U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,364.75
    +21.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,984.00
    +186.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,065.25
    +41.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,194.70
    +13.80 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.55
    +1.06 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.60
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.93
    -2.78 (-10.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3641
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5360
    +0.3160 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,090.62
    -1,368.21 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.15
    -14.70 (-1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.10
    +83.12 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

The Morning After: The iPhone 13 review is here

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·4 min read

I’ll admit, I never believed that Apple would release a phone called the iPhone 13, or the 13 Mini, for obvious reasons. Now that the reviews for both handsets are out, it looks as if the company had no reason to think that it was tempting fate with the number. The esteemed Cherlynn Low has taken a deep dive into the pair and found two handsets brimming with refinements.

Naturally, the 13 isn’t as radical an upgrade as its predecessor, and could just as easily have been called the 12S should Apple have cared to dodge the cursed numeral. The focus here is on polishing these devices to an even higher shine, with the majority of the improvements visible in the improved imaging. All in all, however, the usual rule applies: If you’re ready to upgrade from an older iPhone, pull the trigger, but don’t go out of your way to break your contract early.

At the same time, Apple announced that it will let you incorporate your COVID-19 vaccination card into Apple Wallet in the near future. That should help weary would-be travelers looking to get around the world without worrying about losing their paperwork. Plus, as part of the iOS 15 rollout, Dynamic Head Tracking is now available in Apple Music if you’ve got the AirPods Pro or Max hanging from your ears (or head).

-Dan Cooper

Tesla drivers become 'inattentive' when using Autopilot, study finds

The temptations to take your eyes off the road are too great.

Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3

A team at MIT believes that drivers using Tesla’s Autopilot system are less attentive to the road when the feature is activated. Harnessing glance trackers, researchers found that drivers spent less time looking at the road, despite the fact that Autopilot is not a fully-autonomous system. Instead, their gaze was often found directed downwards and toward the center console, which is the sort of thing you’d do if you were playing with Tesla’s beefy touchscreen or your phone. Data like this is not likely to endear Tesla toward the safety authorities, especially when the new head of the NTSB has already said that the marketing for Autopilot is “misleading and irresponsible.”

Continue Reading.

HP's Envy 34 All-in-One features a 5K widescreen display and RTX 3080 GPU

It also announced a new Spectre x360 2-in-1 with a 16-inch OLED display

Image of the HP Envy 34
Image of the HP Envy 34

HP has pulled the dust sheets off a host of new gear, with the headline-grabbing Envy 34, uh, grabbing all of the headlines. The machine is packing a 34-inch, 5K widescreen display, a detachable webcam and a wireless charging plate built into the bottom of its stand.

Specs-wise, you can equip this thing with an 11th-generation Core i9 CPU, RTX 3080 GPU and 32GB RAM. Built to take advantage of Windows 11’s Snap Layouts, it should be the ideal sort of kit for the creative professional in your life.

At the same time, the company also unveiled a new Spectre x360 which gets the option of a beautiful, 16-inch 4K OLED display. That can be equipped with either Intel’s Evo graphics or an RTX 3050 GPU, but we’d wager the latter is better suited to drive all of those lovely pixels.

Continue Reading.

Tenways’ e-bike debut blends value with style

It does not scream e-bike, and is all the better for it.

Review by James Trew
Review by James Trew

As much as we’d all love to cycle to work, cut our carbon emissions and generally do better, the price of an e-bike is often a sticking point. When some companies are trying to charge $6,000 for a whip, you have to wonder at what point micro mobility will be available for the rest of us.

Tenways is looking to address this issue with the CGO 600, which is currently selling on Indiegogo (usual caveats apply) for $1,400. The CGO 600 has a 250W battery hidden in the downtube, and barely looks like an e-bike at all, both big pluses. Our James Trew has spent the last few weeks biking around on this thing and has nothing but praise for it.

Continue Reading.

NASA reorganizes to prepare for future missions to the Moon and Mars

It’ll split into two divisions, one focusing on the ISS, and one on interplanetary jaunts.

NASA’s plans to get humans shuffling around the Moon and Mars means that the organization needs something of a shake-up. Administrator Bill Nelson has announced that the agency is forming two new directorates, one focused on space operations, the other on exploration. Put (very) simply, the former will focus on domestic matters like launch operations, missions to the ISS and, eventually, trips back to the moon. The latter, meanwhile, will have responsibility for building the technology that will eventually see Project Artemis take people to the Red Planet.

Continue Reading.

The biggest news stories you might have missed

Akai built a 'cheap' controller for its MPC 2 software (updated)

GM details the motors that will power its electric Hummer and other EVs

Mercedes-Benz's EQS EV starts at $103,360 in the US

Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhites have bigger, brighter screens and USB-C charging

Recommended Stories

  • The iPhone 13 Has Longer Wait Times Than the iPhone 12. What That Means for Apple Stock.

    The higher-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have wait times of longer than three weeks in all markets, numbers show.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Now

    Conceptually, artificial intelligence deals with machines that emulate human intelligence. Today, we encounter AI in search engines, social media, and enterprise software applications. With that in mind, we asked Motley Fool contributors to pick three artificial intelligence stocks that look like smart buys right now.

  • Cisco Sees $80 Billion Cybersecurity Opportunity

    Any company that doesn't effectively lock down its data is susceptible to a data breach, and data breaches are expensive. Dealing with a data breach now costs $4.24 million on average, according to IBM's latest data breach report, with more than one-third of that cost stemming from lost business resulting from increased customer turnover, system downtown, and diminished reputation. One problem for companies looking to build a cybersecurity strategy is the sheer number of options.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 22nd, 2021

    Following a third consecutive day in the red and a return to sub-$40,000 for Bitcoin, a Bitcoin move back through to $43,000 levels would support the pack.

  • 12 Best Big Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best big tech stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Big Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now. It would be an understatement to say that the technology sector is the backbone […]

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Undervalued

    These are attractive picks for retail investors looking to buy high-growth stocks with significant upside potential.

  • Apple iPhone 13 Setup Looks Worse Than iPhone 12, Says Analyst

    New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu says the Street is expecting too many Apple iPhone upgrades.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2021

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Adobe Falls After Upbeat Forecast Fails to Impress Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. dropped about 4% in extended trading after a strong sales outlook for the current period failed to impress investors who have pushed up the stock almost 30% this year.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy

  • Sony Bets Its Fall Game Lineup on Little-Known Studio, and Wins

    (Bloomberg) -- With hotly anticipated PlayStation exclusives like God of War and Horizon Forbidden West delayed to next year, video game publisher Sony Group Corp. is headlining its fall release schedule with a game from a little-known company that has never released a game before.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de

  • Verizon Expects a Big Year for 5G. Why That Might Mean Paying More for the Service.

    Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg says that the company is deploying more spectrum this year than ever before. Price increases could follow.

  • Bitcoin Rebounds After Serious Sell-Off

    Bitcoin received support near $40,000 and is moving towards the resistance level at $44,000.

  • Apple's Epic Loss Could Be A Game Changer For Spotify

    Last week, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) lost a court case to Fortnite creator Epic Games and was ordered to allow developers to send their app's users to outside payment systems. Opening Apple's ecosystem up to third-party payment options translates to freeing users from paying Apple 15% to 30% commission fees. This turn of events threaten the revenue Apple gains by charging fees to app developers and therefore, it could be a game changer for companies like Spotify (NYSE: SPOT). The Bigger Picture While

  • Google Worker Unrest Rises After Removal of Russia Voting App

    (Bloomberg) -- Google employees have joined the slew of politicians and activists blasting the internet giant for pulling a voting app from Russia’s opposition leader, a move critics say showed the company was caving in to the Kremlin. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for

  • Google Meet will automatically adjust webcam brightness in your browser

    You might actually be able to see all of your co-workers during meetings.

  • Huge hack reveals embarrassing details of who's behind Proud Boys and other far-right websites

    Epik long has been the favorite Internet company of the far-right, providing domain services to QAnon theorists, Proud Boys and other instigators of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol - allowing them to broadcast hateful messages from behind a veil of anonymity. But that veil abruptly vanished last week when a huge breach by the hacker group Anonymous dumped into public view more than 150 gigabytes of previously private data - including user names, passwords and other identifying information

  • HP's Envy 34 All-in-One features a 5K widescreen display and RTX 3080 GPU

    HP has unveiled its latest all-in-one (AIO) PC with a bigger and wider screen, smaller bezels and the latest components from Intel and NVIDIA.

  • Learn to embrace your digital wallet—here are 8 benefits to love

    A digital wallet has many benefits outside of condensing physical cards and offering a seamless and secure payment option. Here are some of the other joys.

  • Facebook launches new versions of its Portal video-calling screen

    Facebook has launched two new versions of its Portal video calling tablets, including the first that can be carried around the house. The Portal+ is an updated version of its bigger video calling screen, which has a 14-inch display and gets rid of the old design that allowed it to be rotated, in favour of a screen that can be moved up and down. The Portal Go is the first version of the Facebook hardware that works with a battery, so that it can be taken around the house and used on the move.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Twilio in 2016, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) has been one of the best-performing tech IPOs of the past five years. Twilio currently trades at nearly $340 per share, so a modest $1,000 investment in its IPO would be worth more than $22,000 today. Let's see why Twilio generated such massive multibagger gains, and whether or not this high-flying stock could still have more room to soar.