U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,341.25
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,647.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,738.25
    +24.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,301.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.17
    +1.01 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.00
    +24.70 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.71
    +0.23 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.87
    +0.39 (+2.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3857
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6500
    -0.3110 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,893.63
    +247.98 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.90
    +38.35 (+4.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,151.40
    -13.51 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,643.21
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

The Morning After: The nerve of Audacity

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·4 min read

Audacity is hugely popular audio editing software, often used by beginner podcasters but with some powerful features, despite its free, open-source status.

However, recent changes to Audacity’s privacy policy have led to accusations that the editing app is now spyware. Alongside collecting user data for "app analytics" and "improving our app" — typical stuff — the data will also apparently be used for "legal enforcement."

Mic podcast
Mic podcast

The policy says it will capture "data necessary for law enforcement, litigation and authorities' requests (if any)." It may share personal data with "any competent law enforcement body, regulatory, government agency, court or other third party where we believe disclosure is necessary.” Yes, it’s a little vague.

These privacy policy changes follow Audacity’s acquisition by Muse Group back in April. The changes also include a ban on under-13s using Audacity, which would violate the license under which the software is currently distributed.

Data collection was apparently in the planning since Audacity’s purchase. As some reports have noticed, a Github update says the app was supposed to include opt-in anonymous analytics data collection, handled through Google and Yandex, but this was caveated by remarks that it would be "strictly optional and disabled by default." It didn’t sound as broad as the eventual policy update.

Talking of Github, some users are already calling for a fork of the software, creating a new version of the app based on the source code. For Audacity owners, Muse Group, it’s a rough start to its newest purchase.

— Mat Smith

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’s entertaining DLC should also be on PS4

It lightly taps into the possibilities of the PS5.

Final Fantasy VII Intergrade
Final Fantasy VII Intergrade

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is a little confusing, if the name didn’t give it away. It’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake polished up for the PlayStation 5, but it also includes new original content called Intermission. This is a two-chapter run completely separate to the main game, following the once-optional character Yuffie arriving into Remake’s main locale, Midgar. Sadly, you can only play Intermission with a PS5. But, oh boy, it plays like a dream. Continue reading.

Bugatti joins forces with electric hypercar maker Rimac

It’s a joint venture with Porsche called Bugatti Rimac.

Bugatti Rimac
Bugatti Rimac

Electric hypercar company Rimac is taking control of Volkswagen’s supercar brand Bugatti as part of a joint venture with Porsche (which VW owns). Bugatti and Rimac will share resources and expertise but remain separate brands with their own production and distribution setups.

Bugatti will be able to harness Rimac's EV know-how and perhaps carry on its legacy of making electric vehicles. Rimac, meanwhile, can tap into the knowledge of Bugatti, which makes the second-fastest street-legal car on the planet: the Bugatti Veyron. Continue reading.

A nanofiber membrane could help solve the drinking water crisis

The filter makes sea water drinkable in minutes.

Korean scientists claim a new desalination technique makes seawater fit to drink in minutes. The researchers’ membrane distillation process resulted in 99.9 percent salt rejection for a whole month. If commercialized, they say the solution could help alleviate the drinking water crisis exacerbated by climate change. According to the UN, more than 3 billion people worldwide are affected by water shortages.

While scientists have used membrane distillation in the past, if the membrane became too wet, it was unable to reject the salt. This particular solution uses a 3D membrane and nanotechnology. Continue reading.

Bumble is opening a restaurant to help people date IRL again

Bringing us back, kicking and screaming, into the dating game.

Bumble Brew
Bumble Brew

In New York, Bumble is opening a café/restaurant/wine bar. Bumble Brew is scheduled to open for breakfast service on July 24th, with lunch and dinner service starting at the Nolita spot in the coming weeks. Along with an 80-seat dining room, there will be a cocktail bar, patio dining and private dining space.

The new venture builds on the Bumble Hive pop-up community spaces where people can hang out, eat and drink and meet others. Alas, you won’t be able to reserve a table direct from the app — at least not yet. Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

Astronauts complete China's first ever tandem spacewalk

OnePlus Nord N200 5G review: A $240 5G phone that's predictably average

Researchers retrofit microscopes to take 3D images of cells in real time

Post-pandemic gas revival may threaten climate change targets

Facebook, Google and Twitter threaten to leave Hong Kong over privacy law changes

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 6th, 2021

    It’s a relatively bullish start to the day after Monday’s sell-off. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels. however, would bring support levels into play.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ IoT Stocks Poised to Surge Higher

    The internet changed our world, connecting our computers across distances, brought us email and bulletin boards and instant messaging and social media. Websites, internet marketing, and search engines are a part of everyday life now. And in recent years, the concept of the internet has been expanding, moving into the physical world. The Internet of Things (IoT), networks of connected physical devices, is altering industries in ways that we are only beginning to imagine. From robots on the factor

  • Didi shares slump as much as 25% as China crackdown dents sentiment

    HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) -Didi Global Inc shares slumped as much as 25% in U.S. pre-market trade on Tuesday, ahead of its first session since Chinese regulators ordered the company's app be taken down days after its $4.4 billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The ride-hailing giant's app was ordered to be removed from mobile app stores in China on Sunday by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) which followed an official investigation into the company's handling of customer data. In pre-market trade on Tuesday, Didi shares fell as much as 25% to $11.59, well below its debut price of $16.65 on June 30.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –July 6th, 2021

    It’s been a relatively bullish start to the day. Dogecoin would need to move back through the day’s pivot and early high, however, to avoid another day in the red.

  • China tech crackdown wipes out billions from Didi, other U.S.-listed firms

    HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) -Didi Global Inc shares slumped as much as 25% in U.S. pre-market trade on Tuesday, ahead of its first session since Chinese regulators ordered the company's app be taken down days after its $4.4 billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The ride-hailing giant's app was ordered to be removed from mobile app stores in China on Sunday by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) which followed an official investigation into the company's handling of customer data. Other U.S.-listed Chinese companies including Full Truck Alliance and Kanzhun Ltd were also set to open lower on Tuesday after the CAC on Monday announced cybersecurity investigations into their affiliated companies.

  • Bitcoin price slumps, erasing weekend gains

    Bitcoin fell around 5%, to about $33,858, as of Monday afternoon after peaking as high as $35,887 on Sunday, according to Coindesk data.

  • Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX vs Apple AirPods Max: Which over-ear headphones come out on top?

    From sleek good looks to class-leading audio, we find out which top-end cans take the crown

  • EXPLAINER: Why China is investigating tech firms like Didi

    Chinese regulators have clamped down on the country’s largest ride-hailing app, Didi Global Inc., days after its shares began trading in New York. Authorities told Didi to stop new registrations and ordered its app removed from China’s app stores pending a cybersecurity review. Didi is the latest company to face intensified scrutiny in a crackdown on some of China’s biggest technology giants.

  • Bitcoin Supply Held by ‘Whale Entities’ Hits Two-Month High in Bullish Sign

    Blockchain data shows wealthy investors are coming back to the bitcoin market.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Failure to Return to $35,000 Levels Would Bring sub-$34,000 into Play

    It’s been a bearish morning for the majors. Bitcoin would need to make a move back through to $35,000 levels to avoid heavier losses on the day.

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming and security on your Android, iPhone, PC and more

    Whether you’re trying to stay secure or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • Want to downgrade from Windows 11 to Windows 10? There’s a huge catch

    Microsoft unveiled the Windows 11 upgrade a few weeks ago. The operating system update brings over a slight design makeover, but also several new features. The new software will be available as a free upgrade to Windows 10 users, although there is one huge caveat. Microsoft has hardware requirements in place that not all PCs … The post Want to downgrade from Windows 11 to Windows 10? There’s a huge catch appeared first on BGR.

  • There's Still a Lot of Growth Ahead for Connected TV

    While streaming services saw a huge uptick in viewers during 2020, it seems not everyone is streaming video to their television sets. A new study from media and entertainment analyst Interpret found half of consumers planning to buy a smart TV or streaming device over the next three months will be making their first such purchase. Here's what it means for some of the biggest companies in connected TV.

  • Instagram's Top Priority for the Rest of 2021

    Instagram CEO Adam Moserri recently released a video outlining the company's second half priorities for 2021. With that in mind, Instagram is experimenting with more full-screen recommended videos in the main feed. Over the last couple of years, TikTok has exploded in popularity.

  • Microsoft sounds an urgent warning about the Windows ‘PrintNightmare’ bug

    Microsoft is sharing an urgent new warning with users of its Windows software, this one about an unpatched vulerability that hackers are apparently actively exploiting. This bug, which has been referred to as Windows PrintNightmare, seems to affect pretty much all Windows users. That’s according to the warning Microsoft issued in recent days, noting that … The post Microsoft sounds an urgent warning about the Windows ‘PrintNightmare’ bug appeared first on BGR.

  • Ransomware Group REvil Strikes Again, Demands $70M in Bitcoin From 200 US Firms

    The Russian-based ransomware group is now demanding bitcoin in exchange for a decrypter for the infected machines.

  • 10 best tablets from Apple, Android, Windows and more

    These sleek, smart models have come a long way since Apple’s breakthrough product

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – July 5th, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the day for the majors. Failure to revisit early highs would leave support levels in play.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –July 5th, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day. Dogecoin would need to move through the day’s pivot to avoid heavier losses on the day.

  • Samsung Electronics second-quarter profit likely up 38% on strong chip prices

    Operating profit for the world's biggest memory chip and smartphone maker likely jumped to 11.3 trillion won ($10 billion), according to a Refinitiv SmartEstimate drawn from 20 analysts and weighted toward those who are more consistently accurate. The result would be up 20% from the first quarter and mark Samsung's highest operating income for the second quarter since 2018. Samsung is scheduled to announce preliminary second-quarter results on Wednesday.