U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.75
    +15.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,936.00
    +152.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,081.75
    +44.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.80
    +8.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.07
    +0.76 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.30
    -15.60 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1610
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.68
    -1.96 (-10.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    +0.0081 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2900
    +0.6130 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,303.50
    +1,273.37 (+2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,404.14
    +28.92 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.42
    +10.71 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

The Morning After: The best fitness trackers

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·3 min read

Happy Friday! In yesterday’s newsletter, I explained how Apple was thriving in the world of wearables, but not everyone wants so many notification pings and a watch that needs charging daily. There is still very much a place for simpler wearables, and as we’re approaching holiday season, most of them are also less pricey than the high-end options from Apple, Samsung and Garmin.

Fortunately, we have Valentina Palladino on staff. She’s written about wearables for years, even before joining the Engadget team. She's now laid out what fitness trackers are capable of in 2021 and whether you should go for one or shop around smartwatches instead. Spoiler alert: Our top pick is a Fitbit.

— Mat Smith

Nanoleaf Lines are customizable smart light bars

Create line drawings or pretty patterns along your wall.

Nanoleaf Lines
Nanoleaf Lines

Nanoleaf’s stylish light-up tiles adorn plenty of modern homes (and YouTuber backdrops), but the company has added an even more customizable shape: lines. The Nanoleaf Line is a backlight LED light bar roughly 11 inches long. It can join to its siblings at either end or at a 60-degree angle. Nanoleaf Lines are available to pre-order today, with the nine-line starter kit setting you back $200, while three-line add-on packs will cost $80.

Continue reading.

Sponsored by CISCO

Your Remote Work Experience. Simplified. Secure.

Cisco Image 2
Cisco Image 2

Planet orbiting a dead star teases our own solar system's fate

Astronomers discovered a Jupiter-sized planet orbiting a white dwarf.

Scientists have spotted a Jupiter-like exoplanet orbiting a dead star that was once like our sun. According to a paper in the journal Nature, the white dwarf star and planet around 6,500 light years away provides a preview of what will happen to our own solar system in approximately five billion years. The finding indicates that planets with wide orbits are probably more common than inner planets. It also shows that some of our solar system's worlds may survive the Sun's death. Probably not Earth, however.

Continue reading.

What to expect from Apple’s October 18th Unleashed event

It’s Mac time.

MacBook Pro
MacBook Pro

On October 18th, Apple will hold its second event of the fall, and judging by the rumors, it’s likely to be a Mac-centric show. Let Igor Bonifacic walk you through our preview, from MacBook Pros to possibly cheaper AirPods.

Continue reading.

Apple extends repair program for crackling AirPods Pro buds

It's now active until October 2022.

Last year, Apple launched a repair/replacement program for AirPods Pro units experiencing sound issues, such as crackling or static. It was only supposed to last for two years after the buds were first sold on October 30th, 2019, which means the program was going to come to a close in a couple of weeks. As first noticed by someone on Reddit, though, Apple has quietly updated its program's information page to extend its availability. "The program covers affected AirPods Pro for three years after the first retail sale of the unit," the updated page reads. Funnily enough, I got my own crackling AirPods Pro fixed just last weekend.

Continue reading.

HTC’s Vive Flow is a lighter VR headset built for entertainment and wellness

It’ll cost $500.

HTC Flow
HTC Flow

As the rumors earlier yesterday suggested, HTC has revealed a new kind of VR headset. The HTC Vive Flow is a pair of glasses weighing just 189 grams (6.6 ounces). They pair with a smartphone to let you play VR content or simply watch TV. It’s pitched as both entertainment and a meditative device.

Continue reading.

The biggest news stories you might have missed

Engadget Deals: A bunch of Bose headphones and earbuds are on sale at Amazon right now

Volvo reveals its first vehicle made of fossil-free steel

Microsoft to shut down LinkedIn in China over 'challenging operating environment'

Spotify opens its Car Thing waitlist to all US users

The 'Lower Decks' season two finale is Star Trek at its best

Missouri governor threatens to prosecute journalist for sharing web security flaw

US Army delays Microsoft's $22 billion HoloLens deal

Ghost Robotics strapped a gun to its robot dog

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 15th, 2021

    Following another positive day for the majors on Thursday, a return to Thursday’s highs would be needed to support another bullish day ahead.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Change The World

    Technology is changing everything we know about the world, but three industries, in particular, are leading the charge

  • Why Apple Shares Are Rising

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) are trading higher amid a drop in yields, which has lifted growth stock valuations. Stocks across sectors have gained as investors weigh US unemployment data and recent corporate earnings. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday low of 1.507% Thursday morning before rising to around the 1.512% level. The 10-year note was volatile in September after the Federal Reserve spoke on winding down its ongoing asse

  • Features & benefits of the Apple Watch Series 7 

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley reviews the series 7 Apple Watch.

  • Why BlackBerry Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) is trading higher Thursday after the company filed two U.S. patent applications. The first patent is for "Method And System For Vehicle Location Tracking Using V2X Communication." The second patent is for "Method For Conserving Power On A Portable Electronic Device And A Portable Electronic Device Configured For The Same." Strength in BlackBerry's stock can also be attributed to retail driven investor interest. BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartp

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy in October

    From memory chips to mobile gaming, these three companies will benefit from growing demand for all things 5G.

  • Apple Hires New HomePod Software Head as It Takes on Amazon Echo

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has hired a new engineer to lead software efforts for its HomePod smart speaker, aiming to turn the product into a bigger hit. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe iPhone maker is enlisting Afrooz Family to lead the work, ac

  • Apple Watch Series 7 review: A bigger screen and more durable design

    The Apple Watch Series 7 is still the best smartwatch around, but if you've got a Series 6 or Series 5, you might not need to make the jump.

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • This Company Revolutionizes What Matters for Hospitals, Big Pharma and Health Insurers

    You can perch on a 1-legged stool and balance precariously on 2, but if you want to settle in with comfort and safety, you need 3 sturdy legs. With its secure, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) unites customers in sectors as diverse as healthcare delivery, big pharma, life sciences, biotech, insurance and medical device manufacturing. Surprisingly, these industries, which essentially serve an identical group of patients, often speak in me

  • Nintendo Dips After New Switch Disappoints in Japan Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co.’s pricier new Switch console sold less than half its predecessor managed during its opening weekend in Japan, suggesting supply constraints were hampering the company’s biggest product launch in years.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Lo

  • 5G Energy Consumption: What's the Impact of 5G NR in Real Networks?

    To understand the power usage in real 5G networks and RAN nodes, we take a closer look at data from a European network. Data was collected from all nodes every 15 minutes for 24 hours in July 2021.

  • Microsoft, IBD Stock Of The Day, Called 'Safety Blanket' Stock

    Microsoft is the IBD Stock Of The Day as the software giant rolls out its Windows 11 operating system and bolsters its cloud offerings.

  • Amazon Ring doorbell: How data breach ruling may impact you

    'We strongly encourage our customers to respect their neighbours' privacy,' said Ring.

  • Latest Ethereum price and analysis (ETH to USD)

    Ethereum is making a serious move to re-test the $4,000 level of resistance following a sensational 35.96% push to the upside since the start of the month.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Wireless Firms Turn Aggressive With Apple IPhone 13 Promotions

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G opportunities.

  • Shopify Aims to Make Stores Lean, Mean Retailing Machines

    The e-commerce tech company will bring ERP tools from Microsoft, Oracle and others directly into the platform to supercharge merchants.

  • Globalstar Breaks Above Recent Trading Range As Apple Rumors Resurface

    Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares, which spiked to $2.78 in early September, have made a move lower. The stock was locked in the $1.43-$1.67 range for the month-to-date period. On Wednesday, the stock broke above the range and traded as high as $1.83, its highest level since Sept. 23. What Happened: The leg up in the shares of the = satellite communications has to do with Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s announcement that it will hold its "Unleashed" hardware launch event on Oct. 18. Rumors that

  • S.Korea targets Apple over new app store regulation

    Apple Inc was on a collision course with South Korea on Friday over new requirements that it stop forcing app developers to use its payment systems, with a government official warning of a possible investigation into the iPhone maker's compliance. The development comes after South Korea amended the Telecommunication Business Act in August to try to curb the tech majors' market dominance and stop the big app store operators such as Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google from charging commissions on in-app purchases.

  • Visible Now Offers Unlimited Phone Plans for as Low as $25/Month – See the Latest Offers!

    Find out how to get unlimited talk, text and messaging on a Verizon 5G network for just $25/month.