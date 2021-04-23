U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

The Morning After: Testing Apple's AirTags

Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·4 min read

Apple’s tracker tags go on sale today, and while it’s not an extended test, Mobile Editor Chris Velazco has been trying to lose his keys and find them again for a whole day. In real life, the AirTag is a little larger than a quarter and roughly the same size as those little buttons you pin to your bag or lapel. It still crams in a user-replaceable CR2032 battery, Bluetooth radio, NFC and a little speaker that plays a “surprisingly loud” alert tone.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Chris explains that the tags are incredibly easy to pair: Once you remove a tab blocking the AirTag’s battery, your nearby iOS device should detect it in seconds. Give it a name and you’re ready to find it when you lose it.

A single AirTag costs $29, or you can get a four-pack for $100. It’s pretty reasonable, given rival devices, but Apple is happy to take more of your money for key fobs and other accessories for your new accessory. Judging by first impressions, though, the technology is sound, especially the Precision Finding feature. As long as your iPhone has a U1 chip, it can direct you to your lost possessions with giant on-screen arrows. It’s a feature you won’t find on other tracking tags. At least, not yet.

— Mat Smith

Signal hacked Cellebrite’s phone hacking software used by law enforcement

The company may update its messaging app to stymie future attempts.

After the cellphone hacking company Cellebrite said it had figured out a way to access the secure messaging app Signal, the company announced it had done the same in retaliation. The app's creator Moxie Marlinspike claimed his team obtained Cellebrite's hacking kit and discovered several vulnerabilities. He added that Signal may well update its app to thwart any law enforcement attempts to hack it. Continue reading.

Garmin's Venu 2 smartwatches offer sleep scores and health snapshots

They also come in two sizes, multiple colors and longer battery life than ever.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Garmin's new Venu 2 and smaller Venu 2S fitness-oriented smartwatches both offer sleep scores that track light, deep and REM sleep stages along with movement, pulse Ox2 and breathing. There's also info on how to improve your sleep quality, displayed directly on the watch. The Venu 2 should last up to 11 days in smartwatch mode (8 hours in GPS mode + music), or 10 days and 7 hours for the smaller Venu 2S.

The new watches also include a fitness age ‘score’, if you needed more excuses to up your fitness levels post-pandemic. (That comes from a 36-year-old with the body of a 45-year-old.) Both are now available on Garmin's website for €400 each in Europe — US pricing is still TBC. Continue reading.

The next version of iOS may revamp notifications

Expect a new lock screen as well.

While we wait for AirTag compatible iOS 14.5, sources have already started talking about iOS 15 and its iPadOS 15 equivalent. It might include upgrades to a few core areas of the interface, including giving you control over how notifications behave based on a status you can change, such as whether you're driving, sleeping or working. Continue reading.

How to pick the right mirrorless camera in 2021

Selection, prices and technology have never been better.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Things move fast in the camera world these days. Since our 2020 guide, new models have arrived with big improvements in shooting speeds, autofocus and video. That’s good news if you’re a buyer because the latest cameras are better than ever — and it’s easier than ever to find deals on past models.

Still, it can be hard to keep track of every new camera that comes along, and that’s where Associate Editor Steve Dent comes in. He’ll guide you through what to look for and his best picks at several price points. Continue reading.

CD Projekt Red made hundreds of millions on 'Cyberpunk 2077' despite the refunds

'Cyberpunk 2077' is officially the biggest game in the company's history.

The Morning After
The Morning After

CD Projekt Red posted record-breaking revenue and sales numbers for the 2020 fiscal year, thanks to Cyberpunk 2077 — despite the game's problematic release. The developer has announced it made around US$563 million in total sales revenue, which is four times higher than 2019's. That's mostly due to Cyberpunk 2077, which sold over 13.7 million copies by the end of 2020, making it the largest game in the company's history.

It launched to great reviews. But when the public started receiving their copies, it revealed numerous bugs and game-breaking glitches that plagued the console versions of the game. Sony pulled the game from the PS store, where it still remains unavailable for purchase, and to offer refunds to anybody who wanted one. Microsoft followed soon after. And yet, this didn’t affect the company’s bottom line all that much. Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

First look at Apple’s new purple iPhone 12

Google's Fi wireless service gets a new, cheaper unlimited plan

Foxconn drastically scales back plans for $10 billion Wisconsin factory

Sony starts rolling out 1080p support for PlayStation Now

'Call of Duty' DLSS upgrades promise a big boost to 4K gaming

Weather and news are coming to the Windows 10 taskbar

Microsoft's Classroom Pen 2 is half the price of its predecessor

Comcast takes another step toward '10G' with test of a multigigabit chip

  • Xiaomi Said to Mull Investing in AI Chipmaker Black Sesame

    (Bloomberg) -- Mobile phone giant Xiaomi Corp. is among investors considering joining a funding round of at least 1.5 billion yuan ($231 million) for Black Sesame Technologies Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.The fundraising would value the Shanghai-headquartered artificial intelligence and autonomous driving chipmaker at as much as $1.5 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Black Sesame’s backers in its previous funding round included Tencent Holdings Ltd., one of the people said.Black Sesame is considering an initial public offering on China’s technology-focused Shanghai Star board as soon as next year, according to the people. At least one more round of investment is planned before any potential IPO, they said.Xiaomi has invested billions in scores of startups to build out its smartphone and online ecosystem, but a deal with Black Sesame would mark the company’s latest bet on the automotive arena since announcing a $10 billion plan to build electric vehicles. The startup, which designs AI chips and systems for cars, counts major auto industry firms including Robert Bosch GmbH, SAIC Motor Corp. and BYD Co. among its clients, according to its website.Details of the fundraising such as size and valuation could change, the people said, while discussions of the IPO are at an early stage and the company could decide not to pursue a listing. Representatives for Black Sesame, Tencent and Xiaomi declined to comment.The investment talks come as Xiaomi plans to invest $10 billion over the next decade into manufacturing EVs, its billionaire co-founder Lei Jun announced last month. The Chinese smartphone maker joins tech giants from Apple Inc. to Huawei Technologies Co. in targeting the vehicle industry, betting future cars will grow increasingly autonomous and connected. Xiaomi will outsource car assembly to contract manufacturers, a model it uses for its smartphones, a person familiar with the matter has said.Founded in 2016, Black Sesame is an artificial intelligence company focused on image processing, perception algorithms and system-on-a-chip design, according to the website. It has about 300 employees, 80% of whom work in research and development, the site shows.The startup is one of a growing number of Chinese chipmakers and tech giants seeking capital to develop semiconductors used to train AI algorithms. Artificial intelligence chip companies in China such as Horizon Robotics Inc. and Enflame raised $1.2 billion in the first quarter alone, BNEF estimates.China has pledged to grow its domestic semiconductor industry and reduce its reliance on American technology. Demand for semiconductors capable of handling AI tasks such as machine learning has sharply increased in recent years, fueled by a boom in data-intensive applications including high-resolution video games and cryptocurrency mining. The global AI chip market is currently led by Nvidia Corp., while the likes of Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google have also invested in their own bespoke server silicon.(Updates with Tencent response in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation Forces the Bank of Canada’s Hand Ahead of Fed and ECB

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada sent out a warning to investors this week that inflation still matters.In a surprise move, it accelerated the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase and began paring back its bond purchases on Wednesday. That made Canada the first major economy to signal its intent to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.It’s a turn in policy by Governor Tiff Macklem that shows there’s a limit to how much he’s willing to test the upper boundaries of inflation, with new forecasts showing the central bank expects the biggest persistent overshoot of its 2% target in at least two decades. The question is whether Canada’s situation is unique, or foreshadowing the start of a global exit from stimulus.Markets, however, see it as an outlier so far.“Canada does give you a flavor of what happens when your trajectory is stronger than anticipated,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada in Sydney.While the Canadian dollar jumped the most since June on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada’s big move didn’t cause much of a ripple effect in global markets. The MSCI benchmark for global stocks is trading within 1% of a record high. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields have fallen below 1.6%, from 1.74% at the end of March, as investors pare expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates soon.‘Distinguishing Factors’Counterparts elsewhere, meanwhile, are resisting. At a decision Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution isn’t discussing the phasing out of its emergency bond buying, while the Federal Reserve has long been adamant it won’t scale back the pace of its $120 billion-a-month bond purchases until it sees “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation.“Central banks of small economies can sometimes be canaries in the coal mine,” Krishna Guha, vice chairman at Washington-based Evercore ISI, said in a report to investors. “But while there are some elements of this decision that have an obvious read-across to other central banks, there are also distinguishing factors that caution against naive extrapolation.”Some analysts don’t even see the Canadian central bank taking a dramatically more aggressive policy stance, even after Wednesday’s move. At a press conference after the decision, Macklem emphasized the central bank’s commitment is not to raise interest rates before the economy fully recovers, and that any future hike would reflect economic conditions at the time.Macklem is right-sizing one of the more aggressive quantitative easing programs relative to the size of its bond market, in an economy also being supported by massive fiscal stimulus. The Bank of Canada owns more than 40% of outstanding federal government bonds, potentially distorting the market.“Canada is different. The amount of the bonds they are buying is huge,” Steve Englander, head of global G-10 FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in New York, said by phone. “The Fed doesn’t have that issue.”The economic fundamentals are also pretty solid. Canada’s jobs market has recouped 90% of losses during the pandemic, versus just over 60% of U.S. losses made up so far. Canada’s red-hot housing market is another worry.“The situation is sufficiently unique in Canada that I’m not sure it applies to the Fed, or ECB,” Jean-Francois Perrault, chief economist at Bank of Nova Scotia, said by phone. “Our labor market basically is back to where it was.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The Bank of Canada brought forward when it expects the economy’s excess slack to be absorbed, but the accompanying Monetary Policy Report includes discussion of several factors that could soften the need to pull forward a rate hike into 2022. We continue to think a rate move is likely to be delayed into the first quarter of 2023.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor a full report, see herePerhaps more consequential, the Bank of Canada’s mandate is narrow -- focused on a 2% inflation target, with some flexibility over timing. Consumer price gains are expected to be at or above that mark for more than 70% of its forecast horizon, according to Bloomberg calculations on Bank of Canada data. The central bank sees inflation at 2.4% in the final quarter of 2023, a rare divergence from target at the close of its forecasts.Macklem justified his tolerance for above-target inflation this week by citing the central bank’s decision not to preemptively raise rates until a full recovery. It’s a policy that’s paralleled in the U.S.But the Fed is juggling a number of objectives. These include growing concerns about racial equity that suggest it’s waiting for the headline jobless number to drop even below estimates of full employment.A more accommodative approach was formalized in a policy review last year that now allows the Fed to explicitly overshoot 2% inflation moderately for some time. It’s an option the Bank of Canada is considering as it completes its own mandate renewal later this year.(Updates with inflation forecast in final quarter of 2023 in 14th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan’s Pinto Breaks Silence on Super League, Talks SPACs

    (Bloomberg) -- Daniel Pinto had one of the best seats in the house for the short-lived Super League. At the start of the week, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s co-president saw his firm bankrolling the breakaway soccer project, which soon inflamed the passions of fans worldwide.“We were expecting this to be emotional,” Pinto said in a Bloomberg “Front Row” interview on April 20. “We arranged a loan for a client. It’s not our place to decide the optimal way for football to operate in Europe and the U.K.”Had the Super League panned out, JPMorgan stood to earn millions of dollars in fees and interest payments. Now, with most of the founding teams pulling out, Pinto has to manage any fallout that may extend to the bank.“It is clear we misjudged the magnitude of feeling that this deal would create, and we will learn from this experience as a company,” he said in a statement Thursday. “In the end, football fans were heard loud and clear, and that’s what matters most.”The proposed transaction saw JPMorgan receive condemnation from soccer fans and even some clients. While the financial implications for the firm are likely to be limited, the furor comes at an awkward time. The bank, under the Chase brand, is planning to launch a digital-only retail lender in the U.K. this year, the first time it will expand its consumer business beyond U.S. borders.“How on Earth did they let themselves let this proposal get to where it got?” former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economist Jim O’Neill said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday. “It is ridiculous and epitomizes everything that has gone wrong with modern sport, and in particular, football.”It was a rare misreading of risk by the stalwart head of JPMorgan’s corporate and investment bank. Pinto has survived in that role longer than any of his predecessors under Jamie Dimon by taking a pragmatic approach to unexpected issues, from the heart surgery of his boss, to Brexit, to managing the increasingly disgruntled ranks of junior bankers.The executive, who normally stays out of the spotlight, remains bullish about the firm’s overall performance, echoing Dimon’s upbeat comments after record revenue last year followed by a strong start to 2021.“We see a very healthy wallet growth in investment banking this year, and in trading probably more normalized volumes in line with 2019 with some degree of growth,” Pinto said. “With an economy that is growing so well, you are going to have vibrant markets and good client engagement.”Pinto has been the sole head of JPMorgan’s corporate and investment bank since 2014, and was elevated to co-president along with Gordon Smith, who also runs the bank’s sprawling consumer unit, in 2018. Last year, the pair served as emergency stand-ins for Dimon when he was sidelined for a month following emergency heart surgery just as the coronavirus pandemic crashed through markets and economies -- a crisis in which Wall Street has thrived.Read more: Pinto Endured Lonely Weeks Co-Running JPMorgan as World LurchedFor this year, JPMorgan is expecting a 20% increase in mergers and acquisitions, and a 10% to 20% jump in equity capital markets and high-yield debt issuance, Pinto said, adding that high grade debt won’t see the same jump because so much was issued last year.He sees two risks that could derail momentum in the markets: out-of-control inflation and a bad turn for Covid-19. Both are low-probability scenarios, he said.JPMorgan wasn’t in business with Archegos Capital Management, whose implosion last month left several banks picking up the pieces of their prime brokerage businesses that serve hedge funds and family offices. Bloomberg reported Wednesday that the fund’s blowup prompted U.S. regulators to consider tougher disclosure requirements for investment firms.Pinto said the situation was “not systemic in any way, shape or form” but a wake-up call for prime brokerage units to review their exposures.“I really doubt that at this time in the cycle there will be a lot of situations similar to this, and if there are I think that all the banks will be already dealing with it, meaning just reassessing the amount of leverage and having transparency across the portfolio of the client, not just the portion you prime,” Pinto said.Crypto CautionPinto struck notes of caution on Bitcoin and special purpose acquisition companies, two areas of finance that have seen frenzies in recent months. Both are popular choices for the mountain of excess liquidity looking for places to invest, he said.Bitcoin is “essentially a place to store value, and that value is driven by confidence,” Pinto said. “So the risk to Bitcoin is relatively simple: it’s the risk that something happens to destroy that confidence.”Still, JPMorgan’s strategy around the cryptocurrency -- which Dimon once famously called a fraud -- will be to “accompany the clients,” Pinto said. If institutional customers require JPMorgan to help with custody the firm will work with a “reputable exchange” like Coinbase Global Inc., which went public last week, to do so. At the moment, there is “not much” client demand in the wholesale space but it could increase if Bitcoin keeps performing well, he said.The hundreds of SPACs that went public last year and in the first quarter, helping juice Wall Street profits, have to find acquisitions within two years. One risks is that SPACs desperate to find targets will end up overpaying, he said.“Probably some of the SPACs, if they want to be prudent, they may not find a target,” he said.(Updates with Jim O’Neill comments in fifth and sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Demand to Buckle in India as Covid Surge Wreaks Havoc

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s deadly second Covid-19 wave has brought an abrupt halt to its nascent recovery from the pandemic, with the resurgence expected to drag on fuel demand for weeks in a setback for the global oil market.The combined consumption of diesel and gasoline in April is poised to plunge by as much as 20% from a month earlier due to renewed restrictions, including a week-long lockdown in the capital New Delhi, according to officials from top refiners and fuel retailers. While major oil processors were still buying crude recently, there are signs starting to emerge that refining operations will likely need to be scaled back to adjust for plummeting demand.“Given the grim situation, it’s likely that the lockdowns could be in place for several weeks or even a couple of months,” according to Senthil Kumaran, the Singapore-based head of South Asia oil at industry consultant FGE. “India’s total key oil products demand will see a significant pullback.”India has repeatedly shattered records for infections and deaths as the virus sweeps through the nation, stoking fears that the central government may be forced to implement another national lockdown to curb the spread. Preliminary industry sales figures show a significant impact to fuel demand during the first half of April and expectations are that the situation will only get worse.While demand for the motor fuel has been resilient during the pandemic as people shunned public transport in favor of their own cars and motorcycles to avoid infection, new advisories by state governments discouraging people from leaving their homes unless for emergencies or essential services are set to hurt consumption, the officials from the refiners and retailers said.Nitin Goyal, who runs a filling station in New Delhi’s bustling eastern district, said fuel sales dropped 90% on Tuesday during the first day of the week-long lockdown in the city. He typically sells an average 10,000 liters of gasoline and diesel a day from his Indian Oil Corp.-branded outlet and expects sales to recover to only about a quarter of usual volumes in the coming days.FGE sees daily gasoline demand declining by 100,000 barrels this month and 170,000 barrels a day in May, while diesel consumption is expected to decrease by 220,000 barrels and 400,000 barrels a day over the same period. Prior to the virus flare-up, motor fuel and diesel sales in March were at about 750,000 barrels and 1.75 million barrels a day, respectively, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official government data.The nation’s biggest fuel retailer -- Indian Oil Corp. -- may have to consider cutting crude processing rates if there’s a significant drop in demand for petroleum products, especially diesel, said a person familiar with the matter.India so far has instituted localized lockdowns, with the government seeking to avoid repeating the nationwide shutdown seen last year that drove demand to the lowest in more than a decade in April 2020. The South Asian nation is the world’s third-biggest oil importer, which means an extended impact will likely ripple through the global market, even as China and the U.S. rebound strongly.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct high level meetings on Friday to review the virus crisis and won’t attend scheduled election rallies in West Bengal, he said in a twitter post. The Indian leader has been campaigning during state elections, despite the ferocious flare-up.Restrictions are also hobbling the India’s trucking industry -- considered the backbone of its economy and oil demand -- which was slowly clawing its way back from the worst of 2020. Business has halved, said Naveen Kumar Gupta, secretary general of All India Motor Transport Congress, which represents 9.3 million truckers and about 5 million bus and tourist vehicle operators.The latest restrictions have spurred a fresh exodus of migrant laborers fearing job losses, and Gupta says that small truckers, operators of buses, tourist taxis and school transport are among the worst affected. FGE estimates that commercial vehicles account for almost 80% of the nation’s diesel consumption, the country’s most used fuel.“Industrial activities have already slowed in some states,” said FGE’s Kumaran. “There has also been a sharp drop in driving in major cities. These cities contribute to the bulk of gasoline and gasoil demand in India.”(Updates with Indian Oil processing rates in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Halliburton Plunges on Disappointing Forecast for Slowing Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. tumbled after warning investors that demand for its oil-drilling and fracking services won’t continue grow as much as it did in recent months.The world’s biggest provider of fracking services fell as much as 7.4% for the day’s second-worst performance in the S&P 500 Index. North American order growth will “moderate” during the current quarter relative to the first three months of this year, while overseas drilling margins will drop as much as 1.25 percentage points. Chief Financial Officer Lance Loeffler cited a seasonal dip in sales of oilfield software.The guidance suggests second-quarter operating income will come in below expectations, said George O’Leary, an analyst at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Confidence that oil prices will continue to strengthen has taken a hit from worries about resurgent Covid-19 outbreaks in India and elsewhere. “That stung,” O’Leary said in an email. Halliburton needs “positive earnings momentum or stronger crude to keep the run going.”Halliburton dropped 5.8% to $18.67 at 11:40 a.m. in New York, paring its 12-month gain to 151%. Halliburton and rival Baker Hughes Co. both reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Wednesday. Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said overseas demand for oilfield services will rebound later in the year on expectations that global crude prices will advance.“I expect international activity growth to accelerate, and the early positive momentum in North America gives me confidence in the activity cadence for the rest of the year,” Miller said in a statement. “I am optimistic about how this transition year is shaping up.”Along with the world’s top oilfield contractor Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Halliburton are attempting to pivot to overseas markets and away from the North American shale sector that’s still trying to claw its way out of last year’s historic price collapse. Halliburton’s results come three months after Miller called for a bottom in international activity in the first quarter.Schlumberger is scheduled to report fiirst-quarter results at the end of this week.(Updates with analyst comment in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Rebound as Dip Buyers Fuel Reopening Trade: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks snapped a two-day drop as dip buyers emerged, fueling a rally in companies that stand to benefit the most from an economic revival. The dollar fell, while Treasuries stabilized.Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with raw-material, energy and financial shares leading the charge. A gauge of small caps climbed more than 2%, outperforming major benchmarks. CSX Corp. paced gains in the Dow Jones Transportation Average after a strong revenue outlook. Netflix Inc. tumbled on disappointing subscriber figures. The Canadian dollar advanced as the nation’s central bank said it’ll pare back asset purchases and move up its expected timeline for potential rate hikes.Equities rebounded as traders sifted through corporate results for signs on whether an anticipated jump in profits would bring with it forecasts for stronger growth. Earlier losses were driven by concern over a flare-up in coronavirus cases around the world that could jeopardize an economic rebound, with stocks trading near their all-time highs.“Investors are trying to figure out what’s going to accelerate through the reopening based on earnings and guidance, while simultaneously keeping an eye on any reports of a coronavirus resurgence globally,” said Mike Loukas, chief executive officer at TrueMark Investments. “It’ll be a tug-of-war for direction on certain days.”Earnings season may be just the spark the Russell 2000 needs, with the index trailing major benchmarks this month. The gauge’s revenue is set to grow by 8.7%, beating the S&P 500’s by 226 basis points, wrote Bloomberg Intelligence’s Michael Casper and Gina Martin Adams. The small-cap measure’s cyclical sectors -- led by raw-material, financial and consumer-discretionary companies -- are expected to drive the sales growth, according to analysts’ consensus estimates.Here are some key events to watch this week:European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 climbed 0.9% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.7%.The MSCI All-Country World Index gained 0.4%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.2%.The euro was little changed at $1.2035.The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.08 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.56%.Germany’s 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.26%.Britain’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.74%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.6% to $61.05 a barrel.Gold gained 0.9% to $1,794.40 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price, Dominance Slips; Ether Hits Fresh Record High Over $2.6K

    As BTC's price continues lower, one possible benefit is a decrease in the crypto's volatility.

  • Daimler Sees Mercedes Margins Surging to Highest in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG forecast that its main Mercedes-Benz unit will be more profitable than it’s been in years thanks to resurgent vehicle demand in the midst of the global pandemic.The world’s biggest luxury-vehicle maker said it expects a 10% to 12% annual return on sales for its cars and vans division, raising its forecast from 8% to 10%. That would be a historically strong showing -- the car operation came up short of double-digit margins every year following Daimler’s 2007 sale of Chrysler.“We are very confident that we can keep up the pace to improve our margins on a sustainable basis and at the same time expand our electric-vehicle lineup,” Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said. Plans to spin off and list the Daimler truck unit before year-end are “well on track.”A year after the auto industry’s worst crisis in decades, business for German premium-car makers has roared back to record levels. Both Mercedes and BMW AG reported all-time high sales for the first quarter, driven by red-hot demand in China. Getting earnings back on track will be pivotal to financing investments in electrification and software development as the industry segues to more technologically advanced, battery-powered vehicles.Daimler shares rose as much as 1.9% on Friday in Frankfurt trading and have climbed almost 30% this year.Daimler’s supervisory board Friday extended the contracts of Wilhelm and truck chief Martin Daum until 2027 and 2025 respectively. It also appointed former Siemens AG Chief Executive Officer Joe Kaeser to the supervisory board of the truck division and plans to nominate him as chairman.China BoostStrong demand in China has continued during the second quarter, Wilhelm said on a call with analysts. Sales in the company’s largest market soared 60% in the first three months of the year.The higher guidance for cars was “encouraging,” especially in light of production curbs related to the global semiconductor shortage, RBC Capital Markets analyst Tom Narayan said in a note. Premium carmakers appeared to be faring better than mass-market peers in the supply crunch, he said.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysMercedes is already hitting 2025 targets as a result of robust China sales, the new S-Class and SUVs ahead of increased lower-margin BEV sales in 2022. A separately listed Mercedes business by year-end -- focused on BEVs and tech -- is aimed to close the valuation gap with Tesla.-- Michael Dean, BI automotive analystClick here to read the researchMercedes this month revved up its electric-car rollout with the new EQS sedan, the battery-powered sibling to its flagship S-Class, as traditional carmakers broaden their attack on Tesla Inc. Daimler expects the truck spinoff to help the company better tackle diverging technology trends in the passenger-car and commercial-vehicle industries.The company will update investors on its commercial-vehicle strategy on May 20. The unit’s margins are likely to reach the upper end of the target corridor for this year of 6% to 7%, Wilhelm said.Chip CrunchWhile carmakers around the world are benefiting from customers returning to showrooms, the global shortage of semiconductors that’s hampered production since late last year may deliver the biggest blow to output this quarter.The chip crunch has led Daimler to prioritize making its highest-returning models. This contributed to profitability for the cars division rising to 15.2% during the first quarter, up from 2.2% a year ago.“Although visibility is limited at present, Daimler assumes some recovery in the third and fourth quarter,” the company said.Daimler also raised the expected operating return for mobility services to between 14% and 15%, up from 12% to 13% previously. Improving business conditions prompted the company to release preliminary first-quarter earnings last week.(Updates with Joe Kaeser named candidate for truck unit chairman in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Steel Hits Fresh Highs in China as Output Curbs in Sharp Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Steel futures in China reached new highs as investors weighed the nation’s commitment to lowering production against its strong demand.Rebar in Shanghai climbed to the highest level since futures began trading in 2009, while hot-rolled coil closed at a more than seven-year high. Both advanced over 3% this week as Mysteel Global reported Handan city in Hebei province planned to curb output, while some mills in the Fengrun area of Tangshan halted production from Thursday.Chinese authorities and the steel sector have pledged to lower output from last year’s record, with Tangshan already facing a slew of restrictions amid the push to control emissions. Despite these efforts, crude steel production neared a record in March, while rebar inventories declined for a sixth consecutive week, signaling strength in demand amid the construction season.In the iron ore market, some supply risks emerged in Brazil as an environmental authority ordered Vale SA to halt operations at its Ilha da Guaiba export terminal in Rio de Janeiro state over permitting breaches, but hours later, another agency gave the green light to continue. Earlier, this week the iron ore giant reported less-than-expected production in the first quarter.“Vale kept its annual guidance of 315-335Mt, although it is tracking toward the lower end of it,” according to Sharon Mustri, an analyst at BloombergNEF. “This means prices may continue to rally and the seaborne market could fail to meet strong Chinese demand.”Iron ore futures in Singapore were on course for a fourth weekly gain, with prices rising 1.2% to $181.10 a ton by 3:04 p.m. local time Friday. Contracts in Dalian closed 1.2% higher.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coronavirus: Where does the government borrow billions from?

    How does it work when a government wants to borrow money, and when does it have to pay it back?