at RTX-3050 Ti). The latter powers a new 16-inch, 16:10 display with either a QHD+ or UHD+ panels. The higher-resolution displays (both touch and non-touch) offer Dolby Vision HDR support and 600 nits of peak brightness. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 starts at $2,150 and arrives in August 2021. Continue reading.

A few Snapchat posts have set a new precedent.

The Supreme Court ruled that a high school in Pennsylvania violated a student's First Amendment rights by suspending her from the cheerleading team, following Snapchat posts where she criticized the school with expletives. The judgment sets a stronger standard for how schools can punish students for off-campus speech, something that's increasingly common these days with social networks. Continue reading.

It will have to be more transparent about items costing more than in restaurants.

Uber Eats users in Pennsylvania and Washington, DC, will now see a notice on the checkout page saying that items they're about to order may be more expensive than in restaurants. The app will display a disclosure that reads "Prices may be lower in store" after attorneys general asked for the change.

The Uber Eats app already has some pricing disclosures, according to Uber. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine say the additional notice makes pricing more transparent.

“It’s critical that these companies are transparent about their pricing and the fact that getting food directly from a restaurant is often cheaper," Racine said in a joint statement from the AGs. Continue reading.

Founders of South African Bitcoin exchange disappear after $3.6 billion 'hack'

Investors can't find the Cajee brothers.

Cryptocurrency investors in South Africa may have lost nearly $3.6 billion in Bitcoin following the disappearance of two brothers associated with one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. A law firm in Cape Town says it can’t locate Ameer and Raees Cajee, the founders of Africrypt. In April, the exchange told its investors it was the victim of a hack and asked them not to report the incident to the authorities on account it would “slow down” the process of recovering the missing money.

Complicating any recovery attempt is that South Africa’s Finance Sector Conduct Authority can’t launch a formal investigation into the incident because cryptocurrency isn’t legally considered a financial product in the country. Continue reading.

He was set to be extradited to the US to face tax evasion charges.

Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee has died at the age of 75. According to El Mundo and El Pais, police found McAfee dead in the Barcelona prison cell where he was awaiting extradition to the US.

While he's best known for the antivirus software that carries his name, in more recent years McAfee has mostly garnered media attention for his erratic behavior. In 2012, while he was living in Belize, he was accused of paying a hitman $5,000 to murder his neighbor . More recently, authorities in the Dominican Republic arrested McAfee on suspicion of traveling on a yacht loaded with high-caliber weapons and other military equipment. Continue reading.

The largest innovations would be in software.

OnLeaks and GizNext have published renders of what they say is the Galaxy Watch Active 4, Samsung's next fitness-minded wearable and its first watch of any kind that would use the new version of Google’s Wear OS. And well, it looks like a lot of other smartwatches. It would have "very narrow" bezels and come in more shades that include black, green, silver and apparently rose-tinted gold. Samsung will supposedly reveal the Galaxy Watch Active 4 officially, alongside the refreshed Wear OS, at its virtual Mobile World Congress event on June 28th. Continue reading.

Some games now have upgraded graphics and faster loading times.

Ready for some better cloud gaming? Xbox Cloud players now have the option of 120 fps and updated graphics for titles like Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Rainbow Six Siege, while others like Dirt 5 are simply loading faster. Microsoft isn't confirming anything’s changed, telling The Verge to expect news on datacenter upgrades soon.

The company launched the xCloud mobile game streaming service on Android in September using Xbox One S-based blade servers, but in the lead up to E3 said it would move to Xbox Series hardware. Continue reading.

