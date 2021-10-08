U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.25
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,660.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,898.75
    +17.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.90
    +5.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.79
    +0.49 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.20
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.33
    -1.67 (-7.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.7380
    +0.1220 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,281.00
    +1,116.26 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,332.76
    +15.00 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.09
    +0.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     
COMING UP:

September jobs report: Payroll gains set to accelerate to 500,000

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Morning After: The Internet Archive imagines a grim future of the internet

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·4 min read

Browsing the internet has gotten better in many ways. Richer design, more interactivity, embedded media, faster speeds for doing everything. But the internet is also worse in places: more attempts to illegally steal your personal information or legally track your footprints through the web. I click on one Pokémon plushie an Engadget colleague shared with me (guess who), and my embedded ads across sites are now mired in Pokémon detritus.

The Internet Archive has concocted a thought experiment to celebrate its 25th anniversary, imagining how the web might look another 25 years from now. Paste a site’s URL into the Wayforward Machine and you'll see a version of that page covered in pop-ups. The messages include one reading "Classified content. The website you are trying to access features information that the owner(s) have opted to restrict to users that have not shared their personal information."

Another, in Orwellian wording, says: "This site contains information that is currently classified as Thought Crime in your region." The Internet Archive created a subsite that features a timeline of fictional changes, including a law allowing corporations to copyright facts, leading to Wikipedia moving to the Dark Web, which would be pretty incredible.

— Mat Smith

Watch the first trailer for 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City'

The reboot hits movie theaters on November 24th.

Resident Evil movie reboot.
Resident Evil movie reboot.

Sony Pictures has provided a taste of what's in store with the first trailer. Writer and director Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down) said earlier this year he was taking the franchise back to its horror roots, and well, the trailer backs up those comments. Expect lickers, zombie dogs and plenty of good old-fashioned zombies.

Watch here.

YouTube's accessibility upgrades include multiple audio tracks

Automatic captions are now available for streams of any size, too.

YouTube is expanding video accessibility for viewers with sight issues and those beyond the English-speaking world. It’s currently testing the option of adding multiple audio tracks to videos. While this will help international viewers — if you have the ability to add other language dubs — it should also enable descriptive audio for people with little-to-no vision. YouTube said the feature will land in the next few quarters.

Continue reading.

YouTube cancels its divisive Rewind annual highlight reel

It won’t be missed.

In more good news, YouTube has confirmed its annual Rewind video won’t be returning. Rewind debuted in 2010 but struggled in recent years. In particular, with Rewind 2018, many felt the video ignored major creators on the platform, like Pewdiepie, while elevating people who were famous outside of YouTube. Never forget that Will Smith, er, moment.

Continue reading.

Microsoft made a translucent controller for the Xbox's 20th birthday

It will go on sale exactly 20 years after the release of the original Xbox.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Microsoft plans to celebrate the birthday of its first-ever home system by putting out a handful of translucent accessories, including the Xbox Series X/S controller you see here.

According to Microsoft, the translucent design is a reference to the see-through controllers it shipped with the original Xbox debug kit. I have all the time in the world for translucent gadgets, having already installed see-through cases for my Switch’s Joy-Cons. This is a good way to celebrate a console’s milestone.

Continue reading.

Tesla is moving its headquarters to Texas from California

In a state where it can't directly sell its cars to locals.

Tesla isn't just building a factory in Austin, Texas — it's also moving its headquarters there, too.

Continue reading.

Panasonic’s new camera is another cube with a giant lens attached to it

It’s an S1H in a different shape.

The Morning After
The Morning After

In 2020, Panasonic announced the BGH1, its first-ever box-style camera. This was pretty much its GH5S rehoused in a body better suited for video production. Now, it’s time for an upgrade. Panasonic has announced the DC-BS1H. It’s the full-frame S1H in a new body.

Specifications include a 24.2-megapixel CMOS sensor that can capture footage up to a 6K resolution. Panasonic claims the BS1H’s sensor features more than 14 stops of dynamic range and includes an optical low-pass filter along with dual native ISO, all aimed at reducing moiré and noise.

Continue reading.

The biggest news stories you might have missed


What kind of show was Marvel's 'What If…?' meant to be?

Google turns its AI on traffic lights to reduce pollution

Disney may be developing a 'WandaVision' spin-off starring Kathryn Hahn

US Justice Department forms a cryptocurrency enforcement team

