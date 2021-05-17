U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

The Morning After: Tesla Model S prototype with retractable spoiler spotted

Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·3 min read

Free streaming services, not to mention teaser shows or trials, continue to persist. Amazon’s latest entry is another free video streaming offering, this time in India, which differs to its existing ad-supported IMDb TV already available the US.

MiniTV mostly focuses on older — and presumably cheaper — content, including a mix of material designed for other platforms, like YouTube, but you can expect "new and exclusive" videos in the future.

The Morning After
The Morning After

It’s available through Amazon's Android app for now, with plans to hit iOS and the web soon. For now, however, the service is sticking to India. Amazon isn’t the only one cautiously testing services. PlayStation is testing its own video streaming offering in Poland. Depending on how it fares, maybe we’ll see elsewhere. Or maybe we won’t.

— Mat Smith

Tesla's Model S Plaid may pack a retractable spoiler

Spoiler spoiler.

Tesla's Model S Plaid should be fast, but the company may even tweak the design to handle that added performance. YouTube channel The Kilowatts spotted a Model S prototype (most likely the Plaid or Plaid+) with a retractable spoiler built into the trunk.

There's no certainty the finished Plaid models will reach drivers with retractable spoilers built-in, however. The base Plaid is set for a late-summer launch, while the Plaid+ is expected to arrive in mid-2022. Continue reading.

Sharp's new Aquos R6 smartphone has a huge one-inch camera sensor

It appears that Leica's exclusive Huawei relationship is over.

We don't hear much about Sharp's smartphones these days, largely because they're only available in Japan and a select few other regions. However, the company has just unveiled a new model, the Aquos R6, which includes a Leica-branded camera with a very large sensor. Sharp collaborated with Leica to create a 20-megapixel camera with a 1-inch sensor, one of the largest available on any smartphone. It also worked with Leica on the entire camera system, including the sensor (likely built by Sony), and the f/1.9 lens. The screen is notable, too, with a 6.6-inch HDR display that can reach up to 2,000 nits of brightness — reportedly the highest available on any smartphone. Continue reading.

Android 12 leak suggests big changes to notifications and widgets

A significant visual overhaul.

A leak from Front Page Tech shows off what might be Android 12’s new look, in addition to some new functional changes. The latest version may revamp notifications with grouping that tells you the number of waiting alerts and a lock screen "pill" that shows what you've missed. We won’t have to wait too long for the unofficial unveiling. That’s likely to be tomorrow. Continue reading.

Samsung's Galaxy A22 may be its most affordable 5G phone to date

And another one.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Samsung brought its prices for 5G phones down to Earth when it unveiled the Galaxy A32 earlier in the year, but now it’s possibly taking those prices even lower. The leaked A22 is humble with its reported specs, but there’s still a 6.4-inchscreen, three rear cameras and that premium Samsung look. No price or release date, yet, but if you wanted the cheapest entry into 5G, this could be it. Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

Clubhouse will make its Android app available worldwide in a week

AT&T and Discovery may combine content to take on Disney+ and Netflix

Engadget deals: The Roku Streambar is back on sale for $100 at Amazon

What to expect at Google I/O 2021

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 review: Shoddy software mars great hardware

  • Samsung teases its next generation of flexible displays

    Samsung has unveiled new foldable displays that could be used on future phones and tablets.

  • Twitter May Be Gearing Up To Launch Twitter Blue Subscription Module At $2.99 Per Month

    An option to retract a sent tweet could be among the new features of a possible paid subscription service from Twitter. What Happened: Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is planning to launch a subscription plan called Twitter Blue, which will cost the users $2.99 per month, app researcher Jane Manchun Wong tweeted on Saturday. Twitter Blue includes a feature to undo a tweet and another for bookmarking. According to Wong, Twitter is working on a tiered subscription model, which could mean a less-cluttered, premium experience for the paying subscribers. Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service "Twitter Blue", priced at $2.99/month for now, including paid features like:Undo Tweets: https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOHCollections: https://t.co/qfFfAXHp1o pic.twitter.com/yyMStpCkpr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021 Why It Matters: Earlier this month, Twitter acquired an ad blocker company called Scroll. Wong noted in another tweet that Tony Haile, the former CEO of Scroll, had tweeted on the day his company was acquired that Scroll would “integrate into a broader Twitter subscription later in the year.” Although Twitter has not confirmed the launch of its subscription module, it has launched new functionalities over the past several weeks. Twitter updated its warning prompt for offensive tweets, introduced a Tip Jar function for people to pay other Twitter users directly for their tweets and content, improved its photo cropping algorithm and allowed Android users to search their direct messages. Last month, Twitter reported a profit of $68 million on revenue of $1.04 billion for the first quarter. The company also reported a 20% increase in monetizable daily active users. Photo Via Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaClubhouse Launches Android App As iPhone Downloads Plunge© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Android 12 might include big changes to notifications and widgets

    A purported Android 12 interface leak hints at a major visual overhaul as well as new approaches to notifications and widgets.

  • Sharp's powerful Aquos R6 features a huge one-inch camera sensor

    We don't hear much about Sharp's smartphones these days, but the company has just unveiled a new model, the Aquos R6, that's loaded with interesting tech.

  • AT&T's WarnerMedia is merging with Discovery

    AT&T has announced that it's spinning off its WarnerMedia division and merging it with Discovery in a $43 billion deal.

  • Samsung's leaked Galaxy A22 may be its most affordable 5G phone to date

    Samsung is reportedly prepping the Galaxy A22, which could be the company's lowest-priced 5G phone so far.

  • Mooer crams a drum machine, effects and a looper into a six-string guitar

    Mooer Audio is readying a six-string guitar with a drum machine, 126 effects and a looper — you may not need much else to create music.

  • Twitter's subscription service might cost $3 per month

    A leak hints that Twitter's upcoming subscription service, Blue, will cost $3 per month with features like Undo Tweets and Collections.

  • CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science

    The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday defended the decision to ease mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, stressing that increasing political pressure had nothing to do with the abrupt shift in guidelines. Under the new guidelines released last week, fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings and give up social distancing. The guidance also still calls for masks in crowded indoor settings including buses, airplanes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

  • American households will finally get their Child Tax Credit boost — here’s when that first payment will arrive

    The payments will reach households raising more than 65 million children, according to senior administration officials.

  • You may get a surprise stimulus check from the IRS if you recently filed taxes

    Now that the IRS knows more about your earnings, you may be eligible for more support.

  • Indonesia's Gojek, Tokopedia to create biggest local tech group

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia are merging to create a multi-billion dollar tech company called GoTo in the country's largest-ever deal, as rivals bulk up in the fast-expanding sector. The combined entity, which will span online shopping, courier services, ride-hailing, food delivery and other services in Southeast Asia's largest economy, will be the biggest privately held technology firm in the region. It plans to list in Indonesia and the United States later this year, company executives said on Monday.

  • The World Economy Is Suddenly Running Low on Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- A year ago, as the pandemic ravaged country after country and economies shuddered, consumers were the ones panic-buying. Today, on the rebound, it’s companies furiously trying to stock up. Mattress producers to car manufacturers to aluminum foil makers are buying more material than they need to survive the breakneck speed at which demand for goods is recovering and assuage that primal fear of running out. The frenzy is pushing supply chains to the brink of seizing up. Shortages, transportation bottlenecks and price spikes are nearing the highest levels in recent memory, raising concern that a supercharged global economy will stoke inflation.Copper, iron ore and steel. Corn, coffee, wheat and soybeans. Lumber, semiconductors, plastic and cardboard for packaging. The world is seemingly low on all of it. “You name it, and we have a shortage on it,” Tom Linebarger, chairman and chief executive of engine and generator manufacturer Cummins Inc., said on a call this month. Clients are “trying to get everything they can because they see high demand,” Jennifer Rumsey, the Columbus, Indiana-based company’s president, said. “They think it’s going to extend into next year.”The difference between the big crunch of 2021 and past supply disruptions is the sheer magnitude of it, and the fact that there is — as far as anyone can tell — no clear end in sight. Big or small, few businesses are spared. Europe’s largest fleet of trucks, Girteka Logistics, says there’s been a struggle to find enough capacity. Monster Beverage Corp. of Corona, California, is dealing with an aluminum can scarcity. Hong Kong’s MOMAX Technology Ltd. is delaying production of a new product because of a dearth of semiconductors. Read More: How the World’s Companies Wound Up in a Deepening Supply Chain NightmareFurther exacerbating the situation is an unusually long and growing list of calamities that have rocked commodities in recent months. A freak accident in the Suez Canal backed up global shipping in March. Drought has wreaked havoc upon agricultural crops. A deep freeze and mass blackout wiped out energy and petrochemicals operations across the central U.S. in February. Less than two weeks ago, hackers brought down the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S., driving gasoline prices above $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014. Now India’s massive Covid-19 outbreak is threatening its biggest ports. For anyone who thinks it’s all going to end in a few months, consider the somewhat obscure U.S. economic indicator known as the Logistics Managers’ Index. The gauge is built on a monthly survey of corporate supply chiefs that asks where they see inventory, transportation and warehouse expenses — the three key components of managing supply chains — now and in 12 months. The current index is at its second-highest level in records dating back to 2016, and the future gauge shows little respite a year from now. The index has proven unnervingly accurate in the past, matching up with actual costs about 90% of the time.To Zac Rogers, who helps compile the index as an assistant professor at Colorado State University’s College of Business, it’s a paradigm shift. In the past, those three areas were optimized for low costs and reliability. Today, with e-commerce demand soaring, warehouses have moved from the cheap outskirts of urban areas to prime parking garages downtown or vacant department-store space where deliveries can be made quickly, albeit with pricier real estate, labor and utilities. Once viewed as liabilities before the pandemic, fatter inventories are in vogue. Transport costs, more volatile than the other two, won’t lighten up until demand does.“Essentially what people are telling us to expect is that it’s going to be hard to get supply up to a place where it matches demand,” Rogers said, “and because of that, we’re going to continue to see some price increases over the next 12 months.”More well-known barometers are starting to reflect the higher costs for households and companies. An index of U.S. consumer prices that excludes food and fuel jumped in April from a month earlier by the most since 1982. At the factory gate, the increase in prices charged by American producers was twice as large as economists expected. Unless companies pass that cost along to consumers and boost productivity, it'll eat into their profit margins.A growing chorus of observers are warning that inflation is bound to quicken. The threat has been enough to send tremors through world capitals, central banks, factories and supermarkets. The U.S. Federal Reserve is facing new questions about when it will hike rates to stave off inflation — and the perceived political risk already threatens to upset President Joe Biden's spending plans. “You bring all of these factors in, and it’s an environment that’s ripe for significant inflation, with limited levers” for monetary authorities to pull, said David Landau, chief product officer at BluJay Solutions, a U.K.-based logistics software and services provider.Policy makers, however, have laid out a number of reasons why they don’t expect inflationary pressures to get out of hand. Fed Governor Lael Brainard said recently that officials should be “patient through the transitory surge.” Among the reasons for calm: The big surges lately are partly blamed on skewed comparisons to the steep drops of a year ago, and many companies that have held the line on price hikes for years remain reticent about them now. What's more, U.S. retail sales stalled in April after a sharp rise in the month earlier, and commodities prices have recently retreated from multi-year highs. Read More: Fed Officials Have Six Reasons to Bet Inflation Spike Will PassCaught in the crosscurrents is Dennis Wolkin, whose family has run a business making crib mattresses for three generations. Economic expansions are usually good for baby bed sales. But the extra demand means little without the key ingredient: foam padding. There has been a run on the kind of polyurethane foam Wolkin uses — in part because of the deep freeze across the U.S. South in February, and because of “companies over-ordering and trying to hoard what they can.”“It’s gotten out of control, especially in the past month,” said Wolkin, vice president of operations at Atlanta-based Colgate Mattress, a 35-employee company that sells products at Target stores and independent retailers. “We’ve never seen anything like this.”Though polyurethane foam is 50% more expensive than it was before the Covid-19 pandemic, Wolkin would buy twice the amount he needs and look for warehouse space rather than reject orders from new customers. “Every company like us is going to overbuy,” he said.Even multinational companies with digital supply-management systems and teams of people monitoring them are just trying to cope. Whirlpool Corp. CEO Marc Bitzer told Bloomberg Television this month its supply chain is “pretty much upside down” and the appliance maker is phasing in price increases. Usually Whirlpool and other large manufacturers produce goods based on incoming orders and forecasts for those sales. Now it’s producing based on what parts are available.“It is anything but efficient or normal, but that is how you have to run it right now,” Bitzer said. “I know there’s talk of a temporary blip, but we do see this elevated for a sustained period.”The strains stretch all the way back to global output of raw materials and may persist because the capacity to produce more of what’s scarce — with either additional capital or labor — is slow and expensive to ramp up. The price of lumber, copper, iron ore and steel have all surged in recent months as supplies constrict in the face of stronger demand from the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest economies.Crude oil is also on the rise, as are the prices of industrial materials from plastics to rubber and chemicals. Some of the increases are already making their ways to the store shelf. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., the maker of the namesake aluminum foil and Hefty trash bags, is planning another round of price increases — its third in 2021 alone.Food costs are climbing, too. The world’s most consumed edible oil, processed from the fruit of oil palm trees, has jumped by more than 135% in the past year to a record. Soybeans topped $16 a bushel for the first time since 2012. Corn futures hit an eight-year high while wheat futures rose to the highest since 2013.A United Nations gauge of world food costs climbed for an 11th month in April, extending its gain to the highest in seven years. Prices are in their longest advance in more than a decade amid weather worries and a crop-buying spree in China that’s tightening supplies, threatening faster inflation.Earlier this month, the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index touched the highest level since 2011. A big reason for the rally is a U.S. economy that’s recovering faster than most. The evidence of that is floating off the coast of California, where dozens of container ships are waiting to offload at ports from Oakland to Los Angeles. Most goods are flooding in from China, where government figures last week showed producer prices climbed by the most since 2017 in April, adding to evidence that cost pressures for that nation’s factories pose another risk if those are passed on to retailers and other customers abroad. Across the world’s manufacturing hub of East Asia, the blockages are especially acute. The dearth of semiconductors has already spread from the automotive sector to Asia’s highly complex supply chains for smartphones.Read More: World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeJohn Cheng runs a consumer electronics manufacturer that makes everything from wireless magnetic smartphone chargers to smart home air purifiers. The supply choke has complicated his efforts to develop new products and enter new markets, according to Cheng, the CEO of Hong Kong-based MOMAX, which has about two-thirds of its 300 employees working in a Shenzhen factory. One example: Production of a new power bank for Apple products such as the iPhone, Airpods, iPad and Apple watch has been delayed because of the chip shortage.Instead of proving to be a short-lived disruption, the semiconductor crunch is threatening the broader electronics sector and may start to squeeze Asia’s high-performing export economies, according to Vincent Tsui of Gavekal Research. It’s “not simply the result of a few temporary glitches,” Tsui wrote in a note. “They are more structural in nature, and they affect a whole range of industries, not just automobile production.”In an indication of just how serious the chips crunch is, South Korea plans to spend roughly $450 billion to build the world’s biggest chipmaking base over the next decade.Meanwhile, running full tilt between factories and consumers are the ships, trucks and trains that move parts along a global production process and finished goods to market. Container vessels are running at capacity, pushing ocean cargo rates to record highs and clogging up ports. So much so that Columbia Sportswear Co.’s merchandise shipments were delayed for three weeks and the retailer expects its fall product lineup will arrive late as well. Executives at A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, the world’s No. 1 container carrier, say they see only a gradual decline in seaborne freight rates for the rest of the year. And even then, they don’t expect a return to the ultra-cheap ocean cargo service of the past decade. More capacity is coming in the form of new ships on order, but they take two or three years to build.HSBC trade economist Shanella Rajanayagam estimates that the surge in container rates over the past year could raise producer prices in the euro zone by as much as 2 percent.Rail and trucking rates are elevated, too. The Cass Freight Index measure of expenditures reached a record in April — its fourth in five months. Spot prices for truckload service are on track to rise 70% in the second quarter from a year earlier, and are set to be up about 30% this year compared with 2020, Todd Fowler, a KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, said in a May 10 note.“We expect pricing to remain elevated given lean inventories, seasonal demand and improving economic activity, all of which is underpinned by capacity constraints from truck production limitations and driver availability challenges,” Fowler said.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“Most modes of freight transportation have pricing power. Supply-demand imbalances should help keep rates high, albeit they should moderate for current unsustainable levels as supply chains improve. This is stressing networks, creating bottlenecks in the supply chains and capacity constraints.”--Lee Klaskow, senior analystFor London-based packaging company DS Smith Plc, challenges are coming from multiple sides. During the pandemic, customers rushed to online purchases, raising demand for its ePack boxes and other shipping materials by 700%. Then came the doubling of its supply costs to 200 euros ($243) a ton for the recycled fiber it uses to make its products.“That’s a significant cost” for a company that buys 4 to 5 million tons of used fiber annually, said Miles Roberts, DS Smith’s group chief executive, who doesn’t see the lockdown-inspired web purchasing as a temporary trend. “The e-commerce that has increased is here to stay.”At Colgate Mattress, Wolkin used to be able to order foam on Mondays and have it delivered on Thursdays. Now, his suppliers can’t promise anything. What’s clear is he can’t sustain the higher input costs forever and still maintain quality. “This is kind of a long-term issue,” Wolkin said. “Inflation is coming — at some point, you’ve got to pass this along.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Bitcoin is melting.’ Here’s what a 30% drop from highs in the crypto may say about stock-market risk sentiment

    What does a weekend meltdown in bitcoin prices portend for U.S. stocks? Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is supposed to be an asset that isn’t highly correlated with equity markets, or any other traditional asset for that matter, but some analysts have pointed out that the cryptocurrency has traded in closer step with parts of the market amid the recent turbulence in equities as investors attempt to assess the most effective strategies for playing an economy recovering from the worst pandemic in more than a century. In a blog post on Sunday, Mott Capital’s Michael Kramer said that bitcoin’s recent breakdown could signal that risk appetite on Wall Street is in transition — presumably in a bearish direction.

  • George Soros Buys Millions' Worth of Stocks Linked to Bill Hwang's Archegos Collapse: Bloomberg

    George Soros reportedly snapped up stocks that took a hit amid the collapse of Archegos Capital Management in March. What Happened: Billionaire George Soros' investment firm Soros Fund Management bought shares of CBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC), DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC (NASDAQ: DISCA) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) as these stocks were at a discount after Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management collapsed, Bloomberg reports. Soros bought $194 million in ViacomCBS shares and $77 million in Baidu shares, the report said. The firm also bought $46 million worth of Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS) shares and $34 million of Tencent Music Entertainment Group's (NYSE: TME) shares. A person familiar with the fund's trading told Bloomberg that the company didn't hold the shares before Archegos' implosion. Why It Matters: Hwang ran a family office that imploded in March and caused massive losses at a few big banks when Archegos couldn't meet margin calls. Archegos had more than $20 billion of capital and total bets exceeding $100 billion. Hwang was very successful with his family office until he began to overutilize leverage, or borrowed money, to chase higher returns in the market. The problem with this strategy comes when investments start to lose money, and the banks lending the investor money begin to get nervous and initiate margin calls. Subsequently, shares of Archegos investments ViacomCBS, Discovery and others temporarily crashed during the Archegos unwinding. Global banks lost nearly $10 billion from the Archegos fallout. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS), Nomura Holdings Inc (TYO: 8604) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) were among the hardest hit. Image Credit: CC BY 2.5, Wikimedia Commons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAT&T, Discovery In Talks To Merge Media Assets: Bloomberg© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This robot-run fund loaded up on Tesla because it thinks the stock will soar. It’s been right before.

    An exchange-traded fund driven by artificial intelligence has just loaded up on shares in Tesla — and it has a history of correctly predicting the stock’s price swings.

  • Want the monthly child tax credit payments for families? Be sure to do this

    The IRS has advice for parents wanting to benefit from this year's expanded child credit.

  • Havoc in the Crypto Market as Bitcoin Drops to its Lowest Levels Since February

    Consequently, data retrieved from Glassnode affirmed the Bitcoin supply held by long term holders has returned to accumulation mode, even as price dips.

  • Bitcoin Climbs in Latest Roller Coaster Fueled by Elon Musk’s Twitter Account

    Bitcoin prices slumped on Sunday, only to recover at the start of the week as Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to say the company hasn't sold any.

  • Bitcoin tumbles after Musk implies Tesla may sell cryptocurrency

    Elon Musk continued to whipsaw the price of bitcoin, briefly sending it to the lowest since February after implying in a Twitter exchange Sunday that Tesla Inc. may sell or has sold its cryptocurrency holdings.