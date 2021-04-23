The Morning After: Testing Apple's AirTags

Apple’s tracker tags go on sale today, and while it’s not an extended test, Mobile Editor Chris Velazco has been trying to lose his keys and find them again for a whole day. In real life, the AirTag is a little larger than a quarter and roughly the same size as those little buttons you pin to your bag or lapel. It still crams in a user-replaceable CR2032 battery, Bluetooth radio, NFC and a little speaker that plays a “surprisingly loud” alert tone.

Chris explains that the tags are incredibly easy to pair: Once you remove a tab blocking the AirTag’s battery, your nearby iOS device should detect it in seconds. Give it a name and you’re ready to find it when you lose it.

A single AirTag costs $29, or you can get a four-pack for $100. It’s pretty reasonable, given rival devices, but Apple is happy to take more of your money for key fobs and other accessories for your new accessory. Judging by first impressions, though, the technology is sound, especially the Precision Finding feature. As long as your iPhone has a U1 chip, it can direct you to your lost possessions with giant on-screen arrows. It’s a feature you won’t find on other tracking tags. At least, not yet.

— Mat Smith

Signal hacked Cellebrite’s phone hacking software used by law enforcement

The company may update its messaging app to stymie future attempts.

After the cellphone hacking company Cellebrite said it had figured out a way to access the secure messaging app Signal, the company announced it had done the same in retaliation. The app's creator Moxie Marlinspike claimed his team obtained Cellebrite's hacking kit and discovered several vulnerabilities. He added that Signal may well update its app to thwart any law enforcement attempts to hack it. Continue reading.

They also come in two sizes, multiple colors and longer battery life than ever.

Garmin's new Venu 2 and smaller Venu 2S fitness-oriented smartwatches both offer sleep scores that track light, deep and REM sleep stages along with movement, pulse Ox2 and breathing. There's also info on how to improve your sleep quality, displayed directly on the watch. The Venu 2 should last up to 11 days in smartwatch mode (8 hours in GPS mode + music), or 10 days and 7 hours for the smaller Venu 2S.

The new watches also include a fitness age ‘score’, if you needed more excuses to up your fitness levels post-pandemic. (That comes from a 36-year-old with the body of a 45-year-old.) Both are now available on Garmin's website for €400 each in Europe — US pricing is still TBC. Continue reading.

Expect a new lock screen as well.

While we wait for AirTag compatible iOS 14.5, sources have already started talking about iOS 15 and its iPadOS 15 equivalent. It might include upgrades to a few core areas of the interface, including giving you control over how notifications behave based on a status you can change, such as whether you're driving, sleeping or working. Continue reading.

Selection, prices and technology have never been better.

Things move fast in the camera world these days. Since our 2020 guide, new models have arrived with big improvements in shooting speeds, autofocus and video. That’s good news if you’re a buyer because the latest cameras are better than ever — and it’s easier than ever to find deals on past models.

Still, it can be hard to keep track of every new camera that comes along, and that’s where Associate Editor Steve Dent comes in. He’ll guide you through what to look for and his best picks at several price points. Continue reading.

'Cyberpunk 2077' is officially the biggest game in the company's history.

CD Projekt Red posted record-breaking revenue and sales numbers for the 2020 fiscal year, thanks to Cyberpunk 2077 — despite the game's problematic release. The developer has announced it made around US$563 million in total sales revenue, which is four times higher than 2019's. That's mostly due to Cyberpunk 2077, which sold over 13.7 million copies by the end of 2020, making it the largest game in the company's history.

It launched to great reviews. But when the public started receiving their copies, it revealed numerous bugs and game-breaking glitches that plagued the console versions of the game. Sony pulled the game from the PS store, where it still remains unavailable for purchase, and to offer refunds to anybody who wanted one. Microsoft followed soon after. And yet, this didn’t affect the company’s bottom line all that much. Continue reading.

