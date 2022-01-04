The Morning After: Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of defrauding investors

After a months-long trial, and a jury that was eventually deadlocked on several of 11 total charges, Elizabeth Homes, the former CEO and founder of Theranos, has been found guilty on four charges.

Holmes, who testified during the trial, said she hadn’t intended to mislead the public or investors, and had been advised to protect the company’s “trade secrets.” The founder, who will likely appeal the charges, could face up to 20 years in prison, though it's not yet clear when she will be sentenced.

The tale of Elizabeth Holmes captured the fascination of many Silicon Valley watchers, leading to a best-selling book, several podcast series and an HBO documentary. That was just the start: Hulu is preparing a miniseries about the saga, with Amanda Seyfried starring as Holmes, set to arrive in March, while Apple recently nabbed the Jennifer Lawrence-led film adaptation of Bad Blood, a book on the Theranos saga.

Followed swiftly by Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE, and the…

OnePlus 10 Pro

The smartphone train never stops. By the end of January 3rd, we had two new phones on the block. OnePlus is eking out the launch of its new flagship, happening during CES despite no in-person presence there. For now, we know it’ll come in two colors, have three cameras, and look a little sleeker than its predecessors. But expect to hear more very soon.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s “Fan Edition” of the S21 finally broke cover. It’s $100 cheaper, has a larger battery (and screen), than the OG S21, making for a rather intriguing device, ahead of our full verdict.

The company also unveiled a docking station with a fingerprint reader

Targus’ Cypress Hero Backpack has a built-in location tracker that could help its rightful owner find it through the Find My network if it goes missing. Conversely, if you misplace your iPhone, you can press a button on the backpack to ping your phone, as long as you've set things up in the dedicated app. For better or worse, it looks like a totally Targus backpack, and will cost $150.

The company says Colorsonic mixes the product via a mess-free process.

L’Oréal is showing off its first hair color device at CES, promising the ability to mix and apply coloring products evenly, according to the company. If it works as promised, Colorsonic should help users get consistent hair color results without having to go to the salon.

L’Oréal? At CES? Yep, the company has been pushing the boundaries of cosmetics and tech for a few years now, including a smart skincare dispenser and even lipsticks you could make at home.

The company is adding more sizes to its OLED family, too.

Much like last year, the company is touting improved brightness as one of the main reasons to buy its 2022 sets. That's because this year LG's more affordable C2 lineup will also include the "evo" panel technology the company debuted in 2021. Additionally, LG claims its new Alpha 9 Gen 5 AI processors will help further increase luminance through smarter algorithms.

LG has yet to share pricing, but what we do know is that the new G2 series will consist of 55-, 65- 75-inch models, as well as two new 83- and 97-inch sets. The more affordable C2 series will consist of six models total, including a new smaller 42-inch size LG says is a great fit for console and PC gaming.

There’s a hands-free faucet and home energy storage system in the works, too.

Kohler has revealed its Stillness Bath, which it unveiled at CES last year, will finally launch later this year in Q3. The bath takes inspiration from Japanese forest bathing, and aims to replicate a spa experience with the help of light, fog and aromas. Spooky. Even scarier? The Soak Freestanding Bath model will cost around $8,000.

