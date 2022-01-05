The Morning After: Sony reveals PlayStation VR2 specs

Of course, the year when many media outlets and companies decide to skip on attending CES in person, Sony decides this is the year to make some news at its press conference. While we got more news on its EV plans, and next-gen TVs, Tom Holland was also drafted into the showcase to promote the forthcoming Uncharted feature film.

Then it hit us with a barrage of specs for the highly anticipated next-gen PlayStation VR headset. It will, of course, be compatible with the PS5 and the VR2 Sense controllers we’ve already seen. It will have a display resolution of 2,000 x 2,040 pixel per eye, a 110-degree field of view, and be capable of 90 to 120Hz frame rates, all while supporting 4K HDR.

The world of consumer VR has rocketed forward since the original PSVR, so Sony is playing catchup with features like inside-out tracking, which uses multiple embedded cameras to track the movements of your head and controllers. There will also be “headset feedback” which sounds like the headset will shake and vibrate like a DualShock/DualSense controller. We’re still waiting to see what it’ll look like, how much it’ll cost and when we’ll get to buy one, but the company did announce one of the first games arriving on the platform: Horizon Call of the Mountain, which will be a VR experience set in the Horizon universe.

Samsung's portable Freestyle projector focuses and levels automatically

The floodlight-style device weighs just 1.83 lbs.

Samsung's new portable projector uses autofocus and auto-leveling features that'll help align whatever you're watching, meaning you'll have a lot of options for where to place it.

You'll be able to project content at a display size ranging from 30 to 100 inches with a 1080p resolution. It has a 180-degree cradle stand, so you can point it toward a ceiling and watch things while you're lying down. Alternatively, using a base accessory, the Freestyle can even connect to a standard E26 light bulb socket.

TP-Link’s new WiFi 6E router has motorized antennas that follow your devices

Less excuses for poor connections.

How do you make a router cute?

Look at it wiggle!

ASUS' ROG Flow Z13 is a gaming tablet with NVIDIA's RTX 3050 Ti

Think of it like a Super Surface.

The ROG Flow Z13 packs in Intel's new 12th-gen processors and up to NVIDIA's RTX 3050 Ti all in a sleek slate. Weighing in at 2.43 pounds, it's clearly not meant to replace smaller tablets like the iPad. Instead, ASUS sees it as a way to bring your PC games everywhere — say a cramped airplane tray table — without the bulk of a laptop. It can even connect to external GPUs.

​​The RTX 3090 Ti is NVIDIA’s new-new flagship GPU

There’s also an “RTX 3050” at the low end.

NVIDIA just teased a new flagship GPU: the RTX 3090 Ti. More details will arrive soon, but the company did reveal a few specs to keep high-end GPU fans intrigued. The RTX 3090 Ti will become NVIDIA’s ultra high-end GPU, outside of its creator line, supplanting the RTX 3090.

Like the 3090, the 3090 Ti will have 24GB of GDDR6X memory, but running at 21Gbit/s, as opposed to the 19.5Gbit/s of the 3090’s memory. NVIDIA also says the GPU is capable of calculating 40 shader teraflops, 78 RT teraflops and 320 tensor (AI) teraflops. More vital statistics – but no price – after the fold.

Dell's XPS 13 Plus is a beautiful ultraportable with no headphone jack

What good is a sleek design if we can't plug in our headphones?

The company's flagship ultraportable that sparked the slim bezel trend and has remained one of our favorite notebooks for years is evolving. The XPS 13 Plus, a more powerful and ambitiously designed notebook with a lattice-less keyboard (read: no space between the keys) and a glass haptic touchpad. It also, gasp, lacks a headphone jack.

Sony reveals its follow-up Vision-S 02 EV prototype

It’s an SUV.

Sony has unveiled a follow-up to the electric car it revealed at the same event two years ago. The new prototype is an SUV called the Vision-S 02, which features a large interior that can seat seven.

The electric SUV has sensors all over its body, including CMOS image and LiDAR sensors for its driver assistance system. Sony says it's already conducting tests in Europe as part of its efforts to release Level 2+ driver assistance technology on public roads. Inside, there are ime-of-flight sensors for driver authentication, as well as support for intuitive gesture and voice commands. Sony now has ambitions to become a player in the electric vehicle industry and sell its cars to the public. It will establish an operating company named "Sony Mobility Inc." this spring and will explore entry into the EV market.

