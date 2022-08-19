The Morning After: Streaming overtakes cable TV for the first time

Did you know streaming TV was the future? Nielsen data shows streaming TV viewership in the US surpassed cable for the first time this July. About 34.8 percent of viewing time went to shows on internet services — slightly more than the 34.4 percent for cable.

Breaking it down further, Netflix had the largest share (8 percent) thanks largely to demand for Stranger Things 4. Hulu also claimed a record 3.6 percent; Amazon Prime Video picked up 3 percent. YouTube and YouTube TV earned a combined 7.3 percent, but no presence in these figures for Disney+.

The next challenge? Streams haven't yet overtaken traditional TV — broadcasts still represented 21.6 percent according to those July figures. Shouldn’t take too long: Netflix just released a documentary about cats. Broadcast doesn’t stand a chance.

Motorolo’s new Edge 2022 (not to be confused with the Edge+ from earlier this year) has a big 6.6-inch OLED screen featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, similar to its more expensive sibling, along with a sizable 5,000 mAh battery, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. As for its cameras, you also get a familiar 50-megapixel main sensor paired with a lower-res 13MP ultra-wide cam (which can also shoot macros) and a depth sensor to help with portrait-style shots. Between its specs and that $500 launch price, the Edge is looking particularly intriguing.

Its EV has an exhaust that emits sounds.

When Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis first talked about releasing an "American eMuscle" car last year, he said the company's vehicle will "tear up the streets, not the planet." Now, the company has revealed the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept, which looks like a futuristic take on its gas-powered Challenger and Charger muscle cars.

Unlike other electric vehicles that barely make a sound, the all-electric Charger is loud, just like its gas-powered counterparts. The company put an exhaust on the vehicle, even though it doesn't need one and the only thing it emits is sound. "The Charger Daytona SRT Concept voices a 126 dB roar that equals the SRT Hellcat," Dodge wrote in its announcement.

But you'll need an RTX 3080 membership to access the new settings.

NVIDIA is adding a new perk to GeForce Now’s most expensive tier. Starting today, you can stream games at 1440p and 120 frames per second through a browser. The new performance setting is available exclusively through GeForce Now’s $20 per month RTX 3080 membership and only Google Chrome on PC. Remember: You might need a compatible display to do it justice.

Given how much content the service is removing and canceling.

You get 30 percent off HBO Max’s streaming service if you sign up for a year (over 40 percent compared with a monthly plan). If you don't mind dealing with ads, the service will cost $70 for 12 months, down from the usual $100. HBO Max is introducing the offer just days before the Game of Thrones spin-off show House of the Dragon premieres. However, Warner Bros. Discovery has been culling content and canceling high-profile original movies as part of a major cost-cutting drive.

These tools may actually make you want to hit the books.

Sure, we might recommend laptops, but that’s just the start. You might want to consider a laptop stand for preventing neck and arm pain, or a pair of noise-canceling headphones for blocking out distractions. From an external keyboard to a USB dock, we have suggestions on how to improve those long study sessions.

