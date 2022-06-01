U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.50
    +8.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,103.00
    +132.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,656.75
    +10.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,866.70
    +4.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.78
    +1.11 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.10
    -15.30 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0712
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.21
    -0.33 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2567
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5480
    +0.8720 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,553.71
    -203.94 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    687.81
    -8.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.89
    -17.77 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

The Morning After: The French government bans English gaming terms, including ‘eSports’

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·4 min read
Benoit Tessier / reuters

Not satisfied with trying to replace “WiFi” with “l’access sans fil à internet” (which didn’t work), l'Académie française set its sights on gaming terms in 2017. It’s now gained traction with the government, and France’s Ministry of Culture has announced it’ll ban terms including "streamer" and "esports," according to AFP. Going forward, government communications must use terms like“joueur-animateur en direct” (for “streamer”) and “jeu video en nuage” (for “cloud gaming”).

The Ministry of Culture told the AFP it's concerned that English terms could become a "barrier to understanding" for non-gamers. Which is fair. But at least make the terms a little pithier.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Watch NASA's Mars helicopter complete a record-setting flight

Ingenuity flew its fastest and longest flight in April.

TMA
TMA

NASA has shared video of Ingenuity's milestone 25th flight on April 8th, when it broke duration and speed records. The robotic helicopter flew at 12MPH for just over two minutes and 41 seconds, providing footage of the Red Planet's rippling sands as part of the 2,310-foot journey. Don’t worry: The footage has been sped up.

Watch here.

Sonos Ray review: A soundbar that nails the basics

It gets the most important things right, including sound quality.

Sonos? Doing affordable soundbars? Are they any good? The Ray may be Sonos’ most affordable soundbar, but don’t consider it a budget device. For $279, you get the excellent sound quality Sonos is known for along with multi-room audio features in all Sonos speakers.

It’s not the loudest soundbar out there, and the compact design means its soundstage isn’t as wide as you’ll get from bigger speakers. But if you have a smaller living room, the Ray is a huge upgrade over built-in TV speakers. Read on for the full review.

Continue reading.

China's military scientists call for development of anti-Starlink measures

They’re looking into the capability to destroy the satellites.

China must develop capabilities to disable and maybe even destroy Starlink internet satellites, the country's military researchers said in Chinese journal Modern Defense Technology. The authors highlighted the possibility of Starlink being used for military purposes that could aid other countries and threaten China's national security. According to South China Morning Post, the scientists are calling for the development of anti-satellite capabilities, including both hard (missiles, or even lasers) and soft kill methods that target satellite software.

Continue reading.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 leaks in retail listing

The latest model could go on sale this week.

It appears Microsoft will soon reveal its next-gen Surface Laptop Go. The successor to the would-be Chromebook competitor popped up in a Korean retailer listing that appears to have gone live a little too early. The Surface Laptop Go 2 will shift from a 10th-gen Intel Core CPU to an 11th-gen Intel processor, with support for up to 8GB of RAM and as much as 256GB of storage, according to the listing. The listing also suggests pre-orders will open on June 2nd.

Continue reading.

Blizzard won't release 'Diablo Immortal' in countries with loot box laws

The company would rather cut off access than change the game's business model.

Don't expect to play Diablo Immortal in Belgium or the Netherlands when it launches this week. GamesIndustry.biz and Tweakers have learned Blizzard won't release the free-to-play game in both countries due to their "gambling restrictions" — that is, their legislation banning loot boxes.

Continue reading.

Evercade's new retro handheld includes a vertical mode for shoot 'em ups

It also looks much nicer than the company's past devices.

TMA
TMA

Retro console maker Evercade has just announced its latest device, a new handheld called the EXP. If you’re not familiar with Evercade, its products are a bit different from your standard retro fare. Instead of purchasing a device with a limited library of preloaded games, Evercade sells cartridges with a selection of games. The EXP also has a Tate mode, which makes the handheld a better fit for playing games designed around vertical scrolling, like classic shmups.

Continue reading.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 leaks in retail listing

    The latest model seems to have an 11th-gen Intel processor and could go on sale this week.

  • The largest plant in the world is an ancient self-cloning sea grass

    It covers 180 kilometers of Shark Bay in Australia.

  • What we bought: My first tube amp… about 20 years late

    The Fender Blues Jr isn’t just my first tube amp, it’s the first amp I’ve ever loved.

  • China's military scientists call for development of anti-Starlink measures

    They suggest developing the capability to destroy the satellites in case they threaten China's national security.

  • France officially bans English gaming terms like 'eSports' and 'streaming'

    Despite widespread use of English terms in business and elsewhere, the French government has decided to pick on gaming by banning words like "streamer."

  • Sonos Ray review: A soundbar that nails the basics

    With the $279 Ray soundbar, Sonos is going after a new market. The company’s previous home theater products have all been $400 or more and have primarily been geared toward people intent on getting the best sound possible. The Ray, meanwhile, is more accessible for people who want better sound than their TV speakers can provide, but don’t necessarily care about things like Dolby Atmos support or room-shaking bass. The Ray isn’t exactly a budget speaker, though, so I set out to discover if Sonos made the right compromises here in its effort to make a more mainstream soundbar. Physically, the Ray is smaller than the already-compact Beam, with a tapered design that’s wider in the front than it is in the back. Unlike other Sonos soundbars, though, the Ray’s speakers are all forward-facing; in this way, it reminds me a bit of a wider and flatter version of the Sonos Five speaker. This design means you can tuck the Ray into a media stand and not have to worry about the sound bouncing off of nearby surfaces. Since the Ray doesn’t have a mic for voice assistants, you don’t need to worry about whether it can hear you if you place it in a media stand, either. As with just about every other Sonos product, the Ray has touch-sensitive buttons on top to start and pause music and adjust the volume. There’s also an LED status light on the front, rather than on the top as it is on most Sonos speakers. Again, this is in case you put it on a shelf that would otherwise hide the light if it was on the top. On the back, there’s a power jack, setup button, ethernet port and optical audio jack; Sonos left out HDMI support to cut costs, and since the Ray doesn’t support more advanced audio formats like Dolby Atmos, the additional bandwidth HDMI allows wasn’t needed here. The setup process was simple: I just plugged the Ray into the wall and connected it to my TV with the included optical audio cable. From there, I finished setting it up in the Sonos app on my phone. The process will take a bit longer if you’ve never set up a Sonos speaker in your home before, because you’ll need to do things like authorize the various streaming music services you want to use. But I simply needed to wait for the app to recognize there was a new speaker to set up, tell it which room the Ray was in and then wait for it to get connected to my wireless network. Once that’s done, you have the option of tuning the Ray using what Sonos calls Trueplay. This uses the microphone on an iPhone or iPad to balance the speaker’s audio based on how your room sounds. It’s a bit of a weird process, walking around your space slowly raising and lowering your phone, but I’ve found it always makes my Sonos speakers sound better, so it's worth the five minutes it takes to set it up if you have a compatible device on hand. I’ve spent the last week or so watching movies and shows with the Ray and it’s an obvious improvement over my TV’s built-in speakers. Sonos said it focused on dialogue quality, bass response and a wide soundstage, and it definitely succeeded on two of those fronts. Dialogue sounds extremely clear, whether I was watching a drama like HBO’s The Staircase or enjoying Galadriel’s narration at the beginning of Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. The latter also provided a great chance to hear how the Ray performed in more intense, action-filled sequences. As the prologue of Fellowship continued to its massive battle against the forces of Sauron, swordplay and arrows flying filled the space around the narration in a well-balanced mix. And the rumbling explosion and massive thud of Sauron’s helmet hitting the ground after his defeat were a good opportunity to hear the Ray flex its bass muscles. Another favorite of mine for testing soundbars is the 15-minute intro of Pacific Rim. The beginning of this over-the-top movie has it all – huge battles between giant robots and monsters, cities being destroyed as panicked citizens flee and a solid heroic narration, all of which the Ray faithfully reproduced in a well-balanced mix. The Ray pulls this off despite having much simpler acoustics than the Beam: it includes two center midwoofers, two tweeters with split waveguides to broaden the speaker’s soundstage, a bass reflex system that provides a surprising amount of low-end performance, and four Class-D amplifiers. It’s an effective system, but my main complaint is that the waveguides and computational audio can only do so much to widen the soundstage. While the Ray clearly has a solid stereo presence, it’s not nearly as immersive as the first-generation Sonos Beam that I usually use. Even though my older Beam doesn’t support Dolby Atmos, its larger size and more complex speaker array give it a big advantage over the Ray. The Ray is also not the loudest speaker out there. Again, this isn’t a huge surprise, as Sonos is marketing this device for use in relatively smaller space. That doesn’t mean it was too quiet for me, but I did usually have its volume up over 50 percent for it to be loud enough. If I really wanted to kick things up while watching a big movie, I might get closer to 70 percent. If you’re the kind of person who really wants theater-style audio, you’ll be better off with a more powerful device. The good news is that, as with all other Sonos home theater devices, you can pair the Ray with the Sonos Sub to improve bass performance. You can also use two Sonos One speakers as rear surrounds to make for a much more immersive experience. The Ray might be an ideal choice for a first soundbar to upgrade your TV’s audio and then use it to build out a more complex setup down the line. That said, the Sonos Sub costs a whopping $749; it’s hard to imagine someone buying a Ray and then spending three times as much on a subwoofer. While the Ray is meant to be hooked up to your TV, it’s also a capable music speaker. Sonos says that when it builds its home theater products, music quality is just as important as how it works with movies and shows. In my testing, the Ray sounds great – songs like Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” and Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Cut to the Feeling” have plenty of low end and super-clear vocals. Meanwhile, the hard left- and right-panned guitars in Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam” were quite distinct. While it’s still not the loudest speaker, the Ray is more than capable of filling a medium-sized room with clear and lively music. Naturally, the Ray has all the same multi-room audio features as other Sonos speakers. This means you can simultaneously stream the same music to multiple speakers on your WiFi network, or play something different on each one. You can set up custom speaker groups (just the speakers on your first floor, for example) and stream audio directly to the Ray using AirPlay 2. The only real feature it’s missing compared to most other Sonos speakers is voice control. There’s no mic, which means you can’t control the speaker directly with Alexa, Google Assistant or the upcoming Sonos Voice Control feature. That said, if you have other smart speakers, including any other Sonos speaker with a mic, you can use them to control the Ray. There’s no question in my mind that the Ray is a serious upgrade over a TV’s built-in speakers. What’s less clear is how much better it is compared to other small soundbars, like Roku’s $180 Streambar Pro. Sonos has a long history of delivering excellent sound, and the Ray continues that tradition. And just as the portable $179 Sonos Roam is a good gateway drug into the Sonos ecosystem, the Ray is a good first Sonos for someone who wants to improve their TV audio. Yes, you can find cheaper soundbars, but Sonos is betting its reputation for excellent sound quality will make the Ray a success. After spending some time with it, I’d have no problem recommending the Ray to anyone who wants an easy way to upgrade their TV’s audio but doesn't care about having the best speaker that supports the most formats. For a lot of people, particularly those with smaller living rooms, the Ray will be just the right soundbar for their space.

  • Texas's bizarre social media law suspended by Supreme Court

    The "censorship" law, which has raised serious questions about first amendment rights and the platforming of heinous viewpoints, is back on hold.

  • What went wrong in the police response to the Uvalde shooting?

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Biden reverses and announces he will send advanced rocket systems to Ukraine

    Biden earlier said the US is not going to send Ukraine rocket systems that strike into Russia

  • US Supreme Court blocks Texas social media law against political speech removal

    Tech industry groups say law could make social media platforms ‘havens of the vilest expression’

  • Orba 2 adds a sampler and more to an excellent musical fidget toy

    Sample playback, quantization and longer loops make the Orba 2 far more powerful than the original.

  • T-Mobile Goes After AT&T, Verizon Over Higher Prices

    In light of both AT&T and Verizon increasing their prices, T-Mobile has announced an interesting new approach for frustrated mobile customers. In a press release, T-Mobile says its issuing a "Carrier Callout Throwdown," promising that customers who switch over to T-Mobile can get up to $1000 for doing so. "To put it into perspective, that's more than 260 million gallons of inflation gas that The Carriers are swiping from customers over the next year," T-Mobile said.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Apple by 2040

    These fast-paced, innovative businesses have the tools to dethrone the tech kingpin in less than two decades.

  • Qorvo, Micron Among B of A's Cash-Flow-Strong, Hurt Tech Stocks

    Technology stocks have suffered, with the S&P 500 Information Technology index dropping 19% year to date.

  • Starlink is coming to Africa, but who will use it?

    After securing approvals in Nigeria and Mozambique, Starlink is set to go live in Africa in the third quarter of 2022.

  • iOS 16 update to dramatically change the iPhone lock screen, report claims

    Apple’s new iPhone update could bring major changes to the lock screen, a new report claims. For the most part, the screen that appears before the iPhone is unlocked is largely useless: it shows recent notifications, but anything more detailed requires unlocking the phone and clicking through. Apple is planning to change that with the new iOS 16 update, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

  • Luna is now up 4,500% in the last 24 hours. It’s still worth less than a penny

    That surge may not be as impressive as it looks.

  • Broadcom Can Avoid the Conglomerate Curse

    The chip maker’s VMware deal means half its revenue will come from software. But the company’s strong record of focusing on free cash flow over growth should appeal to investors in a much pickier market.

  • Google and Samsung smart products easy targets for hackers, Which? study finds

    Poor security on popular smart devices which are likely no longer supported by tech firms including Amazon and Google can be exploited by hackers

  • 10 ways tech can save you money: Find cheaper gas, lower utility bills or free entertainment

    With inflation at a 40-year high, we’re paying more for just about everything. The good news is tech can save you money – both short and long term.