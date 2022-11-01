The Morning After: Trying out the Meta Quest Pro

Meta has spent the GDP of a small country trying to make the metaverse a thing, and now we get to see the latest device designed to take us there. The Meta Quest Pro is a $1,500 flagship VR headset that should offer the best experience Mark Zuckerberg’s money can buy. And our Sam Rutherford has spent plenty of time with one and is full of praise for it.

Rutherford lauded the comfort, the design, the power and pretty much everything else about it, at least on a hardware level. The sting, of course, is that fancy hardware doesn’t mean much if there isn’t compelling software to back it up. And while there are some cool new apps able to take advantage of the Pro’s more muscular performance, it’s still a pretty thin selection.

As someone who would love to spend more time in VR but can’t find a headset that offers the right combination of eye (and neck) comfort, I’m excited to try the Pro. But, like many people, I’ll wait a year or two before investing in one, lest I wind up with a very pretty, very expensive piece of furniture gathering dust on my side table.

Who wants, or needs, a luxury Chromebook?

A luxury Chromebook has always been a bit of a paradox because Chrome is designed to work on the dirtiest of dirt-cheap hardware. HP’s Elite Dragonfly Chromebook fits the category, however, with a base model costing more than a grand, and our review model topping $1,500. Naturally, our Chromebook expert, Nathan Ingraham, put it through its paces and had plenty of nice things to say about it. Sadly, no matter how nice it is, it’s still 1,000-plus dollars for a Chromebook.

The process isn’t transparent, with a massive accountability gap.

The UK has been playing around with live facial recognition technology (LFR) for several years, but not in a way that’s ethical or legal. That’s the conclusion made by University of Cambridge researchers after analyzing its use by police forces in London and South Wales. The findings, published in a new study, said key information about how data is used has been “kept from view,” leaving unanswered questions around if the technology is used as a cover to justify racial profiling. Not to mention its overall efficacy, which third-party experts say is far lower than the forces themselves like to boast about.

Users also saw drops in follower counts and disrupted feeds.

In this photo illustration Instagram logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen with Instagram logo in the background in Athens, Greece on October 31, 2022. Instagram accounts are being closed. Users will neither be able to send messages nor will they be able to post. (Photo illustration by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

An Instagram bug caused users to receive notices their accounts were suspended without cause. The issue also saw individual follower counts fall, as well as disruptions to the platform’s main image feed. Around eight hours later, Instagram said it had fixed the bug but declined to elaborate on what caused it. It’s the second high-profile service disruption to the image-sharing network in a month, and another sign not all is well inside Meta’s gilded walls.

Including students’ religions, sexual orientations and their parental income ranges.

Education provider Chegg is in the FTC’s sights after it exposed the personal information of more than 40 million users. Officials have filed a complaint accusing the company of treating private data “carelessly.” That included letting employees access databases with a single sign-in, storing data in plain text and using outdated password encryption. Chegg has already responded to the complaint, saying it takes its obligations seriously and will fully comply with the FTC’s order when it’s issued.

