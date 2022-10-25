U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

The Morning After: Testing out Apple's new entry-level iPad

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·4 min read
Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Apple surprised us last week with two new iPads. We’ve spent a bit of time with the new entry-level iPad ($449) which has been redesigned to match the rest of the iPad family with flat edges, USB-C and a Touch ID-enabled power button. Unusually, it also has a landscape selfie camera. Inside, there’s an A14 chip, which might not match the M1 in the iPad Air (let alone the M2 in the new iPad Pro), but it’s still a powerful enough processor.

TMA
TMA

So far, Engadget’s Nathan Ingraham is pleasantly impressed, although there are other corners cut – it still only supports the first-generation Apple Pencil. Expect our full review and verdict soon. For now, read up on our first impressions here.

– Mat Smith

The Morning After isn’t just a newsletter – it’s also a daily podcast. Get our daily audio briefings, Monday through Friday, by subscribing right here.

The biggest stories you might have missed

Justice Department alleges Chinese spies tried to disrupt a criminal investigation into Huawei

Two agents may have tried to bribe a US law enforcement official.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Wednesday that two spies from the People's Republic of China attempted to interfere in a criminal investigation by the US Department of Justice into Huawei. According to a Bloomberg report, Guochun He and Zheng Wang were working for the benefit of Huawei. The two agents attempted to bribe a law enforcement official to provide them with information on the Justice Department's investigation. Starting in 2017, they allegedly sought to obtain details about witnesses, evidence and possible additional charges that could be filed against Huawei, unaware that they were talking to an FBI double agent.

Continue reading.

Apple raises the price of Music and TV+ subscriptions

Apple One bundles will also be more expensive.

Apple has raised the prices of Apple Music and Apple TV+. Music now costs $11 per month for individual plans (up from $10) in the US, or $109 per year. The Family plan now costs $17 per month instead of $15. TV+ sees the largest relative jump — the price has increased from $5 per month to $7, and from $50 per year to $69. Apple has also increased prices for its multi-service One bundles. You'll now pay $17 per month for an Individual plan versus the earlier $15.

Continue reading.

Listen to the eerie sounds of a solar storm hitting the Earth's magnetic field

Scientists converted data from three Swarm satellites into ethereal audio.

TMA
TMA

The European Space Agency (ESA) has released audio of what our planet's magnetic field sounds like. While it protects us from cosmic radiation and charged particles from solar winds, it turns out that the magnetic field has an unnerving rumble. Scientists from the Technical University of Denmark converted data collected by the ESA's three Swarm satellites into sound, representing both the magnetic field and a solar storm.

Continue reading.

Urtopia's tech-heavy ebike is only as good as its software

There’s a lot packed into it.

Urtopia’s mission seemed pretty clear, to make the most feature-rich, connected bike the world has ever seen. Its ebike packs in a 4G SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, a fingerprint reader and even mmWave sensors for collision detection. However, when we tested an early prototype, we didn’t get to see how all that came together, software-wise. Now, we got to test the bike along with its companion app and some of its unique ideas. Thanks to the 4G radio, you should get a log of your ride in the app every single time you go out. We say “should” as it often didn’t work for Engadget’s James Trew.

Continue reading.

The best budget robot vacuums for 2022

Don’t spend a fortune on an autonomous dirt sucker.

In a change from just a few years ago, there are now plenty of budget robot vacuum options to choose from. We consider anything under $300 to be cheap in this space and you may be surprised to see how many there are to choose from. And if you’re new to the world of robot vacuums, you may find that one of these budget gadgets does everything you expected and more. We’ve got our favorite picks from the likes of Roomba, Shark and even Anker.

Continue reading.

  • Justice Department alleges Chinese spies tried to disrupt a criminal investigation into Huawei

    Two spies from the People's Republic of China attempted to interfere in a criminal investigation by the US Department of Justice into a prominent Chinese telecommunications company, according to the Justice Department.

  • The best budget robot vacuums for 2022

    Here's a list of the best budget robot vacuums you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • NASA names 16-person panel tasked with investigating UFOs

    NASA has unveiled the 16-member panel that will focus on "unclassified sightings and other data collected from civilian government and commercial sectors."

  • The second-gen Apple Pencil hits a new low of $89

    For serious iPad artists and note takers, a notable deal on Apple's Pencil 2 has dropped the stylus to a new low of $89 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

  • The new iPad Pro is ludicrously fast (just like last year's model)

    Evaluating the new iPad Pro is a simpler task than the basic iPad that Apple announced alongside it last week. That iPad has been completely redesigned. But the 2022 iPad Pro is a minor iteration of the model released in early 2021, which was powered by the M1 chip. Now, with M2 Macs out in the wild, Apple decided its best tablet needed one, too. That new chip is by far the most notable change here. Otherwise, the design, screen, cameras, storage options, accessories and price are all the same. That’s not a big problem, though, because the iPad Pro was already an outstanding device — and the Liquid Retina XDR display Apple introduced on last year’s 12.9-inch model is still a simply outstanding screen. There are a couple new tricks here, like the Apple Pencil “hover” feature and the ability to shoot video in Apple’s ProRes codec, but by and large this iPad Pro isn’t angled at people who bought that M1 model. Instead, it’s just a case of Apple flexing its muscles by making the most powerful, spare-no-expense tablet that it can.

  • Orlando high school quarterback killed trying to help driver stuck on side of road

    The Florida Highway Patrol said Nick Miner, 18, of Orlando, was the driver of a pickup truck that stopped to help another driver stuck on the side of the road, when he was hit and killed after another car crashed into his truck.

  • Urtopia's tech-heavy ebike is only as good as its software

    An ebike with GPS, 4G, mmWave, Bluetooth, WiFi and more really really needs a reliable app to tie it all together.

  • Hitting the Books: The early EVs that paved the way for GM's Ultium success

    In "Charging Ahead" author, David Welch, recounts GM CEO Barra's efforts to reinvent a company that has been around since horses still pulled buggies, reimagine the brand's most iconic models and bring EVs to the masses.

  • Apple releases macOS Ventura, iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16

    The Mac and iPad updates center around the Stage Manager multitasking feature. Meanwhile, Apple Fitness+ has arrived on iPhone, which should not have as many of those annoying copy-and-paste prompts.

  • WhatsApp went down for users worldwide (updated)

    Instagram and Facebook appear to be unaffected.

  • Legal analysis of Kueng, Thao court decisions

    A shocking and unusual twist in court right as the state trial for two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's murder got underway. Joe Tamburino breaks down the developments.

  • Penn State moves up in AP college football rankings after White Out win over Minnesota

    The Nittany Lions have a matchup with No. 2 Ohio State next.

  • Kari Lake Is Dangerous Enough to Get Elected President

    Mario Tama/GettyHalloween is right around the corner, and if you’re someone who is scared of election deniers and right-wing extremists, there’s a new horror show to fear: The rise of Kari Lake.Conservative writer Rich Lowry recently wrote that if she wins her gubernatorial bid, Lake would be “the favorite to become Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick should he win the Republican nomination again in 2024.” Lowry might be selling her short.Kari Lake Has a Point About Jan. 6 Rioters Being Locked

  • Progressives Urge Biden Shift on Ukraine, Before Backpedaling

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of progressive House Democrats urged President Joe Biden to pursue negotiations with Russia to bring about a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine, but within hours backpedaled with a statement affirming their support for the president’s strategy.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersAdidas to End Kanye West Partnership After ControversiesKorean Air Plane Overruns Run

  • U.S. basketball star Griner's lawyer tells Russian court her 9-year term is excessive, seeks acquittal

    A lawyer for U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner on Tuesday told judges hearing her appeal that her nine-year jail sentence for possession and smuggling of drugs in the form of a vape cartridge was excessive, and asked the court to acquit her. "The punishment imposed on Griner does not correspond to the gravity of the crime," Maria Blagovolina said. Three judges were presiding over the court in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, while Griner was taking part via video link from a detention centre in the town of Novoye Grishino, just outside Moscow.

  • Apple raises the price of Music and TV+ subscriptions

    Apple has increased the prices of Music, TV+ and One bundles.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Stock-Split Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying and 1 You'll Be Glad You Avoided

    More than 200 stock splits have taken place this year -- but not all stock-split stocks are created equally.

  • BlackBerry Wins High Profile NATO Clearance

    The NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency) has vested security accreditation to BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) for global use in official NATO secure communications. The NCI Agency has awarded SecuSUITE security accreditation for high-level secure communications, which allows the global NATO network to extend SecuSUITE as a solution of choice for conducting secure voice and messaging communications. "BlackBerry SecuSUITE enables our teams to use their smartphones for secure, encr

  • WhatsApp back online after global outage hits users

    BENGALURU/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Messaging app WhatsApp was starting to come back online at 0900 GMT and the company said the issue has been fixed after users across the world reported problems earlier on Tuesday. At around 0750 GMT, outage reporting site Downdetector had shown over 68,000 users had reported problems with the app in the United Kingdom. When WhatsApp had an hours-long outage last October, it hit trading of assets from cryptocurrencies to oil, before traders switched to alternative platforms such as Telegram.

  • Lowe’s exec Seemantini Godbole on how $153M tech hub takes retailer's efforts 'to a whole different level'

    Lowe’s Cos. Inc. Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President Seemantini Godbole knows the home-improvement retailer's South End tech hub will play a key role in accelerating efforts to become a best-in-class omni-channel retailer.