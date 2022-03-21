The Morning After: Russian cosmonauts boarded the ISS in blue and yellow jumpsuits

Just before the weekend, cosmonauts Denis Matveyev, Oleg Artemyev and Sergey Korsakov arrived at the International Space Station in bright yellow and blue jumpsuits. Being the first Russians to arrive at the International Space Station since the war in Ukraine began, it seemed like, well, a choice. Russia’s Roscosmos space agency dismissed the connection saying in a Telegram post spotted by Space.com: “Sometimes yellow is just yellow.” Roscosmos went on to claim the three were wearing the colors of Bauman Moscow State Technical University, their shared alma mater, which has a crest with blue and yellow details.

The cosmonauts didn’t say too much about their choice of uniform during a press conference. "It became our turn to pick a color," said Artemyev. “We had accumulated a lot of yellow material, so we needed to use it. That's why we had to wear yellow." Does this mean they crafted their own jumpsuits?

Then again, with the three men still in space, they couldn’t be further away from immediate repercussions from their government.

Doomfist will change roles from damage hero to tank.

The Overwatch 2 PvP PC beta lands on April 26th. Block out that weekend because as well as 5-on-5 battles — the Overwatch PvP was 6-on-6 — the beta also comes with four fresh maps and some reimagined characters, both in aesthetics and play style.

‘Lupin’ is literally about a master thief.

On February 25th, some 20 masked thieves broke on to the set of the production of popular Netflix show Lupin while it was filming in a Parisian suburb. They stole approximately $330,000 worth of equipment. As a distraction, perpetrators set off mortar-style fireworks during the heist. Now, French authorities have charged seven individuals allegedly involved in the robbery. Lupin isn’t the only Netflix project to fall victim to a robbery this year. Just one day before the thefts in Paris, thieves made off with more than $200,000 worth of antique props after breaking into vehicles used for the production of The Crown.

Microsoft is pitching in, too.

Starting today through April 3rd, Epic Games will donate all of its Fortnite proceeds to humanitarian organizations providing on-the-ground relief to Ukrainians affected by the invasion of their country. Direct Relief, UNICEF, UN’s Refugee Agency and Food Programme are all involved.

Samsung may have just won the battle for mid-range phones.

This week’s podcast centers on Samsung’s big mid-range phone show. Devindra Hardawar and Senior Writer Sam Rutherford discuss the new Galaxy A53 5G and A33. The Galaxy A53 has a 120Hz screen, four cameras and 5G support for $450. Can the iPhone SE stand up to those kinds of specs?

