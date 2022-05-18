The Morning After: Running every test you could think of on Apple's M1 Ultra chip

We’ve tested a lot of Macs (and even iPads) running on Apple’s M1 chip. But now we have the M1 Ultra and power to burn. As a quick reminder, the M1 Ultra fuses two M1 Max chips together to give you a processor with 20 CPU cores and 64 GPU cores — yikes. That comes with up to 128GB of RAM, ensuring it’s one of the fastest processors ever in Engadget’s offices — or at least WFH offices and spare rooms.

Engadget’s Chris Schodt, our Upscaled series host, assembled a list from readers and YouTube viewers aimed at pushing the new chip as hard as we could. Think Adobe Lightroom and Premiere Pro, Davinci Resolve and Fusion, 3D modeling in Blender, machine learning tests like TensorFlow and Pytorch, and some gaming. Of course.

However, Apple's M1 ecosystem still feels, at times, unfinished — Chris experienced a few strange bugs, and software compatibility can still be an issue. Check out his full test over on the latest episode of Upscaled.

The all-electric campus' design focuses on sustainability

Google has finally opened its Bay View campus to employees almost 10 years after revealing its initial plans for the new facility. It's the first Google campus the company has developed itself, and it’s covered in a "dragonscale skin" of 90,000 silver solar panels capable of generating almost seven megawatts of energy, or up to 40 percent of the new offices' energy needs.

Don’t tell it your weaknesses!

Google has launched an Interview Warmup tool that uses AI to help you prepare for interviews. The site asks typical questions (such as the classic "tell me a bit about yourself") and analyzes your voiced or typed responses for areas of improvement. You'll know when you overuse certain words, for instance, or if you need to spend more time talking about a given subject.

Ditch the gas-powered lawn tools.

With a long, hot summer of high gas prices imminent and the writing on the wall for two-stroke engines in your yard, what better time to electrify your lawn care equipment? Before you head down to your local home improvement center, here’s some advice on what to look for in an electric mower, directly from the people who design them.

'We have insiders in your government,' the Conti group said.

Last week, Costa Rica declared a state of emergency following a massive Conti ransomware attack on its government. Now, Conti has boosted its threat, saying its aim is nothing less than to overthrow the government. "We have our insiders in your government," the group said. "We are also working on gaining access to your other systems, you have no other options but to pay us."

Generally less mess.

As part of Cooking Week, we tested some of the most niche (and, in some cases, most ridiculous) kitchen gadgets we could find. We wanted to know if these impressive-looking appliances were actually worth the splurge. Alongside yesterday’s kinda-smart toaster, we tested Almond Cow, a big, high-powered blender with just enough moving parts to make alt milks at home, with an attached blade, a filter basket, a big base and a motor inside that makes all the magic happen.

Yo! Egg expects to have its products in restaurants by the end of 2022.

There are plenty of meat-free burgers and ‘chicken’ nuggets, but there aren’t many plant-based eggs. Sure, you can find powdered substitutes, but a whole egg with a runny yolk is a different bag. Yo! Egg claims to have developed the first plant-based poached and sunny-side-up eggs. Following a limited rollout in Israel, the company is bringing its products to the US.

Since its eggs are made from soy, sunflower oil, water and flour, they’re more sustainable to make. With one gram of protein, they’re not a one-for-one replacement for chicken eggs in nutritional value, but they don't have any cholesterol. We also need to taste them. Do they go well with hot sauce?

We gave it a test drive.

The Mustang Mach-E GT suffers from long-name syndrome – Ford just had to cram 'Mustang' in there, which has really angered some ‘classic’ Mustang owners on the internet. They can be mad all they want because the GT is a great addition to the family, even though it’s an electric SUV. Check out our test drive video.

