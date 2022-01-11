The Morning After: Samsung's next Galaxy flagship is coming soon

So we’re already over the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, announced just last week. Let’s turn our attention to Samsung’s Galaxy S22 family, apparently ready to officially break cover next month. According to South Korea's Digital Daily , a launch event is set to take place on February 8th. Judging by the leaks and rumors, you can expect to see three different devices, too, with differing screen sizes, specs and prices. The top of the range Galaxy S22 Ultra may feature a Super Clear Lens on its camera array. We just don’t know quite what that means yet.

When we do, we’ll be sharing all the details with you.

— Mat Smith

Honor is the latest company to launch a foldable phone.

The Magic V has larger screens than the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

TMA

Are you ready to be confused by yet another similar-looking foldable smartphone? Honor’s Magic V is its first attempt at the foldable form factor, and like Samsung's Z Fold devices, it’s a dual-screen smartphone. On the outside, it has a 6.45-inch, 431 PPI external display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,080, 120Hz refresh rate and 21:9 aspect ratio. Open it up, and you’ll unfold a 7.9-inch screen that has a 2,272 x 1,984 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. In a bid to fight the issues of creases on these very expensive devices, Honor says its water-drop hinge helps avoid wrinkles.

US greenhouse emissions increased by 6.2 percent last year

More people driving contributed to the increase.

Over the last year, US greenhouse emissions increased by 6.2 percent compared to 2020 levels, according to a new report from the Rhodium Group. The jump puts the country further behind meeting the reduction targets put forward by the Paris Climate Agreement . Behind the increase in overall emissions were corresponding jumps in pollution in the transportation and power sectors.

Razer reneges on its claim the Zephyr mask uses 'N95-grade' filters

The company claims the change wasn't prompted by regulatory pressure.

TMA

Razer has removed any mention of “N95-grade” filters in its Zephyr and the recently announced Zephyr Pro smart face masks from its website and other marketing materials. “The wearable by itself is not a medical device nor certified as an N95 mask,” a Razer spokesperson told Engadget. “To avoid any confusion, we are in the process of removing all references to ‘N95 Grade Filter’ from our marketing material.”

It was an experimental procedure.

Doctors at the University of Maryland School of Medicine have accomplished a medical first. Its surgeons successfully transplanted a pig heart into a 57-year-old patient as part of an experimental procedure.

They were able to demonstrate that a genetically modified animal organ could survive and function within the human body without immediate rejection. Three days after the procedure, patient David Bennett is alive and “doing well,” according to the hospital.

Watch the trailer for 'Bel-Air'

It’s a reimagined origin story for The Fresh Prince.

Bel-Air, Peacock’s modern-day reinterpretation of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air , will debut on February 13th, the streamer announced on Monday and shared a first-look trailer. All the main characters from the original return, though they may not be like you remember them.

