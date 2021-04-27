U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

The Morning After: Tesla's record car sales, despite COVID-19

Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·5 min read

You don’t have to wait for Saturday Night Live to hear from Elon Musk. Tesla’s earnings call gave the exec another platform, and he talked about everything from Autopilot to solar roof battery bundles. If you’re waiting for the redesigned Model S or Model X, first deliveries of the new sedans with funky steering wheel and shifter setup should start soon.

As for cars already on the road, Musk’s strongest words focused on the recent Houston-area Tesla crash that killed two people. “It was really just extremely deceptive media practices, where it was claimed to be autopilot, completely false. Those journalists should be ashamed of themselves.”

Tesla VP Lars Moravy went into more detail by saying that the steering wheel deformed, a sign that someone was in the driver’s seat when the accident occurred. According to the execs, adaptive cruise control accelerated the vehicle to 30MPH before the crash and slowed and came to a stop after the driver’s seat was unbuckled. While they said evidence from the car’s SD card hasn’t been recovered yet, it gives some indication of why Musk is so adamant that Autopilot driving assistance wasn’t enabled.

— Richard Lawler

Surface Laptop 4 review (15-inch)

A bigger, better ultraportable.

The Morning After
The Morning After

So, the Surface Laptop 4. It looks the same as the Surface Laptop 3, which was just a slightly bigger Surface Laptop 2, a computer that wasn't all that different than the original Surface Laptop. Get the picture? But! It's noticeably faster and has longer battery life than the previous model, and it still has one of the best keyboards on the market. You've also got the choice between Intel and AMD processors on both the 13-inch and 15-inch models.

Take all of that together with a genuinely sturdy and premium-feeling case, and you've got an ultraportable that Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar could easily recommend to anyone. And even the base $1,000 model is well equipped, with a Ryzen 5 chip and 8GB of RAM. Continue reading.

Razer Anzu smart glasses review

Almost great.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Glasses with speakers built into their arms are becoming a thing. Bose and Amazon released eyewear–headphone hybrids in the last few years — both named Frames. Now Razer is joining in with the Anzu smart glasses, which have a few unique features. Since it’s a brand known for its gaming products, it’s not surprising that Razer has a Game Mode for low-latency sound. It also has blue-light filtering lenses by default and costs $50 less than its rivals. Unfortunately, they’re a little too uncomfortable. Continue reading.

Blue Origin is challenging SpaceX's Artemis lander contract from NASA

Its CEO called the process "fundamentally unfair."

The Morning After
The Morning After

Over a week ago, NASA awarded Elon Musk's SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to build a lunar lander for its upcoming Artemis Moon project. In deciding on SpaceX, NASA passed over defense contractor Dynetics and Blue Origin. The latter is now challenging the decision. In a protest filed with the federal Government Accountability Office, Jeff's Bezos' rocket company claims NASA improperly awarded the contract to its rival. Continue reading.

Apple releases iOS 14.5 with stricter app tracking privacy

You can also unlock your iPhone while wearing an Apple Watch.

iOS 14.5 (and iPad OS 14.5) is a significant upgrade that introduces a previously delayed system that requires permission for advertiser device IDs. Apple says this will improve your privacy by limiting tracking, but Facebook has already complained that it will hurt ad revenue.

Other new features are less contentious. The new iOS update lets you unlock your Face ID-equipped iPhone with your Apple Watch (that needs to be running watchOS 7.4) while wearing a face mask, so you won't have to enter your passcode even if you’re covered up. It also comes with a redesigned Podcasts app with the option of paid subscriptions. Continue reading.

Zoom's Immersive View crams up to 25 people inside one virtual background

It's similar to Microsoft Teams' Together Mode.

Zoom has launched Immersive View, a new type of virtual background that assembles video participants together in one scene. It could offer a less distracting setup compared to the traditional gallery view, by replacing the grid format for a shared background that places participants next to each other. There’s some flexibility here, too. Hosts can automatically or manually place users into a virtual background of their choosing, and even move people around and resize them. In the case of a webinar, attendees can view the hosts and participants in the scene. Continue reading.

The best webcams you can buy

Beyond 720p.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Your tiny laptop webcam has probably gotten more use than you ever thought it would, with never-ending Zoom meetings, family video calls and the rest. However, your computer’s webcam isn’t going to be the best.

In addition to leveling up your appearance in could-have-been-an-email work calls, external webcams are essential if you do any live streaming on Twitch or another platform. But there are an awful lot of options. We’ve tested several webcams, and we’ve got some recommendations. Continue reading.

The new iMac's paltry port selection doesn't bode well for the next MacBook Pro

Perhaps those rumors of a MacBook Pro with added ports were wrong.

If the redesigned iMac is an indication of where Apple is going, Engadget’s Nathan Ingraham thinks the rumors of future MacBooks getting some of their ports back may be incorrect. The new base iMac has a measly two USB 4 / Thunderbolt ports. Two! The more expensive iMac configurations throw in a couple of USB-C ports, for a total of four. In comparison, the old 21.5-inch iMac had four USB-A ports, two USB-C / Thunderbolt connections and an SD card reader and Ethernet jack. Apple’s stinginess on its laptops is bad enough, but it makes zero sense on the iMac, where space — while still limited — is less at a premium. Continue reading.

Recommended Stories

  • EU set to charge Apple over anti-competitive App Store policies this week

    The EU will reportedly file anti-competitive behaviour charges against Apple later this week over issues relating to its App Store policies.

  • Tesla built, sold and shipped more vehicles in this last quarter than ever before

    Elon Musk took a break from his SNL prep on Monday to host Tesla's Q1 2021 investor earnings call and let the journalists who had tuned in know all about the company's stellar start to the start of the new year.

  • Amazon now offers Key in-garage grocery deliveries in 5,000 cities and towns

    Amazon's Key in-garage grocery deliveries are now available to all Prime members in the US.

  • Luminar will bring its LiDAR tech to Airbus planes and helicopters

    The companies hope to 'ultimately enable safe, autonomous flight.'

  • The best webcams you can buy

    Here's a list of the best webcams you can buy for your laptop or desktop, plus advice on how to choose the right one for you.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter travels farther and faster on its third flight

    NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter has completed its third flight, traveling much farther and faster than before.

  • Sentien designed a headset that leaves your ears free — Future Blink

    Say goodbye to...putting headphones in your ears?

  • The new iMac's paltry port selection doesn't bode well for the next MacBook Pro

    Apple's new iMac has far fewer ports than the model it replaced, and that could be a bad sign for the next MacBook Pro.

  • These 169 industries are being hit by the global chip shortage

    The ongoing global chip shortage has roiled the automotive and consumer technology industries for months. But the ripple effects could stretch far beyond automakers idling plants and consumers waiting longer for the latest gaming consoles.

  • Investor questions for the Fed: what about inflation, bond buying and rates?

    Investors will be scrutinizing the Federal Reserve's comments at the close of its policy meeting this week, which will come on Wednesday, for insight into the central bank's thinking on inflation, bond purchases and risks to the financial system posed by soaring asset prices. WHERE IS INFLATION HEADED? The Federal Reserve has said it expects some inflationary pressures, but predicts it will be temporary and not enough to warrant interest rate hikes.

  • Ant Valuation Seen Falling to $29 Billion in Worst-Case Scenario

    (Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co.’s valuation could plummet to as low as $29 billion after becoming a financial holding company that’s regulated more like a bank, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.The regulatory clampdown could push Ant’s revenue growth to the low teens compared with 30% in November, dragging down profit prospects, analyst Francis Chan wrote in a report on Tuesday. Ant’s valuation could drop to a range of $29 billion to $115 billion, from $320 billion previously, he forecasts.Ant’s valuation could come to resemble those of banks and other mainstay financial institutions, Chan said. The fintech company is facing curbs on all fronts, from online lending to payments, wealth management and insurance.The company’s consumer lending units Huabei and Jiebei could suffer with their links being removed from Alipay, which has a billion users, Chan said. Ant will face more restrictions accessing and using personal information via credit investigations, he added. The company also needs to lower the balance of its Yu’ebao wealth management service, which plunged 18% in the first quarter.“Ant Group’s future as China’s fintech giant could be characterized by diminished greatness, with or without Jack Ma,” said Chan. Ma currently holds a controlling stake in the company.If Ant is seen like a traditional lender, even a fast-growing one such as China Merchants Bank Co., its valuation might not stretch beyond 487 billion yuan ($75 billion) to 492 billion yuan, Chan said. In the downside scenario, the market may assess Ant similar to the MSCI China Financials index, which implies a value of 186 billion yuan to 245 billion yuan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UBS, Deutsche Bank to Show If Europe Banks Matched Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- European lenders are about to show investors if they can ride the pandemic-induced wave of investment banking revenue that propelled U.S. peers to a record quarter.While Credit Suisse Group AG kicked off Europe’s bank earnings season on Thursday, its gains in trading and advising on deals were a sideshow given blow-ups related to Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management. This week, four of the biggest securities firms are up.The focus will be on Deutsche Bank AG’s ongoing efforts to regain market share in debt trading, UBS Group AG’s performance in wealth management and Barclays Plc’s ability to bolster earnings by releasing reserves for bad loans.Banks are relying on their deal-makers and traders to generate profits. While lockdowns have forced corporate and retail banking divisions to stash money for a wave of bad loans when taxpayer-funded support measures run out, some U.S. Banks and European peers have already started to release reserves because of a better-than-expected economic outlookThese are some of the hot topics for investors when UBS publishes first-quarter earnings on Tuesday followed by Deutsche Bank the next day, BNP Paribas SA on Friday and Societe Generale SA the following week.All the main U.K. lenders are also reporting results this week, including HSBC Holdings Plc on Tuesday and Barclays on Friday. Investors are on the lookout for additional guidance on HSBC’s increased investment in Asia and will scrutinize the performance of Barclays’ investment bank.Investment BankingBankers who help companies orchestrate takeovers and raise money on financial markets are set to outshine their colleagues on trading desks as clients rush to lock in lower funding costs. Still, that business is traditionally smaller than the markets operations and most European investment banks aren’t expected to track the doubling in revenue the top five U.S. firms saw in the first quarter.Fixed IncomeSecurities firms have warned that revenue from trading debt and currencies will probably fall this year after a bumper haul in 2020. Yet Deutsche Bank looks set to continue to profit in the first three months, allowing it to claw back market share after years of retrenchment. Again, the 10% gain that analysts are predicting at the German bank is less than the 17% increase at U.S. competitors.Deutsche Bank said in mid-March that revenue at its wider investment bank to date was 20% higher than a year ago. It cited particular strength in credit trading. The German firm is Europe’s biggest bond trader, although it is still smaller than U.S. peers.EquitiesBNP Paribas and SocGen will probably see revenue from dealing in stocks rebound in the first quarter from a year ago when the suspension of many corporate dividends caused losses in equity derivatives, a specialty of French banks. SocGen could beat analysts’ expectations after Bloomberg reported that the business may generate a level of revenue close to the 667 million euros ($804.5 million) seen in the first quarter of 2019.Yet, after overhauling those businesses, SocGen especially will face questions on where gains will come from in future. Other big stock traders in Europe, like UBS, will probably fail to keep up with the 36% jump that U.S. firms delivered in equities.ArchegosCredit Suisse was burned by the collapse of the secretive family office that made highly leveraged bets on stocks. The lender took a 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.8 billion) hit in the first quarter. Analysts will probably also ask other banks for detail on their related risks, notably how Deutsche Bank cut its exposure without incurring any losses. The German lender sold about $4 billion of holdings seized in the implosion of Archegos in a private deal, Bloomberg reported this month.UBS may also take a hit related to the secretive family office, although it hasn’t detailed any exposure. Finews reported in March that the bank may record losses of “not more than low three-digit millions” -- not enough to trigger a profit warning.Bad loansWhile lockdowns have forced corporate and retail banking divisions to stash money for a surge in bad loans, European lenders may now follow U.S. banks in releasing some of the provisions on signs the economic hit may be less severe than expected. That would bolster profit at a time when questions abound as to how sustainable the market flurry will be and the slow pace of vaccination in some countries clouds the outlook.Barclays could beat analysts’ profit forecasts with releases, although such a move is more likely in the second quarter when there’s greater clarity on the success of vaccines, according to Citigroup Inc.GreensillWhile Credit Suisse is front and center when it comes to Greensill Capital, the Swiss lender isn’t the only bank exposed to the fallout from the implosion of the supply chain finance firm. Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank AG could eventually face a hit if a German fund that compensated depositors of Greensill’s Bremen-based bank has to be replenished. Deutsche Bank is also lobbying to cap levies for a separate European bank rescue fund that are weighing on its earnings.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla: Bitcoin sales and environmental credits boost profits

    The electric car maker reports record deliveries for the quarter despite production hurdles.

  • Traders Sidestep ‘Rate Freight Train’ With Short-Dated Bond ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- The surge in Treasury yields has cooled down, but exchange-traded funds tracking the bond market are showing tensions might be building under the surface.Investors put $2 billion into the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (ticker VGSH) and about $660 million into the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (ticker SCHO) last week -- a record for both funds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, traders rushed out of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (ticker TLT), which tracks longer-dated debt and bled nearly $1 billion in the span.This year’s Treasury selloff slammed funds that focus on longer duration -- a measure of sensitivity to interest-rate changes -- spurring billions of dollars in withdrawals. Though bond investors have gotten a reprieve over the last month as yields have drifted lower, there’s still caution around stepping into long-dated debt as the U.S. economic picture continues to brighten.“The spike in rates earlier this year clearly spooked some investors, who are now reevaluating the risk-reward of owning duration,” said Nate Geraci, president of advisory firm The ETF Store. “Investors are becoming much more reluctant to stand in front of the rate freight train. There’s no question the bias is towards owning shorter duration.”Persistent bearish wagers against TLT tell a similar story. Short interest in the ETF is nearly 19% of shares outstanding, close to the highest level since 2017, data from IHS Markit Ltd. show. TLT has sank over 11% so far this year, after surging 16% in 2020. Meanwhile, VGSH and SCHO are both little changed year-to-date.The rush into short-duration Treasury ETFs coincides with a rotation out of popular stock funds, notes Bloomberg Intelligence’s Eric Balchunas. Investors pulled $8.7 billion from the $357 billion SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ticker SPY) last week -- the most since September -- while the $164 billion Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (ticker QQQ) posted weekly outflows of $2.6 billion.“This smells like some nerves showing and maybe some profit taking by the trading crowd given the outflows we are seeing from some of their favorite equity ETFs, which have started to move sideways after a big surge in early April,” BI strategist Balchunas said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Strong US Economic Data Pressures Gold Prices

    There are some periods when gold doesn’t follow the U.S. Dollar, but gold’s negative correlation with Treasury yields is pretty reliable.

  • Bond Investors Take Ever-Riskier Bets in Hunt for Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond investors, emboldened by a recovering economy and a global vaccine rollout, are taking on more risk, sometimes a lot more risk.Insurers, pension systems and high-grade credit managers in the U.S. and Europe are buying bigger amounts of junk-rated debt to offset shrinking yields, forcing high-yield investors to jostle for allocations of BB rated bonds -- the safest and largest part of their class with 60% of the market. Some fund managers, used to having their pick of speculative-grade bonds, have seen their orders for new bonds cut in recent months, they said, declining to be identified because the information is private. One high-yield fund manager said his orders have been scaled back by as much as 15%.The soaring demand has reduced yields to record lows, pushing investors into the chancier subordinated parts of a company’s capital structure. It’s a bonanza for companies seeking to raise cash, with borrowing costs dropping and even the highest risk ones able to get a loan and sometimes increase the size of their sale.“The market’s running hot, and that’s forcing investors to look more broadly at opportunities because of how tight things have been squeezed to,” said John Cortese, co-head of U.S. credit trading at Barclays Plc in New York. “The traditional high-yield investor that’s wanted to get paid 5%-7% yield is looking at higher-yielding parts of credit markets,” like CCC rated bonds, private credit and even collateralized loan obligations, bundles of junk debt packaged into chunks of varying risk and return.Investors have been piling into speculative debt to wager on what they expect to be a roaring global economy in the second half of 2021 as more people are vaccinated. U.S. gross domestic product is projected to rise 6.1% this year, according to the latest Bloomberg monthly survey of economists. That would be the largest growth rate since 1984. Covid-19 death forecasts and other pandemic indicators have improved in recent weeks, although variants and a slower vaccine roll-out in the European Union are complicating the picture.This optimism has driven down U.S. junk-bond yields. Average yields for dollar-denominated CCC rated bonds, the last credit rating before default, stood at 6.1% on Friday, the lowest on record. In Europe, CCC yields are touching 5.8%, the lowest since 2017, and down from a whopping 19% at the height of the pandemic last year.“The issue with high-yield in general is the valuations are still quite stretched on a historical basis,” said Matt Brill, head of North America investment-grade at Invesco Ltd., a $1.4 trillion asset manager. “You think you’re getting a really interesting, attractive opportunity, and it still only yields 3.5% to 4.5%.” Contrary to his usual strategy, Brill says he’s been dipping into BB junk bonds with funds typically used for high-grade debt.As a result, traditional high-yield investors have had to search even harder for investment opportunities. Mark Benbow, a high-yield fund manager at Aegon Asset Management in the U.K., said he has been shifting out of BB credit since the middle of last year.“Our strategy at the moment is going bigger on short-dated high coupon debt and for this we’re having to look at riskier names,” Benbow said. Only 24% of his fund currently is in BB rated debt, down from as much as 60% in 2017, and he has increased its exposure to CCC credit.Little UpsideSome investors worry that junk bonds are priced to perfection. Right now, central banks are supporting financial markets with low rates and easy monetary policy. The European Central Bank on Thursday said it’s stepping up its emergency bond-buying program, another support for economic recovery. But rising government bond yields, triggered by an uptick in inflation forecasts, means that sentiment could turn quickly. For those who loaded up on riskier debt, the scope for losses is much bigger.“With spreads and yields as tight as they are and such a lack of dispersion in the market right now, there’s very little upside, but plenty of downside if things don’t go to plan,” said Jeff Mueller, the London-based co-director of high-yield bonds at Eaton Vance, who helps manage $486 billion in assets.Bank of America preached caution in a note to clients last week, saying that corporate bond buying by investors seeking to benefit from the post-pandemic recovery has made some parts of the market look “eye-wateringly stretched.”Still, the buying pressure for riskier debt has been relentless, helped by a surge into junk bonds by pension funds and insurance companies, typically more conservative investors. These institutions are increasing their orders of BB rated bonds by as much as 30% compared to last year, according to a person familiar with the matter.Regulatory filings show insurance companies, including Manulife Financial Corp. and Allstate Corp., are among the largest holders of Carvana Co.’s CCC rated bonds issued last fall. Carvana, a used-car retailer, has never posted a quarterly profit. In Europe, insurance funds have been buying significantly larger portions of new issue junk bond deals than they did last year.U.S. pension funds are also seeking high-yield debt. The California Public Employees’ Retirement System and the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority both purchased 11.75% American Airlines Group Inc. junk bonds issued amid pandemic uncertainty last summer, according to their annual reports.Read More: Risk-Shy Funds Are Wading Deeper Into High-Stakes World of JunkTroubled BorrowersThe borrowers benefiting from this hunger for yield are a Who’s Who of companies with problems.German beauty retailer Douglas GmbH recently raised a 2.4 billion-euro refinancing, with investors overlooking falling sales and shuttered stores. A Douglas representative didn’t respond to an email and voicemail seeking comment.In the U.S., CEC Entertainment Inc., the parent of Chuck E. Cheese, issued $650 million of junk bonds in April, less than four months after it exited bankruptcy. Moody’s Investors Service assigned the bonds a Caa1 rating, putting them in the riskiest tier, and noted CEC’s “very high debt leverage and weak same store sales trends.”Investors were undetered, placing so many orders for bonds that CEC increased the sale’s size and cut the interest payment, to 6.75%.The betting is that a downturn is still years away. “We’re probably two to three years out before we start seeing a traditional default cycle play out,” Ares Management Corp. Chief Executive Officer Michael Arougheti said at a virtual Bloomberg News event earlier this month.(Updates with valuation comment in paragraph 12.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CalPERS to back activist's four director nominees in Exxon board fight

    BOSTON (Reuters) -The California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) said on Monday it plans to vote for Engine No. 1's four director nominees to Exxon Mobil Corp's board, throwing additional support to the activist hedge fund in its proxy fight with the company. "CalPERS is supporting additional board refreshment due to the long-term financial underperformance at ExxonMobil and the need for a greater depth of skill sets and experience on the board to address the significant challenges the company faces," the pension fund said on Monday. The fund is weighing in on what promises to be this year's most closely watched boardroom challenge where Engine No. 1, a newly launched hedge fund, is taking on one of corporate America's most recognizable companies and pushing for improved financial performance and a greater focus on clean energy.

  • TREASURIES-Intermediate-dated yields rise after auctions

    A $62-billion auction of seven-year notes will be closely watched on Tuesday, after the Treasury saw very weak demand for the debt in February, sparking a broad market selloff. “In the last few weeks there has been clearly demand for U.S. Treasuries, and especially in the belly of the curve, so I think it will go ok,” said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Two-year yields and five-year yields both gained one-and-a-half basis points to 0.172% and 0.831%, respectively.

  • Tesla turns a profit on bitcoin sale, but its ‘Technoking’ and ‘Master of Coin’ say it won’t become a habit

    Tesla Inc. may have reported another consecutive quarterly profit, but its results were boosted in part by a sale of $101 million of bitcoin, and of course, tax credits.

  • Tesla Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The results came in higher than expected, welcome news for investors who have seen the company's stock price decline from recent highs.