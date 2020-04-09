The Morning After: Google's giving away two free months of Stadia Pro

While Zoom frantically tries to reassure users that its teleconferencing app can be safe and secure, Google is again reshuffling the deck chairs of its messaging strategy. The good news, for now, is that it has not launched a new service (yet), instead, as confirmed to Android Police yesterday, it’s just renaming an old one. Hangouts Meet is now Google Meet. Now, we just have to wait to see if any of the millions of people suddenly trying to connect for virtual meetings can find it under the new name.

Google offers free Stadia Pro game streaming for two months

Current subscribers also get two free months.

Starting today, people in 14 countries will be able to sign up for two free months of Stadia Pro. This includes the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. You’ll get access to nine games, including Destiny 2, and if you’re already a Stadia Pro subscriber, Google won’t charge you for the next two months.

With the signup offer, you no longer need to buy one of Google’s hardware bundles to get access to the platform. Instead, all you need to do is visit the Stadia website, sign up and download the companion Android or iOS app — though you’ll need to provide a USB-compatible controller or keyboard and mouse.

Rocket Lab proves it can recover a rocket in mid-air

There’s more than one way to reuse a rocket.

SpaceX manages to reuse rocket boosters by flying them back to pads at sea or on the ground. Rocket Lab plans to pull off the same money-saving stunt a different way: by catching them with a helicopter. It hasn’t achieved the full feat yet, but a Mid-Air Recovery demo clip taken in August shows one helicopter dropping an Electron test stage before another catches the stage’s parachute with a grappling hook. Are you a believer yet?

The best games on Nintendo Switch

Refreshed for 2020

There’s probably no better console for lockdown and those keeping themselves indoors. You don’t need the TV to play (though that would be nice every once in a while), and there’s a headphone socket for any kids playing on it as you work from home. There are also plenty of fantastic games -- here are our highlights.

Disney+ already has 50 million paying subscribers

That’s a lot of people waiting for ‘The Mandalorian’ season two.

